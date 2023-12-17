You are here

Body of late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad laid to rest

Body of late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad laid to rest
The coffin of Kuwait's late Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad Al-Sabah is carried into the Bilal bin Rabah Mosque in Kuwait City during his funeral on December 17, 2023. (AFP)
Body of late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad laid to rest
Kuwait's Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah leaves Parliament in Kuwait City, Kuwait February 20, 2006. Sheikh Nawaf officially took the position of crown prince after a swearing-in ceremony in Parliament. (Reuters)
Arab News
Body of late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad laid to rest

Body of late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad laid to rest
  • The late Emir’s funeral was attended by members of the Al Sabah family and speaker of Kuwait's parliament
Arab News
DUBAI: The body of late Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was laid to rest at the Sulaibikhat Cemetery on Sunday following a prayer service. The emir passed away on Saturday aged 86.  

Sheikh Nawaf, whose casket was draped in Kuwait's flag, was buried alongside his kin, after prayers at Bilal bin Rabah mosque. 

The late Emir’s funeral was attended by members of the Al Sabah family and speaker of Kuwait's parliament, according to state news agency KUNA. His successor, Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Sabah, was seen shedding a tear at the prayer service.

Sheikh Mishal and the royal family will personally receive the condolences of people at the Diwan of Al-Sabah Family at Bayan Palace on Monday and Tuesday.

Dignitaries from around the world paid respects to Sheikh Nawaf, whose six decades in public service included minister of defence, interior, labour and deputy chief of the national guard.  

Kuwait

3 hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli troops had been holding a white flag, military official says

3 hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli troops had been holding a white flag, military official says
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

3 hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli troops had been holding a white flag, military official says

3 hostages mistakenly killed by Israeli troops had been holding a white flag, military official says
  • The hostages, all in their 20s, were killed Friday in the Gaza City area of Shijaiyah
  • Account of how hostages died raises questions about conduct of Israeli ground troops
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Three Israeli hostages who were mistakenly shot by Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip had been waving a white flag and were shirtless when they were killed, a military official said Saturday, in Israel’s first such acknowledgement of harming any hostages in its war against Hamas.
Anger over the mistaken killings is likely to increase pressure on the Israeli government to renew Qatar-mediated negotiations with Hamas over swapping more of the remaining captives, believed to number more than 130, for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel. Hamas has conditioned further releases on Israel halting its punishing air and ground campaign in Gaza, while Israeli leaders have said the hostages’ release can only be achieved through military pressure.
The account of how the hostages died raised questions about the conduct of Israeli ground troops. Palestinians on several occasions have reported that Israeli soldiers opened fire as civilians tried to flee to safety. Hamas has claimed other hostages were previously killed by Israeli fire or airstrikes, without presenting evidence.
The Israeli military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to brief reporters in line with military regulations, said it was likely that the hostages had been abandoned by their captors or had escaped. The soldiers’ behavior was “against our rules of engagement,” the official said, and was being investigated at the highest level.
The hostages, all in their 20s, were killed Friday in the Gaza City area of Shijaiyah, where troops are engaged in fierce fighting with Hamas militants. They had been among more than 240 people taken hostage during an unprecedented raid by Hamas into Israel on Oct. 7 in which around 1,200 people were killed, mostly civilians. The attack sparked the war.
The hostages’ plight has dominated public discourse in Israel, and their families have led a powerful campaign urging the government to do more to bring them home.
Speaking at a Saturday night rally in Tel Aviv, Rubi Chen, father of 19-year-old hostage Itay Chen, criticized the government for believing hostages could be retrieved through continuous military pressure on Hamas. “Put the the best offer on the table to get the hostages home alive,” he said. “We don’t want them back in bags. We have no time,” he said, holding up an hourglass.
The Israeli military official said the three hostages had emerged from a building close to Israeli soldiers’ positions. They were waving a white flag and were shirtless, possibly trying to signal they posed no threat.
Two were killed immediately, and the third ran back into the building screaming for help in Hebrew. The commander issued an order to cease fire, but another burst of gunfire killed the third man, the official said.
Israeli media gave a more detailed account. The mass circulation daily Yediot Ahronot said that according to an investigation into the incident, a sniper identified the hostages as suspects when they emerged, despite them not being armed, and shot two of the three.
Soldiers followed the third when he ran into the building and hid, shouting at him to come out, and at least one soldier shot him when he emerged from a staircase, Yediot Ahronot said.
The Israeli newspaper Haaretz gave a similar account based on a preliminary investigation, saying the soldiers who followed the third hostage believed he was a Hamas member trying to pull them into a trap.
Local media also reported that soldiers had seen a nearby building marked with “SOS” and “Help! Three hostages” two days earlier but feared it might be a trap.
Dahlia Scheindlin, an Israeli pollster and political analyst, said it is unlikely that the mistaken killings will massively alter public support for the war. Most Israelis still have a strong sense of why it is being fought and believe Hamas needs to be defeated, she said.
“They feel like there’s no other choice,” she said.
The killings emphasized the dangers faced by hostages held in areas of house-to-house combat like Shijaiyah, where nine soldiers were killed this week in an ambush on one of the deadliest days for ground forces in the war. The military has said Hamas has booby-trapped buildings and ambushed troops after emerging from a tunnel network it built under Gaza City.
Hamas released over 100 hostages for Palestinian prisoners during a brief cease-fire in November. Nearly all freed on both sides were women and minors. Talks on further swaps broke down, with Hamas seeking the release of more veteran prisoners for female soldiers it holds.
Hamas said it will only free the remaining hostages if Israel ends the war and releases all Palestinian prisoners. As of late November, Israel held nearly 7,000 Palestinians accused or convicted of security offenses, including hundreds rounded up since the start of the war.
The offensive has killed more than 18,700 Palestinians, the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Thursday. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths. Its count did not specify how many were women and minors, but they have consistently made up around two-thirds of the dead.
It was the ministry’s last update before a communications blackout that continued to hamper telephone and Internet services in the Gaza Strip. “Now 48 hours and counting. The incident is likely to limit reporting and visibility to events on the ground,” Alp Toker, director of NetBlocks, a group tracking Internet outages, told The Associated Press.
Dozens of mourners held funeral prayers Saturday for Samer Abu Daqqa, a Palestinian journalist working for the Al Jazeera network who was killed Friday in an Israeli strike in the southern city of Khan Younis. According to the Committee to Protect Journalists, the cameraman was the 64th journalist to be killed since the conflict erupted: 57 Palestinians, four Israelis and three Lebanese.
The war has flattened much of northern Gaza and driven 85 percent of the territory’s population of 2.3 million from their homes. Displaced people have squeezed into shelters mainly in the south in a growing humanitarian crisis. Only a trickle of aid has been able to enter Gaza and distribution is disrupted by fighting.
Residents in northern Gaza, meanwhile, reported heavy bombing and the sounds of gunbattles in devastated Gaza City and the nearby urban refugee camp of Jabaliya.
“It was a violent bombardment,” Assad Abu Taha said by phone from Shijaiyah. Another resident, Hamza Abu Seada, reported heavy airstrikes in Jabaliya, with non-stop sounds of explosions and gunfire.
An Associated Press journalist in southern Gaza reported airstrikes and tank shelling overnight in Khan Younis and Rafah.
The United States, Israel’s closest ally, has expressed unease over Israel’s failure to reduce civilian casualties and its plans for Gaza’s future, but the White House continues to offer support with weapons shipments and diplomatic backing.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is expected to visit Israel soon to continue discussions on a timetable for winding down the intense combat phase of the war.
The US has pushed Israel to allow more aid into Gaza, and the government said it would open a second entry point to speed up deliveries.

Gaza war Israel Palestine Gaza

More than 60 dead off Libya in latest migrant tragedy: IOM

More than 60 dead off Libya in latest migrant tragedy: IOM
Updated 17 December 2023
AFP
Follow

More than 60 dead off Libya in latest migrant tragedy: IOM

More than 60 dead off Libya in latest migrant tragedy: IOM
  • Citing survivors,the UN migration agency said there were about 86 migrants aboard the boat
  • High waves swamped the vessel after it left from Zuwara, on Libya’s northwest coast: IOM Libya office
Updated 17 December 2023
AFP

TRIPOLI: Around 61 migrants were missing and presumed dead after their boat sank off Libya’s coast, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Saturday, in the latest migrant tragedy off North Africa.

The “large number of migrants” are believed to have died because of high waves which swamped their vessel after it left from Zuwara, on Libya’s northwest coast, the IOM’s Libya office said in a statement to AFP.
Citing survivors, it said there were about 86 migrants aboard.
Libya and Tunisia are principal departure points for migrants risking dangerous sea voyages in hopes of reaching Europe, via Italy.
In the latest incident most of the victims — who included women and children — were from Nigeria, Gambia and other African countries, the IOM office said, adding that 25 people were rescued and transferred to a Libyan detention center.
An IOM team “provided medical support” and the survivors are all in good condition, the IOM office said.
Flavio Di Giacomo, an IOM spokesperson, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that more than 2,250 people died this year on the central Mediterranean migrant route, a “dramatic figure which demonstrates that unfortunately not enough is being done to save lives at sea.”
The Adriana, a fishing boat loaded with 750 people en route from Libya to Italy, went down in international waters off southwest Greece on June 14.
According to survivors, the ship was carrying mainly Syrians, Pakistanis and Egyptians. Only 104 survived and 82 bodies were recovered.
More than 153,000 migrants arrived in Italy this year from Tunisia and Libya, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
Italy’s far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni won elections last year after vowing to stop illegal migration.
More than a decade of violence in Libya since the overthrow and killing of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising helped turn the country into a fertile ground for human traffickers who have been accused of abuses ranging from extortion to slavery.

African migrants Libya Migrant crisis

Thousands flee as battle for Sudan’s Wad Madani opens up new front

Thousands flee as battle for Sudan’s Wad Madani opens up new front
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Thousands flee as battle for Sudan’s Wad Madani opens up new front

Thousands flee as battle for Sudan’s Wad Madani opens up new front
  • The United Nations said 14,000 people had fled the area so far, and a few thousand had already reached other cities. Half a million people had sought refuge in Gezira, mainly from Khartoum
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces battled the army outside the central city of Wad Madani on Saturday, pressing an attack that has opened a new front in the eight-month-old war and forced thousands to flee, witnesses said.
Crowds of people — many of whom had taken refuge in the city from violence in the capital Khartoum — could be seen packing up their belongings and leaving on foot in video posted on social media.
“The war has followed us to Madani so I am looking for a bus so me and my family can flee,” 45-year-old Ahmed Salih told Reuters by phone.
“We are living in hell and there is no one to help us.” He said he planned to head south to Sennar.
Sudan’s army, which has held the city since the start of the conflict, launched air strikes on RSF forces to the east of the city, the capital of Gezira state, as it tried to push back the assault that started on Friday, witnesses said.
The RSF responded with artillery and RSF reinforcements were seen moving in the direction of the fighting, the witnesses added.
RSF soldiers have also been seen in villages to the north and west of the city in recent days and weeks, residents said.
The United Nations said 14,000 people had fled the area so far, and a few thousand had already reached other cities. Half a million people had sought refuge in Gezira, mainly from Khartoum.
The Sudanese Doctors Union warned in a statement that hospitals in the area, which had become a humanitarian and medical hub, were emptying out and could be forced to shut.
It also said that more than 340 children and staff relocated from the
Maygoma orphanage
in Khartoum were in need of urgent help relocating.
The fighting has raised fears for other army-held cities in southern and eastern Sudan where tens of thousands of people have been sheltering.
“I urge the RSF to refrain from attacks and for all parties to protect civilians at all costs. Perpetrators of terror will be held accountable,” the US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said.
The army and RSF last week cast doubt on an East African mediation initiative aimed at ending a war that has triggered the largest internal displacement in the world and warnings of famine-like conditions.
In Khartoum and cities in Darfur that the RSF has already taken, residents have reported rapes, looting and arbitrary killing and detention. The group is also accused of ethnic killings in West Darfur.
The RSF has denied those accusations and said anyone in its forces found to be involved in such crimes would be held accountable.
On another front, activists reported fresh clashes after weeks of relative calm around the city of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state.
RSF forces surrounding that city had earlier stopped their advance there after other armed groups said they would get involved.
Residents also reported heavy strikes by the army in Nyala, South Darfur, and in Bahri, one of the cities that make up the wider national capital with Khartoum.
While the army has not made a statement on the fighting in Wad Madani, Sudan’s foreign ministry branded the RSF as terrorists for a “declared attack on a number of safe villages and neighborhoods [in the] east of Gezira state which are devoid of military targets.”
The war between the RSF and the Sudanese army broke out in April after disputes over a transition to democracy and integration of the two forces. 

 

Sudan Unrest rapid support forces (RSF) Sudan

Netanyahu hints at new Hamas talks after hostage deaths

Netanyahu hints at new Hamas talks after hostage deaths
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Netanyahu hints at new Hamas talks after hostage deaths

Netanyahu hints at new Hamas talks after hostage deaths
  • Hamas exiled leader Osama Hamdan said it would only release soldiers held captive in Gaza “until the entire aggression is stopped”
  • Israel believes that another 20 or more of the 130 hostages still held in Gaza are dead
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters


JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to confirm on Saturday that new Qatar-mediated negotiations were underway to recover hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, after a source said Israel’s lead negotiator met Qatar’s prime minister.
Netanyahu sidestepped a question at a news conference about a meeting on Friday in Europe between his lead negotiator, Mossad head David Barnea, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. However, he confirmed he had given instructions to the negotiating team.
“We have serious criticisms of Qatar, about which I suppose you will hear in due course, but right now we are trying to complete the recovery of our hostages,” he said, alluding to the gas-rich Gulf state’s ties to Hamas and Israel’s arch-foe Iran.
News of a new round of negotiations, first reported by Axios, came after Israel’s military disclosed that troops had accidentally killed three hostages who approached them with a white flag after having escaped their captors in Gaza on Friday.
Netanyahu said he would not divulge details of the talks.
“There is one mistake that we can make, which is to relay our calculations to Hamas, to the world,” he said. “We shall not be getting into the details of the negotiations.”
The Gaza war, triggered by a shock Hamas killing and kidnapping spree in south Israel on Oct. 7, has shaken regional and world powers as the Palestinian civilian toll spirals.
While pledging to destroy Hamas, Israel has also sought to recover hostages held by the Iranian-backed Islamist group.
Netanyahu vowed to maintain intense military pressure on Hamas in Gaza.
“The instruction I am giving the negotiating team is predicated on this pressure, without which we have nothing,” he said.
Mossad chief Barnea met Al Thani in Europe on Friday, a key mediator in the conflict in Gaza, a source told Reuters, while sources from Egypt suggested Israel appeared to be more open to a new deal with Hamas.

’GET THE HOSTAGES BACK ALIVE’
Qatar and Egypt were mediators between Israel and Hamas in a deal that led to a week long truce at the end of November during which Hamas released more than 100 women, children and foreigners it was holding in exchange for 240 Palestinian women and teenagers freed from Israeli jails.
Axios said the Friday meeting was the first between Barnea and Al Thani since the November truce. The source who spoke to Reuters said Barnea returned to Israel early on Saturday to brief Netanyahu.
Two Egyptian security sources said Israeli officials appeared more willing, in calls with mediators, to strike a fresh deal for a Gaza ceasefire and release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the recovery of hostages.
The Egyptian sources said Israeli officials appeared to have changed their mind on some points that they had previously refused, but did not go into further detail.
There was no immediate response from Netanyahu government spokespeople to the Egyptian assessment.
Israel believes that another 20 or more of the 130 hostages still held in Gaza are dead. Families of the hostages held a rally on Saturday, demanding that Israel consider releasing senior Palestinian militants from jail in any new swap deal.
“The Israeli government needs to be active. They need to put an offer on the table, including prisoners with blood on their hands, and put the best offer on the table to get the hostages back alive,” said Ruby Chen, father of 19-year-old hostage Itay.
“We don’t want them back in bags.”
Hamas exiled leader Osama Hamdan said it would only release soldiers held captive in Gaza “until the entire aggression is stopped.” He said that would have to happen through a negotiated deal “according to the conditions set by the the resistance.”
In an apparent effort to sway Israeli public opinion, Hamas also released a video showing slain hostages and ending with the Hebrew warning: “Time is running out.”

 

 

War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank — Palestinian health ministry

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank — Palestinian health ministry
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank — Palestinian health ministry

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank — Palestinian health ministry
  • A 25-year-old was killed in the city of Tulkarm and a 16-year-old was killed in the town of Deir Ammar, Ramallah, the ministry added
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters

GAZA: Three Palestinians, including a teenager, were killed by Israeli gunfire in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
A 20-year-old died of his wounds after being shot in the abdomen by Israeli forces in the town of Beit Ummar, the health ministry said in a statement.
A 25-year-old was killed in the city of Tulkarm and a 16-year-old was killed in the town of Deir Ammar, Ramallah, the ministry added.
That brought the total number of Palestinian fatalities reported in the West Bank to 291 since Oct. 7.

 

War on Gaza Palestine Gaza US

