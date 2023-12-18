Egyptian leader highlights security challenges after landslide poll win

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi promised to continue building a “new republic” after securing a third term on Monday.
He also said that Egypt had to do all it could to stop the war between Israel and Hamas, describing it as his country’s primary challenge.
El-Sisi spoke to the Egyptian people following the announcement of the presidential election’s results.
He took 89.6 percent of the vote, according to the National Election Authority.
El-Sisi lauded the other candidates.
“I wholeheartedly extend my due greetings to all the competing candidates for the great work that they have done and fine political performance that paved the way for a vibrant and diverse political life.”
The president said: “I address you today, filled with joy and overwhelmed by the sight of your line-up and commitment to the voter queues in the presidential election.
“It was a vigorous testament, for all observers both inside and outside of the country, to the vitality and resilience of all Egyptians across the vibrant kaleidoscope of society, demonstrating that the will of the Egyptian people is enforced with the voice of every Egyptian man and woman.”
El-Sisi added: “This scene that I have followed closely evokes a deep appreciation and immense gratitude to every Egyptian who participated in this momentous event amid this critical circumstance, as the state is grappling with many challenges across all levels.
“Those include primarily this war that is raging on our eastern borders, which necessitates committing all our efforts to halting its relentless advance, given the grave threat it poses to Egypt’s national security, in particular, and the Palestinian issue, in general.”
He said: “I would like to confirm that, as I promised you, I am an Egyptian man who grew up in an authentic ancient Egyptian neighborhood.
“I belong to the military institution. I have nothing but working with and for you in the mission that you have assigned me.”
He added that “entrusting me to lead the nation is a responsibility, for which I ask Allah to grant me success in bearing with impartiality.”
US envoys work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war but say no timetable
Aiming to increase public pressure on the Israeli government, Hamas released a video showing three elderly Israeli hostages, sitting in white T-shirts and pleading for Israel to bring their immediate release
Updated 2 min 29 sec ago
AP
TEL AVIV, Israel: The head of the CIA jetted to Europe for talks with Israeli and Qatari officials Monday, sounding out the potential for a deal on a new cease-fire and the release of hostages in Gaza, as the US defense secretary spoke to Israeli military leaders about scaling back major combat operations against Hamas.
Still, there was no sign that a shift in the war was imminent after more than two months of devastating bombardment and fighting. Fierce battles raged in northern Gaza, where residents said rescue workers were searching for the dead and the living under buildings flattened by Israeli strikes.
Pressure is growing, as France, the UK and Germany — some of Israel’s closest allies — joined global calls for a cease-fire over the weekend. Israeli protesters have demanded the government relaunch talks with Hamas on releasing more hostages after three were mistakenly killed by Israeli troops while waving a white flag.
US officials have repeatedly expressed concern about the large number of civilian deaths in Gaza. But after talks with Israeli officials Monday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said, “This is Israel’s operation. I’m not here to dictate timelines or terms.” The US has vetoed calls for a cease-fire at the UN and has rushed munitions to Israel.
The UN Security Council delayed a vote to Tuesday on an Arab-sponsored resolution calling for a halt to hostilities to allow unhindered access to humanitarian aid in order to try to avoid another veto by the United States. Diplomats said negotiations were taking place to get the US to abstain or vote “yes” on the resolution.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Israel will keep fighting until it ends Hamas rule in Gaza, crushes its formidable military capabilities and frees hostages still held in Gaza since the deadly Oct. 7 attack inside Israel that ignited the war. In the unprecedented attack, militants killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducted around 240 men, women and children.
The war has killed more than 19,000 Palestinians and demolished much of the north into a moonscape. Some 1.9 million Palestinians — nearly 85 percent of Gaza’s population — have fled their homes, with most packing into UN-run shelters and tent camps in the southern part of the besieged territory. HOSTAGE TALKS
In an apparent sign that talks on a hostage deal were growing more serious, CIA Director William Burns met in Warsaw with the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and the prime minister of Qatar, a US official said.
It was the first known meeting of the three since the end of a weeklong cease-fire in late November, during which some 100 hostages — including a number of foreign nationals — were freed in exchange for the release of around 240 Palestinian s held in Israeli prisons.
National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the talks were not “at a point where another deal is imminent. We are working literally every day on this.”
Aiming to increase public pressure on the Israeli government, Hamas released a video showing three elderly Israeli hostages, sitting in white T-shirts and pleading for Israel to bring their immediate release.
The comments were likely made under duress, but the video signaled Hamas wants to move on to discussions of releasing sick and elderly men in captivity. Israel has said it wants around 19 women and two children freed first. Hamas says the women include soldiers, for whom it is expected to demand a higher price in terms of prisoner releases.
Hamas and other militants are still holding an estimated 129 captives. Hamas has said no more hostages will be released until the war ends. SCALING DOWN THE WAR
Austin, who arrived in Israel with Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown, said he and Israeli officials exchanged “thoughts on how to transition from high intensity operations” and how to increase the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
American officials have called for targeted operations aimed at killing Hamas leaders, destroying tunnels and rescuing hostages. Those calls came after US President Joe Biden warned last week that Israel is losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing.”
Speaking alongside Austin, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said only that “the war will take time.” Last week, Gallant said Israel would continue major combat operations for several months.
Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said the Israeli chief of staff met with Austin and Brown and presented “plans for the continuation of the battle in the coming stages.”
European countries appear to be losing patience. “Far too many civilians have been killed in Gaza,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell posted on X. “Certainly, we are witnessing an appalling lack of distinction in Israel’s military operation in Gaza.”
Under US pressure, Israel provided more precise evacuation instructions earlier this month as troops moved into the southern city of Khan Younis. Still, casualties have continued to mount and Palestinians say nowhere in Gaza is safe as Israel carries out strikes in all parts of the territory.
Israel reopened its main cargo crossing with Gaza to allow more aid in — also after a request from the US But the amount is less than half of prewar imports, even as needs have soared and fighting hinders delivery in many areas. Israel blocked entry off all goods into Gaza soon after the war started and weeks later began allowing a small amount of aid in through Egypt.
Human Rights Watch on Monday accused Israel of deliberately starving Gaza’s population — which would be a war crime — pointing to statements by senior Israeli officials expressing the intent to deprive civilians of food, water and fuel or linking the entry of aid to the release of hostages. UNPRECEDENTED DEATH AND DESTRUCTION
At least 110 people were killed in Israeli strikes Sunday on residential buildings in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza, Munir Al-Boursh, a senior Health Ministry official, told Al Jazeera television.
Fierce fighting continued Monday in Jabaliya and the Gaza City districts of Zaytoun and Shijaiyah, where tens of thousands of Palestinians remain trapped, crowded in homes or schools.
In Jabaliya, first responders and residents searched the rubble of many collapsed buildings. “They use their hands and shovels,” said Amal Radwan, who is staying at a UN shelter there. “We need bulldozers and above all the bombing to stop.”
More than 19,400 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry, which has said that most are women and minors and that thousands more are buried under rubble. The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.
Israel’s military says 127 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza ground offensive. It says it has killed thousands of militants, without providing evidence.
Israel blames civilian deaths on Hamas, saying it uses them as human shields. But the military rarely comments on individual strikes. REGIONAL TENSIONS
Yemen’s Houthi rebels continued attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in a campaign that has prompted a growing list of companies to halt their operations in the major trade route. The latest company was oil and natural gas giant BP, which said Monday it was suspending shipments through the Red Sea.
Austin said early Tuesday that the US, United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain have created a new force to protect ships passing through the Red Sea. Some of the countries will conduct joint patrols while others will provide intelligence support in the southern Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.
“This is an international challenge that demands collective action,” Austin said in statement released just after midnight in Bahrain.
Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have traded fire along the border nearly every day since the war began. In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, over 300 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, including four overnight during an Israeli military raid in the Faraa refugee camp, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
This has been the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since 2005. Most have been killed during military raids, which often ignite gunbattles, or during violent demonstrations.
US affirms support for Israel as calls mount for Gaza ceasefire
Visiting Israel, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said: “We must get more humanitarian assistance in to the nearly two million displaced people in Gaza and we must distribute that aid better”
Updated 17 min 25 sec ago
AFP
TEL AVIV: The United States vowed Monday it would continue to arm Israel in its campaign against Hamas, even as it called for more humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the devastated Gaza Strip.
Fighting raged on in the third month of the bloodiest ever Gaza war, with the Hamas-run health ministry reporting another 110 people killed in strikes on the Jabalia camp near Gaza City.
The UN Security Council in New York was set to vote on another call for a ceasefire in the besieged territory, after previous bids were vetoed by Israel’s key ally the US.
But the vote was postponed until Tuesday as negotiations continued over the text of the document, diplomatic sources at the United Nations told AFP.
Visiting Israel, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said: “We must get more humanitarian assistance in to the nearly two million displaced people in Gaza and we must distribute that aid better.”
He confirmed Washington was “Israel’s greatest friend” and would continue to provide “critical munitions, tactical vehicles and air defense systems.”
Austin added that his visit did not aim to “dictate timelines or terms” for the war.
Austin is touring the Middle East as concerns grow over the war’s spread around the region, with Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen attacking international shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with Hamas.
The attacks have disrupted global trade, driving up oil prices, with energy giant BP among the latest major firms to stop using the vital route that leads to the Suez Canal.
“In the Red Sea, we’re leading a multinational maritime taskforce to uphold the bedrock principle of freedom of navigation,” Austin said, warning Iran to stop supporting the Houthi attacks.
The war in Gaza began when its Islamist rulers Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on October 7, killing around 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and abducting 250, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Gaza’s health ministry says Israel’s military response has killed more than 19,400 people, mostly women and children, while reducing vast areas to rubble.
International alarm has mounted over the plight of 2.4 million Gazans enduring daily bombardment, food and water shortages and mass displacement.
Human Rights Watch charged that Israel “is using starvation of civilians as a method of warfare.”
“Israeli forces are deliberately blocking the delivery of water, food and fuel, while wilfully impeding humanitarian assistance, apparently razing agricultural areas,” the New York-based organization said.
An Israeli foreign ministry spokesman said “Human Rights Watch... has no moral basis to talk about what’s going on in Gaza,” charging that the group had ignored “the suffering and the human rights of Israelis.”
The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, earlier said he “would not be surprised if people start dying of hunger, or a combination of hunger, disease, weak immunity.”
Israel has approved aid deliveries into Gaza via its Kerem Shalom crossing, aside from the Rafah crossing with Egypt, and dozens of trucks entered through Kerem Shalom on Monday, an AFP journalist said.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on Monday that commercial trucks had entered Gaza, a first since the war began, joining UN-led deliveries.
It is “a critical step toward improving the lives of the Palestinian people in Gaza,” Miller said.
At the Rafah crossing, many families gathered in the hopes of finally being allowed across to safety.
“We’ve been here for about a month,” said Safa Fathi Hamad. “We are going to die, food is very limited and we have no protection.”
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday again vowed Israel would destroy Hamas, free the hostages and ensure Gaza will never again become “a center for terrorism.”
The army has reported 129 deaths in Gaza since it launched ground operations in late October.
Israel has accused Hamas of hiding among civilians and in tunnels underneath hospitals, schools, mosques and other civilian infrastructure.
The army released a report Sunday of part of a vast Hamas tunnel network, big enough to drive vehicles through, featuring rails, power lines, drainage systems and a communications network.
A Hamas official in Lebanon downplayed the Israeli discovery, saying that the tunnel had already served its purpose.
Israel has faced mounting global pressure to either slow, suspend or stop hostilities.
That includes families of the remaining 129 hostages believed held in Gaza, whose anger and fear intensified after Israeli forces mistakenly shot dead three hostages who had escaped their captors.
The trio waved white flags and used food leftovers to write a Hebrew-language message on a white sheet before they were shot, reports said.
Israelis protested Monday in central Tel Aviv, calling for swift action to release the remaining hostages.
Hamas’s military wing released footage it claimed showed three of the hostages. The video featured three bearded men sitting on chairs at an undisclosed location and asking to be released.
Qatar, which helped mediate a week-long truce and hostage-prisoner exchange last month, has said there are “ongoing diplomatic efforts to renew the humanitarian pause.”
US news platform Axios on Monday reported that Mossad chief David Barnea, CIA director Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met in Warsaw.
As the war rages on, special concern has focused on hospitals, most of which no longer function, and several of which have been the scenes of major fighting.
The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said in a statement: “As hostilities continue and health needs increase, it is critical that... hospitals across the Gaza Strip are urgently restored.”
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN agency was “appalled by the effective destruction” of northern Gaza’s Kamal Adwan hospital.
Outside the hospital, the muddy ground scarred by tank and bulldozer tracks, Abu Mohammed stood crying as he searched for his son.
“I don’t know how I will find him,” he said, pointing to the debris.
Israel’s actions in Gaza go ‘beyond self-defense,’ says British politician
Alicia Kearns also said Israel had lost its moral authority and global standing in its war against Hamas
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
LONDON: Israeli military action in Gaza has “gone beyond self-defense,” a British Conservative Party politician said on Monday.
Speaking to the BBC, Alicia Kearns also said Israel had lost its moral authority and global standing in its war against Hamas, adding she believed its actions in Gaza had broken international law.
“Bombs don’t obliterate an ideology and neither can a stable state be constructed from oblivion,” she told Radio 4’s “World at One” show.
Kearns, who is chair of the British government’s Foreign Affairs Select Committee, said she agreed with comments made by the UK’s former Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who wrote in The Daily Telegraph on Monday that the legality of Israel’s military operation in Gaza was “being undermined.”
She said a truce could lead to a long-term ceasefire, which should be the focus of the Israeli government, rather than the eradication of Hamas through actions she said risked increasing support for the group within Gaza.
“Hamas is an ideology which recruits into its membership,” Kearns added.
Militants from the group killed more than 1,200 people inside Israel and took hundreds more hostage in a cross-border attack launched from Gaza on Oct. 7.
Kearns’ comments came after 10 members of Parliament wrote to British Foreign Secretary David Cameron on Monday, calling for him to push for an “immediate ceasefire” in a letter which also accused Israel’s military response to Hamas’ attack as “neither proportionate nor targeted.”
“We therefore urge you to recognise that space must be created for the emergence of a new political reality, and that space requires an immediate ceasefire.”
International pressure on Israel has grown over the high number of civilian deaths in its retaliatory strikes on Gaza, which health ministry officials in the enclave have said total more than 18,000.
Cameron on Sunday backed comments made last week by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who called for a “sustainable ceasefire” in what many saw as a change of tone from the UK government, which had consistently reiterated Israel’s “right to defend itself” in the wake of the attacks.
“Our goal cannot simply be an end to fighting today: It must be peace lasting for days, years, generations,” Cameron wrote in The Sunday Times.
Morocco to hit record tourism arrivals despite headwinds
Tourism accounts for 7% of the country’s GDP and is a key source of foreign currency
Updated 19 December 2023
Reuters
RABAT: Morocco’s tourism industry looks set to have had a record year, boosting the wider economy, despite September’s earthquake and what sector professionals see as some disruption to winter bookings due to the war in Gaza.
Tourism accounts for 7 percent of the gross domestic product and is a key source of foreign currency. The Tourism Ministry expects 2023 arrivals to reach 14 million by year end, with 13.2 million visitors by the end of November.
In 2022, 11 million tourists visited Morocco and in 2019, the last year before the COVID pandemic hit foreign travel, there were 13 million arrivals.
“All signs point toward hitting the 14 million milestone by December,” said Tourism Minister Fatim-Zahra Ammor by email.
Morocco aims to reach 17.5 million visitors by 2026 with the launch of new airline routes, and 26 million by 2030, when it will co-host the World Cup with Spain and Portugal, Ammor said.
The sector has overcome some adverse events. September’s earthquake, that ravaged villages in the High Atlas Mountains, caused minor damage in Marrakech, one of Morocco’s main destinations, raising concerns for the area’s economy.
FASTFACT
The sector has overcome some adverse events. September’s earthquake, which ravaged villages in the High Atlas mountains, caused minor damage in Marrakech, one of Morocco’s main destinations, raising concerns for the area’s economy.
Business recovered there with the IMF and World Bank meeting held in the city in October, but has slumped since the start of the war in Gaza, 3,500 km away, said Faouzi Zemrani, a Marrakech tour operator.
“There have been cancellations as well as a steep drop in bookings this winter,” he said.
Hotels in Marrakech said bookings for the new year holiday season were below pre-pandemic levels.
Morocco agreed to boost ties with Israel in 2020 and this year the countries had said they would upgrade ties to ambassadorial level.
Moroccan tourism leaders had hoped this would prompt a big surge in Israeli tourist arrivals.
However, that is now “at a standstill” said Henri Abizker, who organizes tours for Israeli tourists, though he expected it to pick up again after the war.
Morocco this year announced a three-year strategy to boost tourism with a $600 million investment.
Last week it said the low-cost airline Ryanair could operate more routes to and inside
Morocco and Ammor said Rabat was talking to 20 other airlines to add routes.
Morocco should seek tourists from both Latin America and Asia to strengthen the sector, said Lahcen Zelmat, head of the hotel federation.
While 70 percent of arrivals are European, Morocco’s Tourism Ministry is planning to boost arrivals from China, Japan, India and the Middle East, the minister said.
Iranian Nobel laureate to face new trial, says family
The family said this will be the third trial Mohammadi has faced related to her activities in prison
Updated 19 December 2023
AFP
PARIS: Jailed Iranian Nobel Peace laureate Narges Mohammadi this week faces a new trial and risks being transferred out of Tehran to a new prison to serve an eventual sentence, her family said on Monday.
The trial, which gets underway on Tuesday at a Tehran revolutionary court, is the first against Mohammadi since her family accepted the 2023 prize on her behalf in Oslo on Dec. 10.
The charges were not immediately clear but are believed to be related to her activities behind bars in Tehran’s Evin Prison where she has defiantly campaigned against Iran’s authorities and the mandatory hijab for women.
“The first trial of Narges Mohammadi after receiving the Nobel Peace Prize ... on Dec. 19 in Branch 26 of the revolutionary court,” the family said in a statement.
HIGHLIGHTS
• The trial, which gets underway on Tuesday at a Tehran revolutionary court, is the first against Narges Mohammadi since her family accepted the 2023 prize on her behalf in Oslo on Dec. 10.
• The charges were not immediately clear but are believed to be related to her activities behind bars in Tehran’s Evin prison where she has defiantly campaigned against Iran’s authorities and the mandatory hijab for women.
It added that if convicted in this particular case, she risked being told to serve her sentence in a prison outside the Iranian capital.
“It was announced that, due to political and security issues, the execution of the sentence would take place outside Tehran,” the family said, adding that the request for this had come from the Intelligence Ministry.
Mohammadi, 51, has spent much of the past two decades in and out of jail. She began serving her most recent sentence in November 2021.
The family said this will be the third trial Mohammadi has faced related to her activities in prison.
In the two previous cases, she was sentenced to 27 months in prison and four months of street sweeping and social work.
During the past two decades, Mohammadi has been arrested 13 times, and sentenced five times to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. The family confirmed that Mohammadi — who has not seen her Paris-based husband and children for several years — remains deprived of the right to make phone calls.
She has not spoken to her twin 17-year-old children — who accepted the Nobel prize on her behalf — for almost two years.
But until now she had been able to speak to certain family members inside Iran, ensuring her messages could rapidly reach the outside world via her social media accounts.
“Since Nov. 29, prison authorities have also informed her of the termination of telephone calls and visits,” the family said.