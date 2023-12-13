Saudi Arabia to host the 13th Arab Energy Conference in 2027 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to host the 13th Arab Energy Conference in Riyadh in 2027.

The decision was announced during the concluding statement of the 12th edition held in Doha, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This hosting opportunity reflects Saudi Arabia’s prominent role in the energy sector, regionally and globally.

The decision aligns with the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering collaboration among key stakeholders, including both energy-producing and consuming nations.

Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the event emphasizes its dedication to constructive dialogue and adapting to the ongoing transformations in various energy fields.

The upcoming conference in 2027 is expected to provide a platform for important discussions on the industry’s future.

The conference is organized by the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries in cooperation with the League of Arab States, the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, and the Arab Organization for Industrial Development, Standardization and Mining.

The 12th edition was convened to scrutinize the energy landscape, considering various facets related to international developments in energy markets and their repercussions for the Arab energy sector.

Deliberations included the endeavors of Arab nations in addressing the challenges of energy security, as well as matters pertaining to energy, the environment, and sustainable development. The agenda also encompassed discussions on Arab and global energy resources, downstream industries, and energy demand management in Arab countries.

Additionally, technological advancements and their implications for the energy sector were explored during the conference.

Saudi Arabia’s designation as the host for the upcoming edition aligns with the Kingdom’s poised leadership role in global forums. Leveraging its presence in the G20 and the Clean Energy Ministerial, Saudi Arabia aims to spotlight regional knowledge and address environmental concerns on the world stage.

At the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in Dubai, Jean-François Gagne, head of the secretariat at the Clean Energy Ministerial, underscored the importance of regional harmonization in advancing climate change ambitions.

“Saudi Arabia has the advantage of being at the G20 table, allowing it to play a leadership role in bringing regional knowledge and environmental concerns to the international table. This is crucial because we need all regions of the world to move forward together,” Gagne told Arab News earlier this month.

He added: “When you have regional champions, it really helps making sure that there’s no one that gets left behind in terms of advancing our clean energy goals.”