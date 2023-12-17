Oman, India deepen economic ties through multiple MoUs
Economic and trade relations between Oman and India have consistently strengthened, with bilateral trade reaching $9.98 billion in the financial year 2021-2022, representing a nearly 90 percent increase compared to the previous year. Shutterstock
RIYADH: The economic and trade relations between Oman and India are set to strengthen further as both nations recently signed multiple agreements and memorandums of understanding across various sectors.
The deals were formalized during the visit of the ruler of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, to India on Dec. 16, where he held discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as reported by Oman News Agency.
According to the report, both leaders conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral relations, encompassing political, security, defense, trade, economic, and cultural sectors.
Among the notable agreements signed during the visit was an MoU between Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communication, and Information Technology and India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, aimed at fostering cooperation in the field of information technology.
Another significant MoU was inked between India’s Financial Intelligence Unit and Oman’s National Center for Financial Information to enhance collaboration in exchanging intelligence related to money laundering, associated predicate offenses, and terrorism financing.
On the sidelines of the visit, the Oman Investment Authority expanded its collaboration with the State Bank of India by launching the third Omani-Indian Joint Fund. This fund is expected to direct investments into rapidly growing sectors in India, including technology, health, and pharmacy.
Abdulsalam Al-Murshidi, president of Oman Investment Authority, said that the establishment of the third fund is a result of the success of the two previous mutual funds with the Indian side, which yielded favorable returns.
According to Oman News Agency, the size of the third fund is $300 million, with the authority contributing $50 million.
The first Omani-Indian joint fund was established in 2011 with a value of $100 million, while the second fund was launched in 2017 with $230 million.
Economic and trade relations between Oman and India have consistently strengthened, with bilateral trade reaching $9.98 billion in the financial year 2021-2022, representing a nearly 90 percent increase compared to the previous year, according to data released by the Indian Embassy in Oman.
Prime Minister Modi highlighted that both Oman and India are progressing toward signing a comprehensive economic partnership agreement.
He emphasized the substantial presence of Indians in Oman as evidence of the robust relationship between the two nations.
“Our proximity is not just geographical and indeed reflects in our thousands of years old trade and cultural links. This also reflects in the way, we always give first priority to each other,” Modi remarked during his speech welcoming the Omani ruler.
True value of Expo 2030 boost laid out in new report
The pre-Expo phase is poised to benefit several industries closely linked to the event, including construction
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s successful bid for Expo 2030 is going to provide an economic boost to the Kingdom that lasts far beyond the event itself, according to a new report.
Research by Al-Rajhi Capital shows that while travel, tourism, and hospitality are set to be the big winners from a SR355 billion ($94.64 billion) boost to Riyadh’s economy, the real estate, banking, and insurance sectors are also set to benefit.
Expo 2030 is forecast to deliver a 0.75 percent annualized impact over the next 25 years, and is expected to accelerate the implementation of government-led giga-projects and have a domino effect on the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.
The pre-Expo phase is poised to benefit several industries closely linked to the event, including construction, whereas the during and post-event periods will see growth in insurance, hospitality, and primary healthcare, as well as car rentals, aviation, food and beverages, telecom, and advertising.
Riyadh emerged victorious in the bid to host the 2030 World Expo after securing 119 votes from the 182 members of the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions.
Scheduled to open on Oct. 1, 2030, and conclude on Mar. 31, 2031, the proposed site in north Riyadh – located near King Khalid International Airport – spans 6 million sq. meters, with more than half of that dedicated to exhibition space.
The event is poised to feature 246 participants, including country pavilions, international organizations, and non-official participants. The Saudi government has allocated a budget of $7.8 billion for the Expo, signaling a significant investment in this global showcase of progress and collaboration.
In anticipation of the Expo 2030, non-oil gross domestic product growth for 2030 is forecasted at 4 percent, building on today’s base.
Tourism
One sector set to see the most visible benefit from Expo 2030 is tourism.
The industry plays a key role in Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification strategy known as Vision 2030, which involves the Kingdom boosting non-oil related sectors.
Saudi Arabia is already seeking to massively increase hotel capacity, with 315,000 additional hotel rooms set to be built by the end of this decade, according to a Knight Frank report released in April.
However, the analysis by Al-Rajhi Capital shows that Riyadh will need an extra 100,000 rooms in addition to that figure in order to cope with the anticipated visitor numbers to Expo 2030.
As the Saudi capital currently has between 20,000 and 25,000 rooms, this requirement for new lodgings creates significant opportunities for local contractors and suppliers, contributing to both immediate economic activity and long-term growth in the Saudi construction industry. The sector is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 5.7 percent, reaching $79 billion by 2030, excluding construction related to Expo 2030.
Leisure tourism is forecasted to see an 18.1 percent compounded annual growth rate, with aspirations to attract 39.7 million visitors by 2030.
Helping this is the establishment of Riyadh Air, a new airline set to commence operations in 2025 which will bolster connectivity and tourism infrastructure, the report added.
Financial and insurance sectors
Al Rajhi Capital underscored the significant impact of Expo 2030 preparations on diverse sectors in Saudi Arabia, with increased financial demands boosting activity.
The insurance and consulting sectors are experiencing a surge in demand for services related to risk assessment and strategic advisory support during the pre-Expo phase.
During the event itself, the insurance sector will see a rise in demand for comprehensive coverage; hospitality and hotels will experience increased activity for accommodation services; car rentals and aviation will thrive due to transportation needs; and the food and beverage sector will also prosper.
Emphasizing the crucial role of the banking sector, the report said that Expo 2030 is also expected to drive significant growth in corporate loans, with spending related to the event projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 11 percent to reach $824 billion by 2030.
In the property and casualty insurance sector, heightened demand during Riyadh Expo 2030 is anticipated, potentially adding SR675 million to the market.
Expo 2030 is expected to drive significant growth in corporate loans, with spending related to the event projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 11 percent to reach $824 billion by 2030.

Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Bank
This comes alongside an expected SR646 million from the travel insurance industry.
Emphasizing the crucial role of the banking sector, the report said that Expo 2030 is also expected to drive significant growth in corporate loans, with spending related to Expo projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 11 percent to reach $824 billion by 2030.
In an interview with Arab News, Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Bank, noted there has been a substantial growth in Saudi lending, doubling over the past 15 years, primarily driven by government spending.
He emphasized the emergence of new growth drivers, such as the Public Investment Fund, the private sector, and foreign direct investment, collectively poised to support Saudi economic growth.
In response to the question about the anticipated growth of deposits to align with the increasing asset side represented by loans, he said: “Usually in Saudi Arabia lending is funded with deposits, which is about 80 to 90 percent of loans.”
Al-Sudairi added: “With issuing new financial products, it might decline to 70 percent. We’ve got to have other tools, maybe bonds, and sukuk to fund banks. Deposits will also grow with the massive monetary size or the money supply of the economy.”
Jobs
Al-Sudairi believes Riyadh will see a surge in job creation similar to that experienced by Dubai, the host city of the COVID-19-delayed Expo 2020.
An EY report indicated 4 million jobs were created by the event, and Al-Sudairi expressed confidence that Expo 2030 would help support Vision 2030’s 7 percent unemployment rate target as the labor force expands.
• Research by Al-Rajhi Capital shows that while travel, tourism, and hospitality are set to be the big winners from a SR355 billion ($94.64 billion) boost to Riyadh’s economy, the real estate, banking, and insurance sectors are also set to benefit.
• Expo 2030 is forecast to deliver a 0.75 percent annualized impact over the next 25 years, and is expected to accelerate the implementation of government-led giga-projects and have a domino effect on the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.
He added that the impact of the Riyadh event on the jobs market would become clearer gradually from 2024 onwards.
Beyond Expo 2030
The report also considered growth areas in the Saudi economy away from Expo 2030.
The Kingdom’s growing role as a global player in the international sport scene was flagged up, with initiatives such as Aramco’s International Cricket Council title sponsorship and the proposed NEOM winter sports complex set to boost revenues in this sector.
The Kingdom’s bid for the FIFA World Cup 2034 and its hosting of events like the eSports World Cup and Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games also exemplify its commitment to leveraging sports as a driver for economic development.
The report added that Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects, valued at $1.25 trillion under the Vision 2030 Initiative, encompass vast real estate development plans.
With plans for 5.3 million sq. meters dedicated to retail spaces and 6 million sq. meters for office spaces, these projects underline the Kingdom’s commitment to economic diversification.
Wize aims to electrify Saudi Arabia’s last-mile delivery sector
UAE-based mobility startup to be fully operational in KSA by 2024
CAIRO: The UAE-based eco-friendly mobility startup Wize is set to embark on a strategic expansion into Saudi Arabia following the successful closure of a substantial pre-seed funding round.
Established in 2022 by Alexander Lemzakov, Wize operates as a business-to-business enterprise, tackling the pressing issues of carbon emissions and fuel consumption. The startup specializes in offering sustainable solutions designed to electrify the last-mile delivery sector across the region.
During an interview with Arab News, Lemzakov outlined the company’s roadmap, expressing intentions for Wize to be fully operational in Saudi Arabia by 2024.
“Wize’s expansion into the Saudi market is a strategic move that aligns with the company’s vision for sustainable and efficient delivery services. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with its immense population and growing e-commerce sector, presents a significant growth opportunity for Wize,” Lemzakov said.
He further stated that the Kingdom’s last-mile emissions and fuel costs can be offset with Wize’s electric transportation solutions which have reported a 30 percent reduction on monthly costs.
“Wize’s solutions help local delivery and retail businesses achieve eco-efficiency, meet Saudi Arabia’s net-zero requirements, and strengthen its decarbonization and clean energy collaborations,” Lemzakov said.
“Wize’s primary focus in Saudi Arabia is to revolutionize last-mile delivery into a sustainable option, addressing environmental concerns and business challenges,” he added.
Wize offers a diverse array of sustainability-focused services. These include a marketplace dedicated to electric motorcycles, a subscription-based platform enabling businesses to efficiently manage their electric vehicle fleets, and solutions in battery-as-a-service and battery swapping.
Eco-Delivery Expansion
Wize has focused its efforts on enhancing its entry into the Saudi market by forging strategic partnerships with third-party logistics providers and companies specializing in last-mile delivery.
“Wize’s fleet of electric motorcycles reduces the environmental impact of deliveries and offers a safer mode of transportation than traditional delivery vehicles. By leveraging innovative technology, we can implement speed restrictions in specific city areas to prioritize pedestrian safety while maintaining efficient delivery speeds on major highways,” Lemzakov said.
“Furthermore, Wize strategically positions swapping stations within warehouses and dark stores, enabling couriers to exchange batteries and pick up orders simultaneously seamlessly. This streamlined process significantly reduces delivery time and downtime, ensuring prompt and efficient deliveries across the city,” he added.
Moreover, Wize has initiated discussions about potential collaborations with the Saudi government to improve delivery services within the Kingdom.
Lemzakov emphasized that these partnerships would be instrumental in promoting the adoption of electric vehicles in Saudi Arabia and in enhancing the supporting EV infrastructure.
A strategic Kingdom
“Wize’s expansion into the Saudi market is a strategic move that aligns with the company’s vision for sustainable and efficient delivery services. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with its immense population and growing e-commerce sector, presents a significant growth opportunity for Wize,” Lemzakov said.
“The Saudi government’s emphasis on environmentally friendly transportation aligns perfectly with Wize’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact. Together, Wize and the Saudi government can contribute to creating a more sustainable and eco-conscious transportation landscape,” he added.
As part of its electric fleet division, Wize Power, the company is planning to introduce a variety of new products and services in the Saudi market.
“One of the most significant upcoming developments is installing a network of battery-swapping stations across Saudi Arabia and the UAE. These stations will enable drivers to quickly and easily exchange batteries for fully charged ones, significantly reducing downtime,” Lemzakov said.
“Additionally, Wize Power has developed the Battery Swap App, a user-friendly mobile application that allows EV drivers to locate and reserve batteries in advance seamlessly find and reserve batteries in advance,” he explained.
Wize has pledged to comply with the Kingdom’s stringent regulatory framework, reinforcing its reputation as a dependable electric vehicle provider in the region, Lemzakov stated.
Business foundations
Wize gauges its success by the growing number of partnerships and the escalating demand for sustainable solutions in the last-mile delivery sector.
“One key metric is the number of kilometers traveled on eco-friendly motorcycles. For instance, one motorcycle can be used by several couriers, and then it will travel around the clock. So, the more kilometers of delivery we can provide with electric transport, the cleaner air in the city will be,” Lemzakov added.
Wize is financially well-equipped to accelerate its expansion efforts, having secured $16 million in a pre-seed funding round this past November.
Additionally, Lemzakov revealed that a considerable portion of this funding is earmarked for regional growth initiatives, with a focus on extending the company’s reach into Saudi Arabia.
He also mentioned that while Wize remains open to exploring further funding opportunities, these efforts are expected to intensify in the upcoming year.
Moreover, Wize has established a solid business model designed to cater to the needs of modern fleet management.
Central to their revenue streams are the sales of electric motorcycles, a rental and subscription platform for businesses, and a battery-as-a-service model with convenient swapping stations.
Another key component of their revenue generation is the cloud-based SaaS solution, designed for comprehensive fleet management. This platform, which tracks vehicle inventory, condition, and operational metrics, is available as a white-label solution for businesses.
Furthermore, Wize has recently formed a long-term partnership with Motoboy, one of the leading sustainable logistics companies in the region.
The partnership results in Wize acquiring 50 percent ownership in Motoboy, while also facilitating access to a shared client base.
Lemzakov disclosed that a major online food delivery service in the region, especially prominent in Saudi Arabia, is currently trialing Wize’s services. He noted that the name of this company will be announced in the coming month.
Lemzakov’s motivation for founding Wize was driven by the expanding online food delivery market, which is projected to grow annually by 9.28 percent in Saudi Arabia, coupled with the pressing issue of carbon emissions.
“As a co-founder, I have always been driven by a desire to create something meaningful that positively impacts the region and empowers local businesses to achieve sustainable growth. Alongside my co-founder, we recognized the pressing challenges posed by extreme weather conditions, climate change, and the rapid expansion of the retail industry in the Gulf Region,” Lemzakov stated on the inspiration behind Wize.
“Embarking on a journey toward a more sustainable future, we engaged local businesses to gauge their perspectives on electric motorcycles. After that, we got hundreds of responses, fueled by the community’s eagerness to embrace eco-friendly solutions. This marked the genesis of Wize,” he added.
Startup Wrap – Saudi based startups continue to raise significant funding
Naeem recently closed an undisclosed pre-seed funding round led by Lunment and a group of angel investors
CAIRO: The startup ecosystem in Saudi Arabia remains at the forefront of regional funding trends, attracting substantial investments.
Naeem, a Saudi Arabia-based software as a service platform targeting the salon and beauty sector, has recently closed an undisclosed pre-seed funding round led by Lunment and a group of angel investors.
Founded in 2022 by Abdullah Al-Mansour and Saleh Al-Butti, Naeem’s services, which cater to both customers and business owners, include point of sale systems, reservations, financial, and operational management.
“We are pleased to close this financing round, which will help us expand and enhance our presence. This financing round reflects the great optimism and growing support for Naeem and represents an important turning point in our journey towards achieving success and innovation in this sector,” Al-Mansour said.
The company aims to utilize this funding to bolster its presence within the Saudi market.
“We are committed to providing the best digital solutions for the personal care sector. We can see that our solutions have helped salons and beauty centers improve their businesses and provide a better experience for their customers,” Al-Butti added.
Lendo raises $28m for Shariah-compliant crowdfunding
Saudi Arabia’s Lendo, a Shariah-compliant debt crowdfunding marketplace, has raised SR105 million ($28 million) in a series B funding round led by Sanabil Investments, a company owned by the Public Investment Fund.
The round also saw contributions from Shorooq Partners, AB Ventures, and others.
Founded in 2019 by Osama Al-Raee and Mohammad Jawabri, Lendo assists small and medium enterprises with digital pre-financing of invoices and offers quick, short-term cash borrowing options.
The fresh capital will aid Lendo’s expansion into new markets and the development of new Shariah-compliant products.
“The growing demand for alternative, agile, and accessible lending solutions presents a significant opportunity. At Lendo, we are well-positioned to lead the charge in promoting financial inclusion not only in Saudi Arabia but also beyond. By fueling SME growth, we aim to contribute to the realization of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 economic goals and to create a ripple effect of opportunity throughout the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region,” said Jawabri.
The growing demand for alternative, agile, and accessible lending solutions presents a significant opportunity. At Lendo, we are well-positioned to lead the charge in promoting financial inclusion not only in Saudi Arabia but also beyond.
Pure Harvest Smart Farms acquires RedSea’s CEA facility in Saudi Arabia
UAE-based agritech company Pure Harvest Smart Farms has announced its acquisition of RedSea’s controlled-environment agriculture production facility in Saudi Arabia.
Set to take over operations in January 2024, this move enables Pure Harvest to expand its farm footprint and benefit from RedSea’s SecondSky technology.
This technology, a heat-blocking roofing solution, boosts energy efficiency in greenhouses.
Founded in 2016 by Sky Kurtz, Mahmoud Adi, and Robert Kupstas, Pure Harvest specializes in hydroponic technology for growing fruits and vegetables in desert climates. The acquisition also includes a 40-hectare land bank co-located with the facility.
“This transaction allows us to double our footprint in the Kingdom and serves as a foundational deployment of our novel ‘franchise farming’ business model, a solution that has been under development for over two years,” Kurtz said.
Founded in 2018 by Mark Tester and Ryan Lefers, RedSea utilizes salt water to grow local produce more sustainably to reduce carbon emission and resource scarcity.
“We always planned a transition from farm operator to a pure-play technology company. In Pure Harvest, we have found a custodian for what we have built in the Kingdom to-date, including our fruitful partnership with Alajaweed Farm,” Lefers stated.
Pala De 7 raises $1m to create padel community platform
Saudi-based startup Pala De 7 raised SR3.75 million led by sports technology startup Grintafy Technology with participation from AlTahan and Shaghaf Investments.
The company aims to create a new community platform for Padel tennis players in the Kingdom.
Founded by Tarek Ashoor, Pala De 7 is set to launch its platform in early 2024 which will offer field registration, court booking, and matchmaking.
HyveGeo secures pre-seed funding led by SystemaNova.vc
HyveGeo, a UAE-based climate technology startup, has recently closed a pre-seed funding round, the amount of which remains undisclosed, led by SystemaNova.vc.
Co-founded in 2023 by Abdulaziz bin Redha, Samsurin Welch, Eva Morales, and Harjit Singh, the company focuses on using microalgae technology for soil regeneration and carbon removal.
HyveGeo plans to pilot its program in the UAE with this new funding.
Fundbot secures $1.5m for MENA expansion
UAE-based fintech Fundbot has raised a $1.5 million seed round led by Hambro Perks Oryx Fund, supported by Aditum Investment Management Limited, Flat6Labs, Middle East Venture Partners, and PlusVC.
Founded in 2020 by Karl Abou Zeid, Fundbot simplifies corporate lending and payments between banks, buyers, and sellers.
The investment is set to fuel the company’s expansion plans in the MENA region, starting with the UAE and Saudi Arabia and later extending to Oman, Bahrain, and Egypt.
Midori Network raises $200k for mobile recycling modules
Midori Network, a UAE-based climate tech startup, has secured $200,000 in pre-seed funding from Kirill Veselov, a former investment director at Mint Capital.
Founded in 2023 by Fedor Smirnov, the startup operates a network of container-based mobile recycling modules addressing the plastic waste problem in rural areas.
Part of the TECOM Group PJSC business incubator in5, Midori Network aims to expand its eco-conscious solutions globally with this funding.
Mubadala Capital joins $48m series A in Andalusia Labs
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Capital, a $280 billion global sovereign fund, has participated in a $48 million series A funding round for US-based blockchain startup Andalusia Labs.
The round also included Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Capital, Framework Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and Digital Currency Group.
The new funding round puts Andalusia Labs at $1 billion valuation, marking it as a unicorn.
Co-founded in 2021 by Drew Patel and Raouf Ben-Har, the company specializes in risk management infrastructure for digital assets and plans to establish its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi Global Markets.
The funding will accelerate product development, enhance institutional partnerships, and support global expansion.
Terra raises $2m for electric mobility solutions
Terra, a UAE-based electric mobility company, has raised a $2 million seed round from a group of angel investors.
Founded in 2010 by Husam Zammar, Terra provides a battery swapping and recharging platform, alongside a fleet of electric vehicles.
This funding will be used to enhance its mobile application for riders and cloud-fleet management dashboard for operators in the last-mile sector.
Terra’s recent launch of its first fleet of electric motorbikes follows the successful completion of a pre-seed round earlier this year.
Oil Updates – crude on track for first weekly rise in two months
LONDON: Oil prices rose on Friday, on track to notch their first weekly rise in two months after benefiting from a bullish forecast from the International Energy Agency on oil demand for next year and a weaker dollar, according to Reuters.
Brent futures rose 21 cents to $76.82 a barrel at 9:40 a.m. Saudit time. US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 20 cents to $71.78.
Both benchmarks are on course for a modest weekly gain, having been lifted by a mid-week announcement from the US Federal Reserve that it is likely to cut borrowing costs next year.
“Oil prices may see a bit of a ‘demand pull’ due to improved liquidity conditions after the Fed’s dovish pivot,” said Kelvin Wong, an analyst at OANDA in Singapore.
The dollar fell to a four-month low on Thursday after the US central bank indicated interest rate hikes have likely ended and lower borrowing costs are coming in 2024.
A weak dollar makes dollar-denominated oil cheaper for foreign purchasers.
The European Central Bank, meanwhile, pushed back against bets on imminent cuts to interest rates on Thursday by reaffirming that borrowing costs would remain at record highs despite lower inflation expectations.
World oil consumption will rise by 1.1 million barrels per day in 2024, the IEA said in a monthly report, up 130,000 bpd from its previous forecast, citing an improvement in the outlook for US demand and lower oil prices.
The 2024 estimate is less than half of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ demand growth forecast of 2.25 million bpd.
Weak economic data from China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, has added pressure on oil prices in recent weeks.
Data released by the country’s statistics bureau on Friday showed refinery runs in November dropped to their lowest level since the start of 2023, as margin pressure on non-state owned refiners saw them cut back production, while sluggish diesel consumption weighed on national fuel demand.
Despite ongoing woes in China’s property market, the data also showed a better-than-expected performance in industrial output and improving retail sales, lending some relief to market sentiment amid the country’s anaemic post-COVID economic recovery. (
Qiddiya Investment Company said that it wanted to make Qiddiya a global center for gaming
RIYADH: Developers of the Qiddiya mega-project in Riyadh announced the launch of the site’s Gaming and Esports District on Thursday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Qiddiya Investment Company said that it wanted to make Qiddiya a global center for gaming and esports and hoped to attract some of the biggest names in the sector from around the world, SPA added.
“The gaming and esports sector is one of the fastest growing, and we can see the ambitious plans of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to advance it,” managing director of QIC, Abdullah bin Nasser Aldawood, said.
“Our role will be to host major events and tournaments by developing the infrastructure so that Qiddiya City can invite the world to live, learn and compete in gaming and esports.
“The gaming and esports district is not only for esports professionals, but rather for gaming enthusiasts of all levels and ages, the district turns the world of gaming into a tangible reality. This area will be the place where the gaming community feels welcome,” Aldawood said.
The district will be split into four distinct sections, focused around a main stadium with a capacity for 73,000 spectators and the largest indoor LED screen among all esports arenas in the world, SPA reported.
The district will also host up to 25 esports clubs from around the world to live, train and compete.
The district will welcome leaders of the gaming and esports sector, and will provide regional headquarters to more than 30 leading video games development companies, the report added.