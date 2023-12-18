Saudi Islamic affairs minister receives Iran ambassador

Noor Riyadh light festival sets 6 world records in latest edition
Noor Riyadh 2023 was curated by Jerome Sans, Pedro Alonzo, Fahad bin Naif and Alaa Tarabzouni under the theme “The Bright Side of the Desert Moon”
Updated 18 December 2023
Nada Alturki
RIYADH: The Noor Riyadh 2023 festival, organized by the Royal Commission of Riyadh City, has secured new Guinness World Records for the third consecutive year, earning six additional titles.
The largest festival of light held its third annual celebration from Nov. 30 to Dec. 16, featuring large-scale immersive installations across five main hubs in the Kingdom’s capital, attracting almost 3 million visitors.
The show secured additional world records, adding to its previous achievements and bringing the festival’s three-year total to 14 Guinness World Records.
Khaled Al-Hazani, executive director of Riyadh Art, said: “Noor Riyadh 2023 has not only illuminated our city, but also our hearts and minds. As we close this chapter, we look forward to the ongoing exhibition and the continuous enrichment of Riyadh’s art and culture landscape.
“Our journey toward transforming the capital into a vibrant, creative global hub and ‘gallery without walls’ is aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, and we are thrilled to contribute to this dynamic evolution.”
German interaction designer Christopher Bauder’s “DIALOGUE” sparked a dynamic between Riyadh’s most iconic landmarks, Al-Faisaliyah Tower and Kingdom Tower, through an overwhelming light display. It set two records: One for the most lights (560) in a light show on a single building in Al-Faisaliyah, and the other for the most lights used in a temporary light and sound show, illuminating both Al-Faisaliyah Tower and Kingdom Tower.
Studio Drift’s “Desert Swarm” illustration created the largest drone bird swarm with 3,000 drones. The festival also launched the most drones in a week, illuminating the skies with glistening performances.
French artist Miguel Chevalier’s “Magic Carpet, Origin of the World” presented the largest interactive projection-mapped display, featuring a carpet-like arrangement of multiplying cells that came alive under the footsteps of visitors.
Yinka Ilori’s “Block Cubes” became the world’s largest temporary skate park, earning the festival its sixth record and showcasing a surprising approach to light-based installations.
Noor Riyadh 2023 was curated by Jerome Sans, Pedro Alonzo, Fahad bin Naif and Alaa Tarabzouni under the theme “The Bright Side of the Desert Moon.” Its captivating artworks explored light as a unifying force in times of isolation and were spread across the landscapes of King Abdullah Financial District, JAX District, Salam Park, Wadi Hanifa and Wadi Namar.
It included unique highlight works, such as SUPERFLEX’s immersive video art projections in King Abdullah Financial District and Muhannad Shono’s exploration of light and formlessness in JAX District.
While the festival has come to an end, Noor Riyadh still shines bright in its accompanying exhibition, “Refracted Identities, Shared Futures.” The show is curated by Neville Wakefield and Maya Al-Athel, and features 32 works from artists representing 16 countries, on display until March 2.
Who’s Who: Dr. Hattan Al-Jaaly, president of the Saudi Scientific Association of Plastic Surgery and Burns
Updated 18 December 2023
Arab News
Dr. Hattan Al-Jaaly has been the president of the Saudi Scientific Association of Plastic Surgery and Burns since April 2020.
He is well-respected in the field of medical sciences, particularly for his work in plastic, reconstructive, and aesthetics surgery and microsurgery.
As well as his academic contributions and professional leadership roles, he serves as a scientific council member for plastic surgery at the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, and as a plastic surgery officer and committee member of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority.
He was an assistant professor of surgery and a consultant of plastic surgery at King Abdulaziz University and King Abdulaziz University Hospital in Jeddah, has been a member of several committees and associations, including as a national delegate for the International Confederation of Plastic Surgery Societies, and was recently elected as the next president of the Pan Arab Association for Burns and Plastic Surgery.
Al-Jaaly’s contributions to the sector have been recognized through numerous awards and accolades from leading global institutions, and he has authored or co-authored several papers in medical journals related to plastic and aesthetic surgery.
He gained a bachelor’s degree in medicine and surgery from King Abdulaziz University, graduating as a top student, trained in plastic surgery and received board certification from Canada’s McGill University, became a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, and has undertaken advanced specialized training, including fellowships, in Sweden, Belgium, Taiwan, and Spain.
The UN said: “This year’s commemoration coincides with the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of Arabic as one of the six UN official languages”
Updated 18 December 2023
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: Closing out 2023, which has been designated by the Ministry of Culture as the “Year of the Arabic Poetry,” Ithra celebrated International Arabic Language Day, shining a light on Abu Al-Tayyib Al-Mutanabbi, an Abbasi era poet considered a wonder of his time.
During the five-day festivities which ended on Dec. 16, more than 10,000 visitors walked throughout Ithra for the event themed “Poet of Desert (Al-Baida),” to celebrate and learn more about Al-Mutanabbi.
According to the UN, the theme of World Arabic Language Day 2023 — held on Dec. 18 — is “Arabic — the Language of Poetry and Arts.”
The UN said: “This year’s commemoration coincides with the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of Arabic as one of the six UN official languages.” In 1973, the UN General Assembly made the historic decision that Arabic would be one of the official languages of the organization.
Ithra celebrated the occasion with several events that were curated throughout the center. The outdoor space directly outside of the Ithra main building was transformed into Al-Mutanabbi Street, with offerings from six of the most prestigious Iraqi publishing houses.
HIGHLIGHTS
• According to the UN, the theme of World Arabic Language Day 2023 — held on Dec. 18 — is ‘Arabic — the Language of Poetry and Arts.’
• The festivities at Ithra included workshops, story readings, and book signings among other activities for all ages.
Local artist Salma Al-Shaikh offered a pyrography workshop, which combined quotes from poetry with a tangible object. She taught visitors how to burn their favorite lines of poetry on parchment produced from animal skins.
She said that carrier pigeons used to transport important memos via parchment and vellum because the material was lightweight yet more durable and practical than paper. Ink used on parchment would retain its structure even in rainy or windy conditions, Al-Shaikh added.
The festivities at Ithra also included story readings, book signings and plenty of activities for children and adults alike.