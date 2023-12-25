Gaza suffering puts a damper on Christmas mood in Jordan 

AMMAN: The suffering and destruction caused by the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza have put a damper on the Christmas holiday spirit in Jordan.

In the Christian-majority towns of Fuheis and Huson, the normally festive Christmas atmosphere is conspicuously absent from the streets, churches and markets.

In solidarity with Gaza, the Jordan Council of Churches announced that there will be no celebrations and congratulations of Christmas and New Year with the two occasions to be celebrated only with prayers at homes and churches.

The council said that the decision was in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank “in light of their continued suffering as a result of the Israeli blatant aggression.”

For Majedah Suweis from Fuheis, less than 20 kilometers west of Amman, her Christian-majority town has no festive atmosphere whatsoever “both from within and without.”

“Although inside our homes we have prayers and some little festive atmosphere, inside our hearts we have none,” Suweis said.

“We have no Christmas tree at our home. Our hearts are with our brothers and sisters in Palestine.”

Fuheis, in Balqa governorate, is well-known for its light-filled Christmas celebrations. A huge Christmas tree is usually lit up at the center of the town, where many Jordanians, including Muslims, usually go there to enjoy the joyful celebrations of Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Streets have been also empty of Christmas celebrations in Huson, a town in the northern city of Irbid.

Like Fuheis, Huson is also Christian-majority and is traditionally known for its colorful celebrations of Christmas and New Year.

George al-Wahsh from Huson, some 80 km north of Amman, said that the war on Gaza and the large-scale suffering of Palestinians “make it imperative to cancel Christmas celebrations.”

“How can you celebrate while your brothers and sisters are being butchered in Gaza,” he said, citing the high civilian toll, displacement and massive devastation caused by the Israel-Hamas war.

“Like all Christians and all humans indeed around the world, we are deeply saddened by the tragedy of the Palestinians and we simply can’t, and shouldn’t, celebrate.”

He said that this year’s Christmas celebrations were ordered to be held only at homes with people visiting each other to congratulate each other on the holy occasion.

“No Christmas tree in Huson, no Church bells and Santa Claus caravan. It is only prayers for Gaza and that is it.”