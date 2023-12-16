Youth drive record turnout for Egypt presidential poll

CAIRO: Egypt’s youth have been praised for their “political maturity and commitment” after the nation recorded what is believed to be its highest-ever voter turnout for a presidential election.
Younger voters made up a substantial number of the 65 percent of Egyptians who took part in last week’s poll — an “unprecedented” participation rate, according to the National Elections Authority.
Results of the election will be announced on Monday, with incumbent President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi widely expected to win a third term.
Parliamentary deputy Tarek El-Khouly told Arab News that the youth’s “eagerness and commitment to play a positive role” were major factors in the high voter turnout.
“We found the youth in the front lines, as well as part of organizations and associations tasked with monitoring and following this most important race in Egypt’s history,” he said.
The significant youth involvement sent a clear message about their political maturity and understanding of national challenges, El-Khouly said.
“This is a positive sign for Egypt’s future.”
Political leaders are seeing the benefits of years of work to include the country’s youth in the political sphere, he said.
A survey by the Egyptian Center for Strategic Studies found up to 65 percent of Egyptians headed to the polling stations during the three-day elections.
Former parliamentary deputy Basel Adel, founder and president of the Dialogue Bloc, said the turnout highlighted the stability and security enjoyed by the Egyptian people.
Growing concerns about national security also played a part, he added, “especially in this period when the world seems to be abandoning all humanitarian values.”
In a statement, Ahmed Bandari, director of the Executive Device for the National Elections Authority, said that many Egyptians had been encouraged to vote by the sight of fellow citizens voting abroad.
Vast tunnel network in Gaza remains a challenge, say military experts
Since the war began, close to 19,000 people have been killed in Gaza, sparking international demands for a ceasefire and even calls from Israel’s staunch ally, the US, for a shift in strategy and more precise strikes
Updated 16 December 2023
Reuters
CAIRO: The Israeli army’s death toll in Gaza is already almost twice as high as during a ground offensive in 2014, a reflection of how far it has pushed into the enclave and of Hamas’ effective use of guerrilla tactics and an expanded arsenal.
Israeli military experts, an Israeli commander, and a Hamas source described how the Palestinian group has used a big weapons stockpile, its knowledge of the terrain, and a vast tunnel network to turn Gaza’s streets into a deadly maze.
At their disposal, they have arms ranging from drones rigged with grenades to anti-tank weapons with powerful twin charges.
Since Israel’s ground campaign began in late October, about 110 Israeli soldiers have been killed as tanks and infantry thrust into the cities and refugee camps, based on official Israeli figures. About a quarter were tank crew.
That compares with 66 in the 2014 conflict, when Israel launched a more limited three-week ground incursion but the goal then was not to eliminate Hamas.
“There is no comparing the scope of this war to 2014 when our forces mostly operated no deeper than a kilometer inside Gaza,” said Yaacov Amidror, a retired Israeli major-general and former national security adviser who is now at the Jewish Institute for National Security of America or JINSA.
He said the army “has yet to find a good solution for the tunnels,” a network hugely expanded in the past decade.
Israel’s offensive was launched after the Oct. 7 rampage by Hamas gunmen.
Since the war began, close to 19,000 people have been killed in Gaza, sparking international demands for a ceasefire and even calls from Israel’s staunch ally, the US, for a shift in strategy and more precise strikes.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday Israel would wage war “until absolute victory.”
Israeli officials have said it could take months before it is complete.
“It has been a challenge from day one,” Ophir Falk, foreign policy adviser to Netanyahu, told Reuters, saying the offensive had come with a “huge price” in Israeli soldiers.
“We know that we wi’ll probably have to pay an additional price to complete the mission.”
Hamas has posted videos on its Telegram channel this month showing fighters with bodycams weaving through buildings to launch shoulder-held rockets at armored vehicles. One of them, posted on Dec. 7, was from Shejaiya, east of Gaza City, an area where both sides reported heavy fighting.
In another post on Dec. 5, a camera emerges from a tunnel, like a periscope, to scan an Israeli camp where soldiers rested. The post said an underground blast later hit it.
Reuters could not verify the videos.
A Hamas source, who spoke to Reuters from inside Gaza on condition of anonymity, said fighters moved as close as possible to launch ambushes, “taking advantage of the land we know like no others do,” often moving around or emerging from tunnels.
“There is a huge discrepancy between our power and their power; we don’t fool ourselves,” he said.
Hamas has not said how many of its fighters have been killed. Israel’s military has said it has killed at least 7,000. The group has previously dismissed the Israeli figure, saying it includes civilians.
Hamas spokespeople outside Gaza did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on this article.
An Israeli commander who fought in 2014 said the expanded scope of this operation meant more troops were on the ground, giving Hamas the “defender’s advantages,” so higher troop casualties were to be expected.
Israel’s military does not release troop numbers or other operational details.
Israel’s Channel 12 television showed one army reservist unit, wary of booby-trapped doors, smashing through the wall of a building to enter a room to discover a munitions cache.
Mirroring tactics used in 2014, Israel’s military has posted images on social media showing routes smashed through built-up areas by bulldozers so troops can avoid existing roads that might have land mines.
Even in some districts in north Gaza where many buildings have been pounded into rubble, bouts of fierce fighting have persisted.
“Hamas made some huge steps to build up its force since 2014,” said Eyal Pinko, a former senior official with Israel’s intelligence services who is now at Bar Ilan University’s Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies.
He said some advanced arms, such as Russian-designed Kornet anti-tank missiles, were smuggled in with the help Iran.
But he said Hamas had mastered building other weapons in Gaza, such as RPG-7 rocket-propelled grenades, and the militants now had a bigger munitions reserve.
Hamas posts have said the group’s weaponry includes “tandem” anti-tank weapons with two charges to pierce armor, which Pinko also said was in the militants’ arsenal.
Hamas videos often show big blasts when vehicles are hit.
Israeli military experts said a blast did not mean a vehicle was destroyed as they said it could also be caused by defensive systems that exploded to halt incoming projectiles.
Ashraf Abouelhoul, the managing editor of Egypt’s Al-Ahram daily who previously worked in Gaza and is a specialist on Palestinian affairs, said militants moved as close as possible to launch missiles and “locally-made projectiles.”
But he said Israeli drones and other tactics were eroding their ability to surprise, even in urban areas.
“City fighting has become more difficult” for the militants, he said.
Israel’s military posted a video this month that it said showed militants emerging from a tunnel under a bombed building before missiles struck both.
“Hamas may post their new weapons and tactics, but in principle, it remains a guerrilla resistance movement,” said Alexander Grinberg, a former Israeli military intelligence officer with the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security.
Volunteers help Arab-Israeli farmers amid Gaza war
Israel retaliated with a devastating air and ground offensive that has killed more than 18,700 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, around 70 percent of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP
BAQA AL-GHARBIAY, Israel: In Baqa Al-Gharbiya, an hour’s drive from Haifa, city folk have temporarily traded pens for boots to aid farmers in Israel facing a labor shortage exacerbated by the Gaza war.
Whether teachers or lawyers, Arab or Jew, they have come together during their leisure time to lend a helping hand to Arab-Israeli farmers like Marwan Abu Yassin for the harvest.
Arabs with citizenship account for around 20 percent of Israel’s population, descendants of Palestinians who remained after mass expulsions at the time of Israel’s founding in 1948.
“I had 16 Thai workers, but nine left the country because of the war, and I had 15 workers from the West Bank who no longer come to Israel because of the roadblocks,” said Abu Yassin, 55.
The war in Gaza began on Oct.7 when Hamas stormed across the militarized border into Israel.
Since the war began, Israel has suspended work permits for around 130,000 day workers from the occupied West Bank.
The Israeli government’s war Cabinet is torn over whether to allow the return of Palestinian workers, with some suggesting workers be brought in from places like India.
The farm sector has also lost many of its other key source of labor — Thais — who numbered some 30,000 before the war.
Many have fled the country after the Oct. 7 attack, according to Thai authorities. The farmers launched calls for volunteers, said Ibrahim Mawasi, 65, who helped coordinate the effort.
“A week after the war, we got together and decided to mobilize all the people who wanted to save agriculture,” he said.
Though they have helped, Mawasi said they needed experienced farmers.
On Abu Yassin’s farm, he usually cultivates 150 dunams or around 15 hectares of land, but he can only work around 50 this season, with only seven employees, and he still has costs to maintain the rest.
Volunteers were picking cucumbers in his fields, placing seedlings on stakes, and preparing for the strawberry harvest when the rains interrupted them.
Yusef Sader, a retired physics teacher, said he knew the work would leave him exhausted but was happy to have “given a little boost to the farmers.”
For Guy, 56, an Israeli Jewish social worker who did not give his surname, volunteering for the harvests was “very important for good relations between Jews and Arabs.”
Plane malfunction forces French foreign minister to delay Beirut visit
“Sergeant Major (reservist) Yehezkel Azaria, from Petah Tikva... fell during an operational activity in the Margaliot area, aged 53 at the time of his death,” the army said
Updated 16 December 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: An Israeli soldier was killed and three others wounded, one critically, on Saturday when their military outpost was hit by a Hezbollah drone.
Israeli media said that the explosive drone launched from Lebanon struck a caravan sheltering the soldiers in the Margaliot area of northern Israel.
The Israeli army has frequently used explosive drones in the past 70 days to target militant sites in the border region.
Sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee after two drones were believed to have entered northern Israel airspace.
FASTFACT
Israeli artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of the town of Al-Khiyam, Tallet Al-Ruwaisa in Hula, the city of Rab El-Thalathine, Aita Al-Shaab, and the outskirts of Al-Khiyam, Blida, and Mays Al-Jabal.
Hezbollah said in a statement that it had targeted a military site in Margaliot with “two attack aircraft.”
Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on social media that air defenses intercepted a drone launched from Lebanon, while another was found after falling in the Margaliot area.
Hezbollah’s military media said in a statement that its fighters spotted Israeli troops entering two houses in the Al-Manara settlement on Saturday afternoon, and targeted the dwellings with “appropriate weapons, causing direct hits and leaving the soldiers either dead or wounded.”
War correspondents in southern Lebanon reported three airstrikes by Israeli aircraft on Jabal Blat in the western sector.
The Israeli army carried out eight airstrikes targeting the Al-Raheb area in Aita Al-Shaab, Khallet Warde, Salhaneh, Jabal Blat, and Ramyah, most of which are forested areas.
Hezbollah also targeted Israeli soldiers sheltering in a bunker at the Baraka Risha site with a guided missile early on Saturday.
The group said it targeted an Israeli infantry force near Baraka Risha for a second time “and achieved confirmed hits.”
Hezbollah mourned one of its fighters on Saturday, bringing the total number of its casualties to 104 since the beginning of military operations.
A Lebanese soldier was among five people killed in an Israeli attack on an army post.
A member of the Amal movement, another from the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, and two from Hezbollah-affiliated groups also died.
The total number of civilian casualties from the Israeli bombardment has now reached 17.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was expected to arrive in Beirut on Saturday, but was forced to return to Paris because of an aircraft malfunction, according to the French Embassy in Lebanon.
The embassy confirmed the postponement of the visit.
Colonna is expected to arrive in Lebanon on Monday after visiting Israel the previous day.
Christophe Lemoine, deputy spokesperson for the foreign ministry, said on Friday that Colonna “will pass on messages during her visit to Lebanon and Israel to exercise self-restraint and act responsibly to contain the threat of a second front coinciding with the ongoing war in Gaza, to avoid the outbreak of a regional war.”
The US and France are involved in diplomatic efforts to prevent the situation in southern Lebanon from escalating.
The chronicle of the Israel-Palestine conflict long foretold
People of Palestine were denied the benefit of US President Woodrow Wilson’s post-war doctrine of the “self-determination of peoples”
Between 1919 and 1948, at least nine official reports issued warnings about the consequences of “the Jewish colonization of Palestine”
Updated 14 min 50 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: Between 1919 and 1948, at least nine official reports commissioned by the British and US governments issued a series of dire warnings about the consequences of the Jewish colonization of Palestine.
But in the headlong rush to accommodate the aims of the Zionist movement, born in Eastern Europe in the late 19th century, all these warnings were brushed aside.
Seventy-five years after the foundation of Israel, the causes of the seemingly insoluble Arab-Israeli conflict and the origins of the current crisis in Gaza can be found in prophetic words written up to a century ago.
In 1922, Palestine was one of several former Ottoman territories placed by the League of Nations under temporary mandates to be administered by France and Great Britain in preparation for them to become independent nations.
In due course Iraq obtained its independence in 1932, followed by Lebanon in 1943, Syria in 1944, and the Kingdom of Jordan in 1946.
The people of Palestine, however, were to be denied the benefit of US President Woodrow Wilson’s post-war doctrine of the “self-determination of peoples.”
In December 1917, the British government, at war with Germany, and anxious to secure the support of America and international Jewish opinion, had publicly proclaimed its backing for the “establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people.”
One of the foremost opponents of the declaration by Lord Balfour, Britain’s foreign secretary, seen by many as a betrayal of earlier pledges of independence made to the Arabs, was Sir Edwin Montagu, secretary of state for India and the only Jewish member of the Cabinet.
Like many non-Zionist Jews, he held that Judaism was a faith, not a nationality, and feared the creation of a “national home of the Jewish people” would mean Muslims and Christians “are to make way for the Jews, that the Jews should be put in all positions of preference,” and that the Arabs would become foreigners in their own land.
Regardless, in April 1918, the British government gave its blessing to a Zionist Commission to Palestine, led by Chaim Weizmann, the leader of the British Zionist Federation and the future first president of Israel.
In a memo to the Foreign Office, Col. Ronald Storrs, the British military governor of Palestine, warned that the commission lacked “a sense of the dramatic actuality,” and that the Zionist project “can hardly open for the inhabitants the beatific vision of a new heaven and a new earth.”
The commission’s report formed the basis of the Zionist movement’s presentation to the post-war Paris Peace Conference in 1919, to which no Arab representatives from Palestine were invited, but at which the former territories of the Ottoman Empire were carved up between the victorious allies.
After reading the Zionist delegation’s proposals that the conference should “recognize the historic title of the Jewish people to Palestine,” Lord Curzon, Britain’s then-foreign secretary, wrote to his predecessor Balfour to express his alarm.
Weizmann, he believed, “contemplates a Jewish State (with) a subordinate population of Arabs, etc. ruled by Jews; the Jews in possession of the fat of the land, and directing the Administration ... with the Arabs as hewers of wood and drawers of water.”
Although “the poor Arabs” formed the vast majority of the population of Palestine, they were “only allowed to look through the keyhole” while the Zionists planned “a practically complete dispossession of the present non-Jewish inhabitants of Palestine.”
President Wilson, reminding his wartime allies that “one of the fundamental principles to which the USA adhered was the consent of the governed,” dispatched a commission to Palestine.
Reporting in 1922, the King-Crane Commission recommended “serious modification of the extreme Zionist program for Palestine of unlimited immigration of Jews.”
It added: “The non-Jewish population of Palestine — nearly nine-tenths of the whole — are emphatically against the entire Zionist program … To subject a people so minded to unlimited Jewish immigration, and to steady financial and social pressure to surrender the land, would be a gross violation of (their) rights.”
Yet the commission’s recommendations, and the rights of the Palestinians, were ignored.
In the so-called Churchill Memorandum, issued in July 1922, the British government declared that the Jewish people were in Palestine “as of right and not on sufferance,” and that in pursuit of the goal of establishing a Jewish national home in Palestine “it is necessary that the Jewish community in Palestine should be able to increase its numbers by immigration.”
Alarmed, Palestinian representatives wrote to British administrators to make the case for a role in their own future, and for “the immediate creation of a national government which shall be responsible to a parliament of all, whose members are elected by the people of the country — Muslims, Christians and Jews.”
The alternative, they warned, was “division and tension between Arabs and Zionists increasing day by day and resulting in general retrogression.”
But, again, the warning went unheeded.
In the decade from 1920 to 1929, about 100,000 Jewish immigrants came to Palestine, doubling the Jewish population in a country with a total population in 1922 of about 750,000, of whom almost 600,000 were Muslims.
In August 1929, tensions created not only by the rising tide of immigration, but also by the anti-Arab policies of Jewish organizations spilled over into outbreaks of intercommunal violence that left hundreds of Jews and Arabs dead, and many injured.
In 1930 the Shaw Commission, appointed by the British government to investigate the troubles, concluded that the fundamental cause was “the Arab feeling of animosity and hostility toward the Jews consequent upon the disappointment of their political and national aspirations and fear for their economic future.”
Immigration to Palestine, the commission found, was in effect under the control of the Zionist General Federation of Jewish Labor, which selected only Jews for admission.
This policy of racial discrimination also extended to the recruitment of only Jewish labor to work on the Jewish farms and settlements that were springing up on land bought by well-funded international Jewish organizations.
The “persistent and deliberate boycott of Arab labor,” the commission concluded, was “a constant and increasing source of danger to the country.”
Consequently, in October 1930, Lord Passfield, the British secretary of state for the colonies, announced plans to reclaim authority from the Jewish Agency over the issues of immigration and land purchase.
But that policy, designed to both appease and improve the lot of the Arabs in Palestine, was short-lived. It was countermanded the following year by an extraordinary letter from British Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald to Chaim Weizmann, read out in the House of Commons on Feb. 13, 1931.
MacDonald reassured Weizmann that “the obligation to facilitate Jewish immigration and to encourage close settlement by Jews on the land remains a positive obligation of the Mandate.”
As the exhaustive UN document “Origins and Evolution of the Palestine Problem” notes, “this sudden reversal of British policy, coming as it did after Palestinian hopes for fair play had been raised by the Passfield White Paper, did little to improve the deteriorating situation in Palestine.”
International events, in the shape of the rise of the antisemitic Nazi party in Germany, then conspired to make matters even worse. During the 1930s a quarter of a million Jews emigrated to Palestine, with 134,000 arriving between 1933, the year Adolf Hitler took power, and 1936.
More violence between the two communities exploded in 1933 and, although the causes were blindingly obvious, yet another British commission was appointed in 1937 to find out why.
The Peel Commission concluded that the Arab reaction to the “sudden and striking” increase in Jewish immigration was “quite natural. All that the Arab leaders had felt in 1929 they now felt more bitterly … the greater the Jewish inflow, the greater the obstacle to their attainment of national independence.”
Recognizing that reconciling the statehood ambitions of the Jews and the demands of the Palestinians to independence was not possible under the Mandate, the commission raised the prospect of partition, which “seems to offer at least a chance of ultimate peace.”
But the proposal was rejected by both the Arab Higher Committee, determined to achieve the promised full independence for Palestine, and the 1937 Zionist Congress, determined to transform the whole of Palestine into a Jewish state.
After the failure of a conference in London in 1939 on the eve of the Second World War, attended by the Jewish Agency and representatives of the Palestinians and the Arab states of Egypt, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Transjordan and Yemen, Britain made one more attempt to unravel the Gordian knot it had created.
In May 1939, Malcolm MacDonald, the British colonial secretary, issued a white paper that would be the British government’s last statement of policy on Palestine.
This rejected the idea of partition, or the creation of either a Jewish or Arab state, proposing instead to strictly restrict Jewish immigration and land acquisition, and “the establishment within 10 years of an independent Palestine State ... in which Arabs and Jews share in government.”
Although the coming of the war put consideration of such plans on hold, even as Britain was battling the Nazi regime responsible for instigating the Holocaust, militant Jewish groups began a campaign of terror in Palestine.
Throughout the war years, groups such as the Stern Gang, the Irgun and the Haganah — all of which would merge in 1948 to form the Israel Defense Forces — attacked British targets, carrying out political assassinations, kidnappings and acts of terrorism.
The most serious of these included the bombing of the offices of the British Government Secretariat in the King David Hotel in Jerusalem in July 1946, which killed more than 80 Arab, Jewish and British civil servants, and the assassination by the Stern Gang of Lord Moyne, the British minister for the Middle East, in Cairo in 1944.
Despite the public condemnation of the acts of “a new set of gangsters worthy of Nazi Germany” by British wartime leader Winston Churchill, a long-time supporter of Zionism, the Zionists would soon get their way.
Following the failure of another conference in London, in February 1947 the British finally gave up, relinquished the mandate for Palestine, and handed the problem they had created to the fledgling UN.
The UN proposed the partition of Palestine into two independent states, with the city of Jerusalem, so important to all three Abrahamic faiths, to be administered by a “Special International Regime.”
Although the Arabs still outnumbered the Jews two to one, the plan allocated 56 percent of the territory to the Zionists and was rejected by the Arab Higher Committee, the Arab League and Arab governments throughout the region.
Following the adoption of Resolution 181 by the UN General Assembly on Nov. 29, 1947, and the announcement by Britain two weeks later that it would end its mandate on May 15 the following year, Palestine descended into civil war.
On May 14, 1948, David Ben-Gurion, head of the Jewish Agency, declared the establishment of the State of Israel, and the stage was set for 75 years of strife and oppression, of which the events on and after Oct. 7, 2023, are merely the latest manifestation.
Writing in 1968, the British historian Arnold J. Toynbee, who had attended the 1919 Paris Peace Conference as a British delegate, passed a judgment on the tragedy of Palestine that holds true to this day.
“The reason why the State of Israel exists today … is that, for 30 years, Jewish immigration was imposed on the Palestinian Arabs by British military power,” he wrote.
“If Palestine had ... become an independent Arab state in 1918, Jewish immigrants would never have been admitted into Palestine in large enough numbers to enable them to overwhelm the Palestinian Arabs in this Arab people’s own country.”
The tragedy in Palestine, he concluded, “is not just a local one; it is a tragedy for the world, because it is an injustice that is a menace to the world’s peace.”