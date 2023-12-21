Gaza war to throw Lebanon back into recession: World Bank

BEIRUT: The impacts of the Israel-Hamas war are set to push crisis-hit Lebanon’s economy back into recession, the World Bank said Thursday, blaming mainly a “shock to tourism spending.”
Lebanon’s southern border has seen regular exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hamas ally Hezbollah, since the Gaza conflict erupted on October 7.
The impact of the conflict had reversed a slight recovery for Lebanon, which has battled a deep economic crisis for years, the Washington-based bank said in a report.
“Prior to October 2023, economic growth was projected — for the first time since 2018 — to slightly expand in 2023,” by 0.2 percent, the World Bank said.
It attributed the positive pre-war expectations mainly to summer tourism and remittances from the large Lebanese diaspora.
But, it added, “the current conflict and its spillovers into Lebanon are expected to quickly reverse the tepid growth projected for 2023, as the economy returns to a recession.”
The economy will contract “primarily due to the shock to tourism spending,” the report said.
More than half of travel reservations to Lebanon have been canceled for winter holidays, the World Bank said, warning that “tourism cannot, on its own, serve as the basis for an economic recovery.”
Real gross domestic product is expected to decline “to between minus 0.6 percent to minus 0.9 percent depending on the extent of the tourism shock,” it added.
Lebanon’s economy collapsed in late 2019, plunging most of the population into poverty, according to the United Nations.
Bickering politicians, widely accused of corruption, have been unable to agree on measures to save the economy, or even on selecting a new head of state.
Lebanon has been governed by a caretaker government with limited powers and without a president for more than a year as lawmakers have repeatedly failed to elect a new leader.
More than 20 countries join coalition to protect Red Sea shipping
Pentagon says the Houthis are “attacking the economic wellbeing and prosperity of nations around the world”
Updated 43 min 30 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: More than 20 countries have joined the US-led coalition to protect Red Sea shipping from attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The Iran-backed Houthis have repeatedly targeted vessels in the vital shipping lane with strikes they say are in support of Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is battling militant group Hamas.
“We’ve had over 20 nations now sign on to participate” in the coalition, Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder told journalists.
Ryder said the Houthis are “attacking the economic wellbeing and prosperity of nations around the world,” effectively becoming “bandits along the international highway that is the Red Sea.”
Coalition forces will “serve as a highway patrol of sorts, patrolling the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden to respond to — and assist as necessary — commercial vessels that are transiting this vital international waterway,” he said, calling on the Houthis to cease their attacks.
The latest round of the Israel-Hamas conflict began when the Palestinian militant group carried out a shock cross-border attack on October 7 that killed around 1,140 people in Israel, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Vowing to destroy Hamas, Israel began a relentless bombardment of targets in Gaza, alongside a ground invasion, which Gaza’s Hamas government on Wednesday said has killed at least 20,000 people.
Those deaths have provoked widespread anger in the Middle East and provided an impetus for attacks by armed groups in the region, including the Houthi strikes on Red Sea shipping.
The United States announced the multinational Red Sea coalition on Monday, while the Houthis warned two days later that they would strike back if attacked.
Canada to welcome citizens’ extended families from Gaza
Immigration Minister Marc Miller estimated that it could see hundreds more resettled in Canada while fighting continues to rage in Gaza
Updated 22 December 2023
AFP
OTTAWA: Canada will take in extended families of Canadians in war-torn Gaza for up to three years, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced Thursday.
The move, which is due to take effect on January 9, will allow Canadians to reunite with spouses or common-law partners, children and grandchildren regardless of age, siblings and their immediate families, as well as parents and grandparents.
Miller said the aim of the policy change is “to get people safe” as the humanitarian crisis has made Gaza “unlivable.”
The government had previously focused on getting more than 600 Canadians, their spouses and children out of Gaza.
Miller estimated that it could see hundreds more resettled in Canada while fighting continues to rage in Gaza.
He stressed at a news conference, however, that it is “extremely difficult to leave Gaza and may not be possible for everyone.”
“These are situations that are not under our control” and there is a “whole waterfall of scenarios where things could potentially go wrong,” he warned.
Miller said he also ordered immigration officials to prioritize permanent residency applications for Palestinians.
The newcomers will require documentation and security checks including a biometrics screening in Cairo before being allowed to board flights to Canada.
Ahmad Al-Qadi, with the National Council of Canadian Muslims, told a separate news conference in Ottawa that many Canadians who fled Gaza in recent months had to make an “impossible decision to leave parents and siblings behind in a war zone because they don’t have citizenship.”
He thanked the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for expanding the eligibility criteria to Canadians’ extended families.
The devastating war in Gaza began when Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, taking some 250 hostages and killing around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
Israel’s retaliatory bombardment and ground invasion has killed at least 20,000 people, mostly women and children, according to Gaza’s Hamas government.
Eight Canadian citizens and one person with deep connections to Canada have died in the region since fighting broke out. Another is missing.
‘Not there yet’: UN Security Council Gaza resolution stalled
The United Arab Emirates is sponsoring a draft resolution on the conflict
Updated 22 December 2023
AFP
UNITED NATIONS, US: The UN Security Council on Thursday will try once again to pass a resolution calling for a halt in fighting between Israel and Hamas after previous efforts to win Washington’s backing fell short.
Diplomatic wrangling at United Nations headquarters in Manhattan — causing the vote to be postponed several times this week — has come against the backdrop of deteriorating conditions in Gaza and a mounting death toll.
The United Arab Emirates is sponsoring a draft resolution on the conflict which has already been watered down to secure compromise, according to a draft version seen by AFP.
It calls for “the urgent suspension of hostilities to allow safe and unhindered humanitarian access, and for urgent steps toward a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”
But Washington’s deputy ambassador to the UN Robert Wood indicated Thursday that the United States, a veto-wielding permanent Security Council member, was still not satisfied with the latest draft.
“We are still working it, still hoping to get to... be able to support it — we’re not there yet,” Wood told reporters.
Some diplomats indicated to AFP they were still hopeful a vote would be held Thursday.
The UAE’s ambassador to the UN Lana Zaki Nusseibeh said Thursday that “the gap is narrowing” as she headed into a closed door consultation — but gave no indication of a timeline.
Members of the 15-member council have been grappling for days to find common ground on the resolution, a vote on which was pushed back several times since Monday.
Israel, backed by its ally the United States, has opposed the term “cease-fire,” and Washington has used its veto twice to thwart resolutions opposed by Israel since the start of the war.
The latest delay was at the request of the United States, a diplomatic source said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday there would be no cease-fire in Gaza until the “elimination” of Hamas.
The draft text also calls for all sides to enable unhindered deliveries of aid by land, sea and air — as well as the creation of a monitoring mechanism overseen “exclusively” by the UN.
Diplomatic sources say negotiations are now centered on this mechanism, with Israel insisting it retain full control of supplies that enter the blockaded Palestinian territory.
“Israel has had, understandably so, a role in the inspection regime — a key role, a pivotal role — and we understand and respect that,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.
The diplomatic tussle came as the UN’s hunger monitoring system warned that “every single person in war-torn Gaza is expected to face high levels of acute food insecurity in the next six weeks.”
“The World Food Programme has been calling the situation desperate, and no one in Gaza is safe from starvation, they say. That’s why we have all been calling for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire,” said the UN secretary-general’s spokesman, Stephane Dujarric.
Hamas infiltrated Israel on October 7 and killed around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
Israel responded with a relentless air and ground campaign. The Hamas government’s media office in the Gaza Strip said Wednesday at least 20,000 people have been killed, among them 8,000 children and 6,200 women.
With hostages still in captivity and Hamas commanders at large, some think IDF has failed to achieve its objectives
Global support for Israel’s actions has steadily ebbed, with even ally US voicing concern over civilian harm
Updated 43 min 23 sec ago
Jonathan Gornall
LONDON: It is now 10 weeks since the Israel Defense Forces mounted their first raids against Gaza in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel.
“We are striking our enemies with unprecedented might,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Israelis in a televised address on Friday, Oct. 13.
However, things quickly began to go wrong for the much-vaunted IDF and operation “Swords of Iron.”
The world, which until that moment had felt only sympathy for Israel after the slaughter of its civilians during the Hamas-led rampage, was suddenly confronted with an alternative, equally disturbing narrative.
Television screens were filled with footage of weeping, wounded Palestinian children, and scenes of destruction across Gaza.
Since then, global support for Israel’s actions in Gaza has steadily ebbed away, with even the US, its greatest ally, becoming increasingly alarmed at the cost to civilians of the disproportionate use of force.
And, even as the IDF has doubled down on the ferocity of its response, it is failing to achieve many of its stated objectives.
Very few top Hamas commanders have been captured or killed, and only some of the hostages taken by the group on Oct. 7 have been released — and these thanks only to mediation efforts by Qatar and Egypt.
Worse, Israel appears to have lost sight of the principle of proportionate reciprocal justice, enshrined in the Hebrew Bible as “an eye for an eye.”
The latest figures show that on Oct. 7 Hamas killed a total of 1,139 people — 695 of them Israeli civilians, including 36 children, 373 members of the security forces, and 71 foreigners.
According to the latest figures released by the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, more than 20,000 Palestinians have been killed, of whom around 70 percent are women and children.
The UN reports that many others “are missing, presumably buried under the rubble.”
Indeed, critics say the war in Gaza has exposed “Swords of Iron” to be less a precision tool and more an indiscriminately wielded blunt instrument.
That impression was reinforced on Dec. 15 when jittery IDF soldiers gunned down three Israeli hostages who approached them, calling for help in Hebrew and waving a white cloth.
On Dec. 19, Asa Kasher, an Israeli philosopher and the lead author of the IDF’s code of ethics, spoke out about the killings. “You don’t even have to kill a terrorist if he comes towards you with his hands raised,” he told journalists.
“A fighter from Tsahal (the IDF) must know that he is a soldier of Israel, and that this makes him a defender of the sanctity of human life.”
But asked about the loss of civilian life in Gaza, Kasher told Arab News: “Israel is not losing the moral high ground. The world lacks a proper understanding of how a military force acts on grounds of proportionality considerations. Causing collateral damage is possible without violating any law or custom.”
And yet what appears to be the IDF’s disregard for the sanctity of life in Gaza is proving discomforting for many of Israel’s Western allies.
At the outset, the Biden administration backed Israel unreservedly. But even during a visit to Tel Aviv on Oct. 19, shortly after the Hamas attack, Biden had a word of warning for the Israeli government.
Israel’s “rage,” he said, was understandable. “But I caution this: While you feel that rage, don’t be consumed by it. After 9/11, we were enraged in the US. And while we sought justice and got justice, we also made mistakes.”
The US government has ratcheted up its criticism ever since. In a speech on Nov. 18, Biden said that while “we stand firmly with the Israeli people,” he was “heartbroken by the images out of Gaza and the deaths of many thousands of civilians, including children. Every innocent Palestinian life lost is a tragedy.”
And, even as the world’s attention has been focused on events in Gaza, on Dec. 5 the US condemned the activities of Israeli settlers in the West Bank where, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, more than 300 attacks on Palestinians, including at least eight murders, have been recorded since Oct. 7.
“We have underscored to the Israeli government the need to do more to hold accountable extremist settlers who have committed violent attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank,” said Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, as Washington imposed unprecedented travel bans on extremist settlers.
Five days later, on Dec. 12, Biden made his strongest public criticism yet.
After Oct. 7, he said, Israel had the support of the US and most of the world, but “they’re starting to lose that support by (the) indiscriminate bombing that takes place.”
The president also directly attacked the Israeli cabinet. Netanyahu “has to change this government,” he said. “This government in Israel is making it very difficult.”
It is not even certain that Israel is winning the war. A survey carried out in Gaza and the West Bank between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2 found that support for Hamas is actually rising.
The poll, by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, also found that 90 percent want to see the resignation of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, in effect undermining Netanyahu’s divide-and-conquer policy aimed at preventing a two-state solution.
Regardless of whether it is winning the war, in the eyes of the world, Israel is most definitely losing the moral high ground.
On Dec. 6, international concern about the humanitarian disaster unfolding in Gaza led Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general, to invoke Article 99 of the UN Charter for the first time in his six-year tenure, to appeal to the Security Council to “help avert a humanitarian catastrophe and appeal for a humanitarian ceasefire to be declared.”
The 15-member council was due to vote on Dec. 18 on a resolution, drafted by the UAE, calling for an “urgent suspension of hostilities” and expressing “deep concern at the dire and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation” in Gaza, and its “grave impact” on civilians.
The vote has been repeatedly delayed amid negotiations to accommodate Washington’s concerns — itself a breakthrough as previously the US would have vetoed such a resolution out of hand.
And as the debate at the UN continues, the extent of the world’s opprobrium is becoming ever more evident.
On Tuesday, Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN, pleading on behalf of “the victims of the indiscriminate Israeli actions,” pointed out that Israel had dropped some 29,000 bombs on Gaza, similar to the total number dropped on Iraq in the whole of 2003 by the US and UK.
For Mohamed Issa Abushahab, the UAE’s permanent representative to the UN, the fact that 2023 had already been the deadliest year in the history of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict “should be a wakeup call that the current status quo cannot be allowed to continue, and this starts with the current situation in Gaza.”
Other countries, including China, France, Brazil and the UK, have lined up to express similar sentiments.
However, senior members of Israel’s political and military establishment continue to robustly reject criticism of the IDF’s tactics in Gaza.
“The IDF is performing very well in Gaza,” Colonel (res.) Gabi Siboni of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security told Arab News.
Contrary to international criticism, he said “the IDF is conducting operations very strictly according to the norms of international law — I know that first hand.
“The IDF is having to fight in a situation where the civilian population is held hostage by Hamas, but is doing its best even in that extreme situation to minimize the collateral damage in Gaza.”
Siboni, a colonel in the IDF reserve who took part in all of Israel’s wars since the mid-1970s and now serves as a consultant to the IDF, also dismissed claims about the number of Palestinian casualties as propaganda.
“These numbers have nothing to do with reality,” he said. “These are Hamas numbers. The ministry of health in Gaza is a Hamas entity, so I don’t know why people even bother quoting them.”
But he makes a bleak prediction.
“Nobody should imagine that there will be a position where we put a flag on top of a hill and say: ‘Okay, we won, and now Gaza will be peaceful and safe.’ It will not happen.
“The reality is that we are going to be fighting in Gaza for years to come, until we eliminate the Hamas presence to make sure that what happened on Oct. 7 will not happen again.”
It is a prediction that ties in with Netanyahu’s own warning on Oct. 13 — that “this is only the beginning.”
But Israel’s disproportionate response to the Hamas attack of Oct. 7 may yet prove to be the beginning of the end for the government of the Israeli leader who once enjoyed a reputation as “Mr Security.”
King of Jordan meets French president, says world must push for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
King Abdullah warns that continued Israeli aggression in the territory will have disastrous repercussions for entire region
President Emmanuel Macron commends Jordan’s efforts to help reach peace agreement based on a two-state solution
Updated 21 December 2023
Arab News
AQABA: During a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Aqaba on Thursday, King Abdullah of Jordan stressed the need for the international community to push for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the protection of civilians.
He warned that if the Israeli aggression in Gaza continues it will have disastrous repercussions on the entire region, the Jordan News Agency reported, and called for immediate action to ensure aid is delivered to the people of Gaza, who are facing a humanitarian catastrophe.
The king condemned violence by extremist settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, and violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, which he said could lead to chaos.
He reaffirmed Jordan’s rejection of the forced displacement of Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza and warned against any attempts to prevent the West Bank and Gaza Strip from jointly forming a Palestinian state.
“There will be no peace nor stability without a just solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of a two-state solution that fulfills the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people,” King Abdullah said.
He also highlighted the important role France and the EU can play in support of a two-state solution by stepping up their efforts to help create a political atmosphere that can lead to a just, comprehensive and lasting peace.
Macron commended Jordan for its efforts to help secure peace, based on a two-state solution, that can guarantee regional security and stability. He also highlighted Jordan’s important role in improving international coordination of the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and maximizing the benefits, and the work the country is doing to provide medical assistance through two field hospitals in the Strip.
The president said France wants to bring children from Gaza who have cancer to France for hospital treatment and noted that authorities in other European countries are similarly interested in providing medical care for wounded Gazan children.
“France is keen on increasing humanitarian aid for Gaza, in coordination with Jordan, and welcomes the announcement of procedures to facilitate aid delivery to Gaza through Karm Abu Salem crossing,” Macron added.
Also present at the meeting between the leaders were Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, France’s Ambassador to Jordan Alexis Le Cour Grandmaison, and other officials from both countries.