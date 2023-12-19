Saudi Arabia and UN discuss strengthening collaborations to achieve global SDGs 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia discussed ways to enhance cooperation with the UN when it comes to dealing with global environmental challenges during a high-level meeting between officials.

The Kingdom’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim emphasized Saudi Arabia’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals within the Vision 2030 framework during talks with the organization’s Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin.

The UN SDGs are a set of 17 interconnected international goals adopted by all member states in 2015. These targets are designed to address various social, economic, and environmental challenges and promote sustainable development worldwide.

During the 78th UN General Assembly in New York in September, the minister noted that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aligns closely with the SDGs.

Drawing attention to the recently inaugurated Global Water Organization, Al-Ibrahim hailed it as a significant initiative fostering international innovation and issuing a collective call to nations worldwide to collaborate.

He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s substantial commitment, stating: “We have contributed over $87 billion in international aid to combat poverty and ignite development.”

A report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development outlined that achieving the global sustainable development goals will require annual investments ranging from $5.4 trillion to $6.4 trillion until 2030.

The research, examining 50 indicators related to the SDGs across 90 countries, covering three-fourths of the global population, underscored significant financial challenges, particularly in emerging economies.

The report proposed a sustainable development plan, offering guidance on implementing social protection and generating quality employment opportunities, and reforming education and food systems.

Additionally, the plan addresses climate change, combats biodiversity decline and pollution, promotes a transition to clean energy, and fosters inclusive digitalization.

At a UN summit in July that reviewed global environmental pledges, the minister stated that Saudi Arabia has made significant progress in over 50 percent of its SDGs.

During the High-Level Political Forum in New York, Al-Ibrahim presented the Kingdom’s second Voluntary National Review, showcasing the achievements in SDGs.

According to a then-released press statement by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the minister told the UN that through its SDG initiatives, the Kingdom is elevating the living standards of the country’s population and is “unleashing a spectacular wave of innovation.”