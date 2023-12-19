Saudi airport development plans signify future of the industry, Global Aviation Issues Conference told

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s airport development program has propelled the Kingdom’s aviation strategy forward, according to a top official of a US-based architectural firm.

Speaking at the Global Aviation Issues Conference in Riyadh on Dec. 19, Associate Director at Kohn Pedersen Fox, Jens Hardvendel, highlighted that Saudi Arabia’s development program of expanding regional airports advances its aviation sector.

“We fully agree with this policy that definitely the future of aviation is developing,” said Hardvendel, adding that the better the connectivity options, the easier it is for passengers.

He added: “We need to make buildings more flexible and adaptable to new technologies.”

Along with technological development, the aviation sector should also focus on operational efficiency.

“Airports need to be more efficient and adapt to newer technologies, especially after the pandemic,” said Mahmoud Al-Mashriqi, business development manager at HUB Parking Technology, a subsidiary of Italian vehicle automation giant FAAC Technologies.

Giulio De Carli, managing partner at One Works, highlighted that addressing the collaborative efforts needed to combat climate change was very much “connected to where the aviation sector is going and why airports have to be very efficient.”

He said: “We have to go away from the model of technology and making the conditions altogether for the collaboration between physical infrastructures and digital infrastructures and new technologies, and this is the key factor to work on airports developments with the theme of substantiality.”

He added: “The best way to approach sustainability not as a separate topic but must be integrated in our day-to-day work, products and services, looking at integrating intermodality in all the transportation mode.”

Backed by a $100 billion investment from the government and private sectors, Saudi Arabia’s aviation strategy is to expand its connectivity to over 250 countries across 29 airports, which will increase air cargo volume by up to 4.5 million tons and provide an easy experience for travelers, ensuring exceptional service.

Peter Bellew, chief operating officer of Riyadh Air, highlighted that there are currently three significant challenges in the aviation industry: human talent, sustainability, and hospitality.

He explained that it has become difficult for the industry to garner the appropriate caliber of staff to fill highly skilled positions, noting the retirements that occurred following the pandemic. However, he believes this shortage will level out in the approaching years.

The additional challenges included the inaccurate view that aviation is responsible for a significant percentage of global emissions and the hospitality sector needing to return to traditional ways of welcoming travelers.