Jeddah airport tops Saudi Arabia's November performance rankings: GACA

Jeddah airport tops Saudi Arabia’s November performance rankings: GACA
Jeddah’s KAIA achieved a compliance rate of 91 percent among international airports serving over 15 million passengers annually. Shutterstock
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News
Jeddah airport tops Saudi Arabia’s November performance rankings: GACA

Jeddah airport tops Saudi Arabia’s November performance rankings: GACA
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz International Airport outperformed other airports in the Kingdom for overall performance in November, official data showed.   

According to the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Jeddah’s KAIA achieved a compliance rate of 91 percent among international airports serving over 15 million passengers annually. 

The aviation authority assesses the operational performance of airports based on 11 standards tracking passenger experience, including check-in, security, passport and customs control, alongside assistance for individuals with limited mobility and delays.   

In the same category, Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport received a compliance rate of 82 percent, up from 64 percent in October. 

Dammam’s King Fahd International Airport maintained its top spot in the second category, serving between 5 million and 15 million passengers annually.  

It achieved a 91 percent compliance rate in November, unchanged over the previous month. 

Similarly, Madinah’s Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport maintained its rating of 91 percent. 

In the third category for international terminals with an annual passenger count between 2 million and 5 million, Abha International Airport secured the lead with a 91 percent commitment rate.   

King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jizan maintained second place with an 82 percent compliance rate. 

Meanwhile, Al-Ahsa Airport topped the fourth category of international airports, receiving less than 2 million passengers annually, maintaining a 100 percent compliance rate in November for the fifth consecutive month. 

The fifth category, dedicated to domestic terminals, saw Gurayat Airport securing the first position, achieving a stable 100 percent rate since July.  

It outperformed all competing airports in average wait times for departure and arrival flights. 

The release of the monthly report reflects GACA’s commitment to transparency and continuous efforts to enhance the quality of services provided to passengers, contributing to an improved travel experience across the Kingdom’s airports. 

Saudi Arabia aims to enhance air connectivity to 250 destinations, serve 330 million passengers and double air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by 2030 through its National Aviation Strategy. 

 

Topics: Jeddah airport King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA) King Khalid International Airport King Fahd International Airport

EVIQ launches first EV charging research and development center

EVIQ launches first EV charging research and development center
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News
EVIQ launches first EV charging research and development center

EVIQ launches first EV charging research and development center
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

EVIQ launches first EV charging research and development center

ARAB NEWS

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s electric vehicle charging segment is on track to witness a boom thanks to the inauguration of a new research and development center in Riyadh.

Launched by Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co., the center, which is the first of its kind in the region, will be used for testing and studying a range of charging devices and software, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This move will help ensure the use of the most advanced equipment and software in the field, which confirms EVIQ’s commitment to quality, efficiency, and leading development in the EV sector throughout the Kingdom.

“The launch of the research and development center is an indication of our commitment to quality and sustainable development of the EV infrastructure in the Kingdom,” EVIQ CEO Mohammed Bakr Qazzaz said.

Topics: EVIQ EV charging research and development center Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Co. Mohammed Bakr Qazzaz

Turkiye’s lira bonds set to yield promising returns, central bank governor says

Turkiye’s lira bonds set to yield promising returns, central bank governor says
Updated 11 min 2 sec ago
Arab News
Turkiye’s lira bonds set to yield promising returns, central bank governor says

Turkiye’s lira bonds set to yield promising returns, central bank governor says
Updated 11 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Turkiye is urging foreign investors to consider government bonds that offer yields in Turkish lira as the country approaches the end of its tightening monetary cycle, according to the central bank’s chief. 

Turkish Central Bank Gov. Hafize Gaye Erkan stated that the country is currently approaching economic stability and Turkish lira bonds will yield significant returns, Bloomberg reported, citing Erkan’s interview with Turkish daily newspaper Hurriyet. 

“At this time next year, we will be in a more moderate environment in terms of inflation and monetary tightening. I advise foreign investors to seize the opportunity now, as the yields will be lower after this time,” she said. 

She indicated that while the stringent monetary policies have started to influence consumer prices, she does not anticipate inflation dropping to single digits until at least 2026. 

Following Erkan’s appointment in June, the central bank has implemented a substantial interest rate hike, raising rates by over 30 percentage points to 40 percent. 

This announcement comes after a decade where foreign investors largely sidestepped lira-denominated bonds in response to a series of unconventional economic strategies deployed by Ankara aimed at curbing the short selling of the lira. 

Highlighting a positive development, the governor pointed out the recent uptick in interest from foreign investors, especially from the US, in Turkish government bonds over the last month. 

However, Erkan expressed a preference for direct investments over swap contracts, noting their limited impact on the country’s reserves. 

Erkan’s comments come in the backdrop of the Monetary Policy Committee’s announcement last month, suggesting a slowdown and imminent end to the ongoing monetary tightening cycle. 

She noted a decrease in the price hikes across various sectors, including automotive, electronics, and furniture. However, she acknowledged that more time is needed to see similar trends in transportation and food. 

Erkan also touched upon the persistently high inflation in sectors like education and housing. She highlighted the supply shortages impacting the housing market’s pricing dynamics and shared her personal experience with Istanbul’s increased rental costs. 

As of the end of November, Turkiye’s annual inflation rate stood at 62 percent, with the apex bank projecting it to climb to 65 percent by the year’s end and then fall to 36 percent by the end of the following year. 

Topics: Turkiye Turkish lira lira bonds lira bonds Hafize Gaye Erkan

SAMA issues rules for buy now, pay later companies

SAMA issues rules for buy now, pay later companies
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News
SAMA issues rules for buy now, pay later companies

SAMA issues rules for buy now, pay later companies
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s financial technology sector is bracing for growth with its apex bank issuing rules for buy now, pay later companies, according to a statement. 

The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, on Dec. 17 issued guidelines aimed at regulating the licensing and setting minimum standards for the BNPL companies. 

SAMA said that developing these rules will aid the sector’s growth and sustainability while safeguarding users’ rights. 

It defines BNPL activity as financing allowing a consumer to purchase goods or services without a term cost payable by the consumer. 

Topics: Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) BNPL financial technology

Oman, India deepen economic ties through multiple MoUs

Oman, India deepen economic ties through multiple MoUs
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News
Oman, India deepen economic ties through multiple MoUs

Oman, India deepen economic ties through multiple MoUs
Updated 17 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The economic and trade relations between Oman and India are set to strengthen further as both nations recently signed multiple agreements and memorandums of understanding across various sectors. 

The deals were formalized during the visit of the ruler of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, to India on Dec. 16, where he held discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as reported by Oman News Agency. 

According to the report, both leaders conducted a comprehensive review of bilateral relations, encompassing political, security, defense, trade, economic, and cultural sectors. 

Among the notable agreements signed during the visit was an MoU between Oman’s Ministry of Transport, Communication, and Information Technology and India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, aimed at fostering cooperation in the field of information technology. 

Another significant MoU was inked between India’s Financial Intelligence Unit and Oman’s National Center for Financial Information to enhance collaboration in exchanging intelligence related to money laundering, associated predicate offenses, and terrorism financing. 

On the sidelines of the visit, the Oman Investment Authority expanded its collaboration with the State Bank of India by launching the third Omani-Indian Joint Fund. This fund is expected to direct investments into rapidly growing sectors in India, including technology, health, and pharmacy. 

Abdulsalam Al-Murshidi, president of Oman Investment Authority, said that the establishment of the third fund is a result of the success of the two previous mutual funds with the Indian side, which yielded favorable returns.  

According to Oman News Agency, the size of the third fund is $300 million, with the authority contributing $50 million.  

The first Omani-Indian joint fund was established in 2011 with a value of $100 million, while the second fund was launched in 2017 with $230 million. 

Economic and trade relations between Oman and India have consistently strengthened, with bilateral trade reaching $9.98 billion in the financial year 2021-2022, representing a nearly 90 percent increase compared to the previous year, according to data released by the Indian Embassy in Oman. 

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that both Oman and India are progressing toward signing a comprehensive economic partnership agreement.  

He emphasized the substantial presence of Indians in Oman as evidence of the robust relationship between the two nations. 

“Our proximity is not just geographical and indeed reflects in our thousands of years old trade and cultural links. This also reflects in the way, we always give first priority to each other,” Modi remarked during his speech welcoming the Omani ruler. 

Topics: #India #oman economic and trade relations Indian PM Narendra Modi Narendra Modi MoU Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

True value of Expo 2030 boost laid out in new report

True value of Expo 2030 boost laid out in new report
Updated 16 December 2023
Reina Takla
Dayan Abou Tine
True value of Expo 2030 boost laid out in new report

True value of Expo 2030 boost laid out in new report
  • The pre-Expo phase is poised to benefit several industries closely linked to the event, including construction
Updated 16 December 2023
Reina Takla Dayan Abou Tine

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s successful bid for Expo 2030 is going to provide an economic boost to the Kingdom that lasts far beyond the event itself, according to a new report.

Research by Al-Rajhi Capital shows that while travel, tourism, and hospitality are set to be the big winners from a SR355 billion ($94.64 billion) boost to Riyadh’s economy, the real estate, banking, and insurance sectors are also set to benefit.

Expo 2030 is forecast to deliver a 0.75 percent annualized impact over the next 25 years, and is expected to accelerate the implementation of government-led giga-projects and have a domino effect on the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.

The pre-Expo phase is poised to benefit several industries closely linked to the event, including construction, whereas the during and post-event periods will see growth in insurance, hospitality, and primary healthcare, as well as car rentals, aviation, food and beverages, telecom, and advertising.

Riyadh emerged victorious in the bid to host the 2030 World Expo after securing 119 votes from the 182 members of the Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions.

Scheduled to open on Oct. 1, 2030, and conclude on Mar. 31, 2031, the proposed site in north Riyadh – located near King Khalid International Airport – spans 6 million sq. meters, with more than half of that dedicated to exhibition space.

The event is poised to feature 246 participants, including country pavilions, international organizations, and non-official participants. The Saudi government has allocated a budget of $7.8 billion for the Expo, signaling a significant investment in this global showcase of progress and collaboration.

In anticipation of the Expo 2030, non-oil gross domestic product growth for 2030 is forecasted at 4 percent, building on today’s base.

Tourism

One sector set to see the most visible benefit from Expo 2030 is tourism.

The industry plays a key role in Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification strategy known as Vision 2030, which involves the Kingdom boosting non-oil related sectors.

Saudi Arabia is already seeking to massively increase hotel capacity, with 315,000 additional hotel rooms set to be built by the end of this decade, according to a Knight Frank report released in April.

However, the analysis by Al-Rajhi Capital shows that Riyadh will need an extra 100,000 rooms in addition to that figure in order to cope with the anticipated visitor numbers to Expo 2030. 

As the Saudi capital currently has between 20,000 and 25,000 rooms, this requirement for new lodgings creates significant opportunities for local contractors and suppliers, contributing to both immediate economic activity and long-term growth in the Saudi construction industry. The sector is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 5.7 percent, reaching $79 billion by 2030, excluding construction related to Expo 2030.

Leisure tourism is forecasted to see an 18.1 percent compounded annual growth rate, with aspirations to attract 39.7 million visitors by 2030.

Helping this is the establishment of Riyadh Air, a new airline set to commence operations in 2025 which will bolster connectivity and tourism infrastructure, the report added.

Financial and insurance sectors

Al Rajhi Capital underscored the significant impact of Expo 2030 preparations on diverse sectors in Saudi Arabia, with increased financial demands boosting activity.

The insurance and consulting sectors are experiencing a surge in demand for services related to risk assessment and strategic advisory support during the pre-Expo phase.

During the event itself, the insurance sector will see a rise in demand for comprehensive coverage; hospitality and hotels will experience increased activity for accommodation services; car rentals and aviation will thrive due to transportation needs; and the food and beverage sector will also prosper.

Emphasizing the crucial role of the banking sector, the report said that Expo 2030 is also expected to drive significant growth in corporate loans, with spending related to the event projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 11 percent to reach $824 billion by 2030.

In the property and casualty insurance sector, heightened demand during Riyadh Expo 2030 is anticipated, potentially adding SR675 million to the market. 

Expo 2030 is expected to drive significant growth in corporate loans, with spending related to the event projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 11 percent to reach $824 billion by 2030.

Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Bank

This comes alongside an expected SR646 million from the travel insurance industry.

Emphasizing the crucial role of the banking sector, the report said that Expo 2030 is also expected to drive significant growth in corporate loans, with spending related to Expo projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 11 percent to reach $824 billion by 2030.

In an interview with Arab News, Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al Rajhi Bank, noted there has been a substantial growth in Saudi lending, doubling over the past 15 years, primarily driven by government spending.

He emphasized the emergence of new growth drivers, such as the Public Investment Fund, the private sector, and foreign direct investment, collectively poised to support Saudi economic growth.

In response to the question about the anticipated growth of deposits to align with the increasing asset side represented by loans, he said: “Usually in Saudi Arabia lending is funded with deposits, which is about 80 to 90 percent of loans.”

Al-Sudairi added: “With issuing new financial products, it might decline to 70 percent. We’ve got to have other tools, maybe bonds, and sukuk to fund banks. Deposits will also grow with the massive monetary size or the money supply of the economy.”

Jobs

Al-Sudairi believes Riyadh will see a surge in job creation similar to that experienced by Dubai, the host city of the COVID-19-delayed Expo 2020.

An EY report indicated 4 million jobs were created by the event, and Al-Sudairi expressed confidence that Expo 2030 would help support Vision 2030’s 7 percent unemployment rate target as the labor force expands. 

FASTFACTS

• Research by Al-Rajhi Capital shows that while travel, tourism, and hospitality are set to be the big winners from a SR355 billion ($94.64 billion) boost to Riyadh’s economy, the real estate, banking, and insurance sectors are also set to benefit.

• Expo 2030 is forecast to deliver a 0.75 percent annualized impact over the next 25 years, and is expected to accelerate the implementation of government-led giga-projects and have a domino effect on the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.

He added that the impact of the Riyadh event on the jobs market would become clearer gradually from 2024 onwards.

Beyond Expo 2030

The report also considered growth areas in the Saudi economy away from Expo 2030.

The Kingdom’s growing role as a global player in the international sport scene was flagged up, with initiatives such as Aramco’s International Cricket Council title sponsorship and the proposed NEOM winter sports complex set to boost revenues in this sector.

The Kingdom’s bid for the FIFA World Cup 2034 and its hosting of events like the eSports World Cup and Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games also exemplify its commitment to leveraging sports as a driver for economic development.

The report added that Saudi Arabia’s giga-projects, valued at $1.25 trillion under the Vision 2030 Initiative, encompass vast real estate development plans.

With plans for 5.3 million sq. meters dedicated to retail spaces and 6 million sq. meters for office spaces, these projects underline the Kingdom’s commitment to economic diversification.

Topics: World Expo 2030 Expo 2030 Saudi Arabia

