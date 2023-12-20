Brawl mars Turkish football’s return from suspension

You are here

Istanbulspor players leave the field after their president Ecmel Faik Sarialioglu, called them off the pitch in protest of not getting penalty against Trabznospor, during a Turkish Super Lig match in Istanbul on Dec. 19, 2023. (AP)
  • Tuesday’s altercation between players from Bursaspor and Diyarbakirspor involved two third-division teams with a history of ethnically fueled tensions
  • Security forces were called in to help break up the on-the-pitch violence and accompanying altercations between fans in the stands
ISTANBUL: A violent fight involving flying kicks marred Turkish football’s return from a week-long suspension caused by a club president punching a referee.
Tuesday’s altercation between players from Bursaspor and Diyarbakirspor involved two third-division teams with a history of ethnically fueled tensions.
Viral images showed Bursaspor players rushing at their visitors from Diyarbakir — a southeastern city that serves as the informal capital of Turkiye’s Kurdish minority — after the final whistle of their 2-0 home defeat.
Security forces were called in to help break up the on-the-pitch violence and accompanying altercations between fans in the stands.
The referee ended up handing out three red cards to Diyarbakirspor players and two for the home team once calm was restored.
The Turkish football federation issued no official statement.
The match was one of a raft played on the first day since all matches were suspended following an attack last week against a top-flight referee.
Turkiye’s football federation banned Ankaragucu president Faruk Koca for life and ordered the capital’s main club to play five home matches behind closed doors and pay a 60,000 euro ($65,000) fine for their boss’ antics.
Referee Halil Umut Meler spent a night in hospital and then issued a statement accusing Koca of threatening his life.
Teams from Turkiye’s Kurdish regions and their supporters have been involved in repeated fights during Turkish league matches — including against those involving Bursaspor.
Bursaspor played seven matches earlier this year in an empty stadium following another violent incident during which its fans chanted anti-Kurdish slogans during a match against Diyarbakir-based Amed SK.
Tuesday’s return to league play also saw a top-division match suspended over a disputed referee decision.
Istanbulspor president Ecmel Faik Sarialioglu ordered his team off the pitch after the referee decided against whistling for a foul during a phase of play that resulted in a goal by visiting Trabzonspor.
The match was suspended with Trabzonspor leading 2-1 in the second half.
League rules stipulate that a team that fails to finish a match is automatically awarded a 3-0 defeat.

MANCHESTER, England: FIFA has defended its newly expanded Club World Cup from criticism that players are being overworked by pointing to the longevity of aging stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Concerns were raised about players’ physical and mental health after world soccer’s governing body introduced a 32-team tournament to an increasingly congested calendar.

Arsene Wenger, FIFA’s chief of global football development, said Tuesday there have been “huge improvements on the welfare side” in areas such as nutrition, injury prevention and medical technology, and that players are performing at the highest level for longer.

“We see players receiving world awards, the likes of Messi, Ronaldo, (Karim) Benzema, all over the age of 35. And it is not unusual to see international careers lasting over 20 years. Not so long ago, that was not possible,” said Wenger, the former Arsenal manager.

The first edition of the revamped Club World Cup will be held in the US from June 15 to July 13, 2025.

“The positive impact that this will have on clubs is going to be huge, because it will increase resources for clubs all over the world to develop and to compete,” Wenger said. “There is demand for big competitions in football, and there has been a good support for this one.”

While the European Club Association described the tournament as “fantastic news for club football,” world players’ union FIFPRO hit out at the plans.

It said that without initiating “further player workload safeguards” the scheduling of the event showed a “lack of consideration for the mental and physical health of participating players, as well as a disregard for their personal and family lives.”

FIFPRO has raised concerns that players’ careers could be curtailed by the demands being placed on players.

Wenger said rest periods during and after the tournament would be respected, but a report by FIFPRO this year found that 43 percent of players surveyed from last year’s World Cup — which was held midway through many seasons in November and December — experienced “extreme or increased mental fatigue.”

In the Club World Cup’s current format, the champions of Europe and South America play a maximum of two games. The expanded version would see teams play in a group stage and then knockouts from the round of 16 to the final, meaning a maximum seven matches for the winner and runner up.

The last edition of the Club World Cup in its current guise is currently being held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and Champions League title holders Manchester City are aiming to win the trophy for the first time.

If successful, the expanded version, which will be staged every four years, has the potential to rival the popularity of soccer’s most successful competitions like the Premier League and Champions League.

  • In the second part of an exclusive interview with Arab News, Plumptre eyes dream qualification with Nigeria for the 2024 Paris Games after a memorable 2023 World Cup
LONDON: Ashleigh Plumptre, the intrepid Al-Ittihad center-back, admits she is not easily starstruck, but there is one sportswoman, that if they were to meet, would make her quite “nervous.”

Since arriving in Saudi Arabia in September, she has not rushed to seek autographs or take selfies with icons such as Karim Benzema or N’Golo Kante, prominent figures in her club’s men’s team.

Her motivation for making the transition from her hometown club Leicester City to Jeddah transcends financial incentives and fame.

According to Plumptre, the move is about enriching her life.

However, the prospect of encountering one particular sports star, Tunisia’s tennis player Ons Jabeur, makes Plumptre giddy with excitement, akin to a child on Christmas morning.

“When I said I’m not easily starstruck, I think if I saw her I’d be very nervous,” Plumptre told Arab News over Zoom, a smile lighting up her face. “I can’t even fathom that.”

Plumptre is desperate to realize a childhood dream by competing at the Olympics.

Her choice of Jabeur as the person she would most like to meet at the Olympics is fitting. Both Plumptre and Jabeur are trailblazers in their own right. Plumptre became the highest-profile women’s player in the Saudi Women’s Premier League when she joined Al-Ittihad in September.

Jabeur is a three-time grand slam finalist, who is continually breaking barriers for Arab and African athletes by excelling in a sport dominated by Americans and Europeans.

“I just think she’s an incredibly inspirational human, never mind a tennis player,” Plumptre said.

A coveted meeting with Jabeur hinges on Nigeria’s success in the Confederation of African Football Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament.

Two “very difficult” home-and-away ties against Cameroon await the Super Falcons in the third round in February.

If they win those and fourth-round matches against either Tanzania or South Africa in April, they would seal one of two African berths in the Paris 2024 women’s football tournament.

“Would it be the pinnacle of my career? Yes,” Plumptre continued. “It makes me smile just thinking about the Olympics. I love helping people and the only thing I was really interested in at school was human biology.

“I was just fascinated with the human body. My dream when I was younger was to be a doctor on an Olympic team because I love the Olympics.”

Plumptre has already experienced footballing nirvana, having performed admirably at her maiden World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in the summer.

She was instrumental in Nigeria reaching the last 16, beating the co-hosts and eventual semifinalists Australia in the group stage.

“It was a crazy, crazy experience, but one that I will always cherish,” Plumptre said.

The magnitude of the tournament prompted her to start a diary, a departure from her normal habits, capturing her emotions and experiences during this extraordinary journey.

“I was like, ‘I want to remember this for the rest of my life,’” she said.

Her diary would surely be a compelling read, documenting triumph and adversity.

Plumptre battled tendinitis, affecting her ability to train properly during the tournament. Yet, she persevered, displaying mental strength that surpassed her expectations. In the last-16 tie against heavily fancied England, she hit the crossbar as the Super Falcons pushed for victory.

However, with the score locked at 0-0 after 120 pulsating minutes, the Lionesses would win the resultant penalty shootout 4-2.

Despite the agonizing defeat, Plumptre’s enduring emotion is one of immense pride.

“It’s made me realize I can mentally push through things that I just didn’t think I could,” she said.

Plumptre’s decision to represent Nigeria over the Lionesses epitomizes her unwavering pursuit of inner fulfillment, both in life and football. Despite winning 30 caps across England’s youth teams, she never received a call-up to the senior squad.

After Leicester City’s 2021 FA Women’s Championship triumph, Plumptre contemplated her future goals. At the dining table one day, she pondered, “Well, what else do I care about?”

Motivated partly by her half-sister Bayleigh’s experience with racism at school, Plumptre explored her Nigerian heritage. Identifying as mixed race while Bayleigh, 13, identifies as black, they share the same black father, Tim, and different white mothers. The decision to represent Nigeria provided an opportunity for Plumptre to teach both herself and Bayleigh about their ancestry.

With 15 caps for Nigeria since 2022, Plumptre harbors no regrets about turning her back on the European champions and World Cup runners-up.

“I just feel like if I were to have made that decision, everything from then on would have been different,” Plumptre said. “And would it have been what I was meant to do? I really don’t think so.”

She enjoyed playing alongside Lionesses including Keira Walsh, Alessia Russo, and Georgia Stanway in the England age-group ranks, though.

“I’m very much in support of them doing well as I know a lot of them and they’re good people.”

LONDON: Eddie Howe believes Kieran Trippier deserves support not criticism after his latest high-profile error contributed to Newcastle United being dumped out of the Carabao Cup.

Last season's runners up were beaten 4-2 on penalties by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, having been leading up until the 92nd minute, thanks to Callum Wilson's opener. However, with less than 90 seconds remaining Trippier's poorly executed header back to Martin Dubravka fell kindly for Mykhailo Mudryk, who tucked home an injury-time leveller to take the clash to penalties.

Trippier and Matt Ritchie then missed from the spot as the Blues secured a place in the last four of the competition.

And Howe was quick to defend the actions of Trippier, despite this being the latest in a recent string of individual errors from the 33-year-old.

"Tripps is an incredibly strong character," Howe said. "As I've said many times, a transformative signing, someone that has taken the group to a totally different level. He's been the heartbeat of that. When he's given us so much, now is our turn to support him and look after him the other. That's what we'll do.

"I'm sure he doesn't feel fantastic because he prides himself on his technical excellence & the quality of his defensive work.

"He's been a transformative signing for us and has glued the dressing room together. He's been the heartbeat of our performances.

"It's just one of those things that can happen in a football match. We defended so well, covered space well and limited them to half chances more than clear-cut chances. I thought we were a real counter threat in the first-half as well so lots of positives to take but we don't feel that right now.

"Collectively we're always together. We're always focused on the collective, not the individuals."

The cup exit represents the latest chapter in what has been a very challenging narrative for Newcastle in recent weeks. The Magpies have lost four games out of their last five in all competitions, a run not seen since the very early days post-PIF takeover.

"It hurts a lot [to be knocked out]," Howe added. "It's a very similar feeling to the end of the PSG game. The lads had committed so much, gave everything and we led for so long.

"We'd defended really, really well but we didn't get over the line. Whenever we concede we concede collectively not individually. I thought as a team defensively today we were excellent.

"Our shape was so good and we denied them really clearcut chances. We had to make some changes again due to injuries. I can't praise the players enough.

"We tried to refocus and forget the last part of the game and the fact that we were in a shootout to try to get to the semi-final. Penalty shootouts are always a lottery and we didn't quite win it then.

"I think we probably weren't as good technically as we would have wanted to be in the second half. In the first half we were a clear threat and scored our goal. But we lost our threat in the second half, even if we defended really well.

"We accepted our role in the game that we were going to defend and frustrate them. Like I say, we were a couple of minutes away from winning the game."

The Magpies face a trip to relegation-threatened Luton Town on Saturday, before hosting Nottingham Forest at St James' Park on December 26.

  • The 49-year-old Portuguese coach has succeeded Cooper, sacked by Forest on Tuesday
  • Nuno has been out of work since leaving Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad in November
LONDON: Newly-appointed Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he wanted to build on the amazing “legacy” of Steve Cooper at the Premier League club.
The 49-year-old Portuguese coach has succeeded Cooper, sacked by Forest on Tuesday after a dismal run of one win in 13 Premier League games left the club just one place, and five points, above the relegation zone.
Nuno has been out of work since leaving Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad in November.
But he has now returned to English football following a two-year absence since his departure after an ill-fated four-month spell at Tottenham Hotspur which featured a mere 10 Premier League games.
Cooper’s exit from the City Ground came with Forest having lost five of their past six games.
The 44-year-old Welshman led Forest to promotion to the Premier League in 2022, ending a 23-year absence from the top flight for a club twice crowned champions of Europe under celebrated manager Brian Clough in 1979 and 1980.
Cooper had retained the support of Forest fans after taking them from the bottom of the Championship to Premier League survival last season.
But with Cooper’s summer of heavy investment in new signings failing to deliver the required results, Forest’s Greek owner Evangelos Marinakis finally lost patience with the former Swansea boss before appointing Nuno on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
Nuno, speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, said Marinakis had not given him any specific targets.
“We didn’t mark ourselves to expectations. That’s a day-to-day process,” he said of his conversation with Marinakis.
“What he told me was that what Steve did here is huge. Getting Forest back in the Premier League is fantastic work. We are trying to improve his legacy, which is amazing.”
Nuno, whose first game as Forest boss will be at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, also had four years in charge of Wolves, guiding the club to promotion from the Championship in his first season in charge.
Wolves enjoyed consecutive seventh-place finishes in the Premier League and a run to the Europa League quarter-finals under Nuno’s leadership.
Nuno added he had no regrets over his time at Spurs, saying he had learnt lessons from both his time at the north London club and at Wolves.
“No, no regrets, it happened,” he said. “It was a pleasure to be at Spurs. Things didn’t go well so we move forward. But no regrets.
“We learn everything, ourselves everything, you learn everything every day. Different situations.
“What we did in Wolves is totally different to what happened at Tottenham. In Saudi Arabia it was a new experience for me, new learning process for me, new culture, so we are always learning.
“I think we have to prove ourselves every day, as players, as coaches, everybody, it is a constant pressure to prove.
“What I expect is to help, try to transmit my knowledge and work ethic.”

  • Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva struck after Marius Hoibraten’s own goal opened the scoring
  • City set up a clash with South American champions Fluminense in Friday’s final in Jeddah
JEDDAH: Manchester City shrugged off their sluggish Premier League form to cruise into the Club World Cup final, 3-0 over Urawa Reds on Tuesday, despite missing the presence of Erling Haaland.
Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva struck after Marius Hoibraten’s own goal opened the scoring as City set up a clash with South American champions Fluminense in Friday’s final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
City have won only one of their last six Premier League matches and fallen behind Arsenal and Liverpool in the title race.
But they were never troubled as an unblemished record for European sides against Asian teams at the Club World Cup was extended to 14 games.
Haaland sat out a third consecutive game due to a foot injury, with the Norwegian facing a race against time to be fit for the final.
However, Haaland still provoked the biggest cheer of the night from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium when he offered the crowd a wave as he appeared on the big screens during the first half.
Kevin De Bruyne was also absent from the City squad despite making his return to training on Monday from a four-month layoff due to a hamstring injury.
Without their biggest goal threat and creative hub, City lacked penetration and punch for the first 45 minutes despite enjoying over 80 percent of possession against the Asian champions.
Urawa had lost six of their previous 10 games but largely kept the European champions at bay before a self-inflicted blow opened the game up for City on the stroke of half-time.
Guardiola made the surprise call to leave Julian Alvarez on the bench, leaving City without a natural striker in their starting 11.
It took the Champions League winners 30 minutes to even create a clear sight of goal as Matheus Nunes cut inside and blasted a shot goalwards that Shusaku Nishikawa tipped over.
City were slowing building momentum toward the break as Phil Foden was next to test Nishikawa from outside the box.
But they needed a slice of fortune to break the deadlock in first-half stoppage time.
Nunes fired a low cross into the box that Hoibraten turned into his own net under little pressure.
As Urawa tired from chasing the ball in the heat, City were then able to cut loose in the second half.
Kovacic drilled in his first City goal after racing onto Kyle Walker’s pass that cut the Japanese defense wide open.
Both Kovacic and Nunes have struggled to make a meaningful impact since arriving at the treble winners in the summer transfer window.
Nunes should have followed the Croatian’s lead by netting his first goal for the club when he headed a glorious chance wide from Jack Grealish’s cross.
A third goal for City did not take long to arrive as Hoibraten’s bad luck continued when Silva’s shot deflected in off the Norwegian defender.
Silva warned of the heightened risk of injury put upon players by a “crazy” schedule after FIFA confirmed that the Club World Cup will expand to 32 teams and a month-long competition in 2025.
A hugely one-sided contest did little to whet the appetite for many more matches between Europe’s elite clubs and the rest of the world as the financial gulf between the two continues to grow.
European teams are now unbeaten in 21 Club World Cup matches stretching back to 2012.
But a comfortable evening did at least offer Guardiola the chance to rest Silva, Foden, Manuel Akanji, Rodri and John Stones for the closing stages.

