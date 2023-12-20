Iraq’s ruling Shiite alliance leads in provincial elections -initial results

BAGHDAD: Parties that make up Iraq’s Shiite ruling alliance together took the single largest bloc of votes in Baghdad and most of the country’s southern provinces in provincial council elections, a Reuters tally of preliminary results showed.
The election is seen as an indicator of the balance of power in a country where groups close to neighboring Iran have steadily gained influence, and comes ahead of 2025 parliamentary polls.
The results from the Independent High Electoral Commission, which included only raw votes and not the final seat allocation, show three electoral lists backed by the ruling Shiite Muslim Coordination Framework (CF) leading in most of the provinces.
They include a list backed by former prime minister Nouri Al-Maliki; a list led by Hadi Al-Amiri’s Badr Organization that began as a Shiite paramilitary group, and other Iran-backed factions; and a list including cleric Ammar Al-Hakim and former prime minister Haidar Al-Abadi.
Amid an election boycott by Shiite populist cleric Moqtada Sadr, their main political rival, the fractious parties that make up the CF competed on several lists, but said they would govern together following the vote.
They swept strongholds of Sadr as well as backers of the 2019 Tishreen anti-government protest movement, including Dhi Qar and Misan provinces.
A notable exception came in the southern oil-producing province of Basra, where a list backed by popular governor Asaad Al-Edani won with a landslide of more than 250,000 votes — more than all of the CF-backed lists put together.
They CF already form the single-largest bloc in parliament and are the main backers of the current government of Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.
With their gains in local elections, the CF have further consolidated their hold on power in the country of 43 million.
In the northern oil-rich city of Kirkuk, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, a Kurdish party allied with the CF, took the most votes, followed by a Sunni Arab list and a Turkmen list.
Recently ousted parliament speaker Mohammed Halbousi’s party won first place in the predominantly Sunni Muslim Anbar province and also obtained the most votes in the capital Baghdad.
In the northern province of Mosul, a Sunni Arab list supported by the former governor, Najim Al-Jabouri, garnered the most votes, followed by the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).
The head of Iraq’s Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) said the announced results were preliminary and represented 94 percent of the final total.
Voting took place on Monday in 15 of Iraq’s 18 provinces to select 285 council members who appoint powerful provincial governors and oversee local administration.
Israeli airstrikes kill dozens across central and southern Gaza
Israeli troops have raided a series of hospitals and shelters in the north, detaining men in a search for militants and expelling others taking refuge there
RAFAH, Gaza Strip: The Israeli army has raided and detained staff at two of the last functioning hospitals in Gaza’s north, where the defense minister said Tuesday that troops were working to completely clear out Hamas militants.
Israel bombarded towns across southern Gaza Tuesday with airstrikes, killing at least 45 Palestinians and pressing ahead with its offensive with renewed backing from the United States, despite rising international alarm. The Israeli defense minister, Yoav Gallant, warned the campaign in Gaza’s south will persist for months.
In a hospital in the southern town of Rafah, Mohammed Zoghroub bid farewell to his two children — a 2-year-old boy, and a girl born two weeks ago — killed in a predawn strike on their home.
Wounded in the strike, he winced as he peeled back the shrouds to look at their faces as his wife and mother stood by his bed.
“Just two weeks old. Her name hadn’t even been registered,” said the children’s grandmother, Suzan Zoghroub. Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she cried, “Does he think that by killing these children he will achieve something? Have they succeeded now? Has he achieved what he wants?”
Defense Minister Gallant said Israeli forces were entering Hamas’ tunnel network in northern Gaza as part of a “final clearing” of militants from the region. The densely built urban north, including Gaza City, has seen ferocious fighting between troops and militants, with Palestinian health officials reporting dozens of people killed in bombardment in recent days.
Israeli troops have raided a series of hospitals and shelters in the north, detaining men in a search for militants and expelling others taking refuge there.
Gallant said that in southern Gaza, operations will take “months,” including the military’s assault on Khan Younis, the territory’s second largest city. “We will not stop until we reach our goals,” he said.
After meeting with Israeli officials Monday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin urged Israel to protect civilians but reiterated America’s support for Israel in its war against Hamas, saying he was “not here to dictate timelines or terms.”
Austin’s remarks signaled that the US would continue shielding Israel from growing international calls for a cease-fire as the United Nations Security Council was set to hold another vote Tuesday — — and would keep providing aid for one of the 21st century’s deadliest military campaigns. STRIKES ACROSS GAZA
Suzan Zoghroub said her family was asleep when their home was hit before dawn.
“We found the whole house had collapsed over us.” Twenty-seven people were killed in the strike, along with at least three others in a separate strike in Rafah, according to Associated Press journalists who saw the bodies arrive at two local hospitals early Tuesday.
Rafah, which is in the southern part of Gaza and where Israel has told Palestinians to seek shelter, has been repeatedly bombarded, often killing large numbers of civilians. Israel said Tuesday it had killed a prominent Hamas financier in an airstrike on Rafah, without specifying when it occurred.
In central Gaza, at least 15 people were killed in strikes overnight, according to hospital records. Among the dead were a mother and her four children, who were killed as they sat around a fire, according to an AP reporter who filmed the aftermath.
Fierce battles also raged in northern Gaza, which has been reduced to a wasteland seven weeks after Israeli tanks and troops stormed in. The military said Tuesday its forces took “operational control” of the urban refugee camp of Jabaliya. Israel has killed hundreds of Hamas militants there and detained another 500 suspected militants, according to a statement from division commander Brig. Gen. Itsik Cohen.
The claims could not be independently confirmed.
Footage online showed a scene of devastation after a strike that hit a local charity in Jabaliya, with several torn bodies near a donkey cart on a street filled with rubble and twisted metal. At least 27 people were killed in that strike and others in the district Tuesday, according to Munir Al-Bursh, a senior Health Ministry official.
The Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Tuesday the death toll since the start of the war had risen to more than 19,600. It does not distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths.
Hamas has continued to put up stiff resistance and lob rockets at Israel. The militants said they fired a barrage toward Tel Aviv on Tuesday, and air raid sirens went off in central Israel. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
The war began after Hamas and other militants killed some 1,200 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and abducted 240 others.
Israel’s military says 131 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza ground offensive. Israel says it has killed some 7,000 militants, without providing evidence, and blames civilian deaths on Hamas, saying it uses them as human shields when it fights in residential areas. HOSPITAL RAID
Israeli forces raided the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City overnight, according to the church that operates it, destroying a wall at its front entrance and detaining most of its staff.
The facility was the scene of an explosion early in the war that killed dozens of Palestinians, and which an Associated Press investigation later determined was likely caused by a misfired Palestinian rocket.
Don Binder, a pastor at St. George’s Anglican Cathedral, which runs the hospital, said the raid left just two doctors, four nurses and two janitors to tend to over 100 seriously wounded patients, with no running water or electricity.
Binder said an Israeli tank was parked on the rubble at the hospital’s entrance, blocking anyone from entering or leaving.
Israeli troops seized northern Gaza’s Al Awda hospital on Sunday after besieging it for 12 days, the international aid group Doctors Without Borders said Tuesday. The troops stripped, bound and interrogated all males over 16, including six of the group’s staff, it said. Most were sent back into the hospital, which the troops still hold, with dozens of patients inside but no essential supplies, it said.
There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military about the hospital raids.
Forces have raided other hospitals across northern Gaza, accusing Hamas of using them for military purposes. Hospital staff have denied the allegations and accused Israel of endangering critically ill and wounded civilians. SECURITY COUNCIL TO VOTE ON NEW TRUCE PROPOSAL
The UN Security Council delayed to Tuesday a vote on an Arab-sponsored resolution calling for a halt to hostilities to allow unhindered access to humanitarian aid. Diplomats said negotiations were taking place to get the US to abstain or vote “yes” on the resolution after it vetoed an earlier case-fire call.
France, the United Kingdom and Germany — some of Israel’s closest allies — joined global calls for a cease-fire over the weekend. In Israel, protesters have called for negotiations with Hamas to facilitate the release of scores of hostages still held by the group.
CIA Director William Burns met in Warsaw with the head of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency and the prime minister of Qatar on Monday, the first known meeting of the three since the cease-fire and the release of some 100 hostages in a deal they helped broker.
But US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said the talks were not “at a point where another deal is imminent.”
Hamas and other militants are still holding an estimated 129 captives.
Netanyahu has insisted that Israel will keep fighting until it ends Hamas rule in Gaza, crushes its military capabilities and frees all the hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attack.
New Gaza truce efforts as aid system nears collapse
Major shipping firms have diverted their vessels as a result, pushing up oil prices, and the United States announced a new security initiative to protect the waterways vital to global trade
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: The UN Security Council struggled to find a unified voice Tuesday on pausing the Israel-Hamas war as aid efforts neared collapse and global economic fallout spread.
With calls growing for a new truce, Qatar-based Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh is to visit Egypt on Wednesday for talks on a ceasefire in Gaza and a prisoner exchange with Israel, a source close to the Islamist group said.
In what they say is a show of support for Palestinians in Gaza, Yemen’s Houthi rebels have repeatedly fired missiles and drones toward cargo ships in the Red Sea.
Major shipping firms have diverted their vessels as a result, pushing up oil prices, and the United States announced a new security initiative to protect the waterways vital to global trade.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday joined a virtual meeting about the initiative set to include Britain, France, Italy and other countries.
A top Houthi official later said any country that acts against the rebels “will have its ships targeted in the Red Sea.”
Qatar, backed by Egypt and the US, helped broker a week-long truce and hostage-prisoner swap in November.
US news platform Axios on Monday reported that Mossad chief David Barnea, CIA director Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had met in Warsaw for talks on a potential new deal.
Israel maintained its bombardment and ground combat Tuesday in the third month of the bloodiest-ever Gaza war, which started with unprecedented attacks by Hamas against Israel on October 7.
The militants burst through the militarised Gaza border fence, killed around 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and abducted about 250, according to the latest Israeli figures.
Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel began a relentless bombardment, alongside a ground invasion, that Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry says has killed more than 19,667 people, mostly women and children.
The Security Council was scheduled to vote Tuesday on a ceasefire but the divided body grappled with the terminology.
According to diplomatic sources, a new, modified text calling for the “suspension of hostilities” to allow safe humanitarian access is now proposed, in a bid to secure a compromise.
The United States had vetoed a previous ceasefire resolution in the council, sparking condemnation by Palestinian and humanitarian groups.
The UN estimates 1.9 million of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents are displaced.
Homes have been destroyed, forcing many into overcrowded shelters as they struggle to find cooking fuel, food, water and medical care.
With power and communication cuts, Gazans are returning to time-worn traditions including battery-powered radio sets to get news of the war.
“Here in Gaza we’re moving backwards,” said Salah Zorob, 37, outside his tent. “They’re going to take us back to the Stone Age.”
Tor Wennesland, the UN’s special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, said delivery of humanitarian aid “continues to face insurmountable challenges.”
He said Israel has taken positive “limited steps” but they fall far short of what is needed.
“Amid displacement at an unimaginable scale and active hostilities, the humanitarian response system is on the brink,” he said, in the latest such warning.
Explosions were heard Tuesday night in the northern Gaza area, over a live AFPTV feed.
Strikes on Rafah overnight Monday-Tuesday killed at least 20 more people, the Hamas-controlled health ministry said, bringing more suffering to the southern town that has become a vast camp for displaced Palestinians.
In Tel Aviv, air raid sirens wailed as rockets fired from Gaza sent Israelis running into shelters before the incoming fire was intercepted by an air defense system.
Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said troops were expanding operations in southern Gaza’s Khan Yunis area.
“We added a full brigade and additional combat engineering forces,” he said. “We must dismantle Hamas, and it will take as long as needed.”
The army says 132 troops have been killed in Gaza since its ground invasion began in late October.
Hundreds of Palestinians have been detained in the military operations across Gaza, and on Tuesday the army said it is investigating “the deaths of terrorists in military detention centers.” It gave no details.
US officials including Austin have urged Israel to protect civilians in Gaza, a call echoed on Tuesday by British Foreign Secretary David Cameron. He urged Israel to take a “much more surgical, clinical and targeted approach” in dealing with Hamas.
James Elder, spokesperson for the United Nations children’s fund, UNICEF, expressed his rage after returning from Gaza.
He said he was “furious that those with power shrug at the humanitarian nightmares unleashed on a million children,” including some who had undergone amputations and were then “killed in these hospitals,” as bombardments continue.
One of the last remaining hospitals in northern Gaza, Al-Ahli, stopped operating after it was stormed and “put out of action” by Israeli forces, its director Fadel Naim told AFP.
A top concern for many Israelis remains the fate of the 129 hostages still held in Gaza after 80 were freed last month in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced protests from hostage relatives seeking an urgent deal to secure the captives’ freedom. Meeting their families on Tuesday he said: “I will spare no effort on the subject and our duty is to bring them all back.”
The Gaza war has sparked fears of regional escalation and seen Israel trade deadly cross-border fire with Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon.
Four of the world’s biggest shipping companies — CMA CGM Group, Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk and MSC — have diverted their vessels from the Red Sea, as has oil firm BP, in a move that sent up energy prices.
In a statement Monday, Austin said the new maritime security initiative, Operation Prosperity Guardian, is under the umbrella of the existing Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and led by Task Force 153.
CMF is a “coalition of the willing” whose 39 members do not have specific commitments but can assign ships, aircraft or officers as they are able, the CMF website says.
Task Force 153, formed last year, is currently led by the US Navy with a focus on “maritime security and capacity building efforts” in the Red Sea area, according to its website.
Hamas chief to visit Egypt Wednesday for Gaza cease-fire talks: Hamas source
Qatar-based Haniyeh will head a “high-level” Hamas delegation to Egypt
GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh is set to visit Egypt Wednesday for talks on a cease-fire in Gaza and a prisoner exchange with Israel, a source close to the Palestinian militant group said.
Qatar-based Haniyeh will head a “high-level” Hamas delegation to Egypt, where he is due to hold talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and others, the source told AFP on Tuesday.
The discussions will be “on stopping the aggression and the war to prepare an agreement for the release of prisoners (and) the end of the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip,” the source said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk about the visit.
GAZA STRIP: Before war broke out in Gaza, Mahmud Al-Daoudi could never have imagined the radio sets gathering dust in his shop would be in such high demand, offering his customers a precious link with the outside world.
Power cuts have long been a part of everyday life, but the besieged territory’s 2.4 million people are now enduring long blackouts after Israel cut off electricity and fuel supplies.
Its relentless assault has killed more than 19,450 Gazans, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s Health Ministry.
Israel began its devastating air and ground offensive following the October 7 Hamas attacks, which killed around 1,140 people in southern Israel, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
It is now impossible to plug in computers or television sets, recharge phones or access the internet without generators or solar panels, a luxury few Gazans can afford.
Stations such as BBC Arabic and Al Jazeera have launched special channels to help keep displaced people up to date with the news.
But to keep up with the news, there’s always the battery-powered radio.
“We had a full stock but we’ve been completely out of them since the first week” of the war, Daoudi said.
With the phone and internet cuts, “radio is the only way to find out what’s going on,” he said.
The long battery life is another plus, he said from his store in Rafah, at the southern end of the territory.
Before the war, a radio cost around 25 shekels ($7) — now, they go for around 60 shekels ($16).
“We’ve even resold the broken radios people returned to us,” the 33-year-old said.
When the radio sets disappeared from the shelves, customers asked for old telephones with built-in radios and torches, a welcome help when night falls.
“Now we’re running out of phones,” Daoudi told AFP.
It’s impossible to order new stock, with only limited humanitarian aid trickling into the territory.
“People want to follow the news, hear where the shelling is taking place and find out about the fate of their families,” said Hussein Abu Hashem, who has run out of radios at his shop too.
According to the UN, 1.9 million Palestinians have been displaced since the start of the war, around 85 percent of the population.
Many of them are now living in makeshift camps in the south of the territory where they lack basic supplies.
“I don’t know what’s happening around us, where the strikes are, which houses are targeted, who’s alive, who the martyrs are,” Umm Ibrahim told AFP in the southern city of Khan Younis.
“We want to receive news from anywhere in Gaza,” she said.
“When my battery runs out, I walk around the camp and listen out for other people’s radios.”
Stations such as BBC Arabic and Al Jazeera have launched special channels to help keep displaced people up to date with the news.
Some Gazans, like 75-year-old Hebrew-speaker Mohammed Hassouna, manage to pick up the news from Israeli radio stations.
He said it allows him to keep up with the latest “from the Israeli side.”
“I keep my children and neighbors informed,” he said.
Outside his tent, Salah Zorob, 37, spends his time flicking through radio stations on his mobile phone.
“The world is moving forward with modern technology but here in Gaza we’re moving backwards,” he said.
“They’re going to take us back to the Stone Age.”
How Israeli military raids, settler attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank create a counterproductive cycle
At least 278 Palestinians have been killed and more than 4,520 arrested in West Bank raids since October 7
Polls suggest link between campaign of harassment and violence and rise in support for armed resistance
Updated 19 December 2023
ANAN TELLO
LONDON: While fighting rages in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, Israeli authorities have been carrying out raids across the occupied West Bank that the Palestinian population views as “collective punishment.”
At least 278 Palestinians, including 70 children, have been killed during such raids since Oct. 7, according to UN figures, and more than 4,520 have been detained, according to local prisoner rights groups.
Far from removing the potential security threat emanating from the West Bank, experts say Israel may actually be inviting hostility, and consequently boosting the popularity of Hamas among the Palestinian population.
Israel’s actions in the West Bank are likely to “have an adverse effect on Israel; it is very unlikely to make Israelis safer,” Tahani Mustafa, a senior Palestine analyst at International Crisis Group, told Arab News.
“I can’t say necessarily if they (the Israeli government) are succeeding, given the recent opinion polls where we have seen, obviously, a rise for the support of Hamas and armed resistance.”
An opinion poll conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2 found that “support for Hamas has more than tripled in the West Bank compared to three months ago.”
Although the poll shows the majority in both the West Bank and the Gaza Strip do not support Hamas, it suggests the escalating violence in the West Bank will “blow back on Israel,” said Mustafa.
And while “only time will tell” what the adverse effect might be, it could “push Palestinians to want to pursue armed resistance,” as Israel’s escalation “has made more radical elements like Hamas far more popular than they were prior to Oct. 7.”
Militants belonging to Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing up to 1,400 people and taking some 240 hostage — including many foreign nationals.
Israel responded to the attack by mounting a massive aerial bombardment and ground offensive into the Gaza Strip with the stated aim of rescuing the hostages and removing the Hamas threat.
In the process, however, the Israel Defense Forces has killed more than 19,600 people, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, caused immense damage to civilian infrastructure, displaced almost 2 million people — and has even gunned down hostages by mistake.
This latest bout of violence in the decades-old conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians has not been confined to Gaza alone. The West Bank, nominally controlled by the Palestinian Authority, has also seen a spike in violence and harassment.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, OCHA, published a report on Dec. 15 highlighting just some of the violent acts meted out on the Palestinians by Israeli troops and Jewish settlers since Oct. 7.
“Already, 2023 is the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since OCHA began recording casualties in 2005,” the agency said.
In one Dec. 8 incident, Israeli soldiers were filmed gunning down two Palestinian men in the Faraa refugee camp in the northern West Bank. Israeli human rights group B’Tselem posted the footage online, accusing the army of carrying out “illegal executions.”
In response, Israeli authorities said they would open a military police probe into the shootings “on the suspicion that during the incident, shots were fired not in accordance with the law.”
Despite Israel’s claim that it is only targeting Hamas and its supporters in its raids, human rights monitors say many innocents are being swept up in its mass arrests or being killed or injured in the crossfire.
The majority of people being targeted by Israeli violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem “are not Hamas and Islamic Jihad,” said Mustafa. “The majority of those that are being targeted are Fatah.”
Fatah, formerly the Palestinian National Liberation Movement, is the dominant party in the Palestinian Authority, the governing body that has ruled the West Bank since its conception in the Oslo Accords of the 1990s.
Despite Israel’s official stance that it is merely trying to eliminate potential terrorist threats, Mustafa believes the spate of violence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem “goes far beyond a military objective.”
Amnesty International said in a statement in November there has been a spike in Israel’s use of so-called administrative detention in the West Bank — a development that had already reached a 20-year high prior to Oct. 7.
The human rights monitor defines the measure as “a form of detention under which individuals are detained by state authorities based on secret security grounds that the defendant and their lawyer cannot review.”
Palestinians have been subject to administrative detention since 1945, first under the British Mandate and then under Israeli control.
Administrative detainees are granted a hearing at a military court, in front of an Israeli military judge, but the state is not required to disclose any of its evidence to the detainees or their lawyers.
The detainees can then be sentenced to up to six months in prison. But the six months can be extended indefinitely by the military court, meaning that administrative detainees have no real idea at any point how long they are going to be imprisoned.
On Dec. 15, Israel detained 16 citizens from Jericho, Jerusalem, Hebron, Tulkarem, Bethlehem and Ramallah. Three days earlier, 51 citizens, including former detainees, were arrested during Israeli raids in the city of Jenin and the village of Silwad in Ramallah.
In a statement on Dec. 16, the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said the Israeli military has been arresting people at home and at checkpoints, while others had “surrendered themselves under threat and (are) held as hostages.”
Mustafa said Israel’s recent actions are “in many ways, intended to be a pre-emptive strike from Israel, to make sure that Palestinians are very aware that they cannot, by any means, push back against what has turned into an increasingly violent occupation.”
In her view, what the Israelis are doing in the West Bank “is very psychological; it is targeting the psyche of Palestinians,” designed “to teach Palestinians — not just Hamas, but Palestinians more broadly — a very harsh lesson.”
She added: “They are not targeting specific segments, militants, or military targets here (in the West Bank) … they are quite literally terrorizing Palestinian civilian populations.”
In what it described in a statement on Thursday as “a 60-hour-long extensive operation in the Jenin refugee camp and in the city of Jenin,” Israeli forces reportedly destroyed much of the area’s civil infrastructure, killed at least 12 Palestinians and wounded 34 others, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.
During the operation, which began on Dec. 15, more than 100 civilians were detained, including medical workers, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club, a local rights group.
“Israel is behaving with complete impunity, and it is making that very loud and clear,” said Mustafa, stressing this was “a very clear message they (Israel) are signaling here, which is that Palestinians are not safe anywhere.”
She also highlighted “the increase in settler violence” against Palestinians in the West Bank, pointing out this has been “very much emboldened with the emergency laws that have been put in place.”
Earlier this year, the Israeli parliament passed a bill to extend its “emergency regulations” in the West Bank.
The bill ensured the application of two systems of laws in the occupied Palestinian territory, giving illegal Jewish settlers the rights of Israeli citizens while imposing a military court system on non-Jewish residents.
• 4,520 Palestinians arrested in West Bank since Oct. 7.
• 150 Women arrested out of the total.
• 255 Children who Israel have detained.
• 1,000 Number of arrests in Hebron alone.
• 278 People killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7.
Mustafa said Israel’s actions imply to Palestinians “that they (Israeli settlers) can do whatever they like to them, and there is not a thing that the international community will do to stop them. And it’s very clear that, ultimately, they are subject to the whims of their overlords, which is Israel.”
International human rights bodies, including Amnesty International, concur that the establishment of Israeli civilian settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory and the displacement of local populations violate fundamental principles of international humanitarian law.
Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention prohibits the deportation or transfer of any occupying country’s civilian population into territory it occupies.
The same article also prohibits the “individual or mass forcible transfers, as well as deportations of protected persons from occupied territory.”
Palestinians are “deeply traumatized” and lack any avenues of redress or representation, even via the Palestinian administration, said Mustafa.
“Palestinians are ultimately the ones that are going to pay the price here. We have seen them pay the price. They have very limited means to push back for now, but, as I said, that pushback is going to be something that we see gradually over time.”
When asked about settler attacks, the Israeli army usually says that it aims to defuse conflict and troops “are required to act” if Israeli citizens violate the law. It seldom responds to requests for comment on specific incidents.