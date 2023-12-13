Saudi minister of finance selected to chair International Monetary and Financial Committee

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of finance, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, has been chosen to chair the International Monetary and Financial Committee, the policy advisory body to the board of governors of the International Monetary Fund.

Members of the committee appointed him on Wednesday to serve a three-year term that will begin on Jan. 4. He succeeds Nadia Calvino, Spain’s deputy prime minister and minister for economic affairs and digital transformation, who has chaired the committee since Jan, 3, 2022.

“Saudi Arabia being selected to chair the International Monetary and Financial Affairs Committee reflects the international community’s confidence in its position regionally and internationally, and its pivotal role in promoting multilateral action,” Al-Jadaan said.

“I look forward to working with the members of the committee and the fund’s management toward enhancing the stability and effectiveness of the global monetary and financial system, and advancing global economic growth prospects,” he added.







IMFC has selected Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan as the new chair of the committee. (IMFC)



Al-Jadaan also serves on the Ministerial Council of the OPEC Fund for International Development, and the boards of governors of the IMF, the World Bank, the Arab Monetary Fund, the Islamic Development Bank, and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

He also heads the Saudi delegations at meetings of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors, and is a member of the boards of directors of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco.