Abu Dhabi Airports inks MoU with Shanghai Airport Authority to collaborate in aviation sector

Abu Dhabi Airports inks MoU with Shanghai Airport Authority to collaborate in aviation sector
Under the deal, Abu Dhabi Airports, which operates five commercial flight hubs in the Emirate, also established an exchange program with Shanghai Airport Authority, also known as AVINEX, to capitalize on opportunities for collaboration in the aviation sector.
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Abu Dhabi Airports inks MoU with Shanghai Airport Authority to collaborate in aviation sector

Abu Dhabi Airports inks MoU with Shanghai Airport Authority to collaborate in aviation sector
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Aviation services between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai are poised for improvement following an agreement between airport operators from both cities. 

Abu Dhabi Airports and the Shanghai Airport Authority, also known as AVINEX, have agreed to collaborate to develop passenger and freight business, provide efficient transfer products and services, and undertake joint marketing initiatives to promote tourism between the two cities.

Under the deal, Abu Dhabi Airports, which operates five commercial flight hubs in the Emirate, also established an exchange program with AVINEX to capitalize on opportunities for collaboration in the aviation sector, state news agency WAM reported. 

Elena Sorlini, managing director and interim CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are pleased to be signing this agreement with AVINEX of Shanghai so soon after launching the new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport.” 

She added: “We see great value and importance in maintaining and exchanging knowledge and experience on efficient, sustainable and economic development of our respective airports, especially as our synergies are compatible in that we have both experienced a growth in demand and we both manage high-quality airports in our respective regions.” 

According to the WAM report, the memorandum of understanding aims to benefit from complex airport expertise, including know-how, operations, and marketing in the aviation sector. 

“We are delighted to jointly promote the integration of our two airports’ route networks, enhance accessibility, effectively improve hub operation quality, and stimulate the growth of passenger and freight markets, as Shanghai Airports are resuming international flights at full speed,” said Feng Xin, CEO of AVINEX. 

She added: “We hope that more Chinese airlines can establish hub operation cooperation with Etihad Airways at this new terminal, and we will work together with airlines to achieve our shared goals. Finally, we are looking forward to building an ecosystem of hub operation together, creating prosperity in our aviation market, and sharing the achievements of development in our cooperation.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi Airports Shanghai Airport Authority AVINEX Feng Xin Elena Sorlini

NEOM unveils arts and entertainment destination

NEOM unveils arts and entertainment destination
Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News
NEOM unveils arts and entertainment destination

NEOM unveils arts and entertainment destination
Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM has unveiled the development of Utamo, the latest addition to the innovation hub’s destinations in northwest Saudi Arabia that will offer diverse experiences in arts and entertainment.

Situated amid the mountains overlooking the shores of the Red Sea, Utamo will provide the ideal venue for events, musical performances, exhibitions, and artistic activities, according to an official statement. 

The initiative aims to bring about a qualitative shift in traditional entertainment concepts, offering visitors rich experiences that harmonize the location’s natural beauty with advanced technologies and designs, merging art and architecture.

Standing at 64 meters, the entrance boasts unique artistic designs, preparing visitors for the experiences inside. Accessible via a pathway stretching along a garden, the new destination features scenic spaces leading guests to a grand reception lounge. 

Utamo features integrated capabilities that make it one of the latest and most distinguished event venues, capable of organizing and hosting shows and concerts for the world’s top artists. 

This includes the Future Theater, which will deliver cutting-edge experiences blending reality with virtual worlds, along with multipurpose show spaces, VIP lounges, and luxury restaurants. 

The site will be designed to facilitate the installation of the necessary equipment for hosting immersive artistic performances, ensuring visitor engagement with advanced audiovisual systems.

In line with NEOM’s established approach and significant efforts to support sustainable development, the latest methods in the design and construction of Utamo will be employed to achieve its target of preserving 95 percent of its natural environment. 

The announcement of the development of the Utamo destination follows recent reports about Liga and Serana, the latest sustainable tourist destinations in NEOM. 

Earlier in November, Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion futuristic project also announced the development of Epicon, a new premium tourism destination set along the Gulf of Aqaba. 

Epicon offers diverse experiences, including wellness programs, natural landscapes, and fine dining options.

Topics: NEOM SaudiVision2030

Saudi tourism industry created 250k jobs since 2019, says minister

Saudi tourism industry created 250k jobs since 2019, says minister
Updated 13 December 2023
Manal Al- Barakati
Saudi tourism industry created 250k jobs since 2019, says minister

Saudi tourism industry created 250k jobs since 2019, says minister
  • Sector well ahead on its track to contribute 10 percent of gross domestic product by 2030
Updated 13 December 2023
Manal Al- Barakati

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambitious growth plans for the tourism industry have started paying dividends, with the sector having generated 250,000 jobs since 2019, said a top government official.

Addressing the Global Labor Market Conference, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb noted that the industry was well ahead on its track to contribute 10 percent of the gross domestic product by 2030.

Al-Khateeb disclosed that employment in the sector took off from 600,000 jobs in 2019 to 850,000 this year and is expected to touch 1.6 million by 2030.

He further outlined that by hosting EXPO 2030 in Riyadh, the sector will see a boost of 250,000 jobs, stressing the importance of the sustainable jobs the Kingdom intends to provide.

Al-Khateeb added that the travel and tourism sector represents 10 percent of the global labor market and employed 330 million jobs in 2019 before the pandemic.

However, the industry lost 60 million jobs during the pandemic, with hotels and airlines bearing the worst effects.

“Today, we have returned to what was before the pandemic, according to the World Tourism Organization of the UN and the Travel and Tourism Council, which is good,” the minister added.

Al-Khateeb further pointed out that the Kingdom’s WTO presidency and the upcoming general assembly were other milestones that would drive the travel and tourism industry.

Disclosing the course of the upcoming general assembly, the minister said the event will deliberate on the planet’s sustainability, doubling the number of tourism services and preserving the natural terrain of tourist destinations.

He further underscored that there will be a considerable emphasis on retaining the human element in the sector that has largely grown digitally.

“In our sector, some people talked about digitizing the journey. From the time you get a visa to the time you get your boarding pass to get onto the plane. You don’t need to see people; you don’t need to interact with people. We are losing people, but definitely we will discuss this in the general assembly of the UNWTO,” he said.

He added: “People are extremely fundamental to convert and share their concerns when traveling from one country to another. Therefore, we want to keep the people and remember to make sure that people in the travel and tourism sector remain an element to transfer and convey the culture between the nations.”

Topics: Global Labor Market Conference saudi tourism Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb

Saudi Arabia ready to embrace AI era through global partnerships

Saudi Arabia ready to embrace AI era through global partnerships
Updated 13 December 2023
Nadin Hassan
Saudi Arabia ready to embrace AI era through global partnerships

Saudi Arabia ready to embrace AI era through global partnerships
Updated 13 December 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has committed to integrating artificial intelligence into all programs through partnerships with global platforms, according to the minister of communications and information technology.  

Speaking during a fireside chat at the Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh, Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha highlighted that the Kingdom has partnered with platforms like Coursera for 250,000 seats to guarantee that the youth and future generations attain the essential skill sets. 

“On future skills, we have pledged an AI for all programs, out of which we have partnered with the likes of Coursera for 250,000 seats to make sure that our youth and the next generation have the necessary skill set to flourish in the generative AI era,” Al-Swaha said.  

The minister also commended Saudi Arabia’s leadership for demonstrating trust in the human capital development program and AI, both of which are considered fundamental at the national level. 

“It has to be lifelong learning and continuous learning and that’s the partnership today,” he said. 

Emphasizing the significance of leadership in the field of AI, the minister praised the substantial growth achieved in the past seven years, from a tech force of 150,000 to an impressive 354,000. 

“What’s more remarkable is the women empowerment story in tech. We’ve jumped from 7 percent to 35 percent.” 

Furthermore, the minister also discussed a global phenomenon characterized by a unique convergence of a tipping point and a turning point and the difference between the two. 

“A tipping point will be like the iPhone moment out of which we have changed the way we use communication forever,” he explained. 

On the other hand, a turning point involves a trajectory shift, as seen historically in transitions from steam engines to electricity and the internet. 

Al-Swaha then noted that the current era, marked by generative AI, represents both a tipping and turning point simultaneously. 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia AI labor market jobs partnerships

Astra Group-led consortium obtains license to operate duty-free market at Jeddah airport

Astra Group-led consortium obtains license to operate duty-free market at Jeddah airport
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Astra Group-led consortium obtains license to operate duty-free market at Jeddah airport

Astra Group-led consortium obtains license to operate duty-free market at Jeddah airport
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Passengers traveling through the King Abdulaziz International Airport can anticipate an enhanced shopping experience as a license has been awarded to a consortium led by the Riyadh-based Astra Group to operate a duty-free market. 

The joint venture, also comprising Hamburg-based Gebr. Heinemann and Jordanian Duty Free Shops will bring world-class brands across multiple categories in beauty, fashion, accessories and confectionaries to the airport. 

Jeddah Airports Co., which manages the airport, has granted a commercial operation license for seven years, spanning a 10 sq. meter duty-free area, according to a press statement. 

The company said that the contract award aligns with the organization’s development efforts to provide travelers with the best and most diverse shopping service. 

“It also aims to provide solutions that meet their aspirations and needs, in addition to the company’s continuous pursuit of achieving the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030,” Jeddah Airports Co. added in the statement. 

Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy aims to increase the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to 10 percent from the current 6 percent. 

Raed bin Ibrahim Al-Medhiam, chairman of the board of directors of Jeddah Airports Co., noted that granting the commercial license to operate a duty-free market to the new consortium will give an additional advantage to King Abdulaziz International Airport as one of the largest aviation hubs in the world.

He added that the awarding of the contract is also in line with the airport’s target to become one of the fastest-growing in the world in terms of passenger numbers and operational activity. 

Al-Medhiam underscored that King Abdulaziz International Airport aims to serve more than 114 million passengers, launch new travel destinations reaching 150, and increase non-aviation revenues to 45 percent of total revenues by 2030.

The enhanced shopping experience at the King Abdulaziz International Airport is also expected to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy. 

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract over 150 million visitors by the end of this decade. 

Ayman bin Abdulaziz Abuabbah, CEO of Jeddah Airports Co., said that the agreement aims to develop services at the airport and enhance travelers’ experiences by creating a distinctive duty-free market. 

Topics: KAIA logistics aviation

Global AI workforce to create 133m new jobs by 2030, says minister

Global AI workforce to create 133m new jobs by 2030, says minister
Updated 13 December 2023
Nadin Hassan
Global AI workforce to create 133m new jobs by 2030, says minister

Global AI workforce to create 133m new jobs by 2030, says minister
Updated 13 December 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Global artificial intelligence labor market is expected to create new jobs by 2030, said Saudi Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi.   

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the first Global Labor Market Conference held in Riyadh from Dec. 13-14, Al-Rajhi stressed the transformation the labor market is currently seeing is unlike anything that has ever happened before.    

“The growth of the global AI job market is expected to create 133 million new jobs from now until 2030,” said Al-Rajhi while pointing out the growing demand for new professions, skills and jobs in the future.    

He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting international efforts to keep pace with changes in the global labor market, emphasizing the Kingdom’s diverse workforce and its aim to be a preferred destination for top talents globally.  

The minister affirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to creating private sector-led work environments to meet the needs of Saudis. 

Al-Rajhi advocated for creating work conditions free from exploitation or technological disruptions leading to abrupt job losses, while ensuring that new technologies are used to maximize value for the global economy.   

“Saudi Arabia is emerging not just as an international center of commerce but also as a leader in global sectors such as aviation, mining, tourism, and healthcare,” he said.  

Al-Rajhi added: “We are blessed with a young and highly educated population, and we want to ensure that everyone who works in Saudi Arabia has access to everything they need to realize their ambitions, whatever their individual talents and abilities. To achieve this goal, we want to work with friends throughout the world.”   

Additionally, he addressed the challenges from a supply chain perspective, emphasizing the necessity for greater adaptation to cope with increased geopolitical volatility, economic uncertainty, and rising inflation.  

“The factors that we consider today are not only incredibly complex but also dynamic,” Al-Rajhi said. 

Furthermore, the minister underscored the importance of the current phase in the global labor market, emphasizing the necessity of international cooperation, knowledge exchange, and experience sharing to address the rapid and unprecedented changes imposed by new work patterns, modern technologies, and geopolitical shifts.   

The conference, organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, is being attended by over 6,000 participants from 40 countries.  

This diverse gathering includes ministers, government officials, and leaders. Additionally, heads of international and professional organizations and representatives from academic circles are also in attendance. 

Topics: Global Labor Market Conference Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi Ahmed Al-Rajhi Al-Rajhi artificial intelligence (AI) #labormarket

NEOM unveils arts and entertainment destination
NEOM unveils arts and entertainment destination
Israeli army opens fire at hospital wards: Gaza health ministry
A child is rushed into Nasser hospital following Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
US breaks ground on new embassy building in Riyadh
US breaks ground on new embassy building in Riyadh
Saudi tourism industry created 250k jobs since 2019, says minister
Saudi tourism industry created 250k jobs since 2019, says minister
Saudi Artisanal Co. launches to boost handicrafts sector 
The Saudi Artisanal Co. has commenced operations in the Kingdom with a mission to promote the nation’s cultural heritage.

