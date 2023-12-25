You are here

  • Home
  • Ukrainians move Christmas to December 25 to be ‘far from Moscow’
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukrainians move Christmas to December 25 to be ‘far from Moscow’

Ukrainians move Christmas to December 25 to be ‘far from Moscow’
People sing carols as they take part in Christmas Eve celebration in Lviv, on December 24, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainians attend Christmas Eve services as they prepare to celebrate Christmas Day on December 25 for the first time, after the government changed the date from the Orthodox Church observance of January 7 in a snub to Russia, on December 24, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2pyqx

Updated 25 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Ukrainians move Christmas to December 25 to be ‘far from Moscow’

Ukrainians move Christmas to December 25 to be ‘far from Moscow’
  • The Orthodox Church of Ukraine formally broke away from the Russian Orthodox Church over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014
  • Most eastern Christian churches use the Julian calendar, where Christmas falls on January 7, rather than the Gregorian calendar used in everyday life and by Western churches
Updated 25 December 2023
AFP
Follow

ODESA, Ukraine: Ukrainian Orthodox Christians attended services on Sunday as the country for the first time celebrated Christmas on December 25, after the government changed the date from January 7, when most Orthodox believers celebrate, as a snub to Russia.
“All Ukrainians are together,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a Christmas message released Sunday evening.
“We all celebrate Christmas together. On the same date, as one big family, as one nation, as one united country.”
In the southern Black Sea port of Odesa, churchgoers prayed and lit candles as priests in gold vestments held Christmas Eve service in the Cathedral of the Nativity, decorated with fir trees and a nativity scene.
“We believe that we really should celebrate Christmas with the whole world, far away, far away from Moscow. For me that’s the new message now,” said one smiling parishioner, Olena, whose son is a medic on the front line.
“We really want to celebrate in a new way. This is a holiday with the whole of Ukraine, with our independent Ukraine. This is very important for us,” she told AFP.
Most eastern Christian churches use the Julian calendar, where Christmas falls on January 7, rather than the Gregorian calendar used in everyday life and by Western churches.
Zelensky signed a law in July moving the celebration to December 25, saying it allowed Ukrainians to “abandon the Russian heritage of imposing Christmas celebrations on January 7.”
The date change is part of hastened moves since the invasion to remove traces of the Russian and Soviet empires. Other measures include renaming streets and removing monuments.
The Orthodox Church of Ukraine formally broke away from the Russian Orthodox Church over Moscow’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.
The political rift has seen priests and even entire parishes swap from one church to another, with the new Orthodox Church of Ukraine growing fast and taking over several Russia-linked church buildings, moves supported by the government.
On Sunday evening, worshippers packed St. Michael’s Golden-Domed Monastery in Kyiv — the headquarters of the new independent church — for a Christmas service led by the primate of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, Metropolitan Yepifaniy.
Ukrainians around the country voiced support for the Christmas date change.
“We wanted to support what is happening in Ukraine now. Because changes are always difficult, and when these changes occur, more people are needed to support it in order for something new to happen,” said Denis, a young man attending church in Odesa.
At Kyiv’s Golden-Domed Monastery, Oksana Krykunova said that for her, after the invasion, it was “natural to switch to the 25th.”
She added: “I just visited my parents — my 81-year-old mother and 86-year-old father — and they accepted it absolutely (normally).”
In the western city of Lviv, which has been little damaged by the war, Taras Kobza, an army medic, said “we have to join the civilized world.”
Tetiana, a singer in a traditional music group called Yagody (berries), agreed: “I’m very happy that we are finally celebrating Christmas Eve and Christmas together with the rest of the world. It’s really cool.”
The Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church has also opted to hold Christmas services on December 25.
But the historically Russia-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church is keeping the January 7 Christmas date. This church claims to have cut ties with Russia because of the war but many Ukrainians are skeptical.
Under the Soviet Union, atheism was encouraged and Christmas traditions such as trees and gifts were shifted to New Year’s Eve, which became the main holiday.
Ukrainian Christmas traditions include a dinner on Christmas Eve with 12 meatless dishes including a sweet grain pudding called kutya.
People decorate homes with elaborate sheaves of wheat called didukh. Celebrations also include singing carols called kolyadky, carrying decorations in the shape of stars and performing nativity scenes.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Christmas 2023 Russian aggression Russian Orthodox Church Orthodox Church of Ukraine

Related

Zelensky tells Ukrainians to prepare for Russian winter onslaught
World
Zelensky tells Ukrainians to prepare for Russian winter onslaught
Thousands of Ukrainians run to commemorate those killed in the war
World
Thousands of Ukrainians run to commemorate those killed in the war

Indian army orders inquiry into alleged civilian deaths in custody

Indian army orders inquiry into alleged civilian deaths in custody
Updated 48 min 28 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Indian army orders inquiry into alleged civilian deaths in custody

Indian army orders inquiry into alleged civilian deaths in custody
  • Residents in the area said the civilians had been detained for questioning after militants ambushed Indian army vehicles
  • The ambush in the Poonch district of Indian-administered Kashmir was fifth major attack on Indian troops in recent months
Updated 48 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

SRINAGAR: The Indian army has launched an investigation into the deaths of three civilians allegedly in military custody in Indian-administered Kashmir, and moved senior officers from the disputed area, a military official said on Monday. 

Residents in the area, which is claimed by India and Pakistan, said the civilians had been detained for questioning after militants ambushed Indian army vehicles on Thursday, killing four soldiers. 

The inquiry was ordered as a result of the civilians' deaths, said the official, who asked not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media. 

The ambush in the woods of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir was the fifth major attack on Indian troops in recent months in the region, with 24 security force personnel killed. 

India and Pakistan each control parts of Muslim-majority Kashmir, where militants have fought Indian security forces since the 1990s. 

Indian army chief Manoj Pande visited Poonch on Monday to review the operational preparedness of the troops, said defence spokesperson Suneel Bartwal. "I have no knowledge about the inquiry ordered into deaths of civilians in Poonch," he said. 

Pakistan "strongly condemns" the deaths of the civilians, its foreign ministry said in a statement, calling for the people responsible to be held to account. 

Mohammad Sidiq, councillor of Topa Pir village, said nine people, including his 26-year-old shepherd nephew, were picked up by Indian troops on Friday for questioning. 

"One of them was let off and eight others were tortured, and three, including my nephew Shoukat Ahmad, were killed," he said. 

A grisly video of men purportedly being tortured by the army has gone viral on social media, causing widespread outrage in the region. Reuters could not independently confirm the authenticity of the video. 

Sidiq said the people tortured in the video were the men found dead near the ambush site. 

"Where is the law and where is the justice? Is this the reward we get for supporting Indian troops here on the borders? I even get death threats for raising my voice against these three deaths," Sidiq said. 

‘It’s a big deal’: Exporters see demand growth for Bangladeshi spices in Saudi Arabia

‘It’s a big deal’: Exporters see demand growth for Bangladeshi spices in Saudi Arabia
Updated 25 December 2023
Follow

‘It’s a big deal’: Exporters see demand growth for Bangladeshi spices in Saudi Arabia

‘It’s a big deal’: Exporters see demand growth for Bangladeshi spices in Saudi Arabia
  • Gulf region is a top destination for Bangladeshi spices overall, official data shows
  • More than half of Bangladeshi spice exports to Gulf region had gone to the Kingdom
Updated 25 December 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia is a growing export destination for Bangladeshi spices, with the country’s producers crediting the growth to improved product quality and the Bangladeshi diaspora in the Kingdom.

Bangladesh exported more than $17 million worth of spices to Gulf countries between July and November this year, more than half of which had gone to Saudi Arabia, according to data from the Export Promotion Bureau.

“Saudi Arabia is our top export destination in the Gulf region. Next to the Kingdom, there is the UAE, Jordan and Oman,” Mohammad Sazzadul Karim, head of export at leading food company BD Food, told Arab News.

“In Saudi Arabia, we are noticing an increasing demand … all of our consumer goods producers have been producing better quality products in recent years. Our spices are penetrating into the Gulf markets, beating the Indian spices. It’s a big deal.”

BD Food mainly exports powder forms of turmeric, chili, curry, coriander and cumin, he said, adding that the Bangladeshi diaspora alone makes up a large base of consumers.

More than 2.6 million Bangladeshis live and work in Saudi Arabia, making them the biggest expat worker community in the Kingdom.

“We have a captive market for spices in the Kingdom as the country hosts more than 2.5 million Bangladeshis. Besides, there are a large number of Indian communities over there and both countries have similar food choices.”

The PRAN-RFL Group, one of Bangladesh’s largest conglomerates with a presence in more than 100 countries, said the spice market in the Gulf region has undergone a transformation in recent years.

“One decade ago, our customers were mostly Bangladeshi migrants in the Gulf region. Later on, people from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Philippines started liking our spices,” Kamruzzaman Kamal, the group’s marketing director, told Arab News.

“In spite of the differences in food habits, Saudi locals are also consuming some of our spices. The number of our spice consumers is increasing day by day in Saudi Arabia.”

But to keep the momentum and to boost the spice market potential in the Gulf, Bangladeshi producers must “ensure quality and competitive prices,” said Dr. M.A. Rahim, who heads the department of agricultural science at the Daffodil International University.

“Neighboring India remains one of our main competitors in this sector. So, the government should also provide different policy support to accelerate our spice exports (to the Gulf).”

Topics: Bangladesh Saudi Arabia

Related

Bangladesh casts doubts over US plan to increase Rohingya resettlement
World
Bangladesh casts doubts over US plan to increase Rohingya resettlement
First Bangladeshi women blaze a trail to become firefighters
World
First Bangladeshi women blaze a trail to become firefighters

16 people killed in an attack in Nigeria: army

16 people killed in an attack in Nigeria: army
Updated 25 December 2023
AFP
Follow

16 people killed in an attack in Nigeria: army

16 people killed in an attack in Nigeria: army
Updated 25 December 2023
AFP

JOS, Nigeria: Sixteen people have been killed in an attack in northcentral Nigeria, where clashes between herders and farmers are common, the army said Sunday.
The attack occurred around midnight Saturday in the village of Mushu in the Plateau State, Captain Oya James told AFP.
The region is on the dividing line between Nigeria’s mostly Muslim north and mainly Christian south and has for years struggled with ethnic and religious tensions.
It was not immediately clear what sparked the latest attack and who was responsible.
Security personnel were deployed to prevent any more clashes in the area, where tit-for-tat killings between herders, who are most often Muslim, and farmers, who are generally Christian, often spiral into village raids by heavily armed gangs.
State Governor Caleb Mutfwang condemned the latest attack as “barbaric, brutal and uncalled for” and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice, his spokesman, Gyang Bere, told reporters.
“Proactive measures will be taken by government to curb the ongoing attacks on innocent citizens,” the governor said.

Topics: Nigeria Plateau state

Related

Nigerian army releases 244 suspects who denounced Boko Haram
World
Nigerian army releases 244 suspects who denounced Boko Haram
Nigerian appeals court dismisses challenges against President Bola Tinubu’s election win
World
Nigerian appeals court dismisses challenges against President Bola Tinubu’s election win

In a troubled world, Christians strive to put aside earthly worries on Christmas Eve

In a troubled world, Christians strive to put aside earthly worries on Christmas Eve
Updated 24 December 2023
AP
Follow

In a troubled world, Christians strive to put aside earthly worries on Christmas Eve

In a troubled world, Christians strive to put aside earthly worries on Christmas Eve
  • Believers in Syria gathered Sunday in a country still suffering from aftermath of a long civil war
  • In eastern Pakistan, Christians whose homes were attacked earlier this year celebrated amid fear in background
Updated 24 December 2023
AP

FRANKFURT: Christians around the world were striving on Christmas Eve to put aside the worries and fears of an unsettled, war-torn world as they prepared to celebrate the birth of Jesus of Nazareth.

Believers in Syria gathered Sunday in a country still suffering from the aftermath of a long civil war and suffocating economic blockade. Despite festive lights and Christmas decorations adorning houses and shopfronts in the capital Damascus, events in Gaza and ongoing battles in parts of the country have left the holiday atmosphere subdued.

In Yabroud, a city north of Damascus, worshippers gathered in the St. Constantine and Helen Cathedral to enjoy Christmas carols sung by the Joy Choir from Damascus.

 “Everyone should try, with what the Lord has given them, to spread joy in order to help end this sorrow,” said Fadi Homsi, a member of the choir.

Prosperous, mostly secular Europe marked the holiday in historic cathedrals and brightly lit holiday markets, with an undertone of tension spread by the war in Gaza and by one even closer to home in neighboring Ukraine. Wages that haven't yet caught up with inflation dampened the mood during the pre-holiday shopping and dining season.

Sightseeing-only visits were barred at Germany's landmark cathedral in Cologne and Christmas Eve worshippers faced security checks to get into midnight Mass there Sunday as police responded to indications of a potential attack. Still, officials urged people not to shy away from holiday celebrations out of fear.

Auxiliary Bishop Rolf Steinhaeuser greeted people attending services with a relaxed smile and an expression of thanks for police security efforts, a day after police descended on the cathedral and searched it with sniffer dogs. With several dozen officers on duty outside, he said it was "probably the most secure church service in all of Germany.”

In Austria, police said they also were stepping up security around Vienna's churches and Christmas markets, apparently responding to the same intelligence about a potential threat. They did not give further information, but the dpa news agency reported without citing a source that the threat was from an extremist group.

Cologne’s towering cathedral, whose twin spires rise 157 meters (515 feet) high, is a major tourist destination visited by some 6 million people a year. It is home to the Shrine of the Three Kings, a gold- and silver-decorated casket said to contain the relics of the wise men described in the New Testament as paying homage to the newborn Jesus.

The European Union’s home affairs commissioner, Ylva Johansson, warned Dec. 5 that Europe faces a “huge risk of terrorist attacks” over the Christmas holidays due to fallout from the war between Israel and Hamas. Johansson provided no details about any police or security information that might have led to her warning.

In Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province, Christians whose homes were destroyed or damaged by a Muslim mob in August celebrated against a background of fear in the city of Jaranwala. Christians fled their homes to escape the attackers, returning to scenes of destruction.

Jaranwala resident Ratan Bhatti said Christmas won’t be like it used to be. “Every house used to be illuminated, decorated with stars,” he said. “People are still in fear and grief. Our biggest church was burnt. It is difficult to forget that day.”

The rampage was one of the most destructive attacks on Christians in Pakistan’s history and drew nationwide condemnation. The minority, who are among Pakistan’s poorest, face an increasingly intolerant atmosphere in the Muslim-majority nation where radical religious and sectarian groups have become more prominent.

Local priest Khalid Mukhtar said people in Jaranwala had yet to emerge from their trauma. “We are yet to see the traditional spirit of Christmas. We are trying to motivate people to celebrate the festival with traditional fervor."

"We are determined to celebrate it,” Mukhtar added.
 

Archbishop of York warns Israel against seeking revenge, highlights escalating violence in Gaza

Archbishop of York warns Israel against seeking revenge, highlights escalating violence in Gaza
Updated 24 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Archbishop of York warns Israel against seeking revenge, highlights escalating violence in Gaza

Archbishop of York warns Israel against seeking revenge, highlights escalating violence in Gaza
  • Cottrell emphasized the dangers of “endless cycles of reprisals”
Updated 24 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Archbishop of York has cautioned Israel against embarking on a “journey of revenge” in his article for The Telegraph on Saturday.

Rev. Stephen Cottrell emphasized the dangers of “endless cycles of reprisals” and the fallacy of believing in the principle of “might is right.”

Referencing the Chinese philosopher Confucius, he said: “When you embark on a journey of revenge, dig two graves: one for your enemy and one for yourself.”

His statement, while not directly referencing the Israel-Gaza war, came as the UN voted on whether to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, where Israel’s relentless bombardment has killed over 20,000 people, many of whom are civilians.

Cottrell also drew upon the words of Martin Luther King, writing: “Violence begets violence, hate begets hate, and toughness begets a greater toughness. It is all a descending spiral, and the end is destruction — for everybody. Along the way of life, someone must have enough sense and morality to cut off the chain of hate.”

Earlier in December, the House of Bishops released a statement condemning the loss of Palestinian civilian lives and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza as unjustifiable.

Moreover, the archbishop expressed that amid war’s chaos and a world plagued by political extremism and corruption, divine guidance is still present. However, he warned that “anyone hoping for a message combining instant justice with the extermination of tyranny and divine retribution is likely to be disappointed.”
 

Topics: Xmas Pray For Gaza

Related

Pope Francis deplores the death of two women in Gaza parish
World
Pope Francis deplores the death of two women in Gaza parish
Palestinian Christians slam Archbishop of Canterbury for ‘relegating’ their plight
Middle-East
Palestinian Christians slam Archbishop of Canterbury for ‘relegating’ their plight

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia advances green energy goals with new renewable projects
Saudi Arabia advances green energy goals with new renewable projects
Gaza war could push millions in the region into poverty, warns UN
Gaza war could push millions in the region into poverty, warns UN
King Fahd International Airport in Dammam set to undergo a $26.6m development
King Fahd International Airport in Dammam set to undergo a $26.6m development
ACWA Power joins hand with Japanese think tank to boost renewable capabilities
ACWA Power joins hand with Japanese think tank to boost renewable capabilities
Saudi Arabia vows to become world’s No.1 exporter of green hydrogen
Saudi Arabia vows to become world’s No.1 exporter of green hydrogen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.