Arab entrepreneurs poised for growth as region presents huge opportunities: YEU president

Arab entrepreneurs poised for growth as region presents huge opportunities: YEU president
In collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment, and Skills of Morocco and diverse national and regional partners, the Arab SMEs Summit seeks to establish partnerships and create enhanced policy frameworks for small and medium enterprises to foster inclusive and sustainable economic growth. NNA
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Arab entrepreneurs poised for growth as region presents huge opportunities: YEU president

Arab entrepreneurs poised for growth as region presents huge opportunities: YEU president
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: The Arab region stands to benefit from significant growth opportunities, such as the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia, according to a top official of a global network of young entrepreneurs. 

While speaking at the Arab Entrepreneurship Summit held in Marrakesh on Dec. 12, Prince Fahd bin Mansour, the president of the Young Entrepreneurs Union in the G20, emphasized that the Arab region is facing growth opportunities that events such as the FIFA World Cup would be a boost of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Prince Fahd also emphasized the importance of startups in Arab countries as a mechanism to ensure their economic sustainability. 

He also called for enhancing investment and mutual support to achieve the goal of prosperity in the Arab entrepreneurial system. 

More than 1,000 participants from specialized economic sectors, investors, decision-makers, international organizations, and donor entities are expected to attend this summit until Dec. 14. 

Facing intensified challenges due to recent regional and global crises affecting entrepreneurs in many Arab economies, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia has initiated the second edition of the Arab SMEs Summit on Dec. 12. 

In collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment, and Skills of Morocco and diverse national and regional partners, the summit seeks to establish partnerships and create enhanced policy frameworks for small and medium enterprises to foster inclusive and sustainable economic growth. 

Younes Sekkouri, the minister of economic inclusion in Morocco, officially opened the summit, highlighting the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMEs and emphasizing the need for these businesses to develop independent resilience strategies due to their lack of preparedness. 

The minister stressed the importance of generating entrepreneurial opportunities, advocating for a balance between substantial investments to diversify the economy and guiding them toward high-quality and high-value sectors. 

He said: “If we fail in creating an optimal investment environment for entrepreneurs, we must intensify our networking efforts and leverage leading institutions to open new horizons for the youth.” 

Topics: Prince Fahd bin Mansour 2034 FIFA World Cup Arab Entrepreneurship Summit

OPEC sees healthy growth in global oil demand in 2024

OPEC sees healthy growth in global oil demand in 2024
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP
OPEC sees healthy growth in global oil demand in 2024

OPEC sees healthy growth in global oil demand in 2024
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said on Wednesday that it expects healthy growth in global demand for crude in 2024.

It said global oil demand should grow by 2.2 million barrels per day next year to an average of 104.36 million bpd.

“Oil demand is expected to be supported by resilient global GDP growth, amid continued improvements in economic activity in China,” OPEC said in its regular monthly report on the oil market.

Demand in the industrialized nations in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is expected to increase by 0.3 million bpd to reach an average of 46.1 million bpd, but still remain below the record set in 2019.

Demand in non-OECD nations is seen as rising by 2 million bpd to 58.3 million bpd on average.

The forecasts came as for the first time a COP global climate conference explicitly evoked a progressive reduction in the use of fossil fuels that are responsible for global warming.

COP28 calls for a “transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science.”

The agreement comes eight years after the Paris accord which set the target of keeping the increase in global temperatures at 1.5C and as the world set the hottest year on record.

Topics: OPEC Forecast

NEOM unveils arts and entertainment destination

NEOM unveils arts and entertainment destination
Updated 24 min 56 sec ago
Arab News
NEOM unveils arts and entertainment destination

NEOM unveils arts and entertainment destination
Updated 24 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM has unveiled the development of Utamo, the latest addition to the innovation hub’s destinations in northwest Saudi Arabia that will offer diverse experiences in arts and entertainment.

Situated amid the mountains overlooking the shores of the Red Sea, Utamo will provide the ideal venue for events, musical performances, exhibitions, and artistic activities, according to an official statement. 

The initiative aims to bring about a qualitative shift in traditional entertainment concepts, offering visitors rich experiences that harmonize the location’s natural beauty with advanced technologies and designs, merging art and architecture.

Standing at 64 meters, the entrance boasts unique artistic designs, preparing visitors for the experiences inside. Accessible via a pathway stretching along a garden, the new destination features scenic spaces leading guests to a grand reception lounge. 

Utamo features integrated capabilities that make it one of the latest and most distinguished event venues, capable of organizing and hosting shows and concerts for the world’s top artists. 

This includes the Future Theater, which will deliver cutting-edge experiences blending reality with virtual worlds, along with multipurpose show spaces, VIP lounges, and luxury restaurants. 

The site will be designed to facilitate the installation of the necessary equipment for hosting immersive artistic performances, ensuring visitor engagement with advanced audiovisual systems.

In line with NEOM’s established approach and significant efforts to support sustainable development, the latest methods in the design and construction of Utamo will be employed to achieve its target of preserving 95 percent of its natural environment. 

The announcement of the development of the Utamo destination follows recent reports about Liga and Serana, the latest sustainable tourist destinations in NEOM. 

Earlier in November, Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion futuristic project also announced the development of Epicon, a new premium tourism destination set along the Gulf of Aqaba. 

Epicon offers diverse experiences, including wellness programs, natural landscapes, and fine dining options.

Topics: NEOM SaudiVision2030

Saudi tourism industry created 250k jobs since 2019, says minister

Saudi tourism industry created 250k jobs since 2019, says minister
Updated 13 December 2023
Manal Al- Barakati
Saudi tourism industry created 250k jobs since 2019, says minister

Saudi tourism industry created 250k jobs since 2019, says minister
  • Sector well ahead on its track to contribute 10 percent of gross domestic product by 2030
Updated 13 December 2023
Manal Al- Barakati

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ambitious growth plans for the tourism industry have started paying dividends, with the sector having generated 250,000 jobs since 2019, said a top government official.

Addressing the Global Labor Market Conference, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb noted that the industry was well ahead on its track to contribute 10 percent of the gross domestic product by 2030.

Al-Khateeb disclosed that employment in the sector took off from 600,000 jobs in 2019 to 850,000 this year and is expected to touch 1.6 million by 2030.

He further outlined that by hosting EXPO 2030 in Riyadh, the sector will see a boost of 250,000 jobs, stressing the importance of the sustainable jobs the Kingdom intends to provide.

Al-Khateeb added that the travel and tourism sector represents 10 percent of the global labor market and employed 330 million jobs in 2019 before the pandemic.

However, the industry lost 60 million jobs during the pandemic, with hotels and airlines bearing the worst effects.

“Today, we have returned to what was before the pandemic, according to the World Tourism Organization of the UN and the Travel and Tourism Council, which is good,” the minister added.

Al-Khateeb further pointed out that the Kingdom’s WTO presidency and the upcoming general assembly were other milestones that would drive the travel and tourism industry.

Disclosing the course of the upcoming general assembly, the minister said the event will deliberate on the planet’s sustainability, doubling the number of tourism services and preserving the natural terrain of tourist destinations.

He further underscored that there will be a considerable emphasis on retaining the human element in the sector that has largely grown digitally.

“In our sector, some people talked about digitizing the journey. From the time you get a visa to the time you get your boarding pass to get onto the plane. You don’t need to see people; you don’t need to interact with people. We are losing people, but definitely we will discuss this in the general assembly of the UNWTO,” he said.

He added: “People are extremely fundamental to convert and share their concerns when traveling from one country to another. Therefore, we want to keep the people and remember to make sure that people in the travel and tourism sector remain an element to transfer and convey the culture between the nations.”

Topics: Global Labor Market Conference saudi tourism Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb

Saudi Arabia ready to embrace AI era through global partnerships

Saudi Arabia ready to embrace AI era through global partnerships
Updated 13 December 2023
Nadin Hassan
Saudi Arabia ready to embrace AI era through global partnerships

Saudi Arabia ready to embrace AI era through global partnerships
Updated 13 December 2023
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has committed to integrating artificial intelligence into all programs through partnerships with global platforms, according to the minister of communications and information technology.  

Speaking during a fireside chat at the Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh, Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha highlighted that the Kingdom has partnered with platforms like Coursera for 250,000 seats to guarantee that the youth and future generations attain the essential skill sets. 

“On future skills, we have pledged an AI for all programs, out of which we have partnered with the likes of Coursera for 250,000 seats to make sure that our youth and the next generation have the necessary skill set to flourish in the generative AI era,” Al-Swaha said.  

The minister also commended Saudi Arabia’s leadership for demonstrating trust in the human capital development program and AI, both of which are considered fundamental at the national level. 

“It has to be lifelong learning and continuous learning and that’s the partnership today,” he said. 

Emphasizing the significance of leadership in the field of AI, the minister praised the substantial growth achieved in the past seven years, from a tech force of 150,000 to an impressive 354,000. 

“What’s more remarkable is the women empowerment story in tech. We’ve jumped from 7 percent to 35 percent.” 

Furthermore, the minister also discussed a global phenomenon characterized by a unique convergence of a tipping point and a turning point and the difference between the two. 

“A tipping point will be like the iPhone moment out of which we have changed the way we use communication forever,” he explained. 

On the other hand, a turning point involves a trajectory shift, as seen historically in transitions from steam engines to electricity and the internet. 

Al-Swaha then noted that the current era, marked by generative AI, represents both a tipping and turning point simultaneously. 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia AI labor market jobs partnerships

Astra Group-led consortium obtains license to operate duty-free market at Jeddah airport

Astra Group-led consortium obtains license to operate duty-free market at Jeddah airport
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Astra Group-led consortium obtains license to operate duty-free market at Jeddah airport

Astra Group-led consortium obtains license to operate duty-free market at Jeddah airport
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Passengers traveling through the King Abdulaziz International Airport can anticipate an enhanced shopping experience as a license has been awarded to a consortium led by the Riyadh-based Astra Group to operate a duty-free market. 

The joint venture, also comprising Hamburg-based Gebr. Heinemann and Jordanian Duty Free Shops will bring world-class brands across multiple categories in beauty, fashion, accessories and confectionaries to the airport. 

Jeddah Airports Co., which manages the airport, has granted a commercial operation license for seven years, spanning a 10 sq. meter duty-free area, according to a press statement. 

The company said that the contract award aligns with the organization’s development efforts to provide travelers with the best and most diverse shopping service. 

“It also aims to provide solutions that meet their aspirations and needs, in addition to the company’s continuous pursuit of achieving the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030,” Jeddah Airports Co. added in the statement. 

Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy aims to increase the sector’s contribution to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product to 10 percent from the current 6 percent. 

Raed bin Ibrahim Al-Medhiam, chairman of the board of directors of Jeddah Airports Co., noted that granting the commercial license to operate a duty-free market to the new consortium will give an additional advantage to King Abdulaziz International Airport as one of the largest aviation hubs in the world.

He added that the awarding of the contract is also in line with the airport’s target to become one of the fastest-growing in the world in terms of passenger numbers and operational activity. 

Al-Medhiam underscored that King Abdulaziz International Airport aims to serve more than 114 million passengers, launch new travel destinations reaching 150, and increase non-aviation revenues to 45 percent of total revenues by 2030.

The enhanced shopping experience at the King Abdulaziz International Airport is also expected to strengthen Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy. 

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract over 150 million visitors by the end of this decade. 

Ayman bin Abdulaziz Abuabbah, CEO of Jeddah Airports Co., said that the agreement aims to develop services at the airport and enhance travelers’ experiences by creating a distinctive duty-free market. 

Topics: KAIA logistics aviation

Related

Jeddah’s KAIA is on course to achieve its strategic targets: senior official
Business & Economy
Jeddah’s KAIA is on course to achieve its strategic targets: senior official

