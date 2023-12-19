Closing bell: Saudi main index continues its upward trend to close at 11,713

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward movement for the 10th session in a row on Tuesday, as it gained 37.12 points or 0.32 percent to close at 11,713.46.
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.20 billion ($1.65 billion) as 127 stocks advanced, while 89 declined.
Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also climbed 344.63 points to 23,914.93, while the MSCI Tadawul Index edged up by 0.29 percent to close at 1,517.46.
Saudi Automotive Services Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared by 6.06 percent to SR63.
Other top performers were Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. and Zamil Industrial Investment Co., whose share prices surged by 5.42 percent and 4.82 percent, respectively.
Meanwhile, the share price of Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. hit SR146, the highest since its debut on Tadawul before closing Tuesday’s trade at SR143.
The positive performance of the parallel market was driven by Naseej for Technology Co., as its share price rose by 8.45 percent to SR68.
Leen Alkhair Trading Co. was another gainer on the parallel market. The company’s share price increased by 7.28 percent to SR28.
On the announcements front, SHL Finance Co. revealed that it received a no-objection letter from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, to provide electronic services for its financing products.
In a Tadawul statement, SHL Finance Co. said that the step is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its activities and upgrade products to support the financing market through digital transformation services. The company added that this measure will have a positive financial impact both in the short and long term.
Meanwhile, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. announced that it has signed a contract worth SR40.74 million to operate and maintain the sewage and water networks in the Hail region.
In a statement, AWPT said that there are no related parties included in the contract and added that the financial impact of the deal will appear in the fourth quarter of 2023.