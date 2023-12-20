German airport operator Fraport eyes key role in Saudi aviation market expansion 

RIYADH: German transport company Fraport aims to solidify its position as the preferred strategic partner in the Saudi airport market, with a new contract in Jeddah set to commence “very soon,” said an official.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Saudi Airport Exhibition, Alexander Larisch, the managing director of Fraport Saudi Arabia, expressed that the company is inspired by the “enormous transformation” outlined in Vision 2030.

Highlighting the vast potential in the Kingdom’s aviation sector, he identified opportunities for collaboration with Matarat Holding, as well as with the operators of Jeddah Airports Co., Dhahran Airport, and Cluster 2 Co.

Larisch said: “Our vision is to become the strategic partner of choice in the market, and we are looking into various opportunities to support the airports, to grow and to sustain their business model.”

The operator of Frankfurt Airport was previously active in the Kingdom’s aviation market from 2008 to 2014, the executive noted, adding that it supported the operation of the aviation hubs in Jeddah and Riyadh.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Larisch revealed the company re-entered the market and has since supported Riyadh Airports Co. in achieving its operational readiness for Terminals 3 and 4.

“We have had our establishment since 2008 and we would like to grow with the projects in Saudi Arabia. And we are looking at different initiatives, talking to the different stakeholders,” he said.

The managing director further mentioned that the company, currently operating in 28 airports worldwide, “has plans” to expand in the market from a consultancy perspective, emphasizing their positive relations with the Kingdom.

He aadded: “I think (that) we, as Fraport, have a global name and presence. Our business model, operating not only in Frankfurt but (in) a total of 28 airports across the globe, speaks for itself.

“So, I think we are a good partner for the aviation industry. Of course, this is based on trust. It is based on establishing relationships with various entities and decision-makers.”