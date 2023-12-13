You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to host the 13th Arab Energy Conference in 2027 

Saudi Arabia to host the 13th Arab Energy Conference in 2027 

The decision was announced during the concluding statement of the 12th edition held in Doha, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 
The decision was announced during the concluding statement of the 12th edition held in Doha, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 
Short Url

https://arab.news/4kquz

Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia to host the 13th Arab Energy Conference in 2027 

Saudi Arabia to host the 13th Arab Energy Conference in 2027 
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is set to host the 13th Arab Energy Conference in Riyadh in 2027.  

The decision was announced during the concluding statement of the 12th edition held in Doha, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

This hosting opportunity reflects Saudi Arabia’s prominent role in the energy sector, regionally and globally.  

The decision aligns with the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering collaboration among key stakeholders, including both energy-producing and consuming nations. 

Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the event emphasizes its dedication to constructive dialogue and adapting to the ongoing transformations in various energy fields.  

The upcoming conference in 2027 is expected to provide a platform for important discussions on the industry’s future. 

The conference is organized by the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries in cooperation with the League of Arab States, the Arab Fund for Economic and Social Development, and the Arab Organization for Industrial Development, Standardization and Mining.  

The 12th edition was convened to scrutinize the energy landscape, considering various facets related to international developments in energy markets and their repercussions for the Arab energy sector. 

Deliberations included the endeavors of Arab nations in addressing the challenges of energy security, as well as matters pertaining to energy, the environment, and sustainable development. The agenda also encompassed discussions on Arab and global energy resources, downstream industries, and energy demand management in Arab countries. 

Additionally, technological advancements and their implications for the energy sector were explored during the conference. 

Saudi Arabia’s designation as the host for the upcoming edition aligns with the Kingdom’s poised leadership role in global forums. Leveraging its presence in the G20 and the Clean Energy Ministerial, Saudi Arabia aims to spotlight regional knowledge and address environmental concerns on the world stage. 

At the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in Dubai, Jean-François Gagne, head of the secretariat at the Clean Energy Ministerial, underscored the importance of regional harmonization in advancing climate change ambitions. 

“Saudi Arabia has the advantage of being at the G20 table, allowing it to play a leadership role in bringing regional knowledge and environmental concerns to the international table. This is crucial because we need all regions of the world to move forward together,” Gagne told Arab News earlier this month. 

He added: “When you have regional champions, it really helps making sure that there’s no one that gets left behind in terms of advancing our clean energy goals.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia energy conference

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,401

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,401
Updated 11 min 20 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,401

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,401
Updated 11 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 6.47 points, or 0.06 percent, to close at 11,401.47.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.23 billion ($1.39 billion) as 80 of the listed stocks advanced, while 135 retreated. 

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index rose 1.68 points, or 0.11 percent, to close at 1,465.99.

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also surged by 72.30 points, or 0.31 percent, to close at 23,731.72. This comes as 28 of the listed stocks advanced while as much as 32 retreated.

The best-performing stock of the day was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share price surged 7.69 percent to SR0.14.

Other top performers included SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. and Naseej International Trading Co., whose share prices soared by 4.35 percent and 4.24 percent to stand at SR153.40 and SR59, respectively.

In addition to this, other top performers included Arabian Contracting Services Co. and Almunajem Foods Co.

The worst performer was AYYAN Investment Co., whose share price dropped by 2.70 percent to SR14.42.

Other worst performers were SHL Finance Co. as well as Saudi Steel Pipe Co., whose share prices dropped by 2.36 percent and 2.26 percent to stand at SR19.02 and SR34.65, respectively.

Other poor performers included Almarai Co. and Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development.

On the announcements front, Saudi Advanced Industries Co. has disclosed the signing of an agreement to divest its entire stake in Al-Salam Aerospace Industries Co., representing 10 percent of the latter’s capital.

Al-Salam Aerospace Industries Co. is specialized in the maintenance of military and civil aviation.

As per an official statement from Tadawul, the book value of SAIC’s share in Al-Salam Aerospace Industries Co. stands at SR19.52 million.

Furthermore, this divestiture aligns with the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its performance. 

This involves a continuous review of investments, engagement in promising opportunities with growth potential and returns, and an exit strategy from investments that have either met their objectives or failed to fulfill their aspirations.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul Index nomu-parallel NOMU

Related

Closing Bell: TASI edges up 84 points, reaches $2bn trade volume  
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: TASI edges up 84 points, reaches $2bn trade volume  

Saudi Arabia has a new economy, youth must be prepared: ACWA Power founder

Saudi Arabia has a new economy, youth must be prepared: ACWA Power founder
Updated 39 min 5 sec ago
MANAL AL-BARAKATI 
Follow

Saudi Arabia has a new economy, youth must be prepared: ACWA Power founder

Saudi Arabia has a new economy, youth must be prepared: ACWA Power founder
Updated 39 min 5 sec ago
MANAL AL-BARAKATI 

RIYADH: Realizing a significant demand for high-skilled labor in the green energy sector and navigating an imminent economic transition can only be achieved through equipping the youth, as noted by the founder of ACWA Power. 

As the Kingdom embarks on its transition through Vision 2030, Mohammad Abunayyan said the past economic model becomes less relevant.  

Speaking on a panel at the Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh, the founder and chairman of ACWA Power outlined the need for a robust foundation of knowledge and talent to navigate this transition successfully. 

“The old industry and the old economy are not relevant to the new economy. In Saudi Arabia, we have a new economy, thanks to our leader, and we need to be fast to prepare our youth for this economy,” said Abunayyan.  

He encouraged all the giga, mega-projects such as NEOM, The Red Sea and Qiddiyah to have technical institutes to prepare the young talent. “The great news is that we have young talent, very serious, very committed. They are going to be the future and they will deliver our ambitions 100 percent.”  

The chairman highlighted that ACWA Power’s technical institute, with an exclusive admission of only 500 seats, received over 150,000 applications, indicating a significant demand and a strong willingness from the nation’s youth to contribute to the energy transition. 

“His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, made it very clear how important this energy transition is. Saudi Arabia is going to lead not only in conventional energy as we are today but the new energy and green energy. ACWA Power is going to be the new Aramco in renewable energy,” Abunayyan added. 

Topics: ACWA Power

Related

ACWA Power’s major shareholder Al Rajhi Holding Group plans to transfer ownership of its shares
Business & Economy
ACWA Power’s major shareholder Al Rajhi Holding Group plans to transfer ownership of its shares

Oman’s residential real estate price index surges 2.5% in Q3

Oman’s residential real estate price index surges 2.5% in Q3
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Oman’s residential real estate price index surges 2.5% in Q3

Oman’s residential real estate price index surges 2.5% in Q3
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s residential real estate market witnessed a notable surge, with residential land prices leading the overall index to a 2.5 percent increase in the third quarter of 2023, according to the National Center for Statistics and Information.  

The latest data released by the NCSI revealed a 7.1 percent growth in the residential land price index. In contrast, the index for residential apartment prices witnessed a decline of 9.1 percent. Villa prices also experienced a decrease of 2.6 percent, and other homes recorded a significant decline of 15.3 percent.  

The general residential real estate price index showed a decrease of 3.8 percent compared to the second quarter of 2023, with the residential land price index specifically recording a 4.3 percent decrease. 

During this period, apartment prices also witnessed a decline. Throughout 2023, there has been an incremental demand for rental properties in Muscat due to the steady growth in the expatriate population, according to a report released in October by global real estate services provider Savills. 

This heightened demand in relation to supply has resulted in a decrease in the number of available residential units for rent.

Savills mentioned an ongoing introduction of lower-grade residential units, especially apartments, into the rental market, leading to a general oversupply. 

However, the report highlighted that the supply of higher-grade properties in established localities or larger projects, offering a more integrated lifestyle, has been increasingly limited relative to the growing demand as the expatriate population expands.

While the supply of new developments in Muscat remains stable, Savills said the introduction of new projects has decelerated. Demand for office space in Muscat is moderate, with a preference for smaller office spaces, while larger spaces face limited demand. 

The report noted that areas like Al Mouj have become highly sought after, attributed to the quality of properties, professional property management, a growing array of retail and food and beverage outlets, and a diverse range of leisure facilities. 

The real estate service provider pointed out that Oman’s economy has undergone positive changes over the last two years. This improvement in the country’s macroeconomic fundamentals is attributed to the increase in commodity prices during this period.  

In September, Oman experienced a 1.3 percent inflation surge, primarily propelled by increases in food and beverage prices, according to the NCSI’s data. 

However, the inflation rate in October remained lower than that of September 2022, standing at 2.4 percent.  

The consumer price index reflected upward trends in various categories, particularly in the food and non-alcoholic beverages subgroup, which saw a 3.4 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year. 

Topics: Oman economy real estate

Related

Oman’s public revenue drops 17% to $25bn in October as oil income slides  
Business & Economy
Oman’s public revenue drops 17% to $25bn in October as oil income slides  

COP28 deal revives essence of Paris Agreement: Saudi energy minister

COP28 deal revives essence of Paris Agreement: Saudi energy minister
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

COP28 deal revives essence of Paris Agreement: Saudi energy minister

COP28 deal revives essence of Paris Agreement: Saudi energy minister
  • Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman lauds final agreement, thanks UAE
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Wednesday expressed his agreement with the COP28 presidency on the final deal signaling consensus among participating countries,

The global leaders approved a call to transition away from fossil fuels to reach net zero.

Prince Abdulaziz said the deal would not affect Saudi Arabia’s hydrocarbon exports.

“The text provides alternatives. But I think these texts do not affect our exports, do not affect our ability to sell,” the energy minister told Al-Arabiya television.

He also thanked the UAE, which hosted the UN climate summit this year, saying there was full cooperation and coordination between the two countries throughout.

COP28 delivered historic negotiated outcomes to operationalize Loss and Damage, securing $792 million of early pledges, providing a framework for the Global Goal on Adaptation, and institutionalizing the role of the Youth Climate Champion to mainstream youth inclusion at future COPs.

The Saudi energy minister said the deal took us back to the essence of the Paris Agreement and the final text focused on countries determining their own pathways.

He appreciated the fact that the text did not impose anything but sought to strengthen participation of each country according to its unique circumstances.

“There are several alternatives in the agreement for countries to transition, none of them are imposed,” the energy minister said.

“We are transitioning in the Kingdom because this is our national interest,” he added.

He also pointed out that the final agreement also mentioned hydrogen, which “is not just green anymore, but clean hydrogen.”

Topics: COP28

Related

COP28 mobilizes over $83bn for climate efforts as conference nears end
Business & Economy
COP28 mobilizes over $83bn for climate efforts as conference nears end

Arab entrepreneurs poised for growth as region presents huge opportunities: YEU president

Arab entrepreneurs poised for growth as region presents huge opportunities: YEU president
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Arab entrepreneurs poised for growth as region presents huge opportunities: YEU president

Arab entrepreneurs poised for growth as region presents huge opportunities: YEU president
Updated 13 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab region stands to benefit from significant growth opportunities, such as the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia, according to a top official of a global network of young entrepreneurs. 

While speaking at the Arab Entrepreneurship Summit held in Marrakesh on Dec. 12, Prince Fahd bin Mansour, the president of the Young Entrepreneurs Union in the G20, emphasized that the Arab region is facing growth opportunities that events such as the FIFA World Cup would be a boost of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Prince Fahd also emphasized the importance of startups in Arab countries as a mechanism to ensure their economic sustainability. 

He also called for enhancing investment and mutual support to achieve the goal of prosperity in the Arab entrepreneurial system. 

More than 1,000 participants from specialized economic sectors, investors, decision-makers, international organizations, and donor entities are expected to attend this summit until Dec. 14. 

Facing intensified challenges due to recent regional and global crises affecting entrepreneurs in many Arab economies, the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia has initiated the second edition of the Arab SMEs Summit on Dec. 12. 

In collaboration with the Ministry of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment, and Skills of Morocco and diverse national and regional partners, the summit seeks to establish partnerships and create enhanced policy frameworks for small and medium enterprises to foster inclusive and sustainable economic growth. 

Younes Sekkouri, the minister of economic inclusion in Morocco, officially opened the summit, highlighting the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMEs and emphasizing the need for these businesses to develop independent resilience strategies due to their lack of preparedness. 

The minister stressed the importance of generating entrepreneurial opportunities, advocating for a balance between substantial investments to diversify the economy and guiding them toward high-quality and high-value sectors. 

He said: “If we fail in creating an optimal investment environment for entrepreneurs, we must intensify our networking efforts and leverage leading institutions to open new horizons for the youth.” 

Topics: Prince Fahd bin Mansour 2034 FIFA World Cup Arab Entrepreneurship Summit

Related

Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud represents Saudi Arabia at G20-Startup20 engagement group
Business & Economy
Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud represents Saudi Arabia at G20-Startup20 engagement group

Latest updates

25th Saudi relief plane for Palestinians arrives in Egypt
25th Saudi relief plane for Palestinians arrives in Egypt
Global AI workforce to create 133m new jobs by 2030, says minister
Global AI workforce to create 133m new jobs by 2030, says minister
Saudi FM meets Iranian counterpart in Geneva
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Wednesday met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Sharon Stone says Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is ‘one of most fascinating places’ she has seen as Ronaldo visits site
Sharon Stone says Saudi Arabia’s AlUla is ‘one of most fascinating places’ she has seen as Ronaldo visits site
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,401
Closing Bell: Saudi main index rises to close at 11,401

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.