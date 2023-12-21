You are here

  • Home
  • Turkiye’s international debt sales could hit record in 2024: JPMorgan 

Turkiye’s international debt sales could hit record in 2024: JPMorgan 

Turkiye’s international debt sales could hit record in 2024: JPMorgan 
The central bank under Hafize Gaye Erkan, who was appointed as governor in June, began tightening interest rates straight away. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/w5bhp

Updated 13 sec ago
REUTERS 
Follow

Turkiye’s international debt sales could hit record in 2024: JPMorgan 

Turkiye’s international debt sales could hit record in 2024: JPMorgan 
Updated 13 sec ago
REUTERS 
Follow

LONDON: Turkiye’s pivot back to orthodox fiscal policies could pay off with record debt issuance and the continued return of foreign investors in 2024, JPMorgan Managing Director Stefan Weiler told Reuters. 

International investors had fled Turkiye amid years of low interest rates, despite soaring inflation, as well as a complex web of financial regulations and foreign exchange controls. 

But after a surprisingly strong election victory in May, President Tayyip Erdogan’s move back toward orthodox monetary policies began luring back international capital. 

“From our side, we see Turkiye as a potential big story for next year,” Weiler, the head of JPMorgan’s CEEMEA debt capital markets, told Reuters. He added that he could easily see issuance from the country exceed $25 billion next year. 

The central bank under Hafize Gaye Erkan, who was appointed as governor in June, began tightening interest rates straight away. But it was the bank’s larger, more aggressive autumn hikes that re-launched debt sales, with domestic appliance maker Arcelik in September selling the first international bond since the start of 2022. 

Issuance from corporates, banks and the government for 2023 exceeds $18 billion, the second highest on record, according to JPMorgan calculations. 

The key interest rate, which stood at 8.5 percent pre-election, now stands at 40 percent, with another hike to 42.5 percent expected later on Thursday. 

In 2024, the government is expected to issue around $10 billion in international bonds, matching this year’s number. Weiler said he expected a “significant pick-up” in borrowing from cash-hungry corporates and banks. 

“As long as market conditions globally are constructive, and as long as there’s no reversal of some of the pivots that were made, Turkiye should see the busiest year ever in terms of international capital markets issuance activity,” Weiler said. 

He added that they did not expect the country to backslide from the recent fiscal pivot, despite Erdogan’s historical penchant for unceremoniously sacking central bank chiefs and reversing policy. 

“Foreign capital already started flowing back and it seems like the tide has turned for Turkiye,” he said. 

“I would be amazed if that was to be undone and feel that the upcoming local elections will further emphasise Turkiye’s direction of travel,” he said, referring to the local elections on March 31. 

More widely, JPMorgan is expecting a pickup in global emerging market hard-currency debt issuance next year, but Weiler said that with a drop off in issuance from China, the total level would be nowhere near a historic peak.

Topics: Turkiye JPMorgan

Related

Turkiye’s lira bonds set to yield promising returns, central bank governor says
Business & Economy
Turkiye’s lira bonds set to yield promising returns, central bank governor says

Egypt raises $800m from hotels in divestment drive, PM Mostafa Madbouly reveals

Egypt raises $800m from hotels in divestment drive, PM Mostafa Madbouly reveals
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Egypt raises $800m from hotels in divestment drive, PM Mostafa Madbouly reveals

Egypt raises $800m from hotels in divestment drive, PM Mostafa Madbouly reveals
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund has signed an $800 million deal to sell a stake in seven prominent hotels to the country’s Talaat Moustafa Group in its drive to raise funds and foreign currency, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has announced, according to Reuters.

Revenues from selling stakes in state assets have reached $5.6 billion so far, said Madbouly, whose government is grappling with a long-running shortage of foreign currency and a rising debt burden. He provided no breakdown of the revenues.

The stake sales, which some expect to accelerate after a presidential election earlier this month, are seen as crucial to Egypt’s chances of easing prolonged pressure on the Egyptian pound, attracting badly needed dollars, and launching economic reforms under an International Monetary Fund loan program.

The program to offload assets has stumbled in the past, and the state and military retain a dominant position in the economy.

Under the deal for the portfolio of hotels, TMG acquired a 39 percent stake with the right to raise the share to 51 percent, the cabinet said in a statement.

Hisham Talaat Mostafa, CEO of TMG, told Reuters that other, international investors would increase the capital of the TMG holding company. “We are going to present that on the closing of the deal with all the details. It will take like another two or three weeks to have these details.”

Under the deal, an international investor will buy a minority $882.5 million stake in TMG’s hospitality company ICON, which in turn is buying the $800 million stake in the state-owned group that owns the seven hotels, according to a TMG press release.

The hotels, among Egypt’s grandest, include the Cataract in Aswan, the Winter Palace in Luxor, the Mena House in Cairo and the Cecil in Alexandria, all built in the late 19th or early 20th centuries.

The government, along with the International Finance Corporation, has conducted preliminary studies on the divestment of 50 companies, with priority given to specific sectors such as airports and telecommunications.

A $3 billion financial package reached with the IMF a year ago faltered after Egypt failed to let its currency float freely or make progress on the sale of state assets. The IMF has delayed disbursements of about $700 million due in 2023.

Yet the IMF this month said it was in talks to expand the package due to economic risk from the Israel-Hamas conflict, and has appeared to shift its emphasis from the exchange rate to inflation targeting.

“Talks with the IMF have not stopped,” Madbouly said, adding that they are working on a new timeline that would be announced soon. 

Topics: Talaat Moustafa Group Egypt hotels

Related

Saudi Arabia’s PIF buys significant minority stake in Rocco Forte Hotels
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF buys significant minority stake in Rocco Forte Hotels

Oil Updates – crude set to end winning streak over US stock build

Oil Updates – crude set to end winning streak over US stock build
Updated 42 min 3 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Oil Updates – crude set to end winning streak over US stock build

Oil Updates – crude set to end winning streak over US stock build
Updated 42 min 3 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil prices fell on Thursday and were on track to snap a three-day winning streak, as concerns over low demand following a surprise US crude inventory build outweighed jitters over global trade disruptions due to tensions in the Middle East, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures fell 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $79.48 a barrel by 6:03 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74 a barrel, also down 22 cents or 0.3 percent.

Both benchmarks ended higher on Wednesday for a third straight session, as investors worried about trade disruptions given major maritime carriers chose to steer clear of the Red Sea route, with longer voyages increasing transport and insurance costs.

“Market focus returned to sluggish global demand as the impact on the Red Sea is seen to be limited on oil as long as it does not spill over into the Strait of Hormuz,” said Tsuyoshi Ueno, senior economist at NLI Research Institute.

“A build in US crude stocks and record domestic oil production also added to pressure,” he said.

The US Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that US crude inventories rose by 2.9 million barrels in the week to Dec. 15 to 443.7 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations in a Reuters poll for a 2.3 million barrel drop.

EIA also said US crude output rose to a record 13.3 million barrels per day last week, up from the prior all-time high of 13.2 million bpd.

For shipping, about 12 percent of world traffic passes up the Red Sea and through the Suez Canal. However, the impact on oil supply has been limited so far, analysts said, because the bulk of Middle East crude is exported via the Strait of Hormuz.

“Since there will be no additional production cuts by OPEC+ ( Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies) this year, oil prices will likely remain in range through the end of the year, with focus on key economic statistics and the US dollar’s reaction to them,” said Naohiro Niimura, a partner at Market Risk Advisory, a research and consulting firm.

He predicted WTI would trade between $70 and $75 this month.

The US-led coalition imposing a price cap on seaborne Russian oil announced changes on Wednesday to its compliance regime that the Treasury Department said would make it harder for Russian exporters to bypass the cap. 

Topics: Oil Updates 

Related

Oil Updates - crude inches higher as traders monitor Red Sea tensions
Business & Economy
Oil Updates - crude inches higher as traders monitor Red Sea tensions

New Saudi airports and airlines will benefit from digital transformation: aviation expert

New Saudi airports and airlines will benefit from digital transformation: aviation expert
Updated 21 December 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

New Saudi airports and airlines will benefit from digital transformation: aviation expert

New Saudi airports and airlines will benefit from digital transformation: aviation expert
Updated 21 December 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has a “golden opportunity” for digital transformation as it creates new carriers and airports, according to a top aviation IT provider.

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Global Aviation Issues Conference in Riyadh on Dec. 20, Adonis Succar, director of business development for the Middle East and Africa at SITA, highlighted that the Kingdom is in a unique position not just in the Middle East but also worldwide in creating something entirely new groundbreaking, be it a wholly digital or utterly different type of service for customers.

He said: “SITA has been closely working with many partners in the Kingdom, whether airports or airlines, in creating that completely new digital traffic. One of them is the biometric project in Riyadh, which we had a couple of years back and with Riyadh Air, a very promising and digitally driven airline.”

Succar explained that the primary focus in the Middle East is how to make the journey completely different “from a passenger point of view.”

He said: “There’s no doubt the future is digital. Passengers are looking today to have a completely digital process from the moment they make their booking until they board the airplane and even when they arrive at their final destination.”

“We can see passengers are not looking for more control over their journey. They want a seamless and smooth travel in and outside the airport.”

The SITA executive has also emphasized the importance of data privacy. He said: “When it comes to data privacy, it’s very important to have clear communications at all levels with all stakeholders and to make sure that communication is clear toward the passenger first because they are the ones at the end of the day sharing information and biometrics.”

Speaking about the impact of COVID-19 on the industry, Succar explained that the pandemic had been the “catalyst behind digital transformation.”

He said: “The processes and the regulations around that, especially in the Middle East, can be a challenge, and COVID-19 eased up that a lot. We can see improvements in many projects run all over the Middle East.”

He further emphasized that “collaboration is key” because technology will not work alone. “It should be aligned with the people on the ground and the senior management. The vision and the objective should be clear to everybody around the airport project.”

Topics: SAE23

Saudi aviation sector to create 1.2m jobs in next 20 years

Saudi aviation sector to create 1.2m jobs in next 20 years
Updated 20 December 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Saudi aviation sector to create 1.2m jobs in next 20 years

Saudi aviation sector to create 1.2m jobs in next 20 years
  • Men, women are equally capable of contributing to the industry, says expert
Updated 20 December 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

RIYADH: The Saudi aviation industry is anticipated to create some 1.2 million job opportunities over the coming two decades to meet the “boom” in the sector, according to an aviation expert. 

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Saudi Airport Exhibition, held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, Mervat Sultan, president of the Women in Aviation Middle East Chapter, also emphasized the equal role women can play in the aviation industry. 

She stated that her organization is committed to raising public awareness about the myriad roles women can undertake in the aviation industry. 

“They can easily participate and be part of this industry. The most important part is to educate, train, and then show them the direction to what part they can participate in,” said Sultan.  

She mentioned that the only way they could achieve this was through collaboration between the private and government sectors, as well as organizations like theirs, emphasizing that they possessed the know-how and capability to accomplish it. 

She added that organizations could bring both sectors together and inform them that the industry needs 100,000 pilots, for instance. “We urge them to guide the universities to give more attention to their piloting programs than the engineering ones,” Sultan emphasized. 

“In this way, we have the workforce when we need them. When we have the aircraft ready, we have the workforce to go on board and fly them, perform the engineering and maintenance work on the aircraft, engage in ground handling services, fueling, or even management.” 

Speaking about the aviation industry in Saudi Arabia, Sultan noted a significant boom, with an increase in airports, establishment of new airlines, and a rising number of tourists.  

According to her, this surge in demand for more airlines is evident, painting a clear picture that the aviation industry in Saudi Arabia is growing significantly and is poised to lead the industry in the coming 20 years. 

Statistics showed a 126 percent industry growth in Saudi Arabia, contributing to an $82 billion revenue, and Sultan anticipated the creation of 1.2 million new jobs to support this growth. 

While emphasizing that the aviation industry knows no gender-specific challenges, she highlighted the need for increased awareness and information dissemination.  

Sultan, one of the first women in the Arab world to obtain an FAA GCAA flight dispatch license, emphasized that the aviation industry presents no challenges for women but rather opportunities that one can either seize or miss. 

She underscored the importance of scholarships and internships for the new generation, calling for support from both the government and private sectors. 

Addressing gender equality in the industry, Sultan stated that both men and women are equally capable of contributing to the aviation sector, leveraging technological advancements that have minimized physical requirements.  

She concluded by stressing the need for continuous support from both government and private sectors to fulfill the mission of empowering women in the aviation industry and showcasing the diverse roles available. 

Topics: SAE23

Related

Saudi airport development plans signify future of the industry, Global Aviation Issues Conference told
Business & Economy
Saudi airport development plans signify future of the industry, Global Aviation Issues Conference told

German airport operator Fraport eyes key role in Saudi aviation market expansion 

German airport operator Fraport eyes key role in Saudi aviation market expansion 
Updated 20 December 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
MANAL AL-BARAKATI 
Follow

German airport operator Fraport eyes key role in Saudi aviation market expansion 

German airport operator Fraport eyes key role in Saudi aviation market expansion 
Updated 20 December 2023
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI MANAL AL-BARAKATI 

RIYADH: German transport company Fraport aims to solidify its position as the preferred strategic partner in the Saudi airport market, with a new contract in Jeddah set to commence “very soon,” said an official. 

Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the Saudi Airport Exhibition, Alexander Larisch, the managing director of Fraport Saudi Arabia, expressed that the company is inspired by the “enormous transformation” outlined in Vision 2030. 

Highlighting the vast potential in the Kingdom’s aviation sector, he identified opportunities for collaboration with Matarat Holding, as well as with the operators of Jeddah Airports Co., Dhahran Airport, and Cluster 2 Co.

Larisch said: “Our vision is to become the strategic partner of choice in the market, and we are looking into various opportunities to support the airports, to grow and to sustain their business model.”  

The operator of Frankfurt Airport was previously active in the Kingdom’s aviation market from 2008 to 2014, the executive noted, adding that it supported the operation of the aviation hubs in Jeddah and Riyadh. 

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Larisch revealed the company re-entered the market and has since supported Riyadh Airports Co. in achieving its operational readiness for Terminals 3 and 4. 

“We have had our establishment since 2008 and we would like to grow with the projects in Saudi Arabia. And we are looking at different initiatives, talking to the different stakeholders,” he said. 

The managing director further mentioned that the company, currently operating in 28 airports worldwide, “has plans” to expand in the market from a consultancy perspective, emphasizing their positive relations with the Kingdom. 

He aadded: “I think (that) we, as Fraport, have a global name and presence. Our business model, operating not only in Frankfurt but (in) a total of 28 airports across the globe, speaks for itself. 

“So, I think we are a good partner for the aviation industry. Of course, this is based on trust. It is based on establishing relationships with various entities and decision-makers.”

Topics: SAE23 Fraport

Related

Innovation should be part of aviation, expert tells industry event
Business & Economy
Innovation should be part of aviation, expert tells industry event

Latest updates

Turkiye’s international debt sales could hit record in 2024: JPMorgan 
Turkiye’s international debt sales could hit record in 2024: JPMorgan 
Associate cricket nations harbor ambitions to join the big boys
Associate cricket nations harbor ambitions to join the big boys
Egypt raises $800m from hotels in divestment drive, PM Mostafa Madbouly reveals
Egypt raises $800m from hotels in divestment drive, PM Mostafa Madbouly reveals
Elderly woman killed in Israeli strike on Lebanon: state media
Elderly woman killed in Israeli strike on Lebanon: state media
Al-Ahli’s Firas Al-Buraikan shows Saudi striking prowess ranks with foreign superstars
Al-Ahli’s Firas Al-Buraikan shows Saudi striking prowess ranks with foreign superstars

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.