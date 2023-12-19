You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to facilitate mineral resources supply to Japanese industries  

Saudi Arabia to facilitate mineral resources supply to Japanese industries  

Saudi Arabia to facilitate mineral resources supply to Japanese industries  
Bandar Alkhorayef held talks with the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security. SPA.
Short Url

https://arab.news/6pb7z

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia to facilitate mineral resources supply to Japanese industries  

Saudi Arabia to facilitate mineral resources supply to Japanese industries  
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Industries in Japan are set to see a boost in mineral resources sourced from Saudi Arabia following high-level discussions with the minister of industry and mineral resources.  

During an official visit to the East Asian country, Bandar Alkhorayef engaged in talks with executives at the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

This aligns with the objectives of the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, offering a framework for a strategic partnership between nations.  

During the meeting, Alkhorayef emphasized the cooperation potential between the parties while highlighting the Kingdom’s abundant mineral wealth, which comprises numerous essential metals for advanced industries.  

He also underscored Saudi Arabia’s competitive advantages, which help position it as a potential hub for mineral production.  

The minister met with several Saudi scholarship students during his visit.  

“Investing in our countrymen is one of the main pillars of the Kingdom’s vision, and during my meeting with Saudi scholarship students in Japan, I became more certain that the Kingdom’s young men and women have ambition, passion, and seriousness, which makes this investment successful and achieves the goals of the human capacity development program to be able to compete globally,” Alkhorayef said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In his speech to the award recipients, he highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to nurturing the intellect of its youth through international scholarships. This initiative aims to contribute to the nation’s renaissance by offering quality education and implementing programs that align with the region’s Vision 2030, which strives to place Saudi Arabia in the ranks of developed countries.

As part of his visit, Alkhorayef also met with the East Asian country’s Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, Ken Saito, to discuss various partnership opportunities, including deepening cooperation within the framework of the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030, enhancing collaboration between the Kingdom and Japan in the industrial and mining sectors and the qualitative investment opportunities they provide.

He also participated in the investor’s roundtable with representatives from over 19 Japanese companies in Tokyo.

The visit’s schedule will see the minister meeting with several government officials, investors, and private sector companies actively involved in the industrial and mining sectors, according to a statement.    

The primary aim of these meetings is to foster the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides.    

In its statement, the ministry explained that Alkhorayef will discuss the implementation of projects outlined in the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 with government officials.  

Both countries agreed upon these projects during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Japan in September 2016.

The agreed-upon sectors include food and agricultural security, healthcare, as well as infrastructure, finance, and investment.

Other sectors include the competitive industries and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.  

The minister is also set to meet with a group of Japanese investors during the visit to showcase the advantages of the business environment in the Kingdom with the goal of attracting high-quality investments to vital sectors in the country.

Established in 2017, the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 consists of projects that involve both the public and private sectors and contribute to the growth strategies of both countries.

Topics: Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar Alkhorayef

Related

Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister discusses Vision 2030 at Arab News Japan event
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister discusses Vision 2030 at Arab News Japan event

Pakistan’s top investment body launches special visas to boost foreign business and entrepreneurship

Pakistan’s top investment body launches special visas to boost foreign business and entrepreneurship
Updated 19 December 2023
Follow

Pakistan’s top investment body launches special visas to boost foreign business and entrepreneurship

Pakistan’s top investment body launches special visas to boost foreign business and entrepreneurship
  • The SIFC will distribute visas ranging from six months to five years among people within a 24-hour span
  • The council says these travel permits will be extendable for two years with a processing time of two weeks
Updated 19 December 2023
KHURSHID AHMED   

KARACHI: The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) of Pakistan on Tuesday launched a business- and investor-friendly visa service to facilitate international entrepreneurs seeking to operate in the country by making financial investments.
The SIFC is a civil-military hybrid body to fast-track decision-making and investment from foreign countries that was inaugurated in June with an aim to promote exciting business opportunities in various sectors that include agriculture, mining, information technology and defense.
The council was set up as Pakistan faced tough economic challenges amid dwindling forex reserves and rapidly depreciating national currency.
“SIFC proudly unveils the exclusive SIFC Visa,” it said in a social media post. “Designed with distinction, it caters to visionary investors and dynamic business leaders.”

 

 

The SIFC’s social media post was also accompanied by a short video that said the duration of visas varied between six months to five years.
The council promised to grant these travel permits within 24 hours to interested parties who had submitted passports, photographs and SIFC recommendation letters.
The video noted that those who wanted to establish or expand business in the country could choose between six-month, single-entry or five-year, multiple-entry business visas.
However, the individuals who were interested in investing in the country’s designated economic sectors could opt for three- or five-year multiple-entry investor visa.
The SIFC said these visas were extendable by two years, though the processing time for that would be two weeks.
The council’s recent move followed its executive committee meeting earlier this month. The meeting also focused on administrative issues related to setting up economic zones while discussing the privatization process in the country.

Topics: Pakistan Finance

Mubadala Energy unveils 6tn cubic feet natural gas discovery in Indonesia

Mubadala Energy unveils 6tn cubic feet natural gas discovery in Indonesia
Updated 19 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Mubadala Energy unveils 6tn cubic feet natural gas discovery in Indonesia

Mubadala Energy unveils 6tn cubic feet natural gas discovery in Indonesia
Updated 19 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Energy Co. has made a new gas exploration discovery in Indonesia, containing over 6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. 

In a significant development for the energy landscape in Southeast Asia, Mubadala revealed in a statement the gas discovery at the Layaran-1 exploration well, situated approximately 100 km off the coast of North Sumatra, Indonesia. 

As the operator of the South Andaman Gross Split PSC, the Emirati firm achieved this with the drilling of its inaugural deep-water well, reaching a depth of 4,208 meters in 1,207 meters of water depth, according to the statement. 

Mansoor Mohamed Al-Hamed, CEO of Mubadala Energy, said: “In line with our strategy to expand our gas portfolio for supporting the energy transition, this development presents substantial commercial opportunities and propels our strategic growth narrative.” 

He added: “It is not only a significant achievement for Mubadala Energy but also a momentous milestone for energy security in Indonesia and Southeast Asia. We take pride in accomplishing this feat by leveraging our world-class technical and operational capabilities.” 

The exploration revealed a substantial gas column exceeding 230 meters in thickness within an Oligocene sandstone reservoir.  

The company said it achieved this thorough data acquisition, including wireline, coring, sampling, and production tests. This analysis indicated a successful flow of over 30 million standard cubic feet per day of high-quality gas, it added. 

With an 80 percent working interest in South Andaman, Mubadala Energy stands as the largest net acreage holder in the region. 

In accordance with the company’s gas-centric strategy, the Abu Dhabi-based firm emphasized that the favorable outcome of the Layaran-1 discovery will mitigate risk for multi-trillion cubic feet of potential gas resources. This will establish a robust foundation for future organic growth and additional exploration activities slated for 2024.  

This latest confirmed discovery marks the second consecutive successful well for Mubadala Energy in the Andaman region, following Timpan-1 in Andaman-II. 

These, coupled with the earlier discovery at Cengkih-1 in SK320, Malaysia, are set to contribute significant contingent volumes and serve as a platform for ongoing growth initiatives for Mubadala Energy within the region.  

Topics: Mubadala Energy gas exploration

Related

Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Energy makes new gas discovery in Malaysia
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Energy makes new gas discovery in Malaysia

Riyadh Air inks deal with Accenture to boost technological capabilities 

Riyadh Air inks deal with Accenture to boost technological capabilities 
Updated 19 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Riyadh Air inks deal with Accenture to boost technological capabilities 

Riyadh Air inks deal with Accenture to boost technological capabilities 
Updated 19 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier Riyadh Air is enhancing its tech capabilities through a three-year agreement with global professional services company Accenture. 

According to a press statement, the collaboration focuses on setting up a cloud-only infrastructure, improving cybersecurity capabilities, and managing services and operations in preparation for the airline’s launch in mid-2025. 

The cooperation with Accenture is expected to help Riyadh Air use technologies like cloud data and artificial intelligence to deliver a seamless experience for travelers. 

It will also help the Public Investment Fund-owned company achieve its goal of reaching 100 destinations by 2030 and becoming the world’s first digitally native airline, the statement said. 

Adam Boukadida, the airline’s chief financial officer, said: “As a digitally native airline, Riyadh Air will be at the forefront of innovation and technology, allowing us to deliver world-class service to our guests.” 

He added: “There is a considerable amount of unseen work taking place behind the scenes enabling both our operations and user experience, with Accenture, as our strategic technology partner, helping us to deliver, secure and operate foundational capabilities.” 

Boukadida added that the partnership with Accenture will ensure that Riyadh Air’s technology stack is future-proof and legacy-free, ensuring the highest level of cybersecurity. 

“The launch of Riyadh Air is a landmark moment for the aviation industry as a whole; a brand-new airline that’s designed from the ground up, harnessing the latest technologies to create hyper-connected experiences that meet the demands of today’s and tomorrow’s travelers,” said Emily Weiss, senior managing director at Accenture and head of its travel practice globally. 

Earlier this month, Riyadh Air had signed a memorandum of understanding with Turkish Airlines to offer a wide range of benefits for travelers using the carriers. 

Under the deal, passengers of both airlines can enjoy the convenience of a comprehensive interline and codeshare agreement, allowing for smooth connections across their networks. 

This cooperation agreement also offers a loyalty program, which allows passengers to earn points or credits on the code sharing flights. 

Topics: Riyadh Air Accenture

Related

Riyadh Air, Swiss-AS sign MRO deal for AMOS software
Corporate News
Riyadh Air, Swiss-AS sign MRO deal for AMOS software

Saudi Arabia and UN discuss strengthening collaborations to achieve global SDGs 

Saudi Arabia and UN discuss strengthening collaborations to achieve global SDGs 
Updated 19 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia and UN discuss strengthening collaborations to achieve global SDGs 

Saudi Arabia and UN discuss strengthening collaborations to achieve global SDGs 
Updated 19 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

 RIYADH: Saudi Arabia discussed ways to enhance cooperation with the UN when it comes to dealing with global environmental challenges during a high-level meeting between officials. 

The Kingdom’s Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim emphasized Saudi Arabia’s commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals within the Vision 2030 framework during talks with the organization’s Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Liu Zhenmin.

The UN SDGs are a set of 17 interconnected international goals adopted by all member states in 2015. These targets are designed to address various social, economic, and environmental challenges and promote sustainable development worldwide.  

During the 78th UN General Assembly in New York in September, the minister noted that Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 aligns closely with the SDGs. 

Drawing attention to the recently inaugurated Global Water Organization, Al-Ibrahim hailed it as a significant initiative fostering international innovation and issuing a collective call to nations worldwide to collaborate.  

He highlighted Saudi Arabia’s substantial commitment, stating: “We have contributed over $87 billion in international aid to combat poverty and ignite development.”  

A report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development outlined that achieving the global sustainable development goals will require annual investments ranging from $5.4 trillion to $6.4 trillion until 2030. 

The research, examining 50 indicators related to the SDGs across 90 countries, covering three-fourths of the global population, underscored significant financial challenges, particularly in emerging economies.  

The report proposed a sustainable development plan, offering guidance on implementing social protection and generating quality employment opportunities, and reforming education and food systems.  

Additionally, the plan addresses climate change, combats biodiversity decline and pollution, promotes a transition to clean energy, and fosters inclusive digitalization. 

At a UN summit in July that reviewed global environmental pledges, the minister stated that Saudi Arabia has made significant progress in over 50 percent of its SDGs.  

During the High-Level Political Forum in New York, Al-Ibrahim presented the Kingdom’s second Voluntary National Review, showcasing the achievements in SDGs. 

According to a then-released press statement by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the minister told the UN that through its SDG initiatives, the Kingdom is elevating the living standards of the country’s population and is “unleashing a spectacular wave of innovation.”  

Topics: Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Related

Saudi minister says Vision 2030 aligns with UN SDGs
Business & Economy
Saudi minister says Vision 2030 aligns with UN SDGs

UAE airports set to welcome 135m passengers in 2024, says top civil aviation official 

UAE airports set to welcome 135m passengers in 2024, says top civil aviation official 
Updated 19 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

UAE airports set to welcome 135m passengers in 2024, says top civil aviation official 

UAE airports set to welcome 135m passengers in 2024, says top civil aviation official 
Updated 19 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The UAE’s airports are expected to receive 135 million passengers in 2024, a 4 percent surge in traffic over the previous 12 months, according to a top civil aviation executive.  

Speaking to the local newspaper Emarat Al Youm, Saif Al-Suwaidi, the director general of the country’s General Civil Aviation Authority, said current indicators show a growth in the number of flights and destinations of its national carriers.   

Al-Suwaidi added that the rise is set to come from countries such as Canada, South Korea, and the Philippines, as well as Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.   

This increase aligns with several air transport agreements concluded by the authority and improvements it has made during the current year, the newspaper reported Al-Suwaidi as saying. 

Additionally, the sealed deals are projected to lead to an increase in the air transport rights of Emirati carriers, resulting in a rise in their flights, seat capacities, and destinations they reach next year, he highlighted. 

Moreover, Al-Suwaidi continued that increasing passenger numbers, seat capacity and destinations of national carriers will surge the revenues of various entities operating in the aviation sector. 

The GCAA executive also noted that air traffic at the country’s airports during the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, or COP28, witnessed a 15 percent jump, the Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, reported. 

On Nov. 30, the UAE airports witnessed the highest rate of air traffic in civil aviation history, with 2,848 movements, Al-Suwaidi disclosed. 

He added that Al Maktoum International Airport recorded the largest number of scheduled and unscheduled flights on the first day of COP28. 

The executive noted that the aviation sector has achieved significant success in organizing air traffic and ensuring the smooth and safe arrival and departure of all COP28 guests. 

Furthermore, a special electronic platform was launched to control air traffic and closely monitor flights coming to the country to attend the conference, which aided air traffic control in the country. 

According to data available from figures, UAE airports received 62.8 million passengers during the first half of this year, recording a growth of 46 percent compared to the same period last year. 

Topics: General Civil Aviation Authority UAE

Related

UAE and Australia set to sign economic trade cooperation agreement
Business & Economy
UAE and Australia set to sign economic trade cooperation agreement

Latest updates

Chilean-Palestinian singer Elyanna strikes a pose at pyramids
Chilean-Palestinian singer Elyanna strikes a pose at pyramids
Takreem Foundation to host ‘Shining Stars of Hope’ event to help Lebanon’s struggling artists
Takreem Foundation to host ‘Shining Stars of Hope’ event to help Lebanon’s struggling artists
King Salman chairs cabinet session discussing Saudi-Qatari relations
King Salman chairs cabinet session discussing Saudi-Qatari relations
Swedish court upholds life sentence in Iran executions case
Swedish court upholds life sentence in Iran executions case
UK warship joins Red Sea coalition: govt
UK warship joins Red Sea coalition: govt

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.