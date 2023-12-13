Abu Dhabi Airports inks MoU with Shanghai Airport Authority to collaborate in aviation sector

RIYADH: Aviation services between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai are poised for improvement following an agreement between airport operators from both cities.

Abu Dhabi Airports and the Shanghai Airport Authority, also known as AVINEX, have agreed to collaborate to develop passenger and freight business, provide efficient transfer products and services, and undertake joint marketing initiatives to promote tourism between the two cities.

Under the deal, Abu Dhabi Airports, which operates five commercial flight hubs in the Emirate, also established an exchange program with AVINEX to capitalize on opportunities for collaboration in the aviation sector, state news agency WAM reported.

Elena Sorlini, managing director and interim CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “We are pleased to be signing this agreement with AVINEX of Shanghai so soon after launching the new Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport.”

She added: “We see great value and importance in maintaining and exchanging knowledge and experience on efficient, sustainable and economic development of our respective airports, especially as our synergies are compatible in that we have both experienced a growth in demand and we both manage high-quality airports in our respective regions.”

According to the WAM report, the memorandum of understanding aims to benefit from complex airport expertise, including know-how, operations, and marketing in the aviation sector.

“We are delighted to jointly promote the integration of our two airports’ route networks, enhance accessibility, effectively improve hub operation quality, and stimulate the growth of passenger and freight markets, as Shanghai Airports are resuming international flights at full speed,” said Feng Xin, CEO of AVINEX.

She added: “We hope that more Chinese airlines can establish hub operation cooperation with Etihad Airways at this new terminal, and we will work together with airlines to achieve our shared goals. Finally, we are looking forward to building an ecosystem of hub operation together, creating prosperity in our aviation market, and sharing the achievements of development in our cooperation.”