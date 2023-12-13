You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Dozens injured in missile strikes on Kyiv

Dozens injured in missile strikes on Kyiv
Local residents leave their apartment building damaged during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, (REUTERS)
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP
Dozens injured in missile strikes on Kyiv

Dozens injured in missile strikes on Kyiv
  • Eighteen of the injured, including two children, were hospitalized
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP
Kyiv: Russian missile strikes damaged a hospital and residential building in the Ukrainian capital on Wednesday, injuring at least 45 people, the city’s mayor said.
An AFP journalist in the city heard several explosions, with air raid sirens sounded soon after that.
“In total, 45 people were injured in Dniprovsky district as a result of the enemy attack. 18 of them were hospitalized, including 2 children. 27 received medical help on the spot, including three children,” Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on social media.
Eighteen of the injured, including two children, were hospitalized.
He said “a missile fell on the territory of one of the capital’s hospitals” during the night attack, resulting in windows being “blown out in several buildings of the facility.”
One person was injured at the hospital, according to the mayor.
Police at the scene were “inspecting the crater on the territory of the medical facility,” he added.
Klitschko also said that “as a result of the enemy’s night missile attack (on) the capital’s Dniprovsky district, an apartment building was damaged.”
Several residents were evacuated.
Klitschko said missile debris that fell on a road damaged the district’s water supply network.
It is the second strike on Kyiv in a week and came after a long period of calm in the capital that was broken by an attack on Sunday.
The Kyiv City Military Administration said the number of missiles fired had yet to be clarified by the airforce, but “as a result of the air defense work on downing the missiles, debris fell in three left-bank districts of the city.”
“Same as on December 11, the enemy used ballistic weapons,” the military administration said, adding: “The enemy is intensifying the missile terror of Kyiv.”
Air defenses downed a missile in Kyiv on September 21. The falling debris wounded seven people, including a child.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Overwhelming majority of 153 UN member states call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Overwhelming majority of 153 UN member states call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Updated 10 sec ago
Overwhelming majority of 153 UN member states call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Overwhelming majority of 153 UN member states call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
  • Special session was called last week by chairs of Arab Group and Organization of Islamic Cooperation 
  • Resolution calls for “immediate humanitarian cease-fire...immediate and unconditional release of all hostages”
Updated 10 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK CITY: An extremely crowded meeting of the UN General Assembly echoed to the sound of applause on Tuesday after an overwhelming majority of 153 member nations voted in favor of a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Only 10 countries voted against it and 33 abstained.

The vote took place during an emergency special session of the assembly titled “Protection of Civilians and Upholding Legal and Humanitarian Obligations.” It was called last week by the representatives of Egypt and Mauritania, in their capacities as chair of the Arab Group and chair of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation respectively, after the US on Friday vetoed a Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire.

The draft of the text of the resolution adopted by the General Assembly on Tuesday, and seen by Arab News, closely reflected the vetoed Security Council resolution. It expresses “grave concern over the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and the suffering of the Palestinian civilian population, and (emphasizes) that the Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law.”

It calls for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” as well as the “immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

Austria proposed an amendment to the text that would have added a demand for the release of hostages “held by Hamas and other groups,” and added the need for “immediate” humanitarian access.

As it has done in response to all previous draft resolutions, the US once again proposed an amendment calling for the text to “unequivocally reject and condemn the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas that took place in Israel starting Oct. 7, 2023, and the taking of hostages.”

Resolutions adopted by the General Assembly are non-binding because, unlike Security Council resolutions, they do not have the force of international law behind them. Nonetheless, they do carry political weight. And given the overwhelming outcome of the vote on this resolution, it could be considered to reflect the prevailing global view of the war in Gaza.

Dennis Francis, the president of the General Assembly, opened the session by again calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire.” He said it was incumbent upon the UN to bring an end to “the suffering of innocent civilians,” and vowed to support all efforts to “put an end to the bloodshed and the psychological torture of the people of Gaza.”

The plight of Gazans is the result of an “unprecedented collapse of an already crumbling humanitarian system (and) profound disrespect for both international law and international humanitarian law,” he said.

“Since Dec. 1, we are witnessing the resumption of violence with a kind of ferocity that one asks, ‘What more, next?’

“No more time left. The carnage must stop. In the name of humanity, I ask you once more: Stop the violence now.”

Palestinian Permanent Observer to the United Nations Riyad H. Mansour claps as a majority of 153 member nations voted in favor of a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza as the UN General Assembly holds an emergency special session on the Israel-Hamas war at the United Nations headquarters on December 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo courtesy: UN General Assembly)

The Saudi ambassador to the UN, Abdulaziz Alwasil, said his country was voting in favor of the resolution to end “the suffering caused by an inhumane military attack by the Israeli occupation forces.”

He added: “Civilians must be protected. This is a main priority and no compromise shall be made regarding it. Failing to achieve this priority will only exacerbate this catastrophe, which falls upon Israel and the international community.”

Alwasil repeated the call for an immediate ceasefire to end the “bloodshed, protect civilians, and stop the collective punishment inflicted upon the people of Gaza.”

He also stressed the need to reach “a comprehensive and just solution for the Palestinian question in line with the Arab Peace Initiative, the two-state solution, and the establishment of a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.”

Osama Abdel Khalek, Egypt’s permanent representative to the UN and the chair of the Arab Group for the month of December, asked the General Assembly: “What are we all waiting for, to stop this fire? To end this zero-sum war?”

The US continued to justify its opposition to a ceasefire resolution by restating its belief that such a move would benefit only Hamas.

Saudi ambassador to the UN, Abdulaziz Alwasil at the United Nations headquarters on December 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo courtesy: UN General Assembly)

Ahead of the vote, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador to the UN, called on the General Assembly to speak with one voice in condemnation of the militant group.

“This is the bare minimum and it should not be that difficult,” she said.

She encouraged members not to vote in favor of the resolution, on the grounds that “a ceasefire now would be temporary at best, and dangerous at worst.”

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Munir Akram, also speaking before the vote, denounced the amendments proposed by Austria and the US, saying that they “once again condemn only one side but exonerate the other.” Blaming Hamas alone for the conflict is neither “equitable” nor “just,” he added.

“The blame, if it is to be placed, has to be placed on both parties, especially on Israel,” said Akram, adding that if Hamas was named in the resolution and Israel was not, “you will provide a justification to the Israeli war machine to continue its roulette wheel of death.”

Israel is waging a war on the Palestinian people with the aim of erasing the very idea of Palestine, Akram said. He described Israel’s campaign in Gaza as “a carbon copy of the massive campaigns of racial slaughter by other settler colonial regimes in history.”

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the UN, said support for the resolution was tantamount to giving “terrorists a free pass,” and added: “A ceasefire will prolong the death and destruction in the region.”

Gilad Erdan (left) Israel’s ambassador to the UN at the United Nations headquarters on December 12, 2023 in New York City. (Photo courtesy: UN General Assembly)

In October, the General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for “an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities,” after 121 members voted in favor, 14 against, including the US, and 44 abstained.

The US used its power of veto in the Security Council last Friday to prevent the adoption of a ceasefire resolution during an urgent session called for by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He did so by invoking the rarely-used Article 99, one of the few powers granted to him by the UN Charter, which he can use to bring to the attention of the council any important issues he believes threaten global peace and security.

After the failure of the 15-member council to adopt the resolution — despite 13 votes in favor and one abstention (the UK) — Guterres expressed his regret and said the “authority and credibility” of the council, the UN body responsible for maintaining international peace and security, had been “severely undermined.”

Topics: United Nations general assembly Gaza Israel Palestine

Rebel alliance reaffirms commitment to ending Myanmar 'dictatorship'

Rebel alliance reaffirms commitment to ending Myanmar 'dictatorship'
Updated 2 min 27 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Rebel alliance reaffirms commitment to ending Myanmar 'dictatorship'

Rebel alliance reaffirms commitment to ending Myanmar 'dictatorship'
  • Fighting has intensified in the past six weeks in Myanmar, with the ‘Three Brotherhood Alliance’ launching coordinated attacks on military targets near the northern border with China
Updated 2 min 27 sec ago
Reuters
An alliance of ethnic minority insurgent groups in Myanmar on Wednesday reaffirmed its commitment to defeat the country’s “dictatorship,” days after the ruling military said it held China-mediated talks with the rebels.
Fighting has intensified in the past six weeks in Myanmar, with the “Three Brotherhood Alliance” launching coordinated attacks on military targets near the northern border with China.
The assault has emboldened pro-democracy militias to do the same elsewhere, presenting the biggest battlefield challenge to the junta since a 2021 coup.
“Significant progress made, but achieving our complete goals needs more time and ongoing efforts,” the Three Brotherhood Alliance posted on X social media, without mentioning the talks.
“Our dedication remains strong with the entire Myanmar population.”
The military on Monday said it met with the rebels and other parties in the conflict, and another round of talks was due by the end of the month. No other details were provided.
The three groups in the alliance have not responded to repeated requests from Reuters for comment. China’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said it was happy to see parties to the Myanmar conflict hold peace talks and is willing to provide further support.
The insurgent groups and the junta could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.
The fighting, largely in northern Shan state, has caused concern in China, with an estimated 300,000 people displaced since the rebel offensive started on Oct, 27, according to the United Nations, which says more than 2 million people have been forced from their homes since the coup.

Biden backs Ukraine, warns against allowing Putin to win

Biden backs Ukraine, warns against allowing Putin to win
Updated 41 min 3 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Biden backs Ukraine, warns against allowing Putin to win

Biden backs Ukraine, warns against allowing Putin to win
  • But the united front at the White House contrasts with growing division up on Capitol Hill
Updated 41 min 3 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden told President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday that the United States will not abandon Ukraine in its desperate fight against Russia, even as Republicans signaled opposition to extending US war funding.
Standing alongside the Ukrainian leader at a White House press conference, Biden vowed: “I will not walk away from Ukraine and neither will the American people.”
And he said that allowing a Ukrainian defeat would mean Russian President Vladimir Putin “and would-be aggressors everywhere will be emboldened.”
Zelensky, who spent the morning talking to Republicans and Democrats in Congress, signaled cautious optimism that the stalled US aid flow will restart.
“I got the signals. They were more than positive. But we know that we have to separate words and particular results. Therefore we will count on particular results,” Zelensky said.
But the united front at the White House contrasted with growing division up on Capitol Hill, where leading Republicans are insisting that renewing Ukraine aid will depend on Democrats first agreeing to major immigration reforms — and even questioning whether the war against Russian invasion should continue.
As Moscow claimed fresh battlefield advances and predicted any new assistance for Kyiv would be a “fiasco,” Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed little enthusiasm for approving Biden’s request for $60 billion in new assistance.
“What the Biden administration seems to be asking for is billions of additional dollars with no appropriate oversight, no clear strategy to win, and none of the answers that I think the American people are owed,” Johnson told reporters after meeting Zelensky.
Republican Senator JD Vance — who is close to the party’s leader and likely 2024 presidential candidate, Donald Trump — said on social media that Zelensky was “gross” for pressuring the Senate.

The Kremlin echoed Republican arguments, scoffing at the impact of US support.
“It is important for everyone to understand: the tens of billions of dollars pumped into Ukraine did not help it gain success on the battlefield,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday.
And Russia said it was pressing ahead on the ground, just as Ukraine’s freezing winter deepens and Moscow’s air attacks on Ukraine’s cities increase.
Ukraine said Russia had launched a “massive offensive” with armored vehicles in another part of the front near Avdiivka in the east.
In a blow felt by civilians behind the frontlines, Ukraine’s main mobile operator said it had been paralyzed by a “powerful hacker attack.”

The United States said that in reality, Russia is paying an extraordinary price for small gains, with some 315,000 Russian troops killed or wounded in Ukraine since the war began in February 2022.
Russian forces have also lost some 2,200 of the 3,500 tanks they had before the start of the conflict, according to a declassified US intelligence assessment shared with Congress.
The White House said Russia had suffered more than 13,000 dead and wounded in the east of Ukraine just since October.
But “Russia seems to believe that a military deadlock through the winter will drain Western support for Ukraine and ultimately give Russia the advantage despite Russian losses,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.
As the United States ponders its future Ukraine policy, Polish prime minister-designate Donald Tusk called for “full mobilization on the part of the free world, the West, in support of Ukraine.”
 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Top cardinal awaits fate as historic Vatican fraud trial ends

Top cardinal awaits fate as historic Vatican fraud trial ends
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Top cardinal awaits fate as historic Vatican fraud trial ends

Top cardinal awaits fate as historic Vatican fraud trial ends
  • Becciu faced separate allegations over hundreds of thousands of euros of Church funds paid to his brother’s charity
Updated 13 December 2023
AFP

VATICAN CITY: A landmark Vatican fraud trial involving a top Italian cardinal and a murky London property deal wrapped up Tuesday after more than two years, with a verdict expected Saturday.
Cardinal Angelo Becciu, 75, a former adviser to Pope Francis, became the highest-ranking Catholic Church official to face a Vatican court when proceedings opened in July 2021.
Becciu, who has always strongly proclaimed his innocence, was among 10 defendants facing accusations of embezzlement, fraud, abuse of power, extortion, money laundering and corruption.
Vatican prosecutor Alessandro Diddi in July called for a sentence of seven years and three months behind bars if Becciu is found guilty.
Overall, Diddi requested more than 73 years in prison for all 10 defendants, in addition to fines.
The offenses relate to the Church’s loss-making purchase of a luxury property in London’s upmarket Chelsea district, funded in part by Peter’s Pence donations, money given by churchgoers for the pope’s charities.
Becciu also faced separate allegations over hundreds of thousands of euros of Church funds paid to his brother’s charity.
On Tuesday, the last of more than 80 hearings took place in a dedicated room within the Vatican Museums which housed the court, and where a portrait of a smiling Pope Francis hangs on the wall.
The trial “has shown that in all these investments, the cardinal never took a measure not in accordance with what his office had prepared for him,” Becciu’s lawyer Fabio Viglione told the court on Tuesday, demanding his acquittal.
The verdict will be delivered on Saturday, the judge said.
The trial was unprecedented in taking place before a Vatican tribunal of three lay magistrates rather than a religious court.
Francis — who has made cleaning up the Vatican’s murky finances a priority of his 10-year-old papacy — changed the law to stop cardinals and bishops enjoying legal privileges.
Had he not, Becciu would have been judged by a higher court presided by cardinals.
When the trial opened, prosecutors painted a picture of risky investments with little or no oversight, and double-dealing by outside consultants and insiders.
But the trial was mired by procedural wranglings, raising questions about the efficacy of Vatican justice.
 

 

Topics: US

Human Rights Watch and other groups call on UK to halt arms exports to Israel

Human Rights Watch and other groups call on UK to halt arms exports to Israel
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Human Rights Watch and other groups call on UK to halt arms exports to Israel

Human Rights Watch and other groups call on UK to halt arms exports to Israel
  • They warn that small arms, ammunition and components used in combat aircraft, missiles and tanks might be used to commit ‘war crimes’ against Palestinians
  • The groups said that since 2015, British authorities have authorized sales of military equipment to Israel worth at least $595 million
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Human Rights Watch and other civil society groups have called on the UK government to stop transfers of arms to Israel, amid concerns that they might be used to commit “war crimes” against Palestinians.

It comes as Israel continues its two-month-long campaign of airstrikes and ground assaults in Gaza, during which more than 17,000 Palestinians, many of them women and children, have been killed, according to Palestinian officials.

In a detailed letter on Tuesday, the groups said that since 2015, UK authorities have authorized sales of military equipment to Israel worth at least £474 million ($595 million), including components for combat aircraft, missiles and tanks, other technology, and small arms and ammunition.

“The UK provides approximately 15 percent of the components in the F-35 stealth bomber aircraft currently being used in Gaza, including the rear fuselage and active interceptor system, ejector seats, aircraft tires, refueling probe, laser-targeting system, and the fan propulsion system,” it said.

The letter also highlights previous occasions on which UK-supplied components were used by Israel during conflicts in the territory, most notably during the 2008-09 Gaza War.

It also cited a 2014 review by former Prime Minister David Cameron of licensed exports to Israel that stated if significant hostilities resumed in Gaza, the UK would suspend existing licenses for equipment and parts used by the Israeli military, as officials would be unable to determine whether or not export criteria were being met.

The letter mentioned provisions of international and UK laws that require the government to halt arms transfers if there is considered to be a substantial risk that equipment will be used in serious violations of international humanitarian law or human rights legislation. These legal obligations are enshrined within Articles 6 and 7 of the International Arms Trade Treaty, it said, as well as the UK’s Strategic Export Licensing Criteria.

The human rights groups said that since Oct. 7, Israeli forces have carried out “unlawful” attacks on medical facilities, residential buildings, evacuation convoys, bakeries, water and electricity infrastructure, schools, and UN facilities providing shelter for displaced Palestinians. More than 52,000 homes have been destroyed, they added, and more than 1.9 million people are internally displaced, according to UN figures.

“If carried out intentionally or recklessly, attacks directed against the civilian population and civilian objects are war crimes,” the letter said.

“The Israeli military have also used white phosphorus munitions in Gaza, a densely populated area, which puts civilians at unnecessary risk and is unlawful.”

Israeli authorities have also imposed a near-complete blockade on Gaza, which represented a tightening of the existing illegal blockade on the territory that has been in place for 16 years.

The UN has described the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza as “intolerable” and “beyond dire.”

According to the letter, the actions of Israeli authorities in depriving Gaza’s population of 2.3 million people of access to water, food, fuel and power is a form of “collective punishment” and a war crime.

“The UK risks being complicit in and facilitating serious violations of international humanitarian law if it fails to halt arms exports to Israel immediately,” it added.

Topics: War on Gaza Human Rights Watch UK Palestinians Israel

