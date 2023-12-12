Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index edges up to 11,395  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, gaining 14.05 points, or 0.12 percent, to close at 11,395.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.16 billion ($1.64 billion) as 105 of the listed stocks advanced, while 111 declined.

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu shed 45.97 points to 23,659.42.

On the other hand, the MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up slightly to 1,464.31.

Jazan Energy and Development Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared 6.36 percent to SR15.06.

Other top performers on the main index were Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. and Electrical Industries Co., whose share prices surged by 6.11 percent and 4.67 percent, respectively.

The worst performer of the day was Arabian Drilling Co., whose share price dipped 3.43 percent to SR191.20.

In the parallel market, the share price of Al Rashid Industrial Co. soared 6.62 percent to close at SR36.25.

Other positive performers in the parallel market were Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. and MOBI Industry Co., whose share prices increased by 6.45 percent and 5.76 percent, respectively.

On the announcements front, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. said that its board of directors approved a cash dividend of SR1.6 per share for the second half of this year.

In a statement to Tadawul, SABIC revealed that dividends will be payable on Mar. 4, 2024.

Sahara International Petrochemical Co., also known as Sipchem, announced dividends for the second half of this year. The company said that it would pay a dividend of SR0.75 per share.

Meanwhile, First Milling Co. revealed that it paid the General Food Security Authority a fine of SR6.3 million in connection with a lawsuit against the firm.

In a bourse filing, First Milling Co. said the fine would not negatively impact the company’s financial performance.