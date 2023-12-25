You are here

Gaza war could push millions in the region into poverty, warns UN

According to another UN analysis released in early November, the West Bank and Gaza’s GDP shrank 4 percent in the war’s first month, sending more than 400,000 people into poverty. Reuters
According to another UN analysis released in early November, the West Bank and Gaza's GDP shrank 4 percent in the war's first month, sending more than 400,000 people into poverty.
REBECCA ANN PROCTOR
DUBAI: More than 230,000 people in countries neighboring Palestine and Israel could be pushed into poverty as the effects of the war ripples across the region, according to a UN-led assessment.

Countries in the Arab region, particularly those that form the “ring of fire” around Israel and Palestine, face a grave economic downturn thanks to the ongoing war in Gaza, according to a study carried out by the UN’s Development Program and Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia.

The report, titled “Expected socio-economic impacts of the Gaza Crisis on neighboring countries in the Arab states region,” states how Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon could see their economies regress by at least two to three years due to the ramifications of the war.

The analysis examines several possible regional spillover effects, based on lessons learned from previous conflicts in the region, including the 2003 invasion of Iraq, the 2008-2009 war in Gaza and the crisis in Syria that has been ongoing since 2011.

All these conflicts have contributed to changes in oil prices, pressures on public debt, influxes of refugees and effects on tourism and trade, among others.

These spillover effects may not have fully played out at present and there remain various risk factors to be monitored, states the UNDP report.

“The impact of the Israel-Hamas war will depend on the length and depth of the conflict as well as if it spills over into the wider region, thus drawing in other parties, resulting in international ramifications that would then have an effect on global supply chains,” Nasser Saidi, former Lebanese economy and trade minister and founder of economic and business advisory consultancy Nasser Saidi & Associates, told Arab News at the end of November.

According to the World Bank, the war has left Gaza’s economy almost at a standstill, and approximately 85 percent of workers are without jobs, says the organization.

In a recent analysis of the economic impact of the conflict, the Washington-based development organization said the Palestinian territory was operating at only 16 percent of its productive capacity and was experiencing a “deep recession.”

The economic cost of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza on the neighboring countries of Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon in terms of loss of gross domestic product could rise to at least $10.3 billion this year and push more than 230,000 people into poverty, according to the study.

This amount could double if the conflict lasts for another six months, the UNDP report says.

“The crisis was a bomb in an already fragile regional situation ... It soured sentiment with fear of what could happen and where things are going,” Abdallah Al-Dardari, UN assistant secretary-general and UNDP’s director of the Regional Bureau for Arab States who led the study, told Reuters.

Al-Dardari, a former minister for economic affairs in the Syrian government, noted that the scale of destruction in Gaza within such a short time was unprecedented since World War II.

“To lose 45-50 percent of all housing in one month of fighting ... We have never seen anything like this ... the relationship between destruction level and time, it’s unique,” he told Reuters. 

According to another UN analysis released in early November, the West Bank and Gaza’s GDP shrank 4 percent in the war’s first month, sending more than 400,000 people into poverty — an economic impact unseen in the conflicts in Syria and Ukraine or any previous war between Israel and Hamas.

Al-Dardari told a news conference launching the November report that a loss of 12 percent of GDP for Palestinians by the end of the year would be “massive and unprecedented.”

By comparison, said Al-Dardari, the Syrian economy lost 1 percent of its GDP per month at the height of its conflict, and it took Ukraine a year and a half of fighting to lose 30 percent of its GDP — an average of about 1.6 per month.

The war arrived just as Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan were already facing severe and mounting struggles from high unemployment, fiscal pressures, impacted investment flows and slow growth. 

These countries were in the throes of recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, and Lebanon in particular remains in a dire state thanks to one of its worst economic crises and the aftermath of the Aug. 4 2020 Beirut explosion.

In an interview with Arab News earlier this month, the chairman of business giant Al-Habtoor Group admitted he is prepared to pull out of Lebanon entirely, such is the concern over the country’s economic future.

Khalaf Al-Habtoor said the value of his group’s $1.5 billion direct and indirect investments in Lebanon is now close to zero thanks to the downturn.

The country is already mired in an ongoing financial crisis and deep political instability, and the conflict at its border is threatening to further destabilize the economy. 

Across Jordan and Egypt, one area already experiencing ramifications because of the war is the tourism sector, which is now seeing a downturn reminiscent of the COVID-19-era.

In Jordan, tourism accounts for 10 percent of GDP, but since the war began, hotels and cultural tours have witnessed numerous cancellations, almost overnight.

In Egypt, the travel industry is still behind pre-pandemic figures when it comes to GDP contribution, posting 7.7 percent in 2022 compared to 8.5 percent in 2019.

The war has seen the sector take another hit, with numerous tourism bookings to popular destinations in the Sinai Peninsula, which borders Gaza, such as Taba, Nuweibeh, Dahab and Sharm El-Sheikh, canceled.

The future remains dire for the entire region, a Lebanese Beirut-based businessman told Arab News on the condition of anonymity.

“We have been at breaking point for so long,” he said, adding: “The current war, or an expanded war in the country, only exacerbates our situation. We have been living in a state of collapse for the past four years. We have gotten used to it. There is no financial sector, no government and no hope for young startups.”

The businessman added: “If Israel engages in a greater war with Hezbollah, the economic costs are worse for Israel.

“We have already been living in economic and social despair.”

Topics: Gaza war economic spillover

RIYADH: King Fahd International Airport in Dammam is poised for a significant development as SAL Saudi Logistics Services has committed to a investments worth SR100 million ($26.6 million). 

The funding is directed toward the rehabilitation and enhancement of the airport’s air cargo building, a strategic move anticipated to significantly improve operational capabilities and enhance the customer service experience, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Under the agreement, SAL will increase the air cargo facility’s capacity and equip it with the latest technologies and equipment in line with global best practices, aimed at boosting efficiency and improving customer service. 

This development is part of a 20-year strategic partnership agreement signed between SAL and Dammam Airports Co., initially agreed upon in March 2022. 

The signing ceremony was presided over by Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, governor of the Eastern Province, in an effort to elevate the air transport industry in the region. 

The event was attended by Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Saleh Al-Jasser and Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation, besides other key figures in the air transport sector. 

The agreement was formally signed by Faisal Al-Bedah, managing director and CEO of SAL, and Mohammed Al-Hassany, CEO of Dammam Airports Co. 

The CEO of SAL highlighted the company’s dedication to fostering collaborative efforts among different stakeholders in the Kingdom’s aviation sector. 

This agreement is expected to not only enhance air cargo services at Saudi airports but also contribute to the Kingdom’s vision of becoming a global logistics hub, thereby supporting economic growth in line with Saudi Vision 2030. 

Al-Hassany noted that this agreement aligns with their objectives to improve various air transport services at King Fahd International Airport. 

The focus is on delivering top-quality logistics services efficiently and ensuring a seamless customer experience, he added. 

This initiative is part of the broader National Transport and Logistics Strategy and National Aviation Strategy that aims to elevate Saudi airports’ services, transform the Kingdom into a world-class logistics center, and sustain the development of the logistics sector by integrating advanced global technologies. 

Topics: King Fahd International Airport Dammam SAL Saudi Logistics Services Air cargo Dammam Airports Co.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has stepped up its focus on green hydrogen and renewables by joining the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan, a leading think tank on energy and environmental issues. 

The utility major announced the membership on the sidelines of the Saudi-Japan Investment Forum and said the membership will allow it access to IEEJ’s extensive database of original research. 

According to the statement, the membership will enable ACWA Power to stay at the forefront of cutting-edge energy research and contribute to the company’s commitment to supporting sustainable progress and development. 

Topics: ACWA Power Institute of Energy Economics Japan Saudi-Japan Investment Forum

RIYADH: Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih on Monday reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to promote green energy and vowed to become the world’s No. 1 exporter of green hydrogen.

Speaking at the Saudi-Japan Investment Forum 2023 in Riyadh, Al-Falih highlighted the strategic ties between the two countries. He said Japan is the first country to have received a consignment of blue ammonia from Saudi Arabia.

The minister said: “We look forward to displaying this dynamic relationship at EXPO 2050 in Osaka. We hope to see our Japanese partners taking part in EXPO 2030 in Riyadh… We are sure that the Japanese pavilion at the expo will be memorable.”

He said today the partnership between the two countries has reached an important point, “as we are halfway since the launch of our joint vision in 2016” that seeks to take bilateral ties to the next level.

Al-Falih said as many as 14 memorandums of understanding and agreements will be signed during the forum. The deals, he added, will cover several key areas including healthcare, water, energy and communication.

“I am glad to see the private sector from both nations participating.The private sector is one of the bridges, if not the most important bridge, to boosting relations between the two nations,” the minister added.

Topics: Saudi-Japan Investment Forum

RIYADH: Trade and economic collaboration are set to improve between Saudi Arabia and Jordan as the two nations have reached an agreement to enhance land transport connectivity. 

The Saudi-Jordanian Joint Technical Committee for Land Transport concluded its two-day meetings in Jeddah, emphasizing its commitment to streamlining procedures and facilitating the movement of passengers and goods for the mutual benefit of both countries, the state-run news agency reported.  

During the discussions, the two parties addressed challenges encountered by carriers and licensed establishments in the land transportation sector, the Saudi Press Agency reported.    

Consequently, they agreed to implement various measures aimed at improving the efficiency of road connectivity in both nations.   

The meeting was attended by Abdulmajeed Al-Tasan, vice chairman for the land transport sector at the Saudi Transport General Authority, and Abdul Rahim Al-Wreikat, director general of Jordan’s Land Transport Regulatory Authority.  

In August, the committee convened its 18th session in the Saudi capital with the participation of government officials from both sides. 

Saif bin Saad Al-Faqar, assistant undersecretary for sector development at Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, noted that the meeting was convened under the directives of the Kingdom’s leadership and aligned with the bilateral economic agreement signed between the two countries in 1962.  

Al-Faqar emphasized the shared ambitions of the countries to expand cooperation in various fields, highlighting the importance of implementing recommendations from previous committee sessions. 

Dana Al-Zoubi, secretary-general of the Jordanian Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply, affirmed the strong relationship between the countries in various fields. She added that the session built on the efforts of meetings held in Amman last year to enhance trade and economic exchange. 

Bilateral economic relations between Riyadh and Amman have been rapidly growing, with Jordan aiming to boost cross-border investments in the Kingdom. According to the SPA, trade between the two countries reached approximately $4.4 billion in 2021, up from around $3.1 billion in 2020. 

In June, the Jordanian Investment Council announced plans to roll out new projects in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries valued at $2.5 billion between 2023 and 2026. 

Additionally, in March, a bilateral agreement worth more than $1 billion was signed by the Makkah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and its Amman counterpart, focusing on developing economic relations between the two cities.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jordan Saudi-Jordanian Joint Technical Committee for Land Transport road connectivity

Related

PIF-backed Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund aims to invest $3bn in Jordan
Business & Economy
PIF-backed Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund aims to invest $3bn in Jordan

RIYADH: King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam will soon be pumped by maritime services, attracting private sector investments surpassing SR1 billion ($266.6 million).

The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has signed four agreements with Zamil Marine Services and Naghi Marine Co. to offer a range of marine services at eight ports associated with the authority in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services and the National Center for Privatization.

According to the authority, the government is keen to support projects that will make Saudi terminals more appealing to trade and place them at the forefront of global logistics, in line with the goals of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.

This is done by providing a strong network of ports and efficient and highly competent integrated logistics services in accordance with best global practices.

Additionally, this will help stimulate the logistics services industry, satisfy the Kingdom’s economic growth ambitions, and achieve the targets and pillars of Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) King Abdulaziz Port Zamil Marine Services Naghi Marine Co. Saudi Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services National Center for Privatization

