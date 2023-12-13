You are here

  • Home
  • SAMI to buy SAIC’s 10% stake in Al-Salam Aerospace Industries Co.

SAMI to buy SAIC’s 10% stake in Al-Salam Aerospace Industries Co.

SAMI to buy SAIC’s 10% stake in Al-Salam Aerospace Industries Co.
SAIC’s exit aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance its performance by continuously reviewing investments and pursuing promising opportunities with growth and returns. SAIC
Short Url

https://arab.news/jmmjm

Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

SAMI to buy SAIC’s 10% stake in Al-Salam Aerospace Industries Co.

SAMI to buy SAIC’s 10% stake in Al-Salam Aerospace Industries Co.
Updated 2 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Military Industries, an affiliate of the Public Investment Fund, has signed an agreement with Saudi Advanced Industries Co. to acquire its stake in Al-Salam Aerospace Industries Co.

According to a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange, SAIC will sell its 10 percent stake in the military and civil aviation maintenance solution provider to SAMI.

“The value will be determined upon completion of the calculation of the partners’ own obligations according to the terms of the agreement,” stated SAIC in the bourse filing, adding that the book value of its share in the aviation maintenance solution provider stands at SR19.52 million ($5.20 million).

It said the deal’s financial impact will appear during the fiscal year 2023.

The decision to exit transpired because of losses exceeding the company’s capital, high obligations, and the challenges of supporting the firm from the partners.

SAIC’s exit aligns with the company’s strategy to enhance its performance by continuously reviewing investments and pursuing promising opportunities with growth and returns.

Additionally, the company is divesting from investments that have successfully achieved their goals or failed to meet expectations.

SAMI has been scouting for opportunities to enhance the Saudi defense sector. In October, the company signed two deals worth SR664 million with the General Authority for Defense Development to support the sector’s growth over the next four years.

The agreements indicated that SAMI would partner with national defense development centers and Saudi universities to meet the requirements of defense and security authorities and connect them to companies that would manufacture their designs.

Faleh bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiman, governor of the authority, noted that the contracts were the first in a series of programs to help stimulate the Kingdom’s defense sector.

He emphasized the importance of investing in national universities with specialized departments in this field.

SAMI CEO Walid Abukhaled also affirmed the company’s role in localizing defense industries, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The contracts also outlined investment in developing communication systems, surveillance and counter-drone technology.

Topics: Saudi Advanced Industries Co. Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) SAIC Al-Salam Aerospace Industries Co. Saudi stock exchange

Related

SAMI, General Authority for Defense Development sign deals worth $177m
Saudi Arabia
SAMI, General Authority for Defense Development sign deals worth $177m

Arab entrepreneurs poised for growth as region presents huge opportunities: YEU president

Arab entrepreneurs poised for growth as region presents huge opportunities: YEU president
Updated 14 min 53 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Arab entrepreneurs poised for growth as region presents huge opportunities: YEU president

Arab entrepreneurs poised for growth as region presents huge opportunities: YEU president
Updated 14 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab region stands to benefit from significant growth opportunities, such as the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia, according to a top official of a global network of young entrepreneurs. 

While speaking at the Arab Entrepreneurship Summit held in Marrakesh on Dec. 12, Prince Fahd bin Mansour, the president of the Young Entrepreneurs Union in the G20, emphasized that the Arab region is facing growth opportunities that events such as the FIFA World Cup would be a boost of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Prince Fahd also emphasized the importance of startups in Arab countries as a mechanism to ensure their economic sustainability. 

He also called for enhancing investment and mutual support to achieve the goal of prosperity in the Arab entrepreneurial system. 

More than 1,000 participants from specialized economic sectors, investors, decision-makers, international organizations, and donor entities are expected to attend this summit until Dec. 14. 

Facing intensified challenges due to recent regional and global crises affecting entrepreneurs in many Arab economies, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia has initiated the second edition of the Arab SMEs Summit on Dec. 12. 

In collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment, and Skills of Morocco and diverse national and regional partners, the summit seeks to establish partnerships and create enhanced policy frameworks for small and medium enterprises to foster inclusive and sustainable economic growth. 

Younes Sekkouri, the minister of economic inclusion in Morocco, officially opened the summit, highlighting the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMEs and emphasizing the need for these businesses to develop independent resilience strategies due to their lack of preparedness. 

The minister stressed the importance of generating entrepreneurial opportunities, advocating for a balance between substantial investments to diversify the economy and guiding them toward high-quality and high-value sectors. 

He said: “If we fail in creating an optimal investment environment for entrepreneurs, we must intensify our networking efforts and leverage leading institutions to open new horizons for the youth.” 

Topics: Prince Fahd bin Mansour 2034 FIFA World Cup Arab Entrepreneurship Summit

Related

Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud represents Saudi Arabia at G20-Startup20 engagement group
Business & Economy
Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud represents Saudi Arabia at G20-Startup20 engagement group

Abu Dhabi Airports inks MoU with Shanghai Airport Authority to collaborate in aviation sector

Abu Dhabi Airports inks MoU with Shanghai Airport Authority to collaborate in aviation sector
Updated 39 min 30 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Abu Dhabi Airports inks MoU with Shanghai Airport Authority to collaborate in aviation sector

Abu Dhabi Airports inks MoU with Shanghai Airport Authority to collaborate in aviation sector
Updated 39 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Aviation services between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai are poised for improvement following an agreement between airport operators from both cities. 

Abu Dhabi Airports and the Shanghai Airport Authority, also known as AVINEX, have agreed to collaborate to develop passenger and freight business, provide efficient transfer products and services, and undertake joint marketing initiatives to promote tourism between the two cities.

Under the deal, Abu Dhabi Airports, which operates five commercial flight hubs in the Emirate, also established an exchange program with AVINEX to capitalize on opportunities for collaboration in the aviation sector, state news agency WAM reported. 

Elena Sorlini, managing director and interim CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are pleased to be signing this agreement with AVINEX of Shanghai so soon after launching the new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport.” 

She added: “We see great value and importance in maintaining and exchanging knowledge and experience on efficient, sustainable and economic development of our respective airports, especially as our synergies are compatible in that we have both experienced a growth in demand and we both manage high-quality airports in our respective regions.” 

According to the WAM report, the memorandum of understanding aims to benefit from complex airport expertise, including know-how, operations, and marketing in the aviation sector. 

“We are delighted to jointly promote the integration of our two airports’ route networks, enhance accessibility, effectively improve hub operation quality, and stimulate the growth of passenger and freight markets, as Shanghai Airports are resuming international flights at full speed,” said Feng Xin, CEO of AVINEX. 

She added: “We hope that more Chinese airlines can establish hub operation cooperation with Etihad Airways at this new terminal, and we will work together with airlines to achieve our shared goals. Finally, we are looking forward to building an ecosystem of hub operation together, creating prosperity in our aviation market, and sharing the achievements of development in our cooperation.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi Airports Shanghai Airport Authority AVINEX Feng Xin Elena Sorlini

Related

Abu Dhabi Airports to explore airport development with Romania
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi Airports to explore airport development with Romania

UAE and Australia set to sign economic trade cooperation agreement

UAE and Australia set to sign economic trade cooperation agreement
Updated 54 min 48 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UAE and Australia set to sign economic trade cooperation agreement

UAE and Australia set to sign economic trade cooperation agreement
Updated 54 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE has agreed to initiate negotiations with Australia to establish a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, according to its foreign trade minister. 

Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi announced in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the country is poised to enhance its global trade network by strengthening its ties with Australia. 

This development is part of the strategic expansion of the UAE’s comprehensive economic partnership program. 

Al-Zeyoudi emphasized the importance of Australia as a key economic ally. He noted that the country’s commitment to open trade and abiding by international rules makes it an ideal partner. 

The endeavor comes as part of the UAE’s broader agenda to augment its economic and trade relations on a global scale. 

The minister highlighted the growth in non-oil bilateral trade between the UAE and Australia, which surged by 28 percent in 2022, reaching $4.5 billion. 

He anticipates that the prospective partnership will further strengthen economic ties between the two nations. The focus will be on reducing tariffs, enhancing market accessibility, and fostering investment opportunities. 

The UAE’s strategy to double its foreign trade and expand its national economy by 2030 involves forging comprehensive economic partnership agreements with key global markets. 

To date, the UAE has successfully signed such agreements with India, Turkey, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Georgia. 

Moreover, the UAE continues its negotiations to establish similar agreements with other strategically important markets, reinforcing its presence on the global trade map. 

The Central Bank of Iraq and the First Abu Dhabi Bank have formalized an agreement, announced on Dec. 13, to facilitate the financing of trade and import activities using the UAE dirham. 

The apex bank released a statement detailing the outcomes of a meeting held in Dubai, where Ali Al-Alaq, governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, met with Hana Al-Rostamani, president of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group. 

The focus of this collaboration is to use the UAE dirham for trade and import transactions, with the First Abu Dhabi Bank playing a key role in these operations. 

Further elaborating on the agreement, it was mentioned that the operations involving the transfer in UAE dirhams have already started.

Five Iraqi banks are initially part of this agreement, with plans to expand this network gradually. This initiative aims to enable Iraqi banks to establish connections with global banks. 

Topics: UAE Australia Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement Central Bank of Iraq First Abu Dhabi Bank

Related

Indonesia pins hopes on UAE trade pact to open new export markets
World
Indonesia pins hopes on UAE trade pact to open new export markets

Saudi Arabia to localize insurance sales jobs

Saudi Arabia to localize insurance sales jobs
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia to localize insurance sales jobs

Saudi Arabia to localize insurance sales jobs
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Sales jobs in Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector are on track to be localized thanks to a new decision by the Saudi Insurance Authority.

Effective April 15, 2024, the decision comes amid efforts to support and empower national competencies and capabilities in the insurance sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This move also aligns well with the Saudi Nationalization Scheme, one of the main factors driving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. The idea is to empower Saudi nationals by offering improved education and employment opportunities in the coming years.

In addition, this comes based on the competencies and powers granted to the authority to regulate, supervise, and control insurance business in the region.

Topics: Saudi Insurance Authority sales Insurance Saudi Nationalization Scheme

Related

Saudi Insurance Authority set to foster local and international sector growth
Business & Economy
Saudi Insurance Authority set to foster local and international sector growth

Fitch holds neutral ratings for Islamic banking sector in GCC

Fitch holds neutral ratings for Islamic banking sector in GCC
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Fitch holds neutral ratings for Islamic banking sector in GCC

Fitch holds neutral ratings for Islamic banking sector in GCC
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: US-based Fitch Ratings has retained a neutral outlook for Islamic banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council region for 2024 thanks to high oil prices and profit rates. 

In its report released on Dec. 12, Fitch said that Islamic banks in the region could witness sound profitability next year, and capital buffers should remain adequate to counter the risks. 

“Financing growth is expected to be reasonable and higher than conventional banks. Asset quality should remain stable despite higher profit rates,” said Fitch in the report. 

The credit rating agency predicted more consolidation in the Islamic banking sector in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. 

“We expect more consolidation as Islamic banks continue to consolidate their positions. In the GCC and Jordan, Islamic banks’ market share of sector assets ranged from 85 percent down to 16 percent, with growth likely to outpace conventional banks in 2024,” added the rating agency. 

Fitch further noted that smaller Islamic banks with weaker franchises and pricing power, higher funding costs and thinner capital buffers will feel the heat in 2024. 

Citing the recent example of Kuwait Finance House’s acquisition of Ahli United Bank, the credit rating agency said that new mergers and acquisitions could create regional banking leaders in 2024. 

The report noted that most outlooks are stable for Islamic banks in the region. 

The positive outlooks relate to Qatari Islamic banks, reflecting improvements in their external balance sheet and better debt to gross domestic product forecasts. 

On the other hand, the negative outlooks relate to three Turkish Islamic banks suffering from high vulnerability of their financial profiles and operating environment risks. 

Neutral outlook for the EMEA retail sector 

Meanwhile, in another report, Fitch assigned a neutral outlook to the retail sector in the EMEA region for 2024. 

The neutral outlook reflects Fitch’s expectations of largely unchanged demand due to low consumer confidence and weak spending power despite low unemployment, higher wages and disinflation. 

“We don’t anticipate further pressure on the profits of industry participants due to a focus on cost efficiency and limited floor-space expansion. This, in combination with positive free cash flow supported by working capital efficiencies and controlled capex, should provide scope for deleveraging,” said Fitch. 

According to the report, grocers are expected to maintain profit margins due to cost efficiencies and lower energy costs. 

Meanwhile, companies are projected to remain competitive on pricing, motivated by the desire to retain consumers amid continued pressure from discounters and to protect profitability. 

Topics: Islamic banking Islamic Banks Fitch retail

Related

Global Islamic banking sector set to reach $4tn by 2026 thanks to GCC: report 
Business & Economy
Global Islamic banking sector set to reach $4tn by 2026 thanks to GCC: report 

Latest updates

Arab entrepreneurs poised for growth as region presents huge opportunities: YEU president
Arab entrepreneurs poised for growth as region presents huge opportunities: YEU president
Global Esports Games get underway in Riyadh for first time
Global Esports Games get underway in Riyadh for first time
Abu Dhabi Airports inks MoU with Shanghai Airport Authority to collaborate in aviation sector
Abu Dhabi Airports inks MoU with Shanghai Airport Authority to collaborate in aviation sector
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez attend fundraising event for Gaza 
Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez attend fundraising event for Gaza 
UAE and Australia set to sign economic trade cooperation agreement
UAE and Australia set to sign economic trade cooperation agreement

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.