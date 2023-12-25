King Fahd International Airport in Dammam set to undergo a $26.6m development

RIYADH: King Fahd International Airport in Dammam is poised for a significant development as SAL Saudi Logistics Services has committed to a investments worth SR100 million ($26.6 million).

The funding is directed toward the rehabilitation and enhancement of the airport’s air cargo building, a strategic move anticipated to significantly improve operational capabilities and enhance the customer service experience, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Under the agreement, SAL will increase the air cargo facility’s capacity and equip it with the latest technologies and equipment in line with global best practices, aimed at boosting efficiency and improving customer service.

This development is part of a 20-year strategic partnership agreement signed between SAL and Dammam Airports Co., initially agreed upon in March 2022.

The signing ceremony was presided over by Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Eastern Province, in an effort to elevate the air transport industry in the region.

The event was attended by Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser and Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, besides other key figures in the air transport sector.

The agreement was formally signed by Faisal Al-Bedah, managing director and CEO of SAL, and Mohammed Al-Hassany, CEO of Dammam Airports Co.

The CEO of SAL highlighted the company’s dedication to fostering collaborative efforts among different stakeholders in the Kingdom’s aviation sector.

This agreement is expected to not only enhance air cargo services at Saudi airports but also contribute to the Kingdom’s vision of becoming a global logistics hub, thereby supporting economic growth in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Al-Hassany noted that this agreement aligns with their objectives to improve various air transport services at King Fahd International Airport.

The focus is on delivering top-quality logistics services efficiently and ensuring a seamless customer experience, he added.

This initiative is part of the broader National Transport and Logistics Strategy and National Aviation Strategy that aims to elevate Saudi airports’ services, transform the Kingdom into a world-class logistics center, and sustain the development of the logistics sector by integrating advanced global technologies.