Mubadala Energy unveils 6tn cubic feet natural gas discovery in Indonesia

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Energy Co. has made a new gas exploration discovery in Indonesia, containing over 6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

In a significant development for the energy landscape in Southeast Asia, Mubadala revealed in a statement the gas discovery at the Layaran-1 exploration well, situated approximately 100 km off the coast of North Sumatra, Indonesia.

As the operator of the South Andaman Gross Split PSC, the Emirati firm achieved this with the drilling of its inaugural deep-water well, reaching a depth of 4,208 meters in 1,207 meters of water depth, according to the statement.

Mansoor Mohamed Al-Hamed, CEO of Mubadala Energy, said: “In line with our strategy to expand our gas portfolio for supporting the energy transition, this development presents substantial commercial opportunities and propels our strategic growth narrative.”

He added: “It is not only a significant achievement for Mubadala Energy but also a momentous milestone for energy security in Indonesia and Southeast Asia. We take pride in accomplishing this feat by leveraging our world-class technical and operational capabilities.”

The exploration revealed a substantial gas column exceeding 230 meters in thickness within an Oligocene sandstone reservoir.

The company said it achieved this thorough data acquisition, including wireline, coring, sampling, and production tests. This analysis indicated a successful flow of over 30 million standard cubic feet per day of high-quality gas, it added.

With an 80 percent working interest in South Andaman, Mubadala Energy stands as the largest net acreage holder in the region.

In accordance with the company’s gas-centric strategy, the Abu Dhabi-based firm emphasized that the favorable outcome of the Layaran-1 discovery will mitigate risk for multi-trillion cubic feet of potential gas resources. This will establish a robust foundation for future organic growth and additional exploration activities slated for 2024.

This latest confirmed discovery marks the second consecutive successful well for Mubadala Energy in the Andaman region, following Timpan-1 in Andaman-II.

These, coupled with the earlier discovery at Cengkih-1 in SK320, Malaysia, are set to contribute significant contingent volumes and serve as a platform for ongoing growth initiatives for Mubadala Energy within the region.