Riyadh Air inks deal with Accenture to boost technological capabilities 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier Riyadh Air is enhancing its tech capabilities through a three-year agreement with global professional services company Accenture.

According to a press statement, the collaboration focuses on setting up a cloud-only infrastructure, improving cybersecurity capabilities, and managing services and operations in preparation for the airline’s launch in mid-2025.

The cooperation with Accenture is expected to help Riyadh Air use technologies like cloud data and artificial intelligence to deliver a seamless experience for travelers.

It will also help the Public Investment Fund-owned company achieve its goal of reaching 100 destinations by 2030 and becoming the world’s first digitally native airline, the statement said.

Adam Boukadida, the airline’s chief financial officer, said: “As a digitally native airline, Riyadh Air will be at the forefront of innovation and technology, allowing us to deliver world-class service to our guests.”

He added: “There is a considerable amount of unseen work taking place behind the scenes enabling both our operations and user experience, with Accenture, as our strategic technology partner, helping us to deliver, secure and operate foundational capabilities.”

Boukadida added that the partnership with Accenture will ensure that Riyadh Air’s technology stack is future-proof and legacy-free, ensuring the highest level of cybersecurity.

“The launch of Riyadh Air is a landmark moment for the aviation industry as a whole; a brand-new airline that’s designed from the ground up, harnessing the latest technologies to create hyper-connected experiences that meet the demands of today’s and tomorrow’s travelers,” said Emily Weiss, senior managing director at Accenture and head of its travel practice globally.

Earlier this month, Riyadh Air had signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkish Airlines to offer a wide range of benefits for travelers using the carriers.

Under the deal, passengers of both airlines can enjoy the convenience of a comprehensive interline and codeshare agreement, allowing for smooth connections across their networks.

This cooperation agreement also offers a loyalty program, which allows passengers to earn points or credits on the code sharing flights.