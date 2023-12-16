You are here

Startup Wrap – Saudi based startups continue to raise significant funding

Saudi Arabia’s Lendo, a Shariah-compliant debt crowdfunding marketplace, has raised SR105 million ($28 million) in a series B funding round led by Sanabil Investments, a company owned by the Public Investment Fund. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Lendo, a Shariah-compliant debt crowdfunding marketplace, has raised SR105 million ($28 million) in a series B funding round led by Sanabil Investments, a company owned by the Public Investment Fund. (SPA)
Updated 16 December 2023
Nour El-Shaeri
  • Naeem recently closed an undisclosed pre-seed funding round led by Lunment and a group of angel investors
CAIRO: The startup ecosystem in Saudi Arabia remains at the forefront of regional funding trends, attracting substantial investments.

Naeem, a Saudi Arabia-based software as a service platform targeting the salon and beauty sector, has recently closed an undisclosed pre-seed funding round led by Lunment and a group of angel investors.

Founded in 2022 by Abdullah Al-Mansour and Saleh Al-Butti, Naeem’s services, which cater to both customers and business owners, include point of sale systems, reservations, financial, and operational management.  




UAE-based agritech Pure Harvest Smart Farms announced the acquisition of Red Sea’s production facility in Saudi Arabia to expand its farm footprint. (Supplied)

“We are pleased to close this financing round, which will help us expand and enhance our presence. This financing round reflects the great optimism and growing support for Naeem and represents an important turning point in our journey towards achieving success and innovation in this sector,” Al-Mansour said.

The company aims to utilize this funding to bolster its presence within the Saudi market.

“We are committed to providing the best digital solutions for the personal care sector. We can see that our solutions have helped salons and beauty centers improve their businesses and provide a better experience for their customers,” Al-Butti added.




Founded in 2022 by Abdullah Al-Mansour and Saleh Al-Butti, Naeem’s services include point of sale systems, financial, and operational management. (Supplied)

Lendo raises $28m for Shariah-compliant crowdfunding

Saudi Arabia’s Lendo, a Shariah-compliant debt crowdfunding marketplace, has raised SR105 million ($28 million) in a series B funding round led by Sanabil Investments, a company owned by the Public Investment Fund.  

The round also saw contributions from Shorooq Partners, AB Ventures, and others.  




Mohammad Jawabri, Lendo co-founder and COO

Founded in 2019 by Osama Al-Raee and Mohammad Jawabri, Lendo assists small and medium enterprises with digital pre-financing of invoices and offers quick, short-term cash borrowing options.

The fresh capital will aid Lendo’s expansion into new markets and the development of new Shariah-compliant products.

“The growing demand for alternative, agile, and accessible lending solutions presents a significant opportunity. At Lendo, we are well-positioned to lead the charge in promoting financial inclusion not only in Saudi Arabia but also beyond. By fueling SME growth, we aim to contribute to the realization of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 economic goals and to create a ripple effect of opportunity throughout the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region,” said Jawabri.

The growing demand for alternative, agile, and accessible lending solutions presents a significant opportunity. At Lendo, we are well-positioned to lead the charge in promoting financial inclusion not only in Saudi Arabia but also beyond.

Mohammad Jawabri, Lendo co-founder and COO

Pure Harvest Smart Farms acquires RedSea’s CEA facility in Saudi Arabia

UAE-based agritech company Pure Harvest Smart Farms has announced its acquisition of RedSea’s controlled-environment agriculture production facility in Saudi Arabia.  

Set to take over operations in January 2024, this move enables Pure Harvest to expand its farm footprint and benefit from RedSea’s SecondSky technology.  

This technology, a heat-blocking roofing solution, boosts energy efficiency in greenhouses.  

Founded in 2016 by Sky Kurtz, Mahmoud Adi, and Robert Kupstas, Pure Harvest specializes in hydroponic technology for growing fruits and vegetables in desert climates. The acquisition also includes a 40-hectare land bank co-located with the facility.

“This transaction allows us to double our footprint in the Kingdom and serves as a foundational deployment of our novel ‘franchise farming’ business model, a solution that has been under development for over two years,” Kurtz said.

Founded in 2018 by Mark Tester and Ryan Lefers, RedSea utilizes salt water to grow local produce more sustainably to reduce carbon emission and resource scarcity.

“We always planned a transition from farm operator to a pure-play technology company. In Pure Harvest, we have found a custodian for what we have built in the Kingdom to-date, including our fruitful partnership with Alajaweed Farm,” Lefers stated.

Pala De 7 raises $1m to create padel community platform

Saudi-based startup Pala De 7 raised SR3.75 million led by sports technology startup Grintafy Technology with participation from AlTahan and Shaghaf Investments.

The company aims to create a new community platform for Padel tennis players in the Kingdom.

Founded by Tarek Ashoor, Pala De 7 is set to launch its platform in early 2024 which will offer field registration, court booking, and matchmaking.

HyveGeo secures pre-seed funding led by SystemaNova.vc

HyveGeo, a UAE-based climate technology startup, has recently closed a pre-seed funding round, the amount of which remains undisclosed, led by SystemaNova.vc.  

Co-founded in 2023 by Abdulaziz bin Redha, Samsurin Welch, Eva Morales, and Harjit Singh, the company focuses on using microalgae technology for soil regeneration and carbon removal.  

HyveGeo plans to pilot its program in the UAE with this new funding.

Fundbot secures $1.5m for MENA expansion

UAE-based fintech Fundbot has raised a $1.5 million seed round led by Hambro Perks Oryx Fund, supported by Aditum Investment Management Limited, Flat6Labs, Middle East Venture Partners, and PlusVC.  

Founded in 2020 by Karl Abou Zeid, Fundbot simplifies corporate lending and payments between banks, buyers, and sellers.  

The investment is set to fuel the company’s expansion plans in the MENA region, starting with the UAE and Saudi Arabia and later extending to Oman, Bahrain, and Egypt.

Midori Network raises $200k for mobile recycling modules

Midori Network, a UAE-based climate tech startup, has secured $200,000 in pre-seed funding from Kirill Veselov, a former investment director at Mint Capital.  

Founded in 2023 by Fedor Smirnov, the startup operates a network of container-based mobile recycling modules addressing the plastic waste problem in rural areas.  

Part of the TECOM Group PJSC business incubator in5, Midori Network aims to expand its eco-conscious solutions globally with this funding.

Mubadala Capital joins $48m series A in Andalusia Labs

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Capital, a $280 billion global sovereign fund, has participated in a $48 million series A funding round for US-based blockchain startup Andalusia Labs.  

The round also included Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Capital, Framework Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and Digital Currency Group.  

The new funding round puts Andalusia Labs at $1 billion valuation, marking it as a unicorn.  

Co-founded in 2021 by Drew Patel and Raouf Ben-Har, the company specializes in risk management infrastructure for digital assets and plans to establish its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi Global Markets.  

The funding will accelerate product development, enhance institutional partnerships, and support global expansion.

Terra raises $2m for electric mobility solutions

Terra, a UAE-based electric mobility company, has raised a $2 million seed round from a group of angel investors.  

Founded in 2010 by Husam Zammar, Terra provides a battery swapping and recharging platform, alongside a fleet of electric vehicles.  

This funding will be used to enhance its mobile application for riders and cloud-fleet management dashboard for operators in the last-mile sector.  

Terra’s recent launch of its first fleet of electric motorbikes follows the successful completion of a pre-seed round earlier this year.

 

Topics: saudi startups

Oil Updates – crude on track for first weekly rise in two months

Oil Updates – crude on track for first weekly rise in two months
Updated 15 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates – crude on track for first weekly rise in two months

Oil Updates – crude on track for first weekly rise in two months
Updated 15 December 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Friday, on track to notch their first weekly rise in two months after benefiting from a bullish forecast from the International Energy Agency on oil demand for next year and a weaker dollar, according to Reuters.

Brent futures rose 21 cents to $76.82 a barrel at 9:40 a.m. Saudit time. US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 20 cents to $71.78.

Both benchmarks are on course for a modest weekly gain, having been lifted by a mid-week announcement from the US Federal Reserve that it is likely to cut borrowing costs next year.

“Oil prices may see a bit of a ‘demand pull’ due to improved liquidity conditions after the Fed’s dovish pivot,” said Kelvin Wong, an analyst at OANDA in Singapore.

The dollar fell to a four-month low on Thursday after the US central bank indicated interest rate hikes have likely ended and lower borrowing costs are coming in 2024.

A weak dollar makes dollar-denominated oil cheaper for foreign purchasers.

The European Central Bank, meanwhile, pushed back against bets on imminent cuts to interest rates on Thursday by reaffirming that borrowing costs would remain at record highs despite lower inflation expectations.

World oil consumption will rise by 1.1 million barrels per day in 2024, the IEA said in a monthly report, up 130,000 bpd from its previous forecast, citing an improvement in the outlook for US demand and lower oil prices.

The 2024 estimate is less than half of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ demand growth forecast of 2.25 million bpd.

Weak economic data from China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, has added pressure on oil prices in recent weeks.

Data released by the country’s statistics bureau on Friday showed refinery runs in November dropped to their lowest level since the start of 2023, as margin pressure on non-state owned refiners saw them cut back production, while sluggish diesel consumption weighed on national fuel demand.

Despite ongoing woes in China’s property market, the data also showed a better-than-expected performance in industrial output and improving retail sales, lending some relief to market sentiment amid the country’s anaemic post-COVID economic recovery. (

Topics: Oil Updates 

Qiddiya launches its gaming and esports district

Qiddiya launches its gaming and esports district
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Qiddiya launches its gaming and esports district

Qiddiya launches its gaming and esports district
  • Qiddiya Investment Company said that it wanted to make Qiddiya a global center for gaming
Updated 15 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Developers of the Qiddiya mega-project in Riyadh announced the launch of the site’s Gaming and Esports District on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Qiddiya Investment Company said that it wanted to make Qiddiya a global center for gaming and esports and hoped to attract some of the biggest names in the sector from around the world, SPA added.

“The gaming and esports sector is one of the fastest growing, and we can see the ambitious plans of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to advance it,” managing director of QIC, Abdullah bin Nasser Aldawood, said.

“Our role will be to host major events and tournaments by developing the infrastructure so that Qiddiya City can invite the world to live, learn and compete in gaming and esports.

“The gaming and esports district is not only for esports professionals, but rather for gaming enthusiasts of all levels and ages, the district turns the world of gaming into a tangible reality. This area will be the place where the gaming community feels welcome,” Aldawood said.

The district will be split into four distinct sections, focused around a main stadium with a capacity for 73,000 spectators and the largest indoor LED screen among all esports arenas in the world, SPA reported.

The district will also host up to 25 esports clubs from around the world to live, train and compete.

The district will welcome leaders of the gaming and esports sector, and will provide regional headquarters to more than 30 leading video games development companies, the report added.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Qiddiya gaming eSports

Alkhorayef meets Korean company executives to boost industrial ties 

Alkhorayef meets Korean company executives to boost industrial ties 
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Alkhorayef meets Korean company executives to boost industrial ties 

Alkhorayef meets Korean company executives to boost industrial ties 
Updated 14 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Industrial ties between Saudi Arabia and Korea are set to strengthen following the meeting of Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar Alkhorayef with top executives of several Korean companies on Thursday. 

Alkhorayef, who is visiting South Korea, met with senior officials of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and visited the company’s factory in Ulsan to study the advanced shipbuilding, industrial and engineering facilities. 

The minister also met officials from other companies, including GL Rapha Holding Co., Korea Aerospace Industries Co., Hanwha Mining Services Co., and Lotte Co.  

The meetings covered the promising investment opportunities in the Kingdom’s industrial and mining sectors and their potential in other sectors.  

The Saudi minister also discussed opportunities for cooperation in marine industries, given the Kingdom’s abundance of minerals used in the sector.  

Alkhorayef also met with executives from Hyundai Motor Co. to explore a joint project agreement between the Public Investment Fund and the company to establish a highly automated car manufacturing plant in the Kingdom. 

In Changwon, Alkhorayef has also met with officials from the auto spare parts manufacturer CTR and executives from Shinyoung Co., a manufacturer of auto accessories. 

The minister’s bilateral meetings came within the framework of his official visit to Korea to boost cooperation and partnership in the industrial and mining sectors, plus expanding strategic bilateral collaboration between the two countries. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Korea Industries

Saudi Arabia and China to boost aquaculture sector investments

Saudi Arabia and China to boost aquaculture sector investments
Updated 14 December 2023
   ARAB NEWS     
Follow

Saudi Arabia and China to boost aquaculture sector investments

Saudi Arabia and China to boost aquaculture sector investments
Updated 14 December 2023
   ARAB NEWS     

RIYADH: Investments in the aquaculture sector between Saudi Arabia and China are poised for growth, with discussions taking place at the Global Investment Promotion Conference in Shenzhen, China.  

Representatives from Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture engaged with over 60 specialized Chinese firms to explore and expand opportunities, the Saudi Press Agency reported.     

The forum aimed to showcase investment prospects in Saudi Arabia’s aquaculture sector, foster expertise exchange, and facilitate private sector involvement in leveraging growth opportunities.  

The National Fisheries Development Program, represented by the ministry’s delegation, played a key role in these discussions. 

Established in 2015, the fishery program seeks to draw $5 billion in investment from the private sector by the end of the decade.  

Central to this initiative is the National Aquaculture Group, also known as Naqua, the largest firm in the Middle East’s aquaculture industry. 

The program, focused on expanding aquaculture, aims to create new jobs, with half of them allocated for Saudi nationals.  

This expansion is expected to significantly increase the volume of seafood available for export, contributing to economic growth and job creation. 

“Aquaculture is one of the fastest-growing areas in the food sector. Worldwide, it’s growing 6 percent per year. This contributes to food security, job creation and rural development — and it’s sustainable in terms of the environment and climate change,” NFPD CEO Ali Al-Shaikhi told Arab News in 2022.  

Al-Shaikhi said at the time: “Aquaculture is one of the key elements that will improve the quality of life in many countries, and of course, we want this to happen in Saudi Arabia.”   

He added: “We are focused on job creation, protecting the local markets and improving and promoting our seafood industry.” 

Saudi Arabia, as part of its Vision 2030 master plan to diversify the economy, aims to produce 600,000 tons of fish annually, generating around 200,000 direct and indirect jobs in the fisheries sector. The collaboration with China signifies a strategic move to boost the aquaculture sector and enhance economic cooperation between the two nations. 

Topics: Saudi China fishery

Saudi Arabia and Thailand forge strategic partnership for economic growth 

Saudi Arabia and Thailand forge strategic partnership for economic growth 
Updated 14 December 2023
Mahmoud Shukri
Follow

Saudi Arabia and Thailand forge strategic partnership for economic growth 

Saudi Arabia and Thailand forge strategic partnership for economic growth 
Updated 14 December 2023
Mahmoud Shukri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Thailand are collaborating to enhance innovation and entrepreneurship, strengthening their bilateral ties, said Saudi Commerce Minister Majid Al-Qasabi.  

Speaking at the Thailand Mega Fair in Riyadh, Al-Qasabi emphasized the joint efforts to boost growth opportunities, stating, “We look forward to continuing our joint efforts to facilitate trade and investment and to stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship to develop cooperation between both of our countries.”   

Highlighting the potential for economic growth and shared opportunities, he added, “The two countries have high potential to grow their economies and a wide range of wonderful opportunities they can share between their private sectors.” 

The bilateral trade relationship has seen an uptick, with Riyadh hosting a four-day trade show in August featuring over 100 manufacturers and entrepreneurs from Thailand showcasing various products across sectors. 

“The recent visit by Thailand’s Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia has laid the groundwork for a three-year economic plan focused on trade and investment,” said Deputy Prime Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara in his opening remarks at the event  

He added: “Thailand is embarking on the economic diplomacy journey toward achieving a sustainable new growth path aligning with the changing dynamics of our world. This path revolves around three key dimensions: green growth, innovation-driven growth and community-based growth.”  

He outlined Thailand’s commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030 in areas such as agriculture, food and security, wellness, medicine, tourism services, and hospitality. 

Bahiddha-nukara highlighted Saudi Arabia’s role in supporting and facilitating the green hydrogen project in Thailand.  

Moreover, the establishment of the Saudi-Thai Business Council in August last year led to the signing of two crucial agreements on free trade and facilitating commercial procedures between the two nations. 

“Our delegation’s participation in the Saudi-Thai Joint Business Council meeting and the Saudi-Thai Business Forum has been pivotal,” said Thai Chamber of Commerce Chairman Sanan Angubolkul.   

It led to fruitful cooperation, agreeing to focus on 10 key sectors, including building materials and construction, food and beverage, tourism and services and energy.  

“We’re dedicated to enhancing our economic relations by aiming to increase our trade volume by 20 percent, reaching a target of $12 billion in 2024,” said Angubolkul. 

Topics: Saudi Thailand

