You are here

  • Home
  • UAE and Australia set to sign economic trade cooperation agreement

UAE and Australia set to sign economic trade cooperation agreement

UAE and Australia set to sign economic trade cooperation agreement
UAE’s Foreign Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi announced in a statement on X that the country is poised to enhance its global trade network by strengthening its ties with Australia. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/mgxnd

Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

UAE and Australia set to sign economic trade cooperation agreement

UAE and Australia set to sign economic trade cooperation agreement
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The UAE has agreed to initiate negotiations with Australia to establish a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, according to its foreign trade minister. 

Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi announced in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the country is poised to enhance its global trade network by strengthening its ties with Australia. 

This development is part of the strategic expansion of the UAE’s comprehensive economic partnership program. 

Al-Zeyoudi emphasized the importance of Australia as a key economic ally. He noted that the country’s commitment to open trade and abiding by international rules makes it an ideal partner. 

The endeavor comes as part of the UAE’s broader agenda to augment its economic and trade relations on a global scale. 

The minister highlighted the growth in non-oil bilateral trade between the UAE and Australia, which surged by 28 percent in 2022, reaching $4.5 billion. 

He anticipates that the prospective partnership will further strengthen economic ties between the two nations. The focus will be on reducing tariffs, enhancing market accessibility, and fostering investment opportunities. 

The UAE’s strategy to double its foreign trade and expand its national economy by 2030 involves forging comprehensive economic partnership agreements with key global markets. 

To date, the UAE has successfully signed such agreements with India, Turkey, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Georgia. 

Moreover, the UAE continues its negotiations to establish similar agreements with other strategically important markets, reinforcing its presence on the global trade map. 

The Central Bank of Iraq and the First Abu Dhabi Bank have formalized an agreement, announced on Dec. 13, to facilitate the financing of trade and import activities using the UAE dirham. 

The apex bank released a statement detailing the outcomes of a meeting held in Dubai, where Ali Al-Alaq, governor of the Central Bank of Iraq, met with Hana Al-Rostamani, president of the First Abu Dhabi Bank Group. 

The focus of this collaboration is to use the UAE dirham for trade and import transactions, with the First Abu Dhabi Bank playing a key role in these operations. 

Further elaborating on the agreement, it was mentioned that the operations involving the transfer in UAE dirhams have already started.

Five Iraqi banks are initially part of this agreement, with plans to expand this network gradually. This initiative aims to enable Iraqi banks to establish connections with global banks. 

Topics: UAE Australia Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement Central Bank of Iraq First Abu Dhabi Bank

Related

Indonesia pins hopes on UAE trade pact to open new export markets
World
Indonesia pins hopes on UAE trade pact to open new export markets

Saudi tourism industry created 250k jobs since 2019, says minister

Saudi tourism industry created 250k jobs since 2019, says minister
Updated 49 min 2 sec ago
Manal Al- Barakati
Follow

Saudi tourism industry created 250k jobs since 2019, says minister

Saudi tourism industry created 250k jobs since 2019, says minister
  • Sector well ahead on its track to contribute 10 percent of gross domestic product by 2030
Updated 49 min 2 sec ago
Manal Al- Barakati

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambitious growth plans for the tourism industry have started paying dividends, with the sector having generated 250,000 jobs since 2019, said a top government official.

Addressing the Global Labor Market Conference, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb noted that the industry was well ahead on its track to contribute 10 percent of the gross domestic product by 2030.

Al-Khateeb disclosed that employment in the sector took off from 600,000 jobs in 2019 to 850,000 this year and is expected to touch 1.6 million by 2030.

He further outlined that by hosting EXPO 2030 in Riyadh, the sector will see a boost of 250,000 jobs, stressing the importance of the sustainable jobs the Kingdom intends to provide.

Al-Khateeb added that the travel and tourism sector represents 10 percent of the global labor market and employed 330 million jobs in 2019 before the pandemic.

However, the industry lost 60 million jobs during the pandemic, with hotels and airlines bearing the worst effects.

“Today, we have returned to what was before the pandemic, according to the World Tourism Organization of the UN and the Travel and Tourism Council, which is good,” the minister added.

Al-Khateeb further pointed out that the Kingdom’s WTO presidency and the upcoming general assembly were other milestones that would drive the travel and tourism industry.

Disclosing the course of the upcoming general assembly, the minister said the event will deliberate on the planet’s sustainability, doubling the number of tourism services and preserving the natural terrain of tourist destinations.

He further underscored that there will be a considerable emphasis on retaining the human element in the sector that has largely grown digitally.

“In our sector, some people talked about digitizing the journey. From the time you get a visa to the time you get your boarding pass to get onto the plane. You don’t need to see people; you don’t need to interact with people. We are losing people, but definitely we will discuss this in the general assembly of the UNWTO,” he said.

He added: “People are extremely fundamental to convert and share their concerns when traveling from one country to another. Therefore, we want to keep the people and remember to make sure that people in the travel and tourism sector remain an element to transfer and convey the culture between the nations.”

Topics: Global Labor Market Conference saudi tourism Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb

Saudi Arabia ready to embrace AI era through global partnerships

Saudi Arabia ready to embrace AI era through global partnerships
Updated 13 December 2023
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Saudi Arabia ready to embrace AI era through global partnerships

Saudi Arabia ready to embrace AI era through global partnerships
Updated 13 December 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has committed to integrating artificial intelligence into all programs through partnerships with global platforms, according to the minister of communications and information technology.  

Speaking during a fireside chat at the Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh, Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha highlighted that the Kingdom has partnered with platforms like Coursera for 250,000 seats to guarantee that the youth and future generations attain the essential skill sets. 

“On future skills, we have pledged an AI for all programs, out of which we have partnered with the likes of Coursera for 250,000 seats to make sure that our youth and the next generation have the necessary skill set to flourish in the generative AI era,” Al-Swaha said.  

The minister also commended Saudi Arabia’s leadership for demonstrating trust in the human capital development program and AI, both of which are considered fundamental at the national level. 

“It has to be lifelong learning and continuous learning and that’s the partnership today,” he said. 

Emphasizing the significance of leadership in the field of AI, the minister praised the substantial growth achieved in the past seven years, from a tech force of 150,000 to an impressive 354,000. 

“What’s more remarkable is the women empowerment story in tech. We’ve jumped from 7 percent to 35 percent.” 

Furthermore, the minister also discussed a global phenomenon characterized by a unique convergence of a tipping point and a turning point and the difference between the two. 

“A tipping point will be like the iPhone moment out of which we have changed the way we use communication forever,” he explained. 

On the other hand, a turning point involves a trajectory shift, as seen historically in transitions from steam engines to electricity and the internet. 

Al-Swaha then noted that the current era, marked by generative AI, represents both a tipping and turning point simultaneously. 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia AI labor market jobs partnerships

Related

Global AI workforce to create 133m new jobs by 2030, says minister
Business & Economy
Global AI workforce to create 133m new jobs by 2030, says minister

Astra Group-led consortium obtains license to operate duty-free market at Jeddah airport

Astra Group-led consortium obtains license to operate duty-free market at Jeddah airport
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Astra Group-led consortium obtains license to operate duty-free market at Jeddah airport

Astra Group-led consortium obtains license to operate duty-free market at Jeddah airport
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Passengers traveling through the King Abdulaziz International Airport can anticipate an enhanced shopping experience as a license has been awarded to a consortium led by the Riyadh-based Astra Group to operate a duty-free market. 

The joint venture, also comprising Hamburg-based Gebr. Heinemann and Jordanian Duty Free Shops will bring world-class brands across multiple categories in beauty, fashion, accessories and confectionaries to the airport. 

Jeddah Airports Co., which manages the airport, has granted a commercial operation license for seven years, spanning a 10 sq. meter duty-free area, according to a press statement. 

The company said that the contract award aligns with the organization’s development efforts to provide travelers with the best and most diverse shopping service. 

“It also aims to provide solutions that meet their aspirations and needs, in addition to the company’s continuous pursuit of achieving the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030,” Jeddah Airports Co. added in the statement. 

Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy aims to increase the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to 10 percent from the current 6 percent. 

Raed bin Ibrahim Al-Medhiam, chairman of the board of directors of Jeddah Airports Co., noted that granting the commercial license to operate a duty-free market to the new consortium will give an additional advantage to King Abdulaziz International Airport as one of the largest aviation hubs in the world.

He added that the awarding of the contract is also in line with the airport’s target to become one of the fastest-growing in the world in terms of passenger numbers and operational activity. 

Al-Medhiam underscored that King Abdulaziz International Airport aims to serve more than 114 million passengers, launch new travel destinations reaching 150, and increase non-aviation revenues to 45 percent of total revenues by 2030.

The enhanced shopping experience at the King Abdulaziz International Airport is also expected to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy. 

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract over 150 million visitors by the end of this decade. 

Ayman bin Abdulaziz Abuabbah, CEO of Jeddah Airports Co., said that the agreement aims to develop services at the airport and enhance travelers’ experiences by creating a distinctive duty-free market. 

Topics: KAIA logistics aviation

Related

Jeddah’s KAIA is on course to achieve its strategic targets: senior official
Business & Economy
Jeddah’s KAIA is on course to achieve its strategic targets: senior official

Global AI workforce to create 133m new jobs by 2030, says minister

Global AI workforce to create 133m new jobs by 2030, says minister
Updated 13 December 2023
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Global AI workforce to create 133m new jobs by 2030, says minister

Global AI workforce to create 133m new jobs by 2030, says minister
Updated 13 December 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Global artificial intelligence labor market is expected to create new jobs by 2030, said Saudi Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi.   

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the first Global Labor Market Conference held in Riyadh from Dec. 13-14, Al-Rajhi stressed the transformation the labor market is currently seeing is unlike anything that has ever happened before.    

“The growth of the global AI job market is expected to create 133 million new jobs from now until 2030,” said Al-Rajhi while pointing out the growing demand for new professions, skills and jobs in the future.    

He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting international efforts to keep pace with changes in the global labor market, emphasizing the Kingdom’s diverse workforce and its aim to be a preferred destination for top talents globally.  

The minister affirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to creating private sector-led work environments to meet the needs of Saudis. 

Al-Rajhi advocated for creating work conditions free from exploitation or technological disruptions leading to abrupt job losses, while ensuring that new technologies are used to maximize value for the global economy.   

“Saudi Arabia is emerging not just as an international center of commerce but also as a leader in global sectors such as aviation, mining, tourism, and healthcare,” he said.  

Al-Rajhi added: “We are blessed with a young and highly educated population, and we want to ensure that everyone who works in Saudi Arabia has access to everything they need to realize their ambitions, whatever their individual talents and abilities. To achieve this goal, we want to work with friends throughout the world.”   

Additionally, he addressed the challenges from a supply chain perspective, emphasizing the necessity for greater adaptation to cope with increased geopolitical volatility, economic uncertainty, and rising inflation.  

“The factors that we consider today are not only incredibly complex but also dynamic,” Al-Rajhi said. 

Furthermore, the minister underscored the importance of the current phase in the global labor market, emphasizing the necessity of international cooperation, knowledge exchange, and experience sharing to address the rapid and unprecedented changes imposed by new work patterns, modern technologies, and geopolitical shifts.   

The conference, organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, is being attended by over 6,000 participants from 40 countries.  

This diverse gathering includes ministers, government officials, and leaders. Additionally, heads of international and professional organizations and representatives from academic circles are also in attendance. 

Topics: Global Labor Market Conference Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi Ahmed Al-Rajhi Al-Rajhi artificial intelligence (AI) #labormarket

Related

AI-driven inclusivity in focus as FII summit gets off the ground 
Business & Economy
AI-driven inclusivity in focus as FII summit gets off the ground 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,401

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,401
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,401

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,401
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 6.47 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 11,401.47.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.23 billion ($1.39 billion) as 80 of the listed stocks advanced, while 135 retreated. 

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index rose 1.68 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 1,465.99.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also surged by 72.30 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 23,731.72. This comes as 28 of the listed stocks advanced while as much as 32 retreated.

The best-performing stock of the day was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share price surged 7.69 percent to SR0.14.

Other top performers included SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. and Naseej International Trading Co., whose share prices soared by 4.35 percent and 4.24 percent to stand at SR153.40 and SR59, respectively.

In addition to this, other top performers included Arabian Contracting Services Co. and Almunajem Foods Co.

The worst performer was AYYAN Investment Co., whose share price dropped by 2.70 percent to SR14.42.

Other worst performers were SHL Finance Co. as well as Saudi Steel Pipe Co., whose share prices dropped by 2.36 percent and 2.26 percent to stand at SR19.02 and SR34.65, respectively.

Other poor performers included Almarai Co. and Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development.

On the announcements front, Saudi Advanced Industries Co. has disclosed the signing of an agreement to divest its entire stake in Al-Salam Aerospace Industries Co., representing 10 percent of the latter’s capital.

Al-Salam Aerospace Industries Co. is specialized in the maintenance of military and civil aviation.

As per an official statement from Tadawul, the book value of SAIC’s share in Al-Salam Aerospace Industries Co. stands at SR19.52 million.

Furthermore, this divestiture aligns with the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its performance. 

This involves a continuous review of investments, engagement in promising opportunities with growth potential and returns, and an exit strategy from investments that have either met their objectives or failed to fulfill their aspirations.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul Index nomu-parallel NOMU

Related

Closing Bell: TASI edges up 84 points, reaches $2bn trade volume  
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI edges up 84 points, reaches $2bn trade volume  

Latest updates

Israeli army opens fire at hospital wards: Gaza health ministry
A child is rushed into Nasser hospital following Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
US breaks ground on new embassy building in Riyadh
US breaks ground on new embassy building in Riyadh
Saudi tourism industry created 250k jobs since 2019, says minister
Saudi tourism industry created 250k jobs since 2019, says minister
Saudi Artisanal Co. launches to boost handicrafts sector 
The Saudi Artisanal Co. has commenced operations in the Kingdom with a mission to promote the nation’s cultural heritage.
Gaza faces public health disaster, UN humanitarian office says
Gaza faces public health disaster, UN humanitarian office says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.