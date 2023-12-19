Aircraft production in Saudi Arabia to grow 126% over next 20 years, aviation conference told

RIYADH: Localized aircraft production is projected to grow 126 percent in Saudi Arabia over the next 20 years, said the head of an international organization dedicated to women in aviation.

Speaking at the Saudi Airport Exhibition in Riyadh on Dec. 19, Mervat Sultan, the president of the Middle East chapter of Women in Aviation International, said the Kingdom’s aviation sector is expected to generate SR82 billion ($21.86 million) by 2037, as well as create 1.2 million jobs.

She pointed out that women will play a significant role in the sector and contribute to female participation in the workplace, as envisaged by Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification strategy.

“Vision 2030 has become an infrastructure for ambition and a pathway to the dynamic future of aircraft production within the Kingdom,” said Sultan while addressing a panel on women in aviation.

She applauded the efforts of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in enabling the development of female involvement in the workforce.

“Vision 2030 is considered a beacon of inclusivity, facilitating the way to a new era for aviation that provides new opportunities for Saudi women to be at the forefront,” added Sultan.

The “endless possibilities” for growth underscore a strong need for cooperation between governmental entities and the private sector, she noted.

She added that public organizations and commerical companies must include educational and training opportunities for women to prepare them to be part of the industry.

Speaking on a panel during the forum, Sofia Mateou, associate professor of aviation management at Prince Sultan University, said the institution intends to participate in this transformation by rolling out an aviation program soon.

Mateo added that the Kingdom had witnessed a “tremendous” change in the last five years, citing a report stating that Saudi Arabia has seen the greatest improvement in female contribution to the workforce globally.

“Last year, the No. 1 workforce for ladies in Saudi Arabia was in the combined industries of retail as well as motor vehicle repairs, which just shows ladies’ interest in previously male-dominated areas like engineering,” said Mateou.

She added: “I think the most important thing is (in) universities and schools, 2030 vision does not just happen. It’s a planning stage and a preparation stage.”

The schools are currently focusing on teaching women to become lifelong learners and preparing them for a lifelong career for programs previously not open to them, pointed out Mateou.

Nesreen Kashgari, director of talent acquisition at Saudia Technical, highlighted the private sector’s role in preparing the upcoming generation of female talent in the aviation sector.

Saudia Technical, a subsidiary of Jeddah-based Saudia Academy, is launching the first female technician program specializing in avionics in January.

Kashgari is presently involved with contacting universities and schools to recruit female talent and clarify their pathway to a job in the sector.

“We have universities such as King Fahad Petroleum University and King Abdulaziz University that have opened the doors for women to join aerospace and aeronautical engineering,” said Kashgari.

She added: “When we opened the program for mechanics, the majority of applicants were male. Very few females applied not because we specify the gender but because they don’t have the realization that this is an open door for them.”

Mateou further emphasized that universities and high schools should collaborate with the industry to alter their curriculums to cater to the changing industry needs and the ongoing changes in rules that facilitate the inclusion of women into the workforce.