Gunmen kill 11 people, injure several others in an attack on a police station in Iran, state TV says

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: Suspected members of a separatist group killed 11 people and injured several others in a nighttime attack on a police station in southeastern Iran, state TV said Friday.
The deputy governor of Sistan and Baluchistan province, Ali Reza Marhemati, said senior police officers and soldiers were killed in the 2 a.m. attack in Rask town, about 1,400 kilometers (875 miles) southwest of Tehran.
He said police killed several of the attackers in a shootout.
State TV blamed the attack on Jaish Al-Adl, a separatist group. In 2019, Jaish Al-Adl claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on a bus that killed 27 members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard force.
In recent months, militants and small separatist groups in the predominantly Sunni region have attacked police stations as part of a low-level insurgency against the government.
France steps up Mideast effort with FM's Lebanon trip
Updated 10 sec ago
PARIS: France’s foreign minister travels to Lebanon on Saturday as part of diplomatic efforts by President Emmanuel Macron’s government to help contain the Middle East conflict. Fears of a widening war have been growing, with Iran-backed groups targeting US and allied forces in Iraq and Syria, and daily exchanges of fire along Israel’s border with Lebanon. “We must avoid a regional eruption,” foreign ministry spokesman Christophe Lemoine said ahead of Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna’s trip. Colonna will call for “restraint” and “responsibility” to avoid a new front line on the Israeli-Lebanese border, he said. There have been near-daily cross-border exchanges between Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Hamas ally in Lebanon, and Israel since the Palestinian group’s unprecedented October 7 attacks on Israel that Israeli officials say killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians. In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and launched an unrelenting military offensive on Gaza that has left swathes of the besieged Palestinian territory in ruins. The health ministry in the Hamas-run strip says more than 18,700 people have been killed. Along the Israel-Lebanon border violence has remained relatively limited, with 128 killed in total, including 90 Hezbollah combatants and at least 11 Israelis. French officials are also seeking the release of the French hostages among the around 240 seized by Hamas militants, as the Israeli army announced Friday that it had recovered the body of French-Israeli hostage Elya Toledano, a 28-year-old seized at a desert rave party when the attack occurred. Hamas released dozens of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel during a week-long truce last month, but several are still being held and others have been found dead. Colonna said her country was “deeply saddened to hear the Israeli armed forces announce the death of our compatriot Elya Toledano, a Hamas hostage whose body was found in Gaza.” “We share the grief of his family and loved ones. The release of all hostages is our priority,” she wrote on X. But Israel has stepped up its shelling while issuing warnings to the Hezbollah leadership. “If Hezbollah chooses to wage a full-fledged war on us, then it will transform, with its own hands, Beirut and South Lebanon into Gaza and Khan Yunis (a city in southern Gaza),” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week during a visit to troops along the Lebanese border. Western governments, notably the United States and France, are stepping up behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts to stop the situation from worsening. The risk of full-out war is “very real” if the Lebanese side underestimates Israel’s determination to protect its borders in the aftermath of the traumatic October attack, a French diplomatic source said. But French diplomats and security officials also believe that Israel needs to be reminded that any wider conflict would not guarantee regional security, the source said. Colonna will therefore “reiterate French appeals for responsibility and restraint,” Lemoine said. The head of the French external intelligence service, Bernard Emie, gave a similar message when he met Lebanese officials in Beirut last week. Israel’s current objective is that Hezbollah forces move back from the border by 40 kilometers (25 miles), a Western diplomatic source in Beirut said. In particular, they want Hezbollah’s elite Al-Radwan unit, equipped with heavy artillery, to back off, said the source, requesting anonymity. Hezbollah meanwhile says it has no visible presence in the border region. France maintains that the United Nations Security Council’s resolution 1701, which states that only the official Lebanese army and the UN’s UNIFIL force can be deployed in southern Lebanon, is a promising basis for discussions. This stance is shared by Israel, but Hezbollah’s second-in-command Naim Qassem said this week that “we won’t discuss any deployment in southern Lebanon with anybody while the attack on Gaza continues.” The Western diplomatic source said mediation efforts are focusing on settling an ongoing border dispute between both countries, by which Israel would withdraw from farms in the town of Chebaa and from the Lebanese part of the village of GHajjar. France is the biggest contributor to UNIFIL with 700 soldiers, to whom Colonna could pay a visit on Saturday. The UN force has been targeted by Israeli fire since the start of the violence, with France condemning “any violation of the safety” of the UN soldiers. Colonna is scheduled to travel to Israel and the occupied West Bank on Sunday.
Updated 15 December 2023
AP
Lebanon parliament extends army chief’s job, avoiding vacuum
Parliament approved delaying the retirement of senior officers at the head of the military and security services for one year
Army chief Joseph Aoun was set to retire on January 10, 2024
Updated 15 December 2023
AFP
BEIRUT: Lebanese lawmakers on Friday extended the army chief’s mandate, averting a military power vacuum as the country faces spillover of the Israel-Hamas war without a president or a fully functioning government.
Parliament approved delaying the retirement of senior officers at the head of the military and security services for one year, Lebanon’s official National News Agency said.
Army chief Joseph Aoun was set to retire on January 10, 2024, while the second most senior military position is already vacant.
Lebanon has been without a president for more than a year and its government is operating in a caretaker capacity as political deadlock paralyzes decision-making.
No group in parliament holds an outright majority that would allow the election of a new head of state.
Around 80,000 Lebanese serve in the army, which is seen as a key pillar of the country’s stability.
The force is also deployed in the country’s south, which has seen deadly exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement, since the Israel-Hamas war began in October.
Lebanon is navigating a devastating economic crisis that has plunged most of the population into poverty, according to the United Nations, and the cash-strapped military struggles to even maintain its own equipment.
The head of one of Lebanon’s top security agencies retired in March without a replacement, while the central bank governor’s mandate expired in July, without a clear successor.