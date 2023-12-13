Kyiv: Russian missile strikes damaged a hospital and residential building in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, injuring at least 45 people, the city’s mayor said.
An AFP journalist in the city heard several explosions, with air raid sirens sounded soon after that.
“In total, 45 people were injured in Dniprovsky district as a result of the enemy attack. 18 of them were hospitalized, including 2 children. 27 received medical help on the spot, including three children,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on social media.
He said “a missile fell on the territory of one of the capital’s hospitals” during the night attack, resulting in windows being “blown out in several buildings of the facility.”
One person was injured at the hospital, according to the mayor.
Police at the scene were “inspecting the crater on the territory of the medical facility,” he added.
Klitschko also said that “as a result of the enemy’s night missile attack (on) the capital’s Dniprovsky district, an apartment building was damaged.”
Several residents were evacuated.
Klitschko said missile debris that fell on a road damaged the district’s water supply network.
It is the second strike on Kyiv in a week and came after a long period of calm in the capital that was broken by an attack on Sunday.
The Kyiv City Military Administration said the number of missiles fired had yet to be clarified by the airforce, but “as a result of the air defense work on downing the missiles, debris fell in three left-bank districts of the city.”
“Same as on December 11, the enemy used ballistic weapons,” the military administration said, adding: “The enemy is intensifying the missile terror of Kyiv.”
Air defenses downed a missile in Kyiv on September 21. The falling debris wounded seven people, including a child.
Dozens injured in missile strikes on Kyiv
