Closing bell: Saudi main index continues its upward trend to close at 11,713

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.20 billion ($1.65 billion) as 127 stocks advanced, while 89 declined. File
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.20 billion ($1.65 billion) as 127 stocks advanced, while 89 declined. File
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
Closing bell: Saudi main index continues its upward trend to close at 11,713

Closing bell: Saudi main index continues its upward trend to close at 11,713
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward movement for the 10th session in a row on Tuesday, as it gained 37.12 points or 0.32 percent to close at 11,713.46. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.20 billion ($1.65 billion) as 127 stocks advanced, while 89 declined. 

Saudi Arabia’s parallel market Nomu also climbed 344.63 points to 23,914.93, while the MSCI Tadawul Index edged up by 0.29 percent to close at 1,517.46. 

Saudi Automotive Services Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared by 6.06 percent to SR63.

Other top performers were Saudi Arabia Refineries Co. and Zamil Industrial Investment Co., whose share prices surged by 5.42 percent and 4.82 percent, respectively. 

Meanwhile, the share price of Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. hit SR146, the highest since its debut on Tadawul before closing Tuesday’s trade at SR143.

The positive performance of the parallel market was driven by Naseej for Technology Co., as its share price rose by 8.45 percent to SR68. 

Leen Alkhair Trading Co. was another gainer on the parallel market. The company’s share price increased by 7.28 percent to SR28. 

On the announcements front, SHL Finance Co. revealed that it received a no-objection letter from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, to provide electronic services for its financing products.

In a Tadawul statement, SHL Finance Co. said that the step is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its activities and upgrade products to support the financing market through digital transformation services. The company added that this measure will have a positive financial impact both in the short and long term. 

Meanwhile, Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. announced that it has signed a contract worth SR40.74 million to operate and maintain the sewage and water networks in the Hail region. 

In a statement, AWPT said that there are no related parties included in the contract and added that the financial impact of the deal will appear in the fourth quarter of 2023. 

Topics: TASI NOMU

Innovation should be part of aviation, expert tells industry event

Innovation should be part of aviation, expert tells industry event
Updated 19 December 2023
Mohammed Al-Kinani 
Innovation should be part of aviation, expert tells industry event

Innovation should be part of aviation, expert tells industry event
Updated 19 December 2023
Mohammed Al-Kinani 

RIYADH: To ensure technological progress and continued safety, it is essential to make innovation part of the aviation sector’s culture, a senior representative of the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Addressing a panel on “Regulatory Frameworks and International Cooperation” at the two-day Saudi Airport Exhibition, commencing on Dec. 19 in Riyadh, Mohammad Kushan, senior representative for the Middle East and North Africa at the FAA, highlighted the significance of integrating innovation into the aviation culture, noting how it applies to the sector’s mandate around safety and technological progress. 

“For example, what we are currently dealing with as an industry is the deployment of electric vertical takeoff and landing and advanced mobility,” he said, emphasizing that discontent and frustration are expected components of the legal process from both regulatory and safety standpoints. Underscoring, however, that this is part of the transformative journey.  

Commenting on public perception and acceptance of new technologies, Kushan said that the FAA maintains an open-door policy, and their rulemaking process allows for feedback and various concerns to come to light. 

He added that they established aviation rulemaking committees to conduct deliberation on various aspects of rulemaking so that they can ultimately provide a set of recommendations for the FAA and the US government to consider. 

Meanwhile, the Head of the International Organization and International Civil Aviation Organization Affairs Department at the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Mariyam Akram, said that it is essential that countries worldwide collaborate, not only with organizations but also with each other regarding all aviation aspects. 

“It is also very important for regulators to make sure that they are contributing to the development policy and the sharing of innovation,” she said. 

The panel also discussed the role of international organizations, such as the ICAO and the International Air Transport Association, as well as the US-based FAA, the Transportation Security Administration, and other state aviation authorities in shaping regulations and promoting global cooperation. 

Carissa VanderMey, senior liaison officer to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and cybersecurity coordinator for Security Operations at TSA, used her appearance on the panel to reflect on the workforce and technology changes.

She said the public needs help from stakeholders to help them “get comfortable” with significant changes such as automation with AI and machine learning.

VanderMey noted that when she was with the Department of Homeland Security, one of the key elements that Congress put into their laws was having conversations with the people outside of the industry. 

“It wasn’t just about you implementing technology, implementing rules, regulations, but it was actually having conversations and making sure that the public was aware of what you can and cannot do,” she said during the session.

Saudi airport development plans signify future of the industry, Global Aviation Issues Conference told

Saudi airport development plans signify future of the industry, Global Aviation Issues Conference told
Updated 19 December 2023
Mahmoud Shukri
Saudi airport development plans signify future of the industry, Global Aviation Issues Conference told

Saudi airport development plans signify future of the industry, Global Aviation Issues Conference told
Updated 19 December 2023
Mahmoud Shukri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s airport development program has propelled the Kingdom’s aviation strategy forward, according to a top official of a US-based architectural firm.

Speaking at the Global Aviation Issues Conference in Riyadh on Dec. 19, Associate Director at Kohn Pedersen Fox, Jens Hardvendel, highlighted that Saudi Arabia’s development program of expanding regional airports advances its aviation sector.

“We fully agree with this policy that definitely the future of aviation is developing,” said Hardvendel, adding that the better the connectivity options, the easier it is for passengers. 

He added: “We need to make buildings more flexible and adaptable to new technologies.”

Along with technological development, the aviation sector should also focus on operational efficiency.

“Airports need to be more efficient and adapt to newer technologies, especially after the pandemic,” said Mahmoud Al-Mashriqi, business development manager at HUB Parking Technology, a subsidiary of Italian vehicle automation giant FAAC Technologies.

Giulio De Carli, managing partner at One Works, highlighted that addressing the collaborative efforts needed to combat climate change was very much “connected to where the aviation sector is going and why airports have to be very efficient.”

He said: “We have to go away from the model of technology and making the conditions altogether for the collaboration between physical infrastructures and digital infrastructures and new technologies, and this is the key factor to work on airports developments with the theme of substantiality.”

He added: “The best way to approach sustainability not as a separate topic but must be integrated in our day-to-day work, products and services, looking at integrating intermodality in all the transportation mode.”

Backed by a $100 billion investment from the government and private sectors, Saudi Arabia’s aviation strategy is to expand its connectivity to over 250 countries across 29 airports, which will increase air cargo volume by up to 4.5 million tons and provide an easy experience for travelers, ensuring exceptional service. 

Peter Bellew, chief operating officer of Riyadh Air, highlighted that there are currently three significant challenges in the aviation industry: human talent, sustainability, and hospitality.

He explained that it has become difficult for the industry to garner the appropriate caliber of staff to fill highly skilled positions, noting the retirements that occurred following the pandemic. However, he believes this shortage will level out in the approaching years. 

The additional challenges included the inaccurate view that aviation is responsible for a significant percentage of global emissions and the hospitality sector needing to return to traditional ways of welcoming travelers. 

Saudi Arabia saved $6bn through digital services, says official

Saudi Arabia saved $6bn through digital services, says official
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia saved $6bn through digital services, says official

Saudi Arabia saved $6bn through digital services, says official
  Up to 36% of medical consultations in Saudi Arabia are provided remotely
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Over a third of medical consultations in Saudi Arabia are done via digital channels, said Ahmed Al-Suwaiyan, governor of Digital Government Authority.

Speaking on the first day of the Digital Government Forum in Riyadh on Tuesday, Al-Suwaiyan said it indicated the level of success with which the Kingdom is moving toward digital transformation in all spheres of life ensuring increased productivity, efficiency, and transparency, reported Al-Ekhbariya.

The forum aims to showcase the Kingdom’s achievements in the field of digital technology and serve as a platform for industry players to boost networking and explore opportunities.

The event seeks to facilitate exchanging experiences, building partnerships, discussing challenges and future directions of digital government as well as exploring cutting-edge technical practices and highlighting investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

He cited the example of Absher to drive home his point about digital transformation.

The all-purpose “Absher platform helped the country save more than $6 billion (SR23 billion),” he said.

Absher is an electronic platform of the Ministry of Interior that provides basic services of the ministry digitally and in an integrated manner to citizens, residents, and visitors.

Al-Suwaiyan said: “Thirty-six percent of medical consultations in the Kingdom are provided remotely (via digital channels).”

“We saved over SR5.5 billion through the budget preparation and implementation process,” he added.

The president of the Court of Grievances of Saudi Arabia, Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, spoke about how digital transformation in the Kingdom has come a long way.

“The Government Entities Portal will be launched to manage digital services,” Al-Yousef revealed.

“The use of artificial intelligence in the judiciary helped in making decisions,” he added.

The assistant minister of foreign affairs for executive affairs, Abdulhadi bin Ahmed Al-Mansouri, told the audience how the Kingdom launched the e-Visa platform. He highlighted the importance of the portal and how it will benefit people in a hassle-free manner.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al-Suwailem, said: Thanks to digital technology “rights owners can move from the concept of registering and proving rights to managing the intellectual property portfolio in an integrated manner.”

The CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhaie, also participated in the event. Al-Jadhaie explained the goal of the entity is to use AI to ensure the safety of drug shipments before their arrival.

The assistant minister of interior for technology affairs, Bandar bin Abdullah Al-Mishari, said: “The ministry faces a major challenge to integrate fieldwork with AI.”

Giving Qatar’s point of view in terms of digital transformation, the assistant undersecretary for digital government affairs, in Qatar’s Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Mashael Al-Hammadi, talked about the country’s investment during the World Cup.

“During the World Cup, we invested approximately $280 million in the communications and information technology sectors,” Al-Hammadi said.

The CEO of Bahrain’s Information and eGovernment Authority, Mohammed bin Ali Al-Qaed, shed light on how legislation and policies are the most important data enablers for a controlled exchange of information.

Launched by the Digital Government Authority, the two-day forum is being held under the theme “Our Future Now.”

Aircraft production in Saudi Arabia to grow 126% over next 20 years, aviation conference told

Aircraft production in Saudi Arabia to grow 126% over next 20 years, aviation conference told
Updated 19 December 2023
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Aircraft production in Saudi Arabia to grow 126% over next 20 years, aviation conference told

Aircraft production in Saudi Arabia to grow 126% over next 20 years, aviation conference told
Updated 19 December 2023
MANAL AL-BARAKATI

RIYADH: Localized aircraft production is projected to grow 126 percent in Saudi Arabia over the next 20 years, said the head of an international organization dedicated to women in aviation. 

Speaking at the Saudi Airport Exhibition in Riyadh on Dec. 19, Mervat Sultan, the president of the Middle East chapter of Women in Aviation International, said the Kingdom’s aviation sector is expected to generate SR82 billion ($21.86 million) by 2037, as well as create 1.2 million jobs. 

She pointed out that women will play a significant role in the sector and contribute to female participation in the workplace, as envisaged by Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification strategy.

“Vision 2030 has become an infrastructure for ambition and a pathway to the dynamic future of aircraft production within the Kingdom,” said Sultan while addressing a panel on women in aviation. 

She applauded the efforts of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in enabling the development of female involvement in the workforce. 

“Vision 2030 is considered a beacon of inclusivity, facilitating the way to a new era for aviation that provides new opportunities for Saudi women to be at the forefront,” added Sultan. 

The “endless possibilities” for growth underscore a strong need for cooperation between governmental entities and the private sector, she noted. 

She added that public organizations and commerical companies must include educational and training opportunities for women to prepare them to be part of the industry. 

Speaking on a panel during the forum, Sofia Mateou, associate professor of aviation management at Prince Sultan University, said the institution intends to participate in this transformation by rolling out an aviation program soon. 

Mateo added that the Kingdom had witnessed a “tremendous” change in the last five years, citing a report stating that Saudi Arabia has seen the greatest improvement in female contribution to the workforce globally. 

“Last year, the No. 1 workforce for ladies in Saudi Arabia was in the combined industries of retail as well as motor vehicle repairs, which just shows ladies’ interest in previously male-dominated areas like engineering,” said Mateou. 

She added: “I think the most important thing is (in) universities and schools, 2030 vision does not just happen. It’s a planning stage and a preparation stage.” 

The schools are currently focusing on teaching women to become lifelong learners and preparing them for a lifelong career for programs previously not open to them, pointed out Mateou. 

Nesreen Kashgari, director of talent acquisition at Saudia Technical, highlighted the private sector’s role in preparing the upcoming generation of female talent in the aviation sector. 

Saudia Technical, a subsidiary of Jeddah-based Saudia Academy, is launching the first female technician program specializing in avionics in January. 

Kashgari is presently involved with contacting universities and schools to recruit female talent and clarify their pathway to a job in the sector. 

“We have universities such as King Fahad Petroleum University and King Abdulaziz University that have opened the doors for women to join aerospace and aeronautical engineering,” said Kashgari. 

She added: “When we opened the program for mechanics, the majority of applicants were male. Very few females applied not because we specify the gender but because they don’t have the realization that this is an open door for them.” 

Mateou further emphasized that universities and high schools should collaborate with the industry to alter their curriculums to cater to the changing industry needs and the ongoing changes in rules that facilitate the inclusion of women into the workforce. 

Saudi Arabia to facilitate mineral resources supply to Japanese industries  

Saudi Arabia to facilitate mineral resources supply to Japanese industries  
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia to facilitate mineral resources supply to Japanese industries  

Saudi Arabia to facilitate mineral resources supply to Japanese industries  
Updated 19 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Industries in Japan are set to see a boost in mineral resources sourced from Saudi Arabia following high-level discussions with the minister of industry and mineral resources.  

During an official visit to the East Asian country, Bandar Alkhorayef engaged in talks with executives at the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

This aligns with the objectives of the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, offering a framework for a strategic partnership between nations.  

During the meeting, Alkhorayef emphasized the cooperation potential between the parties while highlighting the Kingdom’s abundant mineral wealth, which comprises numerous essential metals for advanced industries.  

He also underscored Saudi Arabia’s competitive advantages, which help position it as a potential hub for mineral production.  

The minister met with several Saudi scholarship students during his visit.  

“Investing in our countrymen is one of the main pillars of the Kingdom’s vision, and during my meeting with Saudi scholarship students in Japan, I became more certain that the Kingdom’s young men and women have ambition, passion, and seriousness, which makes this investment successful and achieves the goals of the human capacity development program to be able to compete globally,” Alkhorayef said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In his speech to the award recipients, he highlighted the Kingdom’s commitment to nurturing the intellect of its youth through international scholarships. This initiative aims to contribute to the nation’s renaissance by offering quality education and implementing programs that align with the region’s Vision 2030, which strives to place Saudi Arabia in the ranks of developed countries.

As part of his visit, Alkhorayef also met with the East Asian country’s Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, Ken Saito, to discuss various partnership opportunities, including deepening cooperation within the framework of the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030, enhancing collaboration between the Kingdom and Japan in the industrial and mining sectors and the qualitative investment opportunities they provide.

He also participated in the investor’s roundtable with representatives from over 19 Japanese companies in Tokyo.

The visit’s schedule will see the minister meeting with several government officials, investors, and private sector companies actively involved in the industrial and mining sectors, according to a statement.    

The primary aim of these meetings is to foster the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides.    

In its statement, the ministry explained that Alkhorayef will discuss the implementation of projects outlined in the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030 with government officials.  

Both countries agreed upon these projects during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Japan in September 2016.

The agreed-upon sectors include food and agricultural security, healthcare, as well as infrastructure, finance, and investment.

Other sectors include the competitive industries and the development of small and medium-sized enterprises.  

The minister is also set to meet with a group of Japanese investors during the visit to showcase the advantages of the business environment in the Kingdom with the goal of attracting high-quality investments to vital sectors in the country.

Established in 2017, the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 consists of projects that involve both the public and private sectors and contribute to the growth strategies of both countries.

