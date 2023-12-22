Review: Anna Kendrick makes haunting directorial debut with ‘Woman of the Hour’

CHENNAI: Anna Kendrick’s directorial debut “Woman of the Hour,” which screened at Jeddah’s Red Sea International Film Festival earlier this month, is a dark, true story of a serial killer that proves her mettle as a serious filmmaker who knows how to handle a serious topic with a light touch.
Kendrick, who played a woman in distress in “Alice, Darling,” creates a similar role in her directorial debut — a hauntingly unsettling piece of drama in which we see how a man turns into a monster.
Here, sadism occurs as the handiwork of a manipulative photographer named Rodney Alcala (played by Daniel Zovatto). He is charming and has a way with women and young girls.
Seductive to the core without being heavy-handed, he becomes a hit in a very popular ABC show and uses a dating game to close in on his prey. Kendrick’s Cheryl Bradshaw, much to her misfortune, chooses him, spelling her doom.
The film is strange and fascinating, and Kendrick not only shows promise of a great future in cinema but, for a first-time effort, displays a flawless ability to weave a gripping and dark tale, a surprising departure from her usual light fare as an actress.
Although she has not shot the film in the actual location of the incident, which was the US, she does capture the mood of the moment, setting her piece in Canada. The script by Ian MacAllister McDonald is lean but manages to really sink into the character of Alcala. It turns into a grim statement on the dangers of dating shows and how they have the ability to harm girls and women, with Zovatto turning in a terrifying performance that will linger with you long after the credits have rolled.
Kendrick is upfront in showing us Alcala’s violence; Zovatto is eerie and supremely confident of getting on with his serial killing. The murders are brutal and terrifying, and Kendrick does not flinch when it comes to details.
All in all, “Woman of the Hour” is a riveting debut from the promising director.
Year in review: Looking back on a great year for Arab cinema
Updated 53 sec ago
William Mullally
DUBAI: From groundbreaking Saudi films to hard-hitting work from North Africa, we look back on a great year for Arab cinema
‘Mandoob’
Director: Ali Kalthami
Starring: Mohammed Dokhei, Hajar Alshammari, Sarah Taibah
While the wrestling comedy “Sattar” — another film from the groundbreaking Saudi production company Telfaz11 — was the movie that proved that Saudi audiences will embrace local productions on a blockbuster scale, “Mandoob,” the debut feature of Telfaz11 co-founder Ali Kalthami, may be the more impressive achievement. A stylish and substantive noir about a desperate man unwittingly pulled into Riyadh’s underworld, it has become an instant hit in the Kingdom, and already seems destined to become a pillar on which elevated Saudi cinema will be built — it’s a movie that young men will hang posters of in their bedrooms for years to come. Its distinctive visual language punctuates a committed, star-making performance from Dokhei, who crafted a character that won’t be forgotten.
‘Hajjan’
Director: Abu Bakr Shawky
Starring: Omar Al-Atawi, Toleen Barbood, Ibrahim Al-Hasawi
If there’s one Saudi film from 2023 that’s easiest to recommend to people of all ages, it’s “Hajjan,” the latest from acclaimed Egyptian filmmaker Abu Bakr Shawky. He and fellow Egyptian Omar Shama and Saudi writer Mufarrij Almajfel created a gorgeous fable of a young boy and his beloved camel Hofira, which also doubles as the year’s best sports film. In it, the boy is forced to join the racing team of the man who may be responsible for his brother’s death, a potent conflict that heightens the drama of each thrillingly-documented race. With stunning cinematography that captures the beauty of NEOM and naturalistic acting from its cast, both fresh and experienced, this is a film that will make audiences stand up and cheer when it finally hits wide release early next year.
‘Goodbye Julia’
Director: Mohamed Kordofani
Starring: Eiman Yousif, Siran Riak, Nazar Goma
“Goodbye Julia” may be a conscious denunciation of the racism that tore Sudan apart, but this debut feature from Sudanese filmmaker Mohamed Kordofani is most affecting not just for its clear-eyed moral stance, but for the immense empathy it shows its characters, even those with deep-rooted hate in their hearts. The Karthoum-set story follows a woman from the country’s north named Mona, who hires a young mother named Julia to be her live-in maid. Why does she do so? Because she unintentionally caused the death of Julia’s husband, who was shot by Mona’s own husband Akram in what he thought was self-defense. As their lives become entangled over the next five years, the lies only multiply, threatening to destroy each of their lives forever. Engaging from start to finish, this is a masterpiece that should not be missed, whether you’re familiar with Sudan’s intricacies or not.
‘Inshallah A Boy’
Director: Amjad Al Rasheed
Starring: Mouna Hawa, Hitham Omari, Yumna Marwan
Another strong Academy Award contender from the region, Amjad Al-Rasheed’s piercing critique of Jordanian society is an ode to the many strong women in his life whom he has seen fall prey to men who abuse antiquated legal systems to their own gain. The first Jordanian film to screen at Cannes, “Inshallah A Boy” has since resonated with audiences across the world, who have connected not only with its themes, but with its superlative performances and staging. Much like “Goodbye Julia,” a fellow submission to next year’s International Feature Film Oscar category, this is another masterful debut from a filmmaker whose exploration of his own culture proves that the love we may have for our society should never stop us from being honest about its flaws.
‘The Teacher’
Director: Farah Nabulsi
Starring: Saleh Bakri, Imogen Poots, Muhammad Abed Elrahman
No other film on this list connects more deeply with the global conversation of the moment than British-Palestinian filmmaker Farah Nabulsi’s “The Teacher.” Set in Palestine’s West Bank, it follows a complicated anti-hero played by the masterful, soulful Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri. He portrays a teacher who struggles to keep his community intact during a wave of violence, as well as keep his secrets hidden from the young international aid worker (Imogen Poots) with whom he has a budding romance. While Nabulsi’s “The Present” was one of the few international short films to become a global hot topic after its 2021 Oscar nomination, “The Teacher” is a more-accomplished piece of work, offering no easy answers to an unbearable ongoing tragedy that continues to weigh down the world.
‘Norah’
Director: Tawfik Alzaidi
Starring: Yaqoub Alfarhan, Maria Bahrawi, Abdullah Alsadhan
While Kalthami’s “Mandoob” was the year’s best look at Saudi Arabia’s present, “Norah” is a much-needed dive into the Kingdom’s past — an AlUla-set ode to the generations of Saudi artists who lived in a time when the opportunities to display their talents didn’t yet exist. While there is tragedy in its conceit, following an artist named Nader who takes a job as a teacher because he cannot survive on his art, it is also profoundly hopeful. The clue is in the name: ‘Norah.’ She’s a young girl in Nader’s class (played by newcomer Maria Bahrawi), who doesn’t yet know the bright future that may be ahead of her if she just manages to broaden her imagination. In a way, Alzaidi embodies both these characters, as he too had years of struggle to become a filmmaker, but now, in a new Saudi Arabia, his path, and the young generation of burgeoning storytellers he will surely inspire, is paved with gold.
The Tunisian filmmaker’s global profile skyrocketed with her dynamite 2020 satire “The Man who Sold his Skin,” but she has long been one of the region’s most brilliant, singular cinematic artists. Her latest, the impossible-to-categorize hybrid documentary-drama, may be her most cerebral to date. It tells the story of a mother of four who loses two daughters to extremism after they run off to join Daesh, and Ben Hania cast both the actual family and a team of actors — all of whom interact and emotionally dissect the situation. If there was a stone left to be turned, I certainly couldn’t spot it.
‘The Mother of All Lies’
Director: Asmae El-Moudir
Starring: Asmae El-Moudir
Another festival hit, the Saudi-backed “The Mother of All Lies” is a deeply personal journey for its Moroccan filmmaker Asmae El-Moudir, who has made a career out of introspection. Her last film saw her venture back to the remote village in which her mother was raised, a journey into her heritage as much as the country she thought she knew. Her follow up is even more personal, inspired by a photograph she’s kept since she was a child that she thought was of her, but is not actually her at all. As she unravels the truth, the film becomes an effective mystery as well as a stirring exploration of Moroccan society.
Meetings in Saudi Arabia set roadmap for ‘Healing Arts Arabia’
The WHO-backed initiative, which uses the arts to boost mental and physical wellbeing, should launch in KSA next year
Updated 13 min 9 sec ago
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: Does art — be it orchestral music or a landscape painting — possess healing powers? Many, including medical practitioners, believe it does. Over the past few years, physicians in Belgium and Canada have experimented with sending patients on museum visits, as part of ‘social prescribing,’ to improve their wellbeing and mental health.
Another great believer in the integration of art and healing is Christopher Bailey, who trained as a professional actor and is the co-founder of the Healing Arts Initiative at the World Health Organization.
“A deep aesthetic experience has an analgesic effect,” Bailey, who is based in Geneva, told Arab News. “It lowers pain, cortisol levels, and your stress goes down. It puts you into a more healing state. There are some very specific examples of a physical or medical effect. In the case of sickle cell anemia in Africa, for example, the malformed blood cells of this genetic disorder clump up like a blood dam in the joints, which causes very painful swelling. So, when you are listening to music that deeply affects you, the dopamine of that aesthetic experience actually dilates the blood vessels, relieving the pain and the swelling.
“The most profound effect, often, is simply helping you cope with misfortune and helping you achieve your highest state of physical, mental, and social wellbeing,” he continued. “When you listen to a concert or go to a gallery, the endorphins kick in, which actually help support, and reward, a feeling of connection to others. It helps support the building of community. It’s one of those things I think we knew, intuitively, for thousands of years. But the difference now is that there’s an emerging science that shows the mechanism behind it.”
Bailey first pitched the initiative — providing health facilities and community centers with uplifting forms of art — to the WHO’s top official, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, when the latter was elected as director-general of the organization in 2017.
“He put out this call to staff for crazy ideas, and my crazy idea was this arts and health program,” Bailey recalled. “I basically said, ‘We know that data, evidence and information are essential for better decision making, problem solving and saving lives. But we also know that evidence, data and information do not necessarily have much of an impact on people’s behavior. To change behavior, you have to have empathy — often in the form of a story.’ And he agreed.”
So far, several pilot projects have been launched in countries including Denmark, Italy and Romania. “I went to a children’s mental hospital in Nigeria and I was hearing from the staff that, prior to the installation of these child-friendly murals, oftentimes these children would be afraid of the starkness and the smells of the hospital, and they would immediately start crying,” said Bailey. “We didn’t predict many of them would later actually ask to have their birthday parties in the hospital.”
In October, the initiative made its way to Saudi Arabia with the launch of “Healing Arts Arabia” in Jeddah and Riyadh, in collaboration with the Jameel Arts & Health Lab. Roundtable discussions were held, supported by the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Culture. No tangible plans and activities have yet been set for the Kingdom, but these initial conversations were, Bailey said, crucial to gaining a better understanding of the Kingdom’s infrastructure and for building a long-term strategy.
“There was a wonderful discussion about whether to focus on music, on visual arts, on architecture… And there was one suggestion that I loved, which was, ‘Why not focus on poetry?’ I love that because I actually don’t know of another case that I’ve experienced around the world where poetry is front and center,” Bailey said.
The parties will meet again early in 2024 “to start immediately planning the initial implementations and studies so that it actually starts next year,” Bailey said.
“Saudi is accelerating,” Bailey noted. “They have the 2030 vision that they’re trying to achieve — a top-to-bottom rethinking of their society. It was interesting hearing from artists, architects, and health professionals about what is opening up and what is still kind of challenging, and nobody necessarily knows what it’s all going to turn into. That’s the case in all artistic endeavors, but there seems to be an excitement to get on with the journey.”
Two Mideast features shortlisted for 96th Academy Awards
Updated 22 December 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Two features from the Middle East have been shortlisted for the Academy Awards in the documentary and international feature categories.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists in 10 categories, including best original song, documentary feature, international feature, original score, and crafts such as hair and make-up, visual effects and sound.
Tunisian film “Four Daughters” was shortlisted in the documentary and international feature categories, prompting director Kaouther Ben Hania to take to Instagram with a celebratory message.
“Tunisia has been shortlisted in not just one, but TWO categories for the OSCARS (sic),” she posted.
Moroccan film “The Mother of All Lies” was shortlisted in the best international feature film category.
The production between Morocco, Egypt, Qatar and Saudi Arabia explores director Asmae El-Moudir’s personal journey, unraveling the mysteries of her family’s history against the backdrop of the 1981 bread riots in Casablanca.
After winning the L’Oeil d’or award for best documentary following its premiere at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Ben Hania spoke to Arab News about the challenges of filming the movie.
“It’s a movie about transmission between generations, transmission of trauma also. It’s a movie about Tunisia. All those themes were very important to me.”
The film tells the true story of Olfa Hamrouni, a heart-broken Tunisian mother of four daughters. The two eldest, aged 15 and 16, disappear in 2015 after being radicalized by extremists.
“The shooting was very intense because it’s a real story. It’s not an easy life. So, it was very intense, but also it was funny, because they are really funny.
“Their way to cope with this tragedy is to laugh about it, which was really amazing, so we were laughing and crying,” she added.
Meanwhile, El-Moudir told Arab News that creating her film taught her valuable lessons about taking one’s time to perfect a project.
“There is no rush to make films, especially when we are talking about real facts,” she said. “We should wait for the project. I made this film in 10 years. I was super tired and exhausted, but I don’t regret anything. If I had made this film five years ago, maybe nobody would have watched it. It needed maturity and took time to talk about how we can make a national story an intimate one,” she said.
Fifteen films from each category will advance to the next round of voting for the 96th Academy Awards, with the final nominations to be announced on Jan. 23. The Oscars will be held on March 10, 2024.
Princess Diana first wore the dress to a dinner at Palazzo Vecchio in Florence in 1985. She donned it again in 1986 at a performance by the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra.
Azagury's website describes the relationship between the designer and the princess, saying: “Jacques first met Diana Princess Of Wales in 1987 and held a very special relationship with the Princess and carried on dressing her until 1997.”
The auction was part of a four-day Hollywood Legends sale by Julien's Auctions and Turner Classic Movies.
Sofia Boutella talks sci-fi epic ‘Rebel Moon,’ resistance and belonging
The French Algerian actress explores the parallels between her life and that of her character, Kora
Updated 21 December 2023
GABRIELE MALVISI
LONDON: French Algerian actress and dancer Sofia Boutella is set to wow audiences worldwide with her biggest role so far, playing the lead character, Kora, in director Zack Snyder’s Netflix sci-fi epic “Rebel Moon — Part One: Child of Fire.”
Boutella told Arab News that she found several parallels between Kora and herself. Like Kora, Boutella grew up as an immigrant, and the struggle to find acceptance not just as a newcomer but as a woman is something they both share.
“Various aspects drew me to Kora; a big one was the chance to play a lead female character,” Boutella said. “I think that’s important. I’m grateful for Zack for thinking of having a woman as the lead character in his movie — whether it was me or someone else.”
Aside from the rare opportunity to be a woman leading an action movie, Boutella also welcomed the chance to shape a character who diverges from the archetypal hero.
“What drew me to the project was playing a character that was complicated and conflicted,” she explained. “From a drama perspective, it was ticking all the boxes: I get to do an action film with the best visual guy ever and play the most dramatic character ever.”
Kora is a former soldier of the tyrannical Imperium who decides to join the fight against the oppressive forces of the ruling Motherworld. Her decision to go against what is expected of her resonated deeply with Boutella’s own experiences of feeling like an outsider.
“Finding those colors around a character who’s a bit more introverted, dealing with so many layers underneath her to feel from, that gave me her sense of not belonging,” she said.
Boutella drew on her history as an immigrant. She grew up in Algeria during its civil war and later moved to France, and found herself navigating the complexities of adapting to a different culture. This personal connection became the emotional anchor for her portrayal of Kora, who was abducted at a young age and had to adapt to a new world.
“Having left Algeria young, when I go back there I don’t feel like I belong to Algeria. And then, in France, I don’t feel like I belong to France because I didn’t grow up there,” she explained.
Boutella has learned to embrace her rootlessness, though. “I feel like I belong to this planet. I have the freedom to travel wherever I want, without any limitation,” she said. “But sometimes, I miss the proximity and attachment that people have to their country.”
While deeply proud of her Algerian heritage, Boutella is quick to acknowledge the opportunities that arose from living in France and the US. She began her career as a dancer in the latter, performing with icons including Madonna and Michael Jackson before making the transition into acting.
“I know the complications involved in growing up (in Algeria) — if I had had to grow up there,” she said. “The fact that I’m able to live my dream is not taken for granted. Algeria has one of the richest cultures in the world, but I would love for more art to exist in Algeria and for people to have the same chance I had to execute my art with such freedom. I am proud of my heritage and where I come from, but I’m very aware of the opportunities I’ve had, and there is not one day that I take them for granted.”
While the setting for “Rebel Moon — Part One” (which lands on Netflix Dec. 22 — part two is due out in April 2024) is fantastical, its themes of resistance, trust and hope, Boutella believes, ground it in reality.
“I feel like you can take a lot of inspiration from cinema, and I hope this movie leads people to be inspired on a human level,” she said. “There’s a time for reflection, a time for action, and a time for learning, and I think each of those steps is very valuable.”