Saudi Arabia's Jadwa Investment buys Black Spoon Group to strengthen consumer portfolio 

Saudi Arabia’s Jadwa Investment buys Black Spoon Group to strengthen consumer portfolio 
BSG has 10 branches under three brands, including its flagship Allo Beirut. Black Spoon Group.
Updated 18 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia’s Jadwa Investment buys Black Spoon Group to strengthen consumer portfolio 

Saudi Arabia’s Jadwa Investment buys Black Spoon Group to strengthen consumer portfolio 
Updated 18 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Jadwa Investment has fully acquired the UAE-based food and beverage provider Black Spoon Group, as it aims to expand across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. 

It is the company’s second acquisition in the consumer sector this year after Gissah Perfumes Co., and the 16th private equity investment since its inception. 

BSG has 10 branches under three brands, including its flagship Allo Beirut, all of which have been acquired by Jadwa Food and Beverage Opportunities Fund. 

Allo Beirut holds a leading market share in the Lebanese casual dining segment in the UAE, with a large and growing customer base since its inception in 2018, Jadwa said in a statement to Argaam. 

The expansion will include franchising over 30 new Allo Beirut locations across GCC countries over the next five years with a primary focus on Saudi Arabia. 

Tariq Al-Sudairy, managing director and CEO of Jadwa Investment, said: “This investment is an extension of our strategy to capitalize on the increasingly attractive consumer sector across the GCC, which has begun to reap the fruits of transformational government initiatives, a young and growing population, and rising income levels.” 

Elie Elkhoury, head of private equity at Jadwa Investment, emphasized that Black Spoon represented an attractive opportunity in the restaurant industry given that it is at a pivotal stage in its upward growth trajectory. 

He said: “We look forward to working with Black Spoon’s management in executing their vision and expect this investment to pave the way for further promising F&B acquisitions under the Black Spoon umbrella.” 

Charbel Mhanna, CEO of Black Spoon Group, said: “We are delighted to partner with Jadwa Investment and to leverage their expertise to accelerate our growth. Our goal is to make Black Spoon Group an F&B leader at the regional scale, and our partnership with Jadwa Investment will prove instrumental to the success of this aspiration.”

BRUSSELS: The EU has set targets to dig up, recycle and refine lithium, cobalt and other metals it needs for its green transition, but a shortage of new money, crippling energy costs and local opposition could put them beyond reach.

The bloc will likely need to find ways to trim demand, find substitute materials and forge partnerships.

The Critical Raw Materials Act, due to enter force in early 2024, says the bloc should mine 10 percent, recycle 25 percent and process 40 percent of its annual needs of 17 key raw materials by 2030.

The materials are essential for vehicle batteries, wind turbine magnets and other clean tech products the EU wants to manufacture. The CRMA aims to reduce the bloc’s reliance on China, which dominates global mineral processing and has already threatened EU supply with export curbs.

Studies forecast recycling will be limited until 2035-2040, when metals re-enter the market as scrap.

Researchers from Belgian university KU Leuven concluded in a 2022 report that the period to 2030 will be the most challenging for metal supply, highlighting risks for copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt and rare earth elements.

The CRMA aims to speed up granting of project permits, which for a mine should be within 27 months, from a potential 10-15 years now, but other obstacles remain.

Eurometaux, Europe’s association for non-ferrous metals, says Europe has potential, but needs cheaper energy and EU financing, pointing to funds on offer in the US, Canada or Japan.

The EU has loosened state aid rules and plans to spend €3 billion ($3.3 billion) to boost battery production, but the sums are dwarfed by the $369 billion of green subsidies in the US Inflation Reduction Act. A European Sovereignty Fund has been mooted, but since dropped.

Industry groups say prioritization of US over EU projects by the likes of Nyrstar in gallium and germanium recovery and Jervois Cobalt in mining and refining highlights the gap.

EU has plans to reform its electricity market, but this will take time to guarantee affordable renewable energy.

In mining, repurposing some existing sites might yield critical raw materials that were considered to be waste, according to Lawrence Dechambenoit, global head of external affairs at Rio Tinto, the world’s second-largest mining company.

But for lithium, he said, Europe urgently needed new mines.

Eurometaux says identified projects could meet almost 40 percent of EU supply by 2030, but a number are uncertain.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s crude exports increased to 6.3 million barrels per day in October, a rise of 543,000 bpd or 9.44 percent compared to the previous month, according to data released by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative on Monday.

The report indicated that the Kingdom’s crude production in October declined slightly by 35,000 bpd to 8.94 million bpd, a 0.39 percent decline from September.

In the end of November, Saudi Arabia announced the extension of its voluntary crude output cuts, amounting to 1 million bpd until the conclusion of the first quarter of 2024, in coordination with members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a grouping known as OPEC+.

This decision, initially made in July, maintains the Kingdom’s crude production at around 9 million bpd until the end of March 2024. The voluntary cut supplements the 500,000 bpd announced in April 2023, extending until December 2024, aligning with OPEC+ efforts to stabilize and balance global oil markets.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged up 0.65 percent or 75.62 points on Monday to close at 11, 676.34 points.

Nomu, the Kingdom’s parallel market, also rose by 199.09 points or 0.85 percent to close trading at 23, 570.30. The MSCI Tadawul Index also followed suit and rose 1.04 percent to finish at 1,513.01.

The total trading volume on the main index reached SR6.4 billion ($1.7 billion) with 109 stocks advancing and 100 recording a decline. On the other hand, Nomu reported a trade volume of SR19.4 million.

Middle East Paper Co. emerged as the top performer on TASI as its share price surged 8.83 percent to SR33.90. Shares of CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. also jumped 7.71 percent to SR22.62.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. was also among the top performers, climbing 7.69 percent to SR0.14. Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co. and Saudi Company for Hardware rose 5.88 and 5.78 percent to SR42.30 and SR34.80, respectively.

Conversely, Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. recorded the most significant dip, declining 3.38 percent to SR14.44.

Alinma Retail REIT Fund and Alamar Foods Co. also experienced setbacks, with their shares dropping to SR4.64 and SR94, reflecting declines of 3.33 and 3.19 percent, respectively.

The top performer on Nomu was Future Care Trading Co., which saw a 7.48 percent jump to SR16.96. MOBI Industry Co. and Watani Iron Steel Co. also recorded notable gains, with their shares closing at SR10.08 and SR2.48, marking an increase of 5.99 and 3.33 percent, respectively. Knowledge Net Co. and Sure Global Tech Co. also fared well.

On Monday’s trading session, the Electrical Industries Co.’s stock reached its highest price since December 2014 to reach SR3.02.

The stock reached its peak at a 4 percent increase, however, it closed its trading with a growth of 2.8 percent, with trading volumes reaching 16.6 million shares. The stock’s gains since the beginning of this year have now exceeded 200 percent.

On the announcement front, SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. declared a board decision to distribute interim cash dividends to its shareholders for the second half of 2023.

The dividend will be SR3 per share, amounting to a total distribution of SR1.4 million among shareholders on record as of Feb. 7, 2024, and will be eligible for this dividend.

Furthermore, the Saudi Capital Market Authority granted its approval for Mohammad Hadi Al-Rasheed Co. to register its shares for public offering. The company plans to float 1.44 million shares, constituting 12 percent of its total shares, on the parallel market.

This share offering will be exclusively available to qualified investors, as defined in the terms and regulations of the Capital Market Authority.

RIYADH: Public Investment Fund-backed AviLease has reached a deal with SDH Wings International to fit 20 aircraft with new technology.

Under this agreement, AviLease and SDH Wings will cooperate to identify and select the first five narrow-body aircraft from AviLease’s portfolio to be included in the letter of intent, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The MoU was signed during the China-Saudi Investment Conference, which was held in Beijing from Dec. 7 to 12, on the sidelines of the visit of the Minister of Investment, Khalid Al-Falih, to the People’s Republic of China and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The minister’s visit is part of the Kingdom’s goal of developing the existing Saudi-Chinese strategic partnership in the economic, investment and trade fields, the SPA reported. 

Within the Vision 2030 framework, Saudi Arabia seeks to promote strategic partnerships and advance trade, investment, and economic activities in various sectors.

Thus, the MoU also aims to strengthen relations and areas of cooperation between China and the Kingdom as they begin to explore new ways and methods to achieve further cooperation to benefit the economies of both nations. 

The agreement also seeks to facilitate the process of expanding the scope and size of the aircraft portfolio owned by SDH Wings while providing an opportunity for its principal shareholders, Sichuan Development International Holdings and Avilease, to further develop new cooperation and partnership relationships and strengthen their commitment to the joint venture.

AviLease’s CEO, Edward O’Brien, said: “We are pleased to have the opportunity to work closely with SDH Wings and our joint venture partner SDIH. We recognize the amount of untapped potential and capabilities in the Asian aviation sector, and we hope that our close relationship with SDH Wings will contribute to accessing more markets.” 

Earlier this year, AviLease signed an agreement to purchase the aircraft leasing business of Standard Chartered for $3.6 billion.

RIYADH: The Kingdom will see a new logistics services company after Saudi-based Links Investment joined forces with Egytrans, an Egyptian transport provider. 

With the aim of establishing a joint venture in the region, the latest collaboration, structured as a limited liability business, is set to launch with a total capital of SR10 million ($2.6 million), with both Egytrans and Links Investment holding an equal 50 percent stake. 

The initiative, anticipated to become operational by the end of the first quarter of 2024, will start with an initial capital of SR500,000, according to a press note. 

Headquartered in Riyadh, the joint venture aims to offer a comprehensive range of transport and logistics services, focusing particularly on the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors.  

This initiative is expected to capitalize on Egytrans’ experience in project logistics and Links Investment’s diversified assets and partnerships.  

The new company’s operations will align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, which includes goals for large-scale renewable energy projects by 2025. 

“Our vision aligns with an era of transformative growth, aiming to leverage Links Investment’s assets to establish cutting-edge logistics facilities, further enhancing our market capabilities,” Mansour Al-Mobty, CEO of Links Investment, said. 

“This partnership is build upon shared values, common goals, and a collective pursuit of success, positioning us for sustained expansion and progress,” he added. 

This joint venture represents a major milestone, merging Egytrans’ logistical expertise with the strategic investments of Links Investment.  

It will leverage Egytrans’ 50 years of market experience in transport, logistics, and project management, enhancing its industry presence and expertise.  

Abir Leheta, CEO of Egytrans, expressed enthusiasm about the venture, stating, “The collaboration with Links Investment, a dynamic Saudi Arabian enterprise, to establish a pioneering company focusing on wind farm and other specialized transport solutions is a strategic move. This collaboration, based on shared objectives, aims to capitalize on the burgeoning Saudi market.” 

The partnership is poised to broaden its reach, offering diverse solutions in the rapidly expanding logistics and transport sector in Saudi Arabia.

