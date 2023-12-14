You are here

Oil Updates — crude rises on Middle East worries, future cuts to borrowing costs

Brent futures rose 45 cents, or 0.61 percent, to settle at $74.71 a barrel by 10:25 a.m. Saudi time. Shutterstock
Updated 14 December 2023
Reuters
RIYADH: Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session following a bigger-than-expected weekly withdrawal from US crude storage and signaling from the US Federal Reserve that it would start lowering borrowing costs in 2024.

Lower interest rates cut consumer borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil. The news also sent the dollar falling, which makes oil less expensive for foreign purchasers.

Brent futures rose 45 cents, or 0.61 percent, to settle at $74.71 a barrel by 10:25 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 33 cents, or 0.48 percent, to settle at $69.80.

The market rose last session on worries about the security of Middle East oil supplies after a tanker attack in the Red Sea.

A tanker in the Red Sea off Yemen’s coast was fired on by gunmen in a speedboat and targeted with missiles, the latest incident to threaten the shipping lane after Yemeni Houthi forces warned ships not to travel to Israel.

The US Energy Information Administration said energy firms pulled a bigger than expected 4.3 million barrels of crude from stockpiles during the week ended Dec.8 as imports fell.

In its monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries blamed the latest crude price slide on “exaggerated concerns” about oil demand growth.

Brent futures have dropped about 10 percent since OPEC, and its allies, known as OPEC+ announced a new round of production cuts on Nov. 30.

Saudi Arabia and Thailand forge strategic partnership for economic growth 

Saudi Arabia and Thailand forge strategic partnership for economic growth 
Updated 17 sec ago
Mahmoud Shukri
Saudi Arabia and Thailand forge strategic partnership for economic growth 

Saudi Arabia and Thailand forge strategic partnership for economic growth 
Updated 17 sec ago
Mahmoud Shukri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Thailand are collaborating to enhance innovation and entrepreneurship, strengthening their bilateral ties, said Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi.  

Speaking at the Thailand Mega Fair in Riyadh, Al-Qasabi emphasized the joint efforts to boost growth opportunities, stating, “We look forward to continuing our joint efforts to facilitate trade and investment and to stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship to develop cooperation between both of our countries.”   

Highlighting the potential for economic growth and shared opportunities, he added, “The two countries have high potential to grow their economies and a wide range of wonderful opportunities they can share between their private sectors.” 

The bilateral trade relationship has seen an uptick, with Riyadh hosting a four-day trade show in August featuring over 100 manufacturers and entrepreneurs from Thailand showcasing various products across sectors. 

“The recent visit by Thailand’s Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia has laid the groundwork for a three-year economic plan focused on trade and investment,” said Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara in his opening remarks at the event  

He added: “Thailand is embarking on the economic diplomacy journey toward achieving a sustainable new growth path aligning with the changing dynamics of our world. This path revolves around three key dimensions: green growth, innovation-driven growth and community-based growth.”  

He outlined Thailand’s commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 in areas such as agriculture, food and security, wellness, medicine, tourism services, and hospitality. 

Bahiddha-nukara highlighted Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting and facilitating the green hydrogen project in Thailand.  

Moreover, the establishment of the Saudi-Thai Business Council in August last year led to the signing of two crucial agreements on free trade and facilitating commercial procedures between the two nations. 

“Our delegation’s participation in the Saudi-Thai Joint Business Council meeting and the Saudi-Thai Business Forum has been pivotal,” said Thai Chamber of Commerce Chairman Sanan Angubolkul.   

It led to fruitful cooperation, agreeing to focus on 10 key sectors, including building materials and construction, food and beverage, tourism and services and energy.  

“We’re dedicated to enhancing our economic relations by aiming to increase our trade volume by 20 percent, reaching a target of $12 billion in 2024,” said Angubolkul. 

Shenzhen, Abu Dhabi exchanges link up as China, Middle East move closer 

Shenzhen, Abu Dhabi exchanges link up as China, Middle East move closer 
Updated 50 min 30 sec ago
REUTERS 
Shenzhen, Abu Dhabi exchanges link up as China, Middle East move closer 

Shenzhen, Abu Dhabi exchanges link up as China, Middle East move closer 
Updated 50 min 30 sec ago
REUTERS 

SHANGHAI: The stock exchange in China's city of Shenzhen and the Abu Dhabi securities exchange agreed to promote cross-border investment and listings in the latest flurry of cooperation between institutions in countries looking to cut reliance on the West. 

It comes days after a similar pact between the Shenzhen exchange and the Saudi exchange, and less than a month after another between the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Dubai Financial Market. 

“What we’re seeing is that international investment flows are shifting,” said Mike Wardle, chief executive of think tank Z/Yen Group, which is based in London. 

A lot of investments are starting to flow into China from the Middle East and vice versa, he added, even as some global investors are leaving China for Southeast Asian countries, such as Vietnam or Malaysia. 

The signing of the memorandum of understanding between the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in the southern Chinese city and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in the UAE was announced late on Wednesday. 

Chinese-ruled Hong Kong has also been deepening ties with the Middle East, with the recent launch of the Asia-Pacific region’s first exchange-traded fund tracking Saudi Arabian equities. 

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, is boosting its investment to roughly $200 million in China’s eWTP Capital, which targets innovative start-ups, the government said in a statement this month. 

The Middle East has grown increasingly important to Beijing as ties with Washington have soured amid disagreements on a range of issues from trade and technology to human rights and Taiwan. 

“The Gulf countries see it is in their interest to be building strong relationships with China,” Wardle said, as they seek to cut reliance on traditional trading partner the US. 

“They want to build greater connectivity with different parts of the world,” he added. “And China is such a huge economy. They want to be involved in part of it.” 

The pact between the Shenzhen exchange and ADX focuses on bolstering cross-border index and ETF cooperation, as well as exploring international financing opportunities, the two said in separate statements.

Closing bell: Saudi main index continues upward trend as trading turnover hits $2.2bn

Closing bell: Saudi main index continues upward trend as trading turnover hits $2.2bn
Updated 55 min 25 sec ago
Arab News
Closing bell: Saudi main index continues upward trend as trading turnover hits $2.2bn

Closing bell: Saudi main index continues upward trend as trading turnover hits $2.2bn
Updated 55 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward movement for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday and ended the week’s trading at 11,542.93, gaining 141.46 points or 1.24 percent. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR8.24 billion ($2.2 billion) as 114 stocks advanced, while 95 declined. 

However, the Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, shed 311.07 points to close at 23,420.65. 

On the other hand, the MSCI Tadawul Index edged up by 1.45 percent to 1,487.18. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Bank Albilad. The company’s share price surged by 9.95 percent to SR41.45. 

Other top performers on the main index were Saudi Co. for Hardware and Morabaha Marina Financing Co., whose share prices surged by 5.83 percent and 4.81 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co., as its share price dropped by 4.5 percent to SR14.42. 

Meanwhile, the share price of Al Rajhi Bank rose 3.60 percent on Thursday to SR83.20, clocking the highest close in a year.

On the announcements front, Tadawul Group, in a statement, revealed that its shareholders have approved the transfer of statutory reserves worth SR360 million to retained earnings. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Market Authority approved Qomel Co.’s request to register and offer 500,000 shares, representing 14.29 percent of its share capital on Nomu. 

In a statement, CMA said that the authority’s approval of the application should never be considered as a recommendation to invest in the offering or shares of the company. 

“The CMA’s approval of the application merely means that the legal requirements as per the Capital Market Law and its Implementing Regulations have been met,” said CMA in the statement. 

Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Co. said that it received a contract from Saudi Electricity Co. to provide health insurance services for its employees and dependents for one year. 

In a statement to Tadawul, the insurer said that the contract is valued at more than 30 percent of the company’s total revenues based on the latest audited financial statements for 2022. 

Medgulf added that the impacts of the deal will be visible in the company’s financial performance in 2024. 

GCC central banks keep interest rates unchanged, mirroring Fed's move    

GCC central banks keep interest rates unchanged, mirroring Fed's move    
Updated 14 December 2023
ARAB NEWS     
GCC central banks keep interest rates unchanged, mirroring Fed's move    

GCC central banks keep interest rates unchanged, mirroring Fed's move    
Updated 14 December 2023
ARAB NEWS     

RIYADH: Central banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council region have kept their interest rates unchanged, following the decision by the US Federal Reserve to maintain its benchmark level at 5.4 percent, the highest in 22 years. 

As most Gulf currencies are pegged to the US dollar, monetary policy aligns with decisions made in Washington. The US policymakers have chosen to maintain the rate for the third consecutive time at the level set in July, according to a statement from the Federal Reserve. 

This decision aims to achieve maximum employment and maintain long-term inflation at 2 percent, reflecting efforts to balance curbing inflation and providing economic support. 

The Fed’s move comes amid expectations that tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses will impact economic activity, hiring, and inflation. 

This development implies that the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, will maintain its repo rates at the current 6 percent level. 

Repo rates represent a form of short-term borrowing, primarily involving government securities.   

This underscores the close economic ties and financial dynamics between GCC countries and the global economic landscape, particularly in the US. The majority of Gulf central banks maintained their interest rates unchanged.  

The Central Bank of the UAE has decided to maintain the base rate applicable to the overnight deposit facility at 5.40 percent, reflecting the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy. 

This rate, linked to the US Federal Reserve’s interest on reserve balances, reflects the general stance of the CBUAE’s monetary policy and serves as an effective interest rate floor for overnight money market levels in the UAE.     

The CBUAE has also decided to keep the rate applicable to short-term liquidity borrowing from banks through existing credit facilities at 50 basis points above the base rate.  

Similarly, the Qatar Central Bank left key interest rates unchanged in line with the US Federal Reserve’s decision. The deposit interest rate is stable at 5.75 percent, the borrowing interest rate remains at 6.25 percent, and the repurchase rate at 6 percent. 

The central banks of Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain also followed the Fed’s decision.  

In November, after almost 20 months of aggressive tightening of monetary policy, Fed Chair Jerome Powell expressed willingness to raise rates again if progress on inflation lingers.  

At the time, he acknowledged that inflation remains well above the central bank’s 2 percent target, and uncertainty persists regarding whether overall financial conditions are restrictive enough to curb inflation.

Saudi Arabia commits $2.5m for global cancer treatment advancement 

Saudi Arabia commits $2.5m for global cancer treatment advancement 
Updated 14 December 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Saudi Arabia commits $2.5m for global cancer treatment advancement 

Saudi Arabia commits $2.5m for global cancer treatment advancement 
Updated 14 December 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Low- and middle-income countries are set to benefit from increased accessibility to radiotherapy as Saudi Arabia has committed to providing financial support to advance global cancer treatment. 

The Saudi Energy Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding with the International Atomic Energy Agency to support its “Rays of Hope” initiative, aimed at assisting member states in expanding their capacities in radiotherapy, according to a statement.  

The MoU, signed in Riyadh in the presence of Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, includes financial support of $2.5 million to establish specialized centers for diagnosing and treating cancer using ionizing radiation. 

Furthermore, the MoU encompasses the provision of equipment, including X-ray machines, nuclear medicine, and radiotherapy tools, along with initiatives for training and enhancing the skills of radiation oncologists and other specialized staff. 

The ministry emphasized that the Kingdom continues its partnership with the agency, recognizing cancer as one of the leading global causes of death.  

Studies project that the number of new cancer cases worldwide will exceed 25 million in the next seven years, the statement said.  

The statement highlighted that while radiation medicine is a crucial tool in diagnosing and treating cancer, only 10 percent of patients in low-income countries and 50 to 60 percent in middle-income countries can access the necessary radiotherapy. 

Launched in 2022, the “Rays of Hope” initiative initially involved seven African countries in its first stage. To date, over 70 countries have sought support through this program to enhance access to radiology medicine. 

This comes as the IAEA chief visited the Kingdom to review the latest technologies and procedures related to the nuclear and radiological energy sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Grossi visited the regulatory laboratories of the Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission and met officials at the Nuclear Emergency Operations Center, which includes platforms for receiving international reports on nuclear accidents. 

He noted that the Kingdom’s solid approach affirms its readiness to initiate nuclear programs for energy production and enhances its role within the international system. 

