Closing bell: Saudi main index dipped to close at 11,702 

Closing bell: Saudi main index dipped to close at 11,702 
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.77 billion ($1.55 billion) as 110 of the listed stocks advanced, while 106 retreated.  Shutterstock
Updated 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Closing bell: Saudi main index dipped to close at 11,702 

Closing bell: Saudi main index dipped to close at 11,702 
Updated 18 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index dipped on Wednesday, losing 10.56 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at 11,702.90. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.77 billion ($1.55 billion) as 110 of the listed stocks advanced, while 106 retreated.  

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index dipped 4.95 points, or 0.33 percent, to close at 1,512.51. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu also dropped by 187.98 points, or 0.79 percent, to close at 23,726.95. This comes as 27 of the listed stocks advanced while as many as 30 retreated. 

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Automotive Services Co., whose share price surged 10 percent to SR69.30.  

Other top performers include Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. and Saudi Co. for Hardware, whose share prices soared by 9.93 percent and 6.35 percent to stand at SR157.20 and SR36, respectively. 

In addition to this, other top performers included Middle East Specialized Cables Co. and Saudi Steel Pipe Co. 

The worst performer was Al-Baha Investment and Development Co., whose share price dropped by 7.14 percent to SR0.13. 

Other worst performers were Alamar Foods Co. as well as Elm Co., whose share prices dropped by 3.99 percent and 2.63 percent to stand at SR91.50 and SR800, respectively. 

Moreover, other worst performers also include Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. and Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development. 

On the announcements front, Red Sea International Co. has signed a four-year deal with Baker Hughes to design and operate modular buildings supporting oil exploration in the Eastern Province.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the fully furnished units, resilient to harsh conditions, will serve as offices, dining areas, gyms, and more.  

Beyond construction, RSI will provide ongoing support services, including catering and utilities. Revenues are expected from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Generative AI market value to hit $1.27tn globally by 2032: SDAIA 

Generative AI market value to hit $1.27tn globally by 2032: SDAIA 
Updated 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Generative AI market value to hit $1.27tn globally by 2032: SDAIA 

Generative AI market value to hit $1.27tn globally by 2032: SDAIA 
Updated 9 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The generative artificial intelligence market value is projected to hit SR4.8 trillion ($1.27 trillion) globally by 2032, according to a newly released report. 

Issued by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the guide reviews the technology, its components, and use cases.

Generative AI uses machine learning techniques and deep neural networks in order to simulate the human ability to create new data or original and innovative content such as texts, images, and videos.

 The study entails its benefits, adoption methods, and impact on various digital applications and services of vital sectors. 

This aligns with SDAIA’s aim to raise awareness of the importance of this advanced form of AI as it contributes to enhancing the building of a bright future for the Kingdom.

In accordance with the Saudi Vision 2030, the region aims to be among the leading countries in developing this sector. 

The report also reveals that generative AI may raise the global gross domestic product by 7 percent over the next 10 years.

S&P elevates Tawuniya's credit rating to 'A' with 'Stable' outlook

S&P elevates Tawuniya’s credit rating to ‘A’ with ‘Stable’ outlook
Updated 41 min ago
ARAB NEWS  
S&P elevates Tawuniya’s credit rating to ‘A’ with ‘Stable’ outlook

S&P elevates Tawuniya’s credit rating to ‘A’ with ‘Stable’ outlook
Updated 41 min ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi insurer Tawuniya’s credit rating has been upgraded from A- to A with a “Stable” outlook by S&P Global, citing an improved capital adequacy ratio.

The agency underscored that the key impetus for the change lies in Tawuniya’s efforts to curtail liability risk charges, coupled with a consequential augmentation of total adjusted capital.

The discernible strides in capital strength signify a robust financial position, reflecting positively on the insurer’s ability to navigate risks and uncertainties effectively.

S&P said in the statement: “The stable outlook reflects our view that Tawuniya will retain its market-leading position in Saudi Arabia, as well as very strong capital and earnings, supported by both its underwriting and investment activities over the next two years.”

Looking ahead, the rating firm outlined potential factors that could lead to a negative rating action.

That included a significant deterioration in Tawuniya’s capital and earnings, unexpected underwriting or investment losses, higher-than-expected premium growth, or changes in the competitive landscape. 

Conversely, the likelihood of an upgrade within the two-year outlook period is considered limited, contingent upon insurance firm passing a hypothetical sovereign stress test.

The company is expected to maintain robust capital adequacy through 2025, primarily supported by substantial earnings retention. 

“We expect Tawuniya’s top line to increase by 35 percent in 2023 before moderating to still-significant rates of 15 percent–20 percent in 2024-2025,” S&P Global said.

The insurer’s strategic positioning in the Saudi market and its strong reputation are anticipated to fuel its competitive standing, allowing Tawuniya to capitalize on emerging business opportunities.

S&P Global Ratings underscored Tawuniya’s relatively limited potential for capital and earnings volatility, citing risk mitigation strategies such as ceding larger property or casualty risks to highly rated international partners and maintaining a highly liquid investment portfolio. 

While Tawuniya is acknowledged as a government-related entity due to its significance in the Saudi insurance sector, the firm emphasized that the ratings “are based on its stand-alone credit profile assessment and do not benefit from any additional notches due to government support.”

Mabanee's subsidiary secured $1.16bn financing for real estate project 'The Avenues Khobar'

Mabanee’s subsidiary secured $1.16bn financing for real estate project ‘The Avenues Khobar’
Updated 20 December 2023
Arab News
Mabanee’s subsidiary secured $1.16bn financing for real estate project ‘The Avenues Khobar’

Mabanee’s subsidiary secured $1.16bn financing for real estate project ‘The Avenues Khobar’
Updated 20 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Real estate firm Shomoul has secured a $1.16 billion deal with a consortium of banks to develop a mixed-purpose project in AlKhobar. 

The company, a subsidary of Kuwait-based real estate company Mabanee, will fund the “The Avenues Khobar” with an Islamic financial facility agreement with a term of 12 years.

Covering an expanse of 197,673 sq. meters, the initiative will feature commercial facilities, dedicated entertainment spaces, and hotels, as well as residential apartments, offices, medical clinics, and exhibition halls.

The development is set to feature modern designs reflecting the nature of the Eastern Province, adhering to the highest environmental and energy conservation standards. Further sustainability elements will be incorporated to align with the vision of the Kingdom. 

“The Avenues Khobar” is scheduled to open its doors to the public by 2025.

This financing agreement marks a significant milestone for Mabanee and its subsidiary, reinforcing their commitment to the successful realization of this project and further contributing to the growth and development of the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia.

Mabanee’s subsidiary Shomoul has also developed “The Avenues Riyadh,” situated in the northern part of Riyadh, spanning an expansive land area of 387,654 sq. meters.

The multifaceted destination encompasses upscale and lifestyle hotels, residential apartments, and office spaces, accompanied by a parking facility capable of accommodating more than 15,000 vehicles.

In a recent initiative to enhance tourism and hospitality in Alkhobar, a partnership has been established between the Tourism Development Fund and Riyadh-based RC Beach Real Estate Fund to oversee the development of Ritz-Carlton Khobar, the first beach resort in the city. 

The fund’s strategy stands as one of the primary drivers of the Kingdom’s tourism sector.

Saudi Arabia's mobile services revenue to hit $17.3bn by 2028: GlobalData  

Saudi Arabia’s mobile services revenue to hit $17.3bn by 2028: GlobalData  
Updated 20 December 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia’s mobile services revenue to hit $17.3bn by 2028: GlobalData  

Saudi Arabia’s mobile services revenue to hit $17.3bn by 2028: GlobalData  
Updated 20 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s mobile services revenue is expected to hit $17.3 billion by 2028, driven by the increasing adoption of data services, a new report showed. 

The data analytics firm GlobalData predicted that the revenue will experience a 6.3 percent compound annual growth rate over the next five years, rising from $12.7 billion in 2023. 

The report, titled “Saudi Arabia Mobile Broadband Forecast,” revealed a contrasting trend between mobile voice service revenue and mobile data service revenue.

Mobile voice service revenue is projected to decline at a CAGR of 3.2 percent during 2023-2028, reflecting the drop in mobile voice average revenue per user levels.  

In contrast, mobile data service revenue is expected to experience growth with a CAGR of 9.6 percent, driven by the widespread adoption of 5G services.  

The projected average monthly mobile data usage is expected to rise significantly, from 44.3 gigabytes in 2023 to 89.8 GB in 2028.

This surge is attributed to the increasing consumption of high-bandwidth online video services and social media content through smartphones. 

The report highlights that telecom operators are actively supporting this trend through data-centric plans. For example, Zain KSA is offering an additional 150 GB of social media data for apps like YouTube and Facebook, coupled with a 150 GB prepaid mobile internet plan priced at SR458.85 ($122) for three months. 

Kantipudi Pradeepthi, a telecom analyst at GlobalData, said, “5G subscriptions will surpass 4G subscriptions and go on to account for 84 percent share of the total mobile subscriptions in 2028, driven by the 5G network expansion initiatives of the telecom regulator and mobile operators.” 

The analyst noted that 4G will remain the leading mobile technology by subscriptions in Saudi Arabia until 2025.  

Pradeepthi added: “Saudi Telecom Company led the mobile services market in Saudi Arabia, in terms of mobile subscriptions, in 2023, followed by Mobily.”  

STC is expected to retain its leading position through 2028, primarily driven by its strong focus on accelerating 5G service expansions and tapping opportunities in the machine-to-machine/Internet of Things segment, according to GlobalData’s analyst.   

Saudi Arabia's inbound tourists surge 142% to 14.2m in H1 2023 

Saudi Arabia’s inbound tourists surge 142% to 14.2m in H1 2023 
Updated 20 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Saudi Arabia’s inbound tourists surge 142% to 14.2m in H1 2023 

Saudi Arabia’s inbound tourists surge 142% to 14.2m in H1 2023 
Updated 20 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Tourist numbers in Saudi Arabia saw a 142 percent surge in the first half of 2023 with 14.2 million visitors traveling to the Kingdom. 

The year-on-year rise was reported by the Saudi Ministry of Tourism, which also revealed a 132 percent increase in spending by inbound travelers over the same period, registering SR86.9 billion ($23.17 billion). 

Overall figures showed there were 39 million domestic tourists in the Kingdom over the six-month period, with spending from those people hitting SR63.1 million. 

Developing the tourism sector is a key ambition for Saudi Arabia as part of its economic diversification plan known as 2030, and the Kingdom aims to attract 150 million travelers annually by the end of the decade.  

“With the continuous development of the tourism sector, there has been an increase in the number of (inbound) tourists for all purposes with leisure tourists showing the highest growth at 347 percent vs. the first half of 2022,” said the Ministry.  

It added: “Leisure was the top purpose in the number of visitors, achieving an increase of 18 percent compared to the first half of 2022, with 16.6 million tourists accounting for 43 percent of all domestic tourist trips.”  

The ministry added that the outbound tourism sector witnessed a 37 percent growth in the number of tourists in the first half of this year while spending surged by 74 percent compared to the same period in 2022.  

According to the ministry, the rise in outbound tourism in the first half was driven by the lifting of global travel restrictions, in addition to having the start of the summer season and school break in June.  

Non-Saudi residents represented 45 percent of all outbound tourists, while their expenditure made up 66 percent of the total outbound spending, the statement added.  

The Kingdom’s National Tourism Strategy had initially set a target of 100 million tourists annually by 2030.  

However, as Saudi Arabia’s tourist destinations started receiving global attention, the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said in October that this ambition has been revised up to 150 million visitors.  

The minister also added that Saudi Arabia will invest over $800 billion into the sector over the next 10 years. 

