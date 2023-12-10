You are here

Rich nations, GCC urged to use SDRs to fund climate action in Africa

Updated 20 sec ago
Ranvir Nayar
Updated 20 sec ago
Ranvir Nayar
DUBAI: Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries have been called upon to seize the global leadership in innovative climate finance through their unused special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund to help generate additional lending under climate finance for African economies.

“We are having conversations with various countries that have SDRs that are not used because, frankly, they don’t need them. And so this is a real opportunity for leadership by the really forward-looking, innovative leaders in the Gulf and elsewhere. So, we had a very productive conversation that we helped organize with the COP28 presidency, France, Japan, the African Development Bank, and the Inter-American Development Bank on Finance Day at COP28. And I think there was real momentum in the room. Japan had a very forward-leaning statement and France also had a very strong statement,’’ Eric Pelofsky, vice president, Global Economic Recovery, at the Rockefeller Foundation, told Arab News.

In August 2021, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the IMF issued a historic $650 billion in SDRs in order to help countries around the world with the necessary cushion to weather the storm. As these SDRs were issued on the economic size and existing reserves, some of the richest countries got the most of the SDRs, while leaving all of Africa with barely 5 percent or $33 billion in SDRs.

As a result, most of these SDRs have remained unused by the rich nations. Over the past few months, there have been calls by various civil society organizations and finance experts for the rich countries to repurpose or pledge their SDRs to allow poorer nations to raise much-needed funds for themselves. Though the rich nations agreed to pledge $100 billion worth of their SDRs for climate finance for Africa, there still remains a shortfall of $15 billion. 

This is where the GCC leaders can step in, say the experts as their own unused SDRs can be leveraged to raise the much-needed funds for the African nations as well as other vulnerable countries. This is an area where the Rockefeller Foundation has been working intensively, most notably the climate change meeting, known as COP28, that is currently going on in Dubai.

Enthused by the outcome of the Finance Day discussions, Pelofsky said that he would continue to push the issue at the forefront in order to rope in more countries that have surplus SDRs that they don’t need.

“We think that it has generated some real momentum and we are continuing these conversations. I think we will see a lot more progress after the IMF publicly announces a board decision, which may happen by January, which would add hybrid capital to a list of approved uses of SDRs. And after that happens, we are going to see more countries come forward with their SDRs,” the executive added.

Civil society organizations and experts have set a target to raise$5 billion worth of SDRs for this purpose, which in turn could be leveraged to raise $20 billion worth of additional funding for climate finance. 

“I think it is a real opportunity to show leadership both from an innovative finance standpoint and it’s also an opportunity to show leadership globally because it signals that not only does the Gulf (countries) care about Africa, but it is also committed to its economic success,’’ added Pelosky, who has in the past served as a special assistant to the president of US for the Middle East and North Africa at the National Security Council.

Besides leveraging unused SDRs, another way in which the Rockefeller Foundation and especially Pelofsky and his team have tried to raise funds for climate finance is by looking at the capital adequacy norms followed by the multilateral development banks, notably the World Bank, following a report by a G20 committee which found that the MDBs were being far too conservative in their capital adequacy frameworks and that there was much more lending that could be done using their existing funds.

Pelofsky said that after this report was published, the Rockefeller Foundation commissioned a study by a London-based financial risks analysis firm which determined there was adequate headroom for an additional lending of close to $190 billion by the World Bank alone.

“So you’re talking about roughly $190 billion of additional headroom in the World Bank alone that could help drive development and climate resilience in countries that get money from the World Bank. And so from our standpoint that is a huge opportunity to start to change the trajectory of these countries which are facing debt crisis, food crisis, fuel crisis, and interest rate crisis. So we have been talking to lots of leaders around the world about this study and how one could actually go about implementing,” Pelofsky added.

 

UAE to launch the EV charging stations company

UAE to launch the EV charging stations company
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UAE to launch the EV charging stations company

UAE to launch the EV charging stations company
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE is set to launch the establishment of the Emirates Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Co. as part of 10 newly approved initiatives, according to the country’ prime minister. 

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, presided over a Cabinet meeting at the Dubai Expo, coinciding with the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference.

He stated that the Cabinet approved 10 new initiatives to achieve the country’s recently established environmental targets.  

These include the adoption of the general framework for the 2031 Biodiversity Strategy, aimed at monitoring and protecting natural systems, ensuring their sustainability, and enhancing the national workforce’s proficiency in this field.

The initiatives also encompassed a global appeal for carbon removal from the waste sector. Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the launch of a national carbon credit registry, enabling government and private entities to assess and document their contributions to carbon emission reduction with authenticated government certificates. 

Moreover, the Cabinet approved the fifth national report, documenting the success of national efforts to reduce carbon emissions across various sectors. 

They also endorsed the first edition of the country’s long-term low-carbon development strategy and the establishment of the Emirates Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Co.

In addition, the UAE introduced a policy for sustainable aviation fuel and smart construction in the country.  

The prime minister emphasized that the UAE continues to earnestly work on sustainability and climate change, considering it a fundamental and consistent element in its comprehensive and ongoing development journey. 

He stated: “We reviewed the national efforts of the country in the environmental field, which included more than 120 decisions in sustainability, climate change, and the development of our natural resources issued by the council over the past five years.”

Adding: “In 2023 alone, we launched more than 60 new decisions, forming an integrated system of policies, legislation, strategies, and initiatives to enhance the country’s efforts and profile in addressing the world’s participation in mitigating the effects of climate change.”

The country achieved a 10 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from 2019 to 2021 and secured the top regional position in the 2022 Environmental Performance Index, jumping 38 positions globally compared to 2018. 

Sheikh Mohammed highlighted that the UAE secured the second position globally in the Energy Transition category of the 2023 Global Green Future Index.

According to him, the UAE has invested over $50 billion in clean energy projects across 70 countries and pledged another $50 billion in the sector over the next decade.

 

 

Saudi Arabia, China to jointly promote key initiatives 

Saudi Arabia, China to jointly promote key initiatives 
Updated 8 min 31 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia, China to jointly promote key initiatives 

Saudi Arabia, China to jointly promote key initiatives 
Updated 8 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Key initiatives in Saudi Arabia and China will soon be exposed to extensive promotional efforts thanks to the close partnership between the two countries, according to the Asian country’s commerce minister. 

Wang Wentao disclosed that both sides will work hand in hand to jointly stimulate China’s Belt and Road Initiative as well as the Kingdom’s Saudi Vision 2030, Reuters reported.

This announcement comes following Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih’s meeting with China’s commerce and industry chiefs in Beijing on Sunday to discuss boosting collaboration in trade, investment, and technology. 

The officials also tackled the potential of expanding cooperation in energy, resources, infrastructure, and technology.

This falls in line with the diplomatic ties between the two countries, which span over 30 years, and China is currently the Kingdom’s largest trading partner. 

It also aligns well with how bilateral trade and investment have grown significantly between both sides in recent years. 

During his visit, Al-Falih also met with Zhang Hu, the vice governor of Guangdong province. They both participated in a workshop as part of the Invest in Saudi Arabia tour in China, according to a post on X, formerly Twitter.   

“I also met a number of executives from leading Chinese companies in the manufacture of cars, electric batteries, and information technology, where we focused on developing Saudi-Chinese investments,” Al-Falih said in the post. 

Saudi Arabia and China are working together to strengthen their already well-established strategic ties. 

In September, the Kingdom’s minister of industry and mineral resources held meetings with key Chinese officials in Beijing. The minister also toured various companies and factories located in different Chinese cities as part of his trip.

Bandar Alkhorayef held talks with China’s Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen, during which they discussed ways to boost economic collaboration and trade ties, the Saudi Press Agency reported at the time. 

The top officials also discussed investment opportunities in several economic sectors, including mining. At the time, the Saudi minister highlighted Saudi Arabia’s progress in the field of industries and mining. 

He also briefed his Chinese counterpart about the existing opportunities in various sectors within the Kingdom. 

Jazan City completes 53 key projects valued at $2.39bn

Jazan City completes 53 key projects valued at $2.39bn
Updated 25 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Jazan City completes 53 key projects valued at $2.39bn

Jazan City completes 53 key projects valued at $2.39bn
Updated 25 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jazan City for Basic and Transformative Industries has completed 53 capital projects exceeding SR9 billion ($2.39 billion), revealed Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef. 

During the city’s projects award ceremony RAWAS, he highlighted that these projects span across multiple sectors, aiming to enhance the city’s investment opportunities. 

The minister stated that 24 projects have been established in the fields of infrastructure and roads, 18 in public facilities and housing, and 11 projects for other services. 

Furthermore, private sector investments in Jazan City have surpassed SR32 billion, with ongoing discussions about future projects estimated to be valued at around SR10 billion, added Alkhorayef. 

“The inauguration of these projects completes the ongoing projects in Jazan City for Basic and Transformational Industries, falling under the initiative to develop the basic facilities for industrial areas in the city, such as the seawater cooling system project costing over SR1.2 billion, and the project to establish a 1,000-megawatt power station in the industrial area, costing over SR400 million,” the minister said.  

He added that key projects enhancing the special economic zone include constructing a security wall, gates, and infrastructure, with investments exceeding SR1 billion.   

Furthermore, Jazan City is poised to launch a series of capital projects. This includes the second phase of developing the general industrial area, projected at SR350 million, and phase two of the maritime area’s infrastructure. The latter is aimed at bolstering investments in residential spaces and improving living standards, estimated at SR400 million. 

“Jazan City for Basic and Transformational Industries has aligned its projects with several national strategies, including the National Industrial Strategy launched last year, incorporating several future capital projects within this strategy’s initiatives, such as the ready-made buildings for food industries — phase one, estimated to cost approximately SR420 million,” he added.  

In the context of partnerships, Alkhorayef emphasized the impactful returns on government investments in capital projects.  

He noted that each riyal invested yields an impressive eightfold return from the private sector. 

This substantial financial gain not only underscores the economic viability of these projects but also paves the way for more investment opportunities, thereby fostering the region’s economic and industrial growth. 

Egypt’s annual inflation eases in November to 36.4%

Egypt’s annual inflation eases in November to 36.4%
Updated 37 min ago
Arab News
Follow

Egypt’s annual inflation eases in November to 36.4%

Egypt’s annual inflation eases in November to 36.4%
Updated 37 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation witnessed a slight decrease to 36.4 percent in November, down from 38.5 percent in October. 

According to the latest data from the nation’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics, the drop in Egypt’s annual urban consumer price inflation for November can be primarily ascribed to a slowdown in the escalation of food prices. 

Key contributors to this decline include a notable reduction in meat and poultry prices by 1.5 percent, fruits by 3.5 percent, and vegetables by 4.7 percent. 

Additionally, the transportation services group experienced a 2.3 percent decrease, while hotel services saw a modest drop of 0.3 percent. 

Collectively, these factors played a significant role in tempering the overall inflation rate. 

On a month-to-month basis, food prices dropped to a 0.9 percent increase in November, compared to a 1 percent increase in October. 

Notably, while food prices saw a modest increase of 0.2 percent month on month, they experienced a significant year-on-year surge of 64.5 percent. 

This easing of inflation comes after a continuous upward trend spanning two years, with September recording a peak inflation rate of 40.3 percent. 

November’s figures mark the lowest inflation rate since May, indicating a possible stabilization in Egypt’s urban consumer prices. 

In the food and beverage sector, a modest increase of 0.1 percent was observed in November compared to October, stemming from various price adjustments across different groups. 

The grains and bread category saw a significant increase of 5.2 percent, while fish and seafood prices edged up by 0.1 percent. 

Dairy products, along with eggs, witnessed a 2.7 percent rise. The oils and fats group experienced a 1.0 percent hike in prices. 

Notably, sugar and sweet foods saw a substantial increase of 5.9 percent. 

Additionally, there was a 2.8 percent increase in coffee, tea, and cocoa prices, reflecting the varied dynamics impacting the sector. 

The furniture, fixtures, household equipment and maintenance sectors recorded an increase of 1.3 percent due to the change in the prices of the home furnishings group by 2.2 percent, home appliances by 2.0 percent, and tools, glassware, tableware, and household utensils by 1.1 percent. 

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edges up to close at 11,281

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edges up to close at 11,281
Updated 57 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edges up to close at 11,281

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index edges up to close at 11,281
Updated 57 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Sunday, gaining 55.68 points, or 0.50 percent, to close at 11,281.03.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.95 billion ($1.32 billion) as 156 stocks advanced, while 52 retreated.  

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu slipped 2.5 points, or 0.01 percent, to close at 23,946.56. This comes as 19 stocks advanced while as much as 10 retreated.

Meanwhile, the MSCI Tadawul Index rose 8.82 points, or 0.61 percent, to close at 1,448.38.

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. The company’s share price surged 9.91 percent to SR48.80.

Other top performers included Naseej International Trading Co. and Maharah Human Resources Co.

The worst performer was Arabian Pipes Co., whose share price dropped by 2.02 percent to SR116.40.

Saudi Public Transport Co. and BinDawood Holding Co. also did not fare well in daily trading.

Revised classification

On the announcements front, in accordance with the revision made to the Global Industry Classification Standard, the Saudi Exchange updated the nomenclatures of three industry groups and reclassified some listed companies on both the main and parallel markets, effective Sunday. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the “retailing” industry group has been renamed “consumer discretionary distribution & retail.”

The “food & staples retailing” industry group will now be referred to as “consumer staples distribution & retail,” and the “diversified financials” industry group has been renamed to “financial services.”

As for the reclassifications on the main market, they include the transfer of Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co. to the Materials sector -

Level 1 / Materials Industry Group - Level 2. 

Al-Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. was transferred to the Industrials sector - Level 1 / Capital Goods Industry Group - Level 2.

Moreover, Sinad Holding Co. was transferred to the Consumer Staples sector - Level 1 / Food & Beverages Industry Group - Level 2, BATIC Investments and Logistics Co. to Capital Goods Industry Group - Level 2, and AMLAK International Finance Co. to Financial Services Industry Group - Level 2.

Lastly, SHL Finance Co. was transferred to the Financial Services Industry Group - Level 2.

When it comes to the parallel market, MOBI Industry Co. was transferred to the Consumer Staples sector - Level 1 / Household & Personal Products - Industry Group Level 2.

While Al-RAZI Medical Co. was transferred to the Health Care sector - Level 1 / Health Care Equipment & Services - Industry Group Level 2, Marble Design Co. was transferred to Materials sector - Level 1 / Materials - Level 2.

In addition to this, Advance International Co. for Communication and Information Technology was transferred to the Software & Services Industry Group - Level 2, JAHEZ International Co. for Information System Technology to the Consumer Services Industry Group - Level 2, and Abdulaziz and Mansour Ibrahim ALBABTIN to the Consumer Staples Distribution & Retail Industry Group - Level 2.

Lastly, on Nomu, LEEN ALKHAIR Trading Co. was transferred to the Food & Beverages Industry Group - Level 2. 8 and WAJA Co. to the Capital Goods Industry Group - Level 2.

Announcements

Following Alujain Corp.’s announcement regarding the purchase of shares from certain shareholders of its subsidiary National Petrochemical Industrial Co., the firm disclosed to shareholders that the deal had been completed to purchase shares from certain shareholders of the National Petrochemical Industrial Co.

A bourse filing revealed that this comes after completing the share swap process and transferring the cash consideration.

The acquisition increased Alujain’s ownership in NATPET from 88.59 percent to 97.55 percent. 

Another top announcement was that of Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. The firm announced the signing of the long-term operation and maintenance contract for Sewage Treatment Plant Package 6 in Riyadh City with National Water Co. for the duration of 15 years.

According to a Tadawul statement, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. will perform design, rehabilitation works, testing and commissioning, among other activities of the existing four sewage treatment plants in Heet and Al-Hayer. 

Meanwhile, Albilad Capital has announced the rebalancing of the sukuk basket for Albilad Saudi Sovereign Sukuk ETF to be in line with the index. 

A bourse filing revealed that the fund rebalancing process had been carried out on Dec.7.

