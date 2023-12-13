You are here

  Saudi minister of finance selected to chair International Monetary and Financial Committee

Saudi minister of finance selected to chair International Monetary and Financial Committee

IMFC has selected Saudi Arabia's Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan as the new chair of the committee. (SPA)
IMFC has selected Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan as the new chair of the committee. (SPA)
Saudi minister of finance selected to chair International Monetary and Financial Committee

IMFC has selected Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan as the new chair of the committee. (SPA)
  The committee, which advises the board of the International Monetary Fund, appoints Mohammed Al-Jadaan to serve 3-year term beginning Jan. 4
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, has been chosen to chair the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the policy advisory body to the board of governors of the International Monetary Fund.

Members of the committee appointed him on Wednesday to serve a three-year term that will begin on Jan. 4. He succeeds Nadia Calvino, Spain’s deputy prime minister and minister for economic affairs and digital transformation, who has chaired the committee since Jan, 3, 2022.

“Saudi Arabia being selected to chair the International Monetary and Financial Affairs Committee reflects the international community’s confidence in its position regionally and internationally, and its pivotal role in promoting multilateral action,” Al-Jadaan said. 

“I look forward to working with the members of the committee and the fund’s management toward enhancing the stability and effectiveness of the global monetary and financial system, and advancing global economic growth prospects,” he added.




IMFC has selected Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan as the new chair of the committee. (IMFC)

Al-Jadaan also serves on the Ministerial Council of the OPEC Fund for International Development, and the boards of governors of the IMF, the World Bank, the Arab Monetary Fund, the Islamic Development Bank, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

He also heads the Saudi delegations at meetings of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, and is a member of the boards of directors of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco.

Topics: Saudi Arabia IMFC Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan

Saudi Arabia launches online platform to use geographical information systems

Saudi Arabia launches online platform to use geographical information systems
Saudi Arabia launches online platform to use geographical information systems

Saudi Arabia launches online platform to use geographical information systems
RIYADH: The geospatial infrastructure in Saudi Arabia is set to receive a boost with the launch of an open data portal that will use geographical information systems to achieve sustainable development goals.

The portal was announced at the Geospatial Data Consortium, organized by the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information in partnership with the General Authority for Statistics, in Riyadh on Tuesday, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The online platform presents the role of geospatial data in improving sustainability and quality of life in the Kingdom through responsible production and consumption and climate conservation.

It also covers the safety of marine life and wildlife and the role of strong institutions in achieving the SDGs.

The head of GASGI, Mohammad bin Yahya Al-Sayel, said that the authority had launched several initiatives and adopted various controls, standards, and policies in 2023, aiming to raise the efficiency of government spending.

He highlighted that these endeavors enhanced the role of geospatial information in achieving national development goals in cooperation with the relevant authorities.

In February, the authority shared that geospatial information was one of the essential factors in attracting investments and could bring an economic impact of SR20-SR40 million ($5.4-$10.8 million) to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.

The data could also positively impact public health, infrastructure, energy, education, trade and risk and disaster management sectors. 

Last April, GASGI participated in the inaugural meeting of the international advisory committee of its UN counterpart in China. 

The Kingdom presented the GASGI’s experience developing a national strategy aligned with global standards prescribed by the UN’s Global Geospatial Knowledge and Innovation Centre Framework. 

This move integrated location information to plan cities, build infrastructure, develop disaster management strategies and manage natural resources such as green spaces, water and minerals. 

It also served as a continuation of the agreement signed by the Kingdom with the UN in April 2022 to offer consultation services in the geospatial survey to boost its national capacity.

The GASGI and the UN Development Program agreed on the project’s third phase, allowing the authority to improve its services and increase public awareness of its operations. 

Adam Bouloukos, the UNDP’s resident representative for Saudi Arabia, said the partnership aimed to provide consultation services to conduct geospatial works effectively and efficiently. 

The partnership also aimed to provide the necessary infrastructure to gather data to support Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s sustainable development goals.

Topics: General Authority for Statistics General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information SaudiVision2030

Saudi Arabia's vision is to become a magnet for global talent, says minister 

Saudi Arabia’s vision is to become a magnet for global talent, says minister 
Saudi Arabia’s vision is to become a magnet for global talent, says minister 

Saudi Arabia’s vision is to become a magnet for global talent, says minister 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia should not only serve as an engine of advancement but also act as a “magnet for talent to come to the Kingdom,” according to the minister of economy and planning. 

During a fireside chat at the Global Labor Market Conference, Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim noted that Saudis aspire to work alongside the best talent globally, aiming for positions where they can learn and make a meaningful impact. 

“For us to achieve our objectives thing that needs to be not only an engine of growth of talent but also a magnet for talent to come to the Kingdom, and that’s what the good working obviously,” the minister said. 

Topics: SaudiVision2030

Oracle launches program to train 50,000 Saudis in AI

Oracle launches program to train 50,000 Saudis in AI
Oracle launches program to train 50,000 Saudis in AI

Oracle launches program to train 50,000 Saudis in AI
RIYADH: Oracle is set to train 50,000 Saudi nationals in artificial intelligence through a program in collaboration with Future Work and supervised by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development.

Under the program called Mostaqbali, local talent will receive training and certification in the latest cloud-powered digital technologies, including AI, machine learning, and the Internet of Things, said Gary Miller, executive vice president and customer success officer at Oracle.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh, he said the multi-year learning initiative will be open to all Saudi nationals to boost local employment opportunities and help regional organizations accelerate digital transformations with readily available local talent.

With Vision 2030’s initiatives in mind and its extensive focus on the digital economy, it aims to ensure that the Saudi youth has the needed technological capabilities to ensure their employability, the executive noted.

He said the Vision 2030 is focused on the Kingdom’s digital transformation and developing a digital economy. The executive said a large number of youth are interested in joining the field and companies are also seeking talent with the necessary skills. “So really it’s a unique program” based on the needs of the country and its people, he added.

Mostaqbali will be available to all Saudi nationals at different stages of their learning and professional careers — from students just entering the workforce to young working professionals — with a special focus on youth and women.

“We think younger people and women will be attracted. This program, Future Work, is going to actually provide a starter list of people that are looking for these kind of careers. So that will start the pipeline. We want to create a whole pipeline of, you know, training people, sharing their capabilities with companies and partners and really making that match so that when people that go through this program start work, they hit the ground running, they don’t need for the training and they can contribute to those companies in this digital economy,” Miller said.

As noted by the vice president, the main goal is to harness young talent and future leaders from Saudi nationals in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia oracle AI Machine learning SaudiVision2030

Deals worth $65.5m signed on first day of labor conference

Deals worth $65.5m signed on first day of labor conference
Deals worth $65.5m signed on first day of labor conference

Deals worth $65.5m signed on first day of labor conference
RIYADH: Agreements and memorandums of understanding worth SR246 million ($65.5 million) were signed on the first day of the Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh. 

Over 15 MoUs were signed between several parties, including the Kingdom’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the Human Resources Development Fund, Riyad Bank, and Riyadh Airports Co., aiming to facilitate thousands of training and job opportunities. 

The MoU between the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development and Riyad Bank stipulates that the two parties will cooperate to improve services provided to individuals with disabilities by identifying and removing obstacles that prevent their access and participation in the banking sector. 

In the aviation sector, an MoU between the Human Resources Development Fund and Riyadh Air aims to provide the necessary resources and expertise to establish a training program for the aviation company’s employees, focusing on female empowerment.

On its second day, the conference will see the signing of 80 agreements and MoUs on issues related to the labor market, such as the impact of artificial intelligence, inclusivity in the workplace, and the gap between the labor market and talents. 

Topics: MoU agreements labor market

Saudi Arabia is set to witness major developments in nuclear sector: IAEA chief

Saudi Arabia is set to witness major developments in nuclear sector: IAEA chief
Saudi Arabia is set to witness major developments in nuclear sector: IAEA chief

Saudi Arabia is set to witness major developments in nuclear sector: IAEA chief
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised to witness significant developments in its nuclear sector, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In his first visit to the Kingdom, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed his delight and admiration for Saudi Arabia’s nuclear capabilities and high professionalism within the sector. 

Grossi also acknowledged Saudi Arabia’s imminent entry into nuclear operations, starting with a research reactor and paving the way for more extensive facilities in the future, expressing confidence in the preparedness of the Saudi workforce to embrace this new chapter in the Kingdom’s development.

“Saudi Arabia is on the doorsteps of nuclear operation starting with this research reactor, and later with bigger facilities. So I think the workforce here, the professionals, the women and men that work in the Saudi nuclear sector, are perfectly prepared to look into this new chapter in the life of the Kingdom,” Grossi told Al Ekhbariya.

The IAEA chief commended the collaborative efforts of various institutions, including the Ministry of Energy, and emphasized the positive impact of the IAEA’s presence in advising and accompanying the Kingdom in its nuclear endeavors.

He said: “I am really delighted. I’m very impressed by the degree of professionalism I see in the Saudi nuclear sector, the nuclear regulator here, the Ministry of Energy.”

Grossi emphasized the importance of planning, scientific skill development, and the upcoming commissioning of a low-power research reactor as significant milestones for Saudi Arabia’s nuclear operations.

The top official said: “When we talk about the nuclear regulator, it is the institution that must make sure that all these activities will not have any negative impact on the country, that will be a perfect protection of the population.”

According to Al Ekhbariya, Grossi toured the regulatory laboratories during his visit, accompanied by Khalid Al-Issa, CEO of the Saudi Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission. 

Grossi was briefed on the advanced technologies and procedures employed in the nuclear and radiation energy sector, underscoring the Kingdom’s commitment to utilizing the latest innovations and ensuring the highest safety standards.

He familiarized himself with the national capabilities in nuclear emergency operations, environmental radiation monitoring, and early warning systems.

The director general’s visit reaffirms the IAEA’s commitment to supporting Saudi Arabia’s nuclear ambitions and signifies a positive collaboration between international and national institutions.

Topics: IAEA Saudi Arabia N-reactor nuclear energy

