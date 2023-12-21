You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia launches carbon capture facility in Rabigh

Saudi Arabia launches carbon capture facility in Rabigh

Saudi Arabia launches carbon capture facility in Rabigh
This project is the first of its kind in the western region of Saudi Arabia dedicated to the merchant market and the second overall in the Kingdom. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/2fp4s

Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia launches carbon capture facility in Rabigh

Saudi Arabia launches carbon capture facility in Rabigh
Updated 35 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has stepped up its commitment toward climate change by launching a carbon capture and utilization facility in Rabigh.
The facility, a collaborative project between Petro Rabigh and Dubai-based gas firm Gulf Cryo, was officially opened on Thursday.
This project is the first of its kind in the western region of Saudi Arabia dedicated to the merchant market and the second overall in the Kingdom, according to a press note.
The carbon capture plant resulted from a long-term strategic partnership inked in March 2022 between the two companies to develop Petro Rabigh’s monoethylene glycol facility in the Red Sea town of Rabigh.
“Through this pioneering initiative under our strategic partnership, we are demonstrating an unwavering commitment to significantly reducing emissions over the long term. This directly supports the Kingdom’s ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060,” said Othman Al-Ghamdi, president and CEO of Petro Rabigh Co., in a statement.
The newly launched facility can directly capture 300 metric tons of carbon dioxide per day from the MEG plant.  
It is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 100,000 metric tons annually, achieving an 85 percent reduction in its total annual carbon footprint.  
According to the release, the plant will process the captured carbon dioxide to a high-purity food-grade level and transport it in liquid form for reuse.  
“This landmark project anchors our leading position in CCUS solutions in the region and marks our first carbon capture project in the Kingdom,” said  Abdul Salam Al-Mazro, vice chairman of Gulf Cryo, in the statement. 
Al-Mazro added: “It underscores the importance of managing the full CO2 value chain. We reduce emissions at source while utilizing the recovered CO2 as a vital resource to help decarbonize supply chains of various industries.” 
Petro Rabigh will utilize a portion of this carbon dioxide stream internally, while Gulf Cryo will supply the remainder to various industries across the Kingdom.  
These industries include water desalination and mineralization, food preservation and transport cooling, agriculture, beverage carbonation and ready-mix concrete, demonstrating a wide-ranging impact on the region’s environmental and industrial landscape.

Topics: Petro Rabigh Gulf Cyro carbon capture

Related

Petro Rabigh to plant 10,000 mangrove saplings to support Saudi Green Initiative
Corporate News
Petro Rabigh to plant 10,000 mangrove saplings to support Saudi Green Initiative

Cairo to Jeddah sector ranks 2nd busiest international route of 2023

Cairo to Jeddah sector ranks 2nd busiest international route of 2023
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Cairo to Jeddah sector ranks 2nd busiest international route of 2023

Cairo to Jeddah sector ranks 2nd busiest international route of 2023
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Cairo to Jeddah sector has been ranked as the second busiest international route during 2023, with 4.8 million seats, according to a report.

Launched by global travel data provider firm the Official Airline Guide, the report indicated a 2 percent capacity difference between first and second place.

This comes as 2023’s busiest international airline route was Kuala Lumpur to Singapore with 4.9 million seats.

This falls in line with the Kingdom’s aim of developing and upgrading all aviation sectors, including Saudi airlines, logistics services, cargo assistance, and other support divisions to boost its tourism efforts and aviation strategy in line with Vision 2030.

“Saudi Arabia is leading globally through aviation, achieving the highest increase in connectivity out of any country and outperforming global aviation growth rates,” the Kingdom’s Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Saleh Al-Jasser, said at the Saudi Aviation Strategy Steering Committee. 

“The aviation sector is making a significant contribution to the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, connecting Saudi Arabia to the world in support of Vision 2030,” Al-Jasser added. 

During the same event, General Authority of Civil Aviation President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej said: “2023 has been a record-breaking year for Saudi aviation — with the Kingdom carrying more passengers and connecting with more destinations than ever before.”

Al-Duailej added that this transformation is being led through the Saudi Aviation Strategy, which aims to target 330 million passengers, establish connectivity with 250 destinations, and hold a cargo capacity of 4.5 million tons by 2030. 

“The achievements are a testament to the work of the entire aviation sector and to the alignment achieved through the steering committee,” Al-Duailej highlighted. 

The report by OAG also reveals that Hong Kong to Taipei is the third busiest international route in 2023, with 4.6 million seats. This same route was also the most active in 2019, and capacity has dropped by 43 percent since then.

In addition to this, most routes in the international top 10 for 2023 have a capacity ranging between 9 percent and 43 percent below their 2019 levels.

Moreover, half of the flight paths in the top 10 busiest international routes did not appear on the same list in 2019.

Localized aircraft production is projected to grow 126 percent in Saudi Arabia over the next 20 years, said the head of an international organization dedicated to women in aviation earlier this week. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah aviation Cairo

Related

Special New Saudi airports and airlines will benefit from digital transformation: aviation expert video
Business & Economy
New Saudi airports and airlines will benefit from digital transformation: aviation expert

Saudi wealth fund invests in Saudia Technic to boost its capabilities

Saudi wealth fund invests in Saudia Technic to boost its capabilities
Updated 11 min 49 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi wealth fund invests in Saudia Technic to boost its capabilities

Saudi wealth fund invests in Saudia Technic to boost its capabilities
Updated 11 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund on Thursday announced the signing of an agreement to invest in Saudia Technic, a subsidiary of Saudia Group.

Formerly known as Saudia Aerospace Engineering Industries, Saudia Technic  provides services across key aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul segments, including line, base, components and engines.

PIF and Saudia Group will transform Saudia Technic into a national MRO champion by investing in infrastructure, boosting efficiency and capturing market growth in Saudi Arabia over the next decade, said an official press release.

Raid Ismail, co-head of MENA Direct Investments at PIF, said: “PIF continues to invest in one of the world’s most dynamic and rapidly expanding sectors in an increasingly interconnected global economy. The investment in Saudia Technic is a significant milestone as we unlock capabilities, localize expertise and create a first-class, world-leading aviation sector in Saudi (Arabia).”

Saudia Technic’s ambition is to become the MRO of choice for domestic airlines and global partners seeking access to the Saudi market.

The investment will support the development of an approximately 1 million-square-meter MRO village in Jeddah, including a state-of-the-art jet propulsion center that will expand Saudia Technic into the leading MRO in the Middle East.

Commenting on the deal, Capt. Fahd Cynndy, CEO of Saudia Technic, said: “We are excited to work alongside PIF in shaping the future of aviation in Saudi Arabia and the region. Together, we aim to enhance our capabilities, drive innovation, and become the MRO of choice for airlines and partners worldwide.”

The new MRO village will significantly increase hangar capacity and the number of component shops, successfully positioning Saudia Technic to capture Saudi Arabia’s future market demand by unlocking scale and efficiency across line, base, engine, and component segments.

According to the release, the MRO village will entail the construction and operationalization of an engine test cell that will serve next generation wide-body and narrow-body aircraft engines, solidifying Saudi Arabia’s MRO ambitions through 2030.

 

 

Topics: Saudia Technic PIF Investment mro

Related

PIF’s AviLease signs MoU with Chinese firm SDH Wings
Business & Economy
PIF’s AviLease signs MoU with Chinese firm SDH Wings

Saudi online marketplace Soum closes $18m in a series A funding round  

Saudi online marketplace Soum closes $18m in a series A funding round  
Updated 31 min 36 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi online marketplace Soum closes $18m in a series A funding round  

Saudi online marketplace Soum closes $18m in a series A funding round  
Updated 31 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based online marketplace specializing in secondhand products Soum has announced the closure of an $18 million series A funding round.   

Led by Jahez, the financing deal saw participation from Isometry Capital, along with continued support from existing investors Khwarizmi Ventures, Alrajhi Partners, and Outliers Venture Capital.  

Founded by Fahad Al-Hassan, Bader Al-Mubarak, and Fahad Al-Bassam, Soum has experienced significant growth since its seed funding round last year.   

Al-Hassan said: “The success of this funding round is a testament to the dedication of our entire team. With the backing of the region’s leading investors, we are excited to kick-off our next stage of growth, while continuing on our mission to transform how customers buy and sell online.”  

The company claims that its sales have increased by 40 times, supported by strong unit economics and consistently high customer satisfaction scores.   

Having facilitated deliveries to and from over 150 cities across Saudi Arabia, Soum said it has established a national marketplace for buying, selling, and discovering products with trust and ease.  

Launched in 2021, the Soum app has already surpassed 4 million downloads in Saudi Arabia and is gaining momentum in the UAE, according to a press release.  

The funding is set to fuel Soum’s regional expansion and diversification beyond its primary focus on secondhand electronics.   

Soum plans to introduce a range of high-value categories for secondhand products, from collectibles to automobiles, aiming to tap into a combined market worth $40 billion. 

Topics: Soum funding expansion

Saudi HR tech firm Scalers secures $1.8m investment 

Saudi HR tech firm Scalers secures $1.8m investment 
Updated 32 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi HR tech firm Scalers secures $1.8m investment 

Saudi HR tech firm Scalers secures $1.8m investment 
Updated 32 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based human resources technology startup Scalers secured SR7 million ($1.8 million) in a funding round led by Sadu Capital and Access Bridge Ventures. 

The new investment will further accelerate the company’s market expansion as well as boost its product development operations. 

Founded by Mohammed Al-Saeed, Mohammed Ghawanni and Faysal Al-Ghethber, Scalers offers a recruitment platform that fills roles with high-quality talents 10 times faster, according to a press release. 

The platform sources candidates from channels for pre-selected job verticals, qualifies them through engaging tests, and matches employers with talents instantly. 

“Imagine having a super recruiter at your fingertips, one that’s shortlisted the candidates before you start looking and is equipped with deep insights and an unparalleled understanding of your talent preferences,” Al-Saeed said. 

Furthermore, Al-Gethber stated that the company’s platform enables smarter and faster recruitment processes with better results. 

The company claims to be market-ready with threefold quarterly growth. 

“Our investment in Scalers, a leading recruitment platform in Saudi Arabia, aims to leverage Scalers’ cutting-edge matching algorithm to seamlessly connect employers with skilled job seekers, addressing the region’s growing talent shortage,” said Qusai Al-Saif, CEO and managing director of Sadu Capital.

Topics: hr tech Sadu Capital Access Bridge Ventures

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Tabby secures $700m in debt financing and extends series D round to $250m 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Tabby secures $700m in debt financing and extends series D round to $250m 

Saudi NDMC seals $1.09bn financing deal with Italy to bolster commercial ties   

Saudi NDMC seals $1.09bn financing deal with Italy to bolster commercial ties   
Updated 39 min 25 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi NDMC seals $1.09bn financing deal with Italy to bolster commercial ties   

Saudi NDMC seals $1.09bn financing deal with Italy to bolster commercial ties   
Updated 39 min 25 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Commercial and investment ties between Saudi Arabia and Italy are set to flourish thanks to a new €1 billion ($1.09 billion) financing arrangement finalized by the Kingdom’s National Debt Management Center.  

The funding, completed through the Italian Export Credit Agency, aims to support development and infrastructure projects crucial to the realization of Saudi Vision 2030.  

This move represents a pivotal step within the framework aimed at bolstering cooperation between the two countries, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency

It strategically leverages available financing avenues for government projects, thereby aligning with the goals outlined in the Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.  

In October, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani stated that Italy is “deeply committed” to strengthening its relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries.  

In an interview with Arab News on the eve of his visit to the Kingdom, Tajani offered an expansive and promising perspective on both current and future relations between Italy and the Kingdom. 

“The significance of this (Gulf) region on the global stage, in geostrategic and economic terms, can hardly be overstated,” he said at the time.  

“Saudi Arabia is a key player, and my visit to Riyadh is meant to reaffirm the strong ties that bind our two countries,” Tajani added. 

In September, in a bid to further deepen economic and trade ties, Saudi Arabia and Italy signed 21 cooperation agreements across various fields at a summit in Milan, SPA reported at that time. 

The Saudi-Italian Investment Forum was attended by the Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and the Italian Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, in the presence of several officials from both countries and representatives from the governmental and private sectors.  

The agreements signed during the forum encompassed the sectors of clean energy, healthcare, and real estate, as well as waste management, technology, and manufacturing. 

Topics: National Debt Management Center (NDMC) Saudi-Italian ties

Related

Italy, Saudi Arabia discuss investments in automotive, mining, oil 
Business & Economy
Italy, Saudi Arabia discuss investments in automotive, mining, oil 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia launches carbon capture facility in Rabigh
Saudi Arabia launches carbon capture facility in Rabigh
Sofia Boutella talks sci-fi epic ‘Rebel Moon,’ resistance and belonging 
Sofia Boutella talks sci-fi epic ‘Rebel Moon,’ resistance and belonging 
Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir gunfight
Three Indian soldiers killed in Kashmir gunfight
Cairo to Jeddah sector ranks 2nd busiest international route of 2023
Cairo to Jeddah sector ranks 2nd busiest international route of 2023
Saudi defense minister arrives in London
Saudi defense minister arrives in London

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.