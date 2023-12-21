You are here

  • Home
  • Asir gears up for economic boom with launch of 2nd industrial city 

Asir gears up for economic boom with launch of 2nd industrial city 

Asir gears up for economic boom with launch of 2nd industrial city 
Asir’s first industrial city, managed by MODON, reached an occupancy rate of over 95 percent by the end of 2023. Shutterstock.
Short Url

https://arab.news/5p5an

Updated 28 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Asir gears up for economic boom with launch of 2nd industrial city 

Asir gears up for economic boom with launch of 2nd industrial city 
Updated 28 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s southwestern region is set to attract huge investments after the launch of a second industrial city in Asir. 

Inaugurated by Asir Region Gov. Prince Turki bin Talal on Dec. 20, the development will span an estimated 17.3 million sq. meters, reported the Saudi Press Agency. 

Prince Turki, who is also the chairman of the Asir Development Authority, applauded the industrial development efforts as they play a vital role in the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product.  

He also thanked the Saudi leadership for this launch, which provided jobs to thousands of people in the region and aligned with the Qimam and Shem strategy’s objectives to establish Asir as a global tourist destination. 

The strategy aims to achieve comprehensive development by pumping SR50 billion ($13.3 billion) into financing vital projects and developing tourist attractions. 

The launch occurred in the presence of Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, Majed Rafed Al-Argoubi, CEO of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, also known as MODON. 

Hashim Al-Dabbagh, the acting CEO of the ADA, was also present at the event. 

“Our country has great potential, and the industrial and mining sectors aspire to a distinct competitive reality that we seek to achieve and an attractive investment climate for various economic activities,” the SPA quoted Alkhorayef as saying. 

Asir’s first industrial city, managed by MODON, reached an occupancy rate of over 95 percent by the end of 2023. 

Covering an area of 2.7 million sq. meters, it offers various industrial services, diverse product offerings and integrated development plans.  

The city has attracted national and international companies to launch their projects and issued 178 contracts, drawing investments of about SR2 billion and employing a workforce of over 31,100 individuals. 

Saudi Arabia has been committed to supporting the industrial sector in the region through a strategic approach, including incentives, facilities and relative advantages.  

These efforts are aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to achieve comprehensive economic development and promote domestic industries. 

MODON oversees a network of 36 cities spread across the Kingdom, encompassing industrial and logistical assets considered among the world’s largest. 

The city authority has developed over 208 million sq. meters with over 6,300 factories, boosting the Kingdom’s industrial growth and economic diversification. 

Topics: Asir Asir Development Authority (ASDA)

Related

Asir farmers growing to idea of switching to organic agriculture
Saudi Arabia
Asir farmers growing to idea of switching to organic agriculture

Saudi EXIM Bank and Japan’s NEXI sign MoU to boost export activities 

Saudi EXIM Bank and Japan’s NEXI sign MoU to boost export activities 
Updated 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi EXIM Bank and Japan’s NEXI sign MoU to boost export activities 

Saudi EXIM Bank and Japan’s NEXI sign MoU to boost export activities 
Updated 7 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: A new agreement signed by the Saudi Export-Import Bank is poised to boost bilateral trade between the Kingdom and Japan.  

The memorandum of understanding, inked with Japan’s government-owned Nippon Export and Investment Insurance, aims to strengthen cooperation, enhance bilateral relations, and facilitate the exchange of products and services, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Through this MoU, both entities will facilitate smoother international trade, minimize financial losses, and provide comprehensive insurance solutions, aligning with the Saudi bank’s commitment to promote non-oil exports and contribute to global markets. 

Saad Al-Khalb, CEO of Saudi EXIM Bank, said: “The signing of this MoU reflects our commitment and relentless effort to build strategic partnerships with international institutions.”   

He emphasized the strategic importance of building international partnerships in line with Saudi industrial sector goals.    

Topics: Saudi EXIM Bank NEXI saudi-japan

Related

Saudi industry minister talks up Japan trade ties as his Tokyo visit ends
Business & Economy
Saudi industry minister talks up Japan trade ties as his Tokyo visit ends

Saudi industry minister talks up Japan trade ties as his Tokyo visit ends

Saudi industry minister talks up Japan trade ties as his Tokyo visit ends
Updated 41 min 21 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi industry minister talks up Japan trade ties as his Tokyo visit ends

Saudi industry minister talks up Japan trade ties as his Tokyo visit ends
Updated 41 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of industry and mineral resources has concluded his three-day official visit to Tokyo, highlighting the Kingdom’s commitment to fostering economic ties with Japan.

During the visit, Bandar Alkhorayef emphasized attracting investments to contribute to the Saudi industrial and mineral sectors. 

As the Japanese investors’ roundtable discussions commenced, the minister expressed optimism about the Kingdom’s potential as a hub for green metal investments. 

Alkhorayef stated: “We believe Saudi Arabia offers a great combination of natural resources and competitiveness in energy and the location to access different markets.”

He added: “We intend to make Saudi Arabia a green metal hub and are working closely with our Ministry of Energy to ensure we have the right capabilities to attract green metal investments.”

The minister emphasized the Kingdom’s industrial prowess, noting that the region has focused on this sector for many years, with a historical emphasis on the oil and gas field, particularly petrochemicals. 

Alkhorayef revealed a strategic shift, saying: “Our strategy does not only address our local needs, but it is also to participate in the challenge of global supply chains that have been disrupted in the last few years.”

The minister underscored the importance of the strong ties between Saudi Arabia and Japan, stating that the interest in bringing companies from the Asian country to the Kingdom stems from their excellent relations in the past, characterized by shared values.

As part of the visit, Alkhorayef engaged in discussions with key entities, including the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, the country’s External Trade Organization, and the Nippon Export and Investment Insurance. 

These discussions aimed to enhance the Saudi-Japanese partnership and increase the Kingdom’s exports to the Asian nation.

In a statement, Alkhorayef reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to welcoming Japanese business interest, saying: “The Kingdom opens its doors to Japanese investors and invites them to capitalize on the investment opportunities that we have developed in accordance with our industrial and mining strategy.”

He also highlighted the importance of investing in the Saudi workforce, stating: “Investing in the sons and daughters of our nation is a key pillar of Vision 2030.”

The minister added: “I am confident that the youth of the Kingdom possess the ambition, passion, and seriousness to make this investment successful and achieve the goals of the Human Capability Development Program, enabling them to compete globally.”

Alkhorayef also addressed the media at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Japan, where he outlined Saudi Arabia’s plans to diversify its economic base in line with the goals of Vision 2030. 

He provided insights into the Kingdom’s industrial and mineral wealth system, highlighting its efforts to become a center for various manufacturing and mining activities.

The minister announced that the Kingdom’s geological survey program has yielded promising results, allowing for a reevaluation of mineral deposits. 

He hinted at a significant announcement at the Future Minerals Forum next month, where a new estimation of mineral deposits, previously valued at $1.3 trillion, will be disclosed.

Topics: Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister Bandar Alkhorayef

Related

Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister discusses Vision 2030 at Arab News Japan event
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Industry and Mineral Resources Minister discusses Vision 2030 at Arab News Japan event

S&P upgrades OPEC Fund rating to AA+ with stable outlook 

S&P upgrades OPEC Fund rating to AA+ with stable outlook 
Updated 21 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

S&P upgrades OPEC Fund rating to AA+ with stable outlook 

S&P upgrades OPEC Fund rating to AA+ with stable outlook 
Updated 21 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: The OPEC Fund for International Development has seen its long-term issuer credit rating raised to AA+ from AA by S&P Global.

According to the US-based agency, an this grading signifies very low credit risk and indicates that the issuer has a strong capacity to repay its debts. 

In its latest report, S&P Global also affirmed its A-1+ short-term issuer rating for the OPEC Fund and assigned a stable outlook, indicating the issuer’s strong capacity to meet its financial commitments, according to a press statement.  

The OPEC Fund Director-General Abdulhamid Al-Khalifa said: “This rating upgrade confirms the strength of our strategy and the effective delivery of our development mandate.”  

He added: “It is a testament to our excellent financial standing and strong fundamentals, which allow us to significantly step-up support for partner counties and the global development agenda.”  

According to S&P Global, the fund has an “extremely strong financial risk profile,” which anchors it in a “very strong” liquidity position and geographical diversification.  

The report added that the financing instrument is benefiting from adequate shareholder commitment and support of its activities, with three countries holding 64 percent of shares, led by Saudi Arabia at 35.7 percent at year-end 2022. 

“We consider the OPEC Fund has executed an ambitious growth agenda over 2022-2023, with the loan book expanding almost 12 percent on average, and we believe the institution can sustain similar growth rates through 2024-2026,” stated S&P Global in the report.  

The credit rating agency further pointed out that the intergovernmental fund has now established capital market access via benchmark and commercial issuances and significant capacity to support the step-up in lending activity.

“We view positively the OPEC Fund’s entry into the public funding markets. The fund came to market in January 2023 with a three-year fixed-rate, benchmark-sized sustainability bond, raising $1 billion in its debut issuance,” said S&P Global.  

It added: “We assess this transaction to be sufficient to finance the OPEC Fund’s lending agenda for the next 18 months while also replenishing the liquidity reserves.”  

Since its establishment in 1976, the intergovernmental development finance institution has disbursed over $24 billion in over 125 countries, supporting the delivery of the global sustainable development agenda and addressing global challenges which include climate change and food security.  

Earlier this year, it announced the approval of more than $440 million in new development financing, bringing the total approved loan amount to $600 million for 18 projects in the final quarter of 2023. 

Topics: OPEC Fund for International Development S&P Global Ratings

Related

OPEC Fund, UNIDO boost cooperation in clean energy
Business & Economy
OPEC Fund, UNIDO boost cooperation in clean energy

Turkiye’s international debt sales could hit record in 2024: JPMorgan 

Turkiye’s international debt sales could hit record in 2024: JPMorgan 
Updated 21 December 2023
REUTERS 
Follow

Turkiye’s international debt sales could hit record in 2024: JPMorgan 

Turkiye’s international debt sales could hit record in 2024: JPMorgan 
Updated 21 December 2023
REUTERS 

LONDON: Turkiye’s pivot back to orthodox fiscal policies could pay off with record debt issuance and the continued return of foreign investors in 2024, JPMorgan Managing Director Stefan Weiler told Reuters. 

International investors had fled Turkiye amid years of low interest rates, despite soaring inflation, as well as a complex web of financial regulations and foreign exchange controls. 

But after a surprisingly strong election victory in May, President Tayyip Erdogan’s move back toward orthodox monetary policies began luring back international capital. 

“From our side, we see Turkiye as a potential big story for next year,” Weiler, the head of JPMorgan’s CEEMEA debt capital markets, told Reuters. He added that he could easily see issuance from the country exceed $25 billion next year. 

The central bank under Hafize Gaye Erkan, who was appointed as governor in June, began tightening interest rates straight away. But it was the bank’s larger, more aggressive autumn hikes that re-launched debt sales, with domestic appliance maker Arcelik in September selling the first international bond since the start of 2022. 

Issuance from corporates, banks and the government for 2023 exceeds $18 billion, the second highest on record, according to JPMorgan calculations. 

The key interest rate, which stood at 8.5 percent pre-election, now stands at 40 percent, with another hike to 42.5 percent expected later on Thursday. 

In 2024, the government is expected to issue around $10 billion in international bonds, matching this year’s number. Weiler said he expected a “significant pick-up” in borrowing from cash-hungry corporates and banks. 

“As long as market conditions globally are constructive, and as long as there’s no reversal of some of the pivots that were made, Turkiye should see the busiest year ever in terms of international capital markets issuance activity,” Weiler said. 

He added that they did not expect the country to backslide from the recent fiscal pivot, despite Erdogan’s historical penchant for unceremoniously sacking central bank chiefs and reversing policy. 

“Foreign capital already started flowing back and it seems like the tide has turned for Turkiye,” he said. 

“I would be amazed if that was to be undone and feel that the upcoming local elections will further emphasise Turkiye’s direction of travel,” he said, referring to the local elections on March 31. 

More widely, JPMorgan is expecting a pickup in global emerging market hard-currency debt issuance next year, but Weiler said that with a drop off in issuance from China, the total level would be nowhere near a historic peak.

Topics: Turkiye JPMorgan

Related

Turkiye’s lira bonds set to yield promising returns, central bank governor says
Business & Economy
Turkiye’s lira bonds set to yield promising returns, central bank governor says

Egypt raises $800m from hotels in divestment drive, PM Mostafa Madbouly reveals

Egypt raises $800m from hotels in divestment drive, PM Mostafa Madbouly reveals
Updated 21 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Egypt raises $800m from hotels in divestment drive, PM Mostafa Madbouly reveals

Egypt raises $800m from hotels in divestment drive, PM Mostafa Madbouly reveals
Updated 21 December 2023
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund has signed an $800 million deal to sell a stake in seven prominent hotels to the country’s Talaat Moustafa Group in its drive to raise funds and foreign currency, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has announced, according to Reuters.

Revenues from selling stakes in state assets have reached $5.6 billion so far, said Madbouly, whose government is grappling with a long-running shortage of foreign currency and a rising debt burden. He provided no breakdown of the revenues.

The stake sales, which some expect to accelerate after a presidential election earlier this month, are seen as crucial to Egypt’s chances of easing prolonged pressure on the Egyptian pound, attracting badly needed dollars, and launching economic reforms under an International Monetary Fund loan program.

The program to offload assets has stumbled in the past, and the state and military retain a dominant position in the economy.

Under the deal for the portfolio of hotels, TMG acquired a 39 percent stake with the right to raise the share to 51 percent, the cabinet said in a statement.

Hisham Talaat Mostafa, CEO of TMG, told Reuters that other, international investors would increase the capital of the TMG holding company. “We are going to present that on the closing of the deal with all the details. It will take like another two or three weeks to have these details.”

Under the deal, an international investor will buy a minority $882.5 million stake in TMG’s hospitality company ICON, which in turn is buying the $800 million stake in the state-owned group that owns the seven hotels, according to a TMG press release.

The hotels, among Egypt’s grandest, include the Cataract in Aswan, the Winter Palace in Luxor, the Mena House in Cairo and the Cecil in Alexandria, all built in the late 19th or early 20th centuries.

The government, along with the International Finance Corporation, has conducted preliminary studies on the divestment of 50 companies, with priority given to specific sectors such as airports and telecommunications.

A $3 billion financial package reached with the IMF a year ago faltered after Egypt failed to let its currency float freely or make progress on the sale of state assets. The IMF has delayed disbursements of about $700 million due in 2023.

Yet the IMF this month said it was in talks to expand the package due to economic risk from the Israel-Hamas conflict, and has appeared to shift its emphasis from the exchange rate to inflation targeting.

“Talks with the IMF have not stopped,” Madbouly said, adding that they are working on a new timeline that would be announced soon. 

Topics: Talaat Moustafa Group Egypt hotels

Related

Saudi Arabia’s PIF buys significant minority stake in Rocco Forte Hotels
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s PIF buys significant minority stake in Rocco Forte Hotels

Latest updates

Asir gears up for economic boom with launch of 2nd industrial city 
Asir gears up for economic boom with launch of 2nd industrial city 
Saudi EXIM Bank and Japan’s NEXI sign MoU to boost export activities 
Saudi EXIM Bank and Japan’s NEXI sign MoU to boost export activities 
UN rights office receives reports Israeli troops ‘summarily killed’ Palestinians
UN rights office receives reports Israeli troops ‘summarily killed’ Palestinians
Northern Gaza no longer has a functional hospital, WHO says
Northern Gaza no longer has a functional hospital, WHO says
‘Day of Reckoning’ boxing film a global hit with 150m views in single week
‘Day of Reckoning’ boxing film a global hit with 150m views in single week

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.