You are here

  • Home
  • UAE’s net institutional investment in stock markets hit $9.1bn

UAE’s net institutional investment in stock markets hit $9.1bn

UAE’s net institutional investment in stock markets hit $9.1bn
Institutional investors boosted their purchase of domestic stocks in 2023 due to diverse investment prospects and the opportunity to engage in the strong expansion of the UAE’s economy. Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/grf9y

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UAE’s net institutional investment in stock markets hit $9.1bn

UAE’s net institutional investment in stock markets hit $9.1bn
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Foreign and regional institutional investors have led a significant surge in net stock purchases, amounting to 7 billion dirhams ($1.91 billion) year-to-date in the Abu Dhabi and Dubai markets.

Demonstrating sustained interest in locally listed firms, this figure reflects a total purchase of 302.7 billion dirhams compared to total sales of approximately 295.8 billion dirhams.

According to a report published by state news agency WAM, institutional investors boosted their acquisition of domestic stocks in 2023 due to diverse investment prospects and the opportunity to engage in the strong expansion of the UAE’s economy. 

The report further noted that institutional investors dominated the UAE equity market in 2023, capturing nearly 78 percent of total trading activity.

In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, institutional investors achieved a net investment exceeding 6.1 billion dirhams year-to-date, fueled by cumulative purchases of 253.9 billion dirhams, which marginally exceeded sales of 247.8 billion dirhams.

Citing data from the stock market, WAM reported that the highest net purchase value in the ADX was recorded in February, reaching approximately 2.3 billion dirhams, followed by 1.02 billion dirhams in March and 566.7 million dirhams in April. 

In the Dubai Financial Market, institutional investments reached 808.1 million dirhams year-to-date. 

The local financial markets expect increased institutional investments in the upcoming months due to the numerous investment opportunities available in shares of financially stable companies, which are trading at appealing price levels for both local and foreign portfolios, the report added.

Earlier in November, ADX and HSBC Bank Middle East Ltd. had partnered to introduce digital fixed-income securities to the region’s capital markets.

According to a press statement, this initiative is expected to capitalize on ADX’s expertise in investment products as the fastest-growing exchange in the Middle East region. 

Digital bonds are financial instruments managed using blockchain and smart contract technology to streamline operations in capital markets.

ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region, next to Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index, and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of income aligns with the guiding principles of the UAE’s “Towards the next 50” agenda.

Topics: UAE Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange ADX

Saudi Arabia’s October trade volume sees 7% surge to $47.45bn  

Saudi Arabia’s October trade volume sees 7% surge to $47.45bn  
Updated 15 min 6 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s October trade volume sees 7% surge to $47.45bn  

Saudi Arabia’s October trade volume sees 7% surge to $47.45bn  
Updated 15 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s trade volume in October increased about 7 percent to SR178 billion ($47.45 billion) compared to SR167 billion in September, according to government data.    

The General Authority of Statistics reported that total merchandise exports in October saw a slight increase of SR15 million or 0.01 percent compared to the previous month.   

However, the overall merchandise exports in October declined by 17.4 percent to SR104.3 billion compared to SR126.2 billion in the same month last year.    

“This decrease originated mainly from oil exports, which fell by SR18.4 billion or 18.3 percent in the same period,” the GASTAT report stated.  

Moreover, the share of oil in total exports decreased to 78.9 percent in October from 79.7 percent in the same month last year.  

Similarly, non-oil exports, including re-exports, decreased by 13.9 percent to SR22 billion in October from SR25.6 billion in the year-ago period. 

Chemical and allied industries products, a crucial category in non-oil export goods, reported an annual decline of 31.9 percent in October to SR6.96 billion, commanding 31.6 percent of non-oil export goods.  

Exports of plastic and rubber goods declined by 6.9 percent to SR6.02 billion, holding 27.3 percent of the total pie. 

The report further highlighted that exports to China amounted to SR19.5 billion, making it the main destination for the Kingdom’s exports, controlling 18.7 percent of Saudi exports.  

Japan and India followed next with SR2.3 billion and SR10.2 billion, respectively. South Korea, the UAE, the US, Taiwan, Bahrain, Poland, and Egypt were the other countries ranking in the top 10 destinations, the report stated. 

In October, merchandise imports increased by 11.5 percent to SR73.9 billion from SR66.3 billion in the year-ago period, also rising by 17.5 percent or SR11 billion compared to September, the report found. 

Machinery, mechanical appliances, and electrical equipment were the most imported goods in October, comprising 22.3 percent of total merchandise imports. 

This category saw a 21.8 percent rise in October to SR16.49 billion compared to SR12.75 billion in the same month last year. 

The overall trade data provides valuable insights into the economic landscape of Saudi Arabia, demonstrating its resilience, diversification efforts, and global trade connections. 

Topics: GASTAT

Related

Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus rises over 27% to $11.66bn in September: GASTAT graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus rises over 27% to $11.66bn in September: GASTAT

Oil Updates — crude little changed as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut 

Oil Updates — crude little changed as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut 
Updated 26 December 2023
REUTERS 
Follow

Oil Updates — crude little changed as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut 

Oil Updates — crude little changed as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut 
Updated 26 December 2023
REUTERS 

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors focused on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and optimism the US Federal Reserve would soon start cutting interest rates, lifting global economic growth and fuel demand. 

Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $79.13 a barrel by 04:15 a.m. Saudi time while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.59 a barrel, up 3 cents. 

Trade is thin as some markets are still closed for the Boxing Day public holiday. 

Both benchmarks notched gains of about 3 percent last week after Houthi attacks on ships disrupted global shipping and trade, adding to tensions in the Middle East as the Israel-Gaza conflict waged on. 

Denmark’s Maersk said on Sunday it was preparing to resume shipping operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, citing the deployment of a US-led military operation designed to ensure the safety of commerce in the area. 

Shipping firms had suspended the passage of vessels through the Red Sea that connects with the Suez Canal, which handles about 12 percent of world trade, and imposed surcharges for re-routing ships. 

Separately, Iran denied on Monday a US claim that a drone launched from Iran had struck a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean. 

The Pentagon said at the weekend that the Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned and Netherlands-operated Chem Pluto ship was hit 200 nautical miles off the coast of India. 

Oil prices were also buoyed by expectations the Fed would cut interest rates next year after US data released on Friday showed by some key measures inflation was now at or below the central bank’s 2 percent target. 

Lower interest rates cut consumer borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil.

Topics: Oil

Related

Oil Updates – crude extends weekly gains, up 1 percent as Red Sea tension persists
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – crude extends weekly gains, up 1 percent as Red Sea tension persists

Industry Minister heads Kingdom’s delegation at Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee meetings

Industry Minister heads Kingdom’s delegation at Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee meetings
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Industry Minister heads Kingdom’s delegation at Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee meetings

Industry Minister heads Kingdom’s delegation at Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee meetings
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef has left for Tunisia to head the Kingdom’s delegation in a joint committee meeting starting on Tuesday.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the minister is also set to participate in the Saudi-Tunisian Investment and Partnership Forum.

The visit will include several bilateral meetings with Tunisian government officials to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries, activate cooperation mechanisms and enhance investment opportunities.

It will also witness the signing of several memorandums of understanding between the two countries on the sidelines of the 11th session of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee. These will be in the fields of agricultural scientific research, industry and water, as well as environmental protection, meteorology, climate, tourism and labor. At the same time, the private sector of both countries will sign several agreements.

The committee held its 10th session in Riyadh in April 2019, which saw several cooperation agreements signed to enhance the volume of trade and investment exchange between the two countries.

Additionally, the committee hosted discussions regarding bilateral partnerships in several fields.

This session reflected the firm resolve of the two sides to develop various aspects of cooperation and create an active partnership between the countries.

Both sides also agreed to support the private sector by setting up a road map to increase investments, especially in the pharmaceutical, food and mining sectors. 

Furthermore, they stressed the necessity of intensifying the ongoing efforts to increase the volume of trade exchanges, boost investment and raise technical cooperation by activating the cooperation mechanisms.

In July 2023, Saudi Arabia decided to give Tunisia $400 million as a soft loan and $100 million as a grant to support the North African country’s ailing economy, the Saudi Press Agency reported at that time.

The financial aid consisted of a $400 million concessional loan deal and a memorandum of understanding linked to the grant.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bandar Al-Khorayef Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee Tunisia

Related

Saudi megaprojects offer ‘incomparable opportunities’ for Japanese firms, says Al-Falih
Business & Economy
Saudi megaprojects offer ‘incomparable opportunities’ for Japanese firms, says Al-Falih
Saudi Arabia advances green energy goals with new renewable projects
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia advances green energy goals with new renewable projects

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s main index continues its upward trend to close at 11,813

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s main index continues its upward trend to close at 11,813
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s main index continues its upward trend to close at 11,813

Closing Bell – Saudi Arabia’s main index continues its upward trend to close at 11,813
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index in Saudi Arabia concluded Monday’s trading session at 11,813.09, marking an increase of 122.44 points or 1.05 percent.

The parallel market, Nomu, closed the day at 24,153.74 points, reflecting an uptick of 762.92 points or 3.26 percent.

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index also edged up 10.16 points to settle at 1,528.18 points, a 1.2 percent dip.

TASI reported a trading volume of SR6 billion ($1.6 billion), with 128 stocks gaining and 80 losing.

Nomu, on the other hand, reported a trading volume of SR31.6 million. Bank Albilad emerged as TASI’s standout performer, surging 5.18 percent to SR44.65.

While share prices of Leejam Sports Co. rose 4.49 percent to SR204.80, Riyadh Cables Group Co. climbed 3.33 percent to SR93.

The National Co. for Glass Industries and Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co. were among other companies that ended the day on a positive note.

In contrast, Sinad Holding Co. closed as the day’s underperformer, falling 1.54 percent to SR12.78.

Raydan Food Co. and Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Co. share prices fell 1.50 percent and 1.28 percent to SR26.30 and SR27, respectively.

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. and Hail Cement Co. were also among TASI’s worst performers.

On Nomu, Meyar Co. incurred the most significant loss, plunging 11.57 percent to close at SR70.30.

Bena Steel Industries Co. and Mulkia Investment Co. also recorded losses, with their shares declining to SR40.85 and SR31.25, down 4.78 percent and 4.43 percent, respectively.

However, Shatirah House Restaurant Co. outperformed other stocks in Nomu, gaining 19 percent to SR11.40.

While share prices of Keir International Co. rose 10.52 percent to SR4.09, Ladun Investment Co. climbed 10.22 percent to SR5.93.

On the announcement front, Keir International has received approval from its board of directors for a significant transition from the parallel market, Nomu, to the main market.

In its commitment to transparency and shareholder communication, the company has assured its investors that it will promptly share any future developments related to this transition, according to a bourse filing.

The company’s move to the main market hinges on approval from the Saudi Tadawul Group and is dependent on meeting all the criteria and requirements outlined in the listing rules.

Furthermore, the Saudi Reinsurance Co. has reached an agreement with the Public Investment Fund to extend their existing memorandum of understanding.

This extension, which will last for an additional six months beyond the initial MoU’s expiration on Jan. 7, 2024, is aimed at facilitating the company’s plan to raise capital through the issuance of new cash shares.

The announcement, made public through a statement on Tadawul, indicates that the extension is intended to provide the necessary time frame to complete various essential procedures, including securing all mandatory approvals for the potential deal.

Saudi Tadawul has updated the free float shares for all listed issuers in both the main and parallel market.

This change is set to take effect from the beginning of trading on Dec. 31.

In a detailed announcement, Tadawul revealed that shares from various companies across different sectors were included in the market indices.

This inclusion spans from major corporations like Ades Holding and SAL Saudi Logistics Services in the main market indices to a diverse array of companies in the parallel market.

Among other inclusions are iOud to the parallel market and Riyadh Cement Co. on the main index.

Topics: TASI NOMU saudi stocks

Related

Closing bell — TASI edges higher to close at 11,676.34
Business & Economy
Closing bell — TASI edges higher to close at 11,676.34

Aramco Digital, Intel unveil plans for Saudi Arabia’s first open wireless access center

Aramco Digital, Intel unveil plans for Saudi Arabia’s first open wireless access center
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Aramco Digital, Intel unveil plans for Saudi Arabia’s first open wireless access center

Aramco Digital, Intel unveil plans for Saudi Arabia’s first open wireless access center
Updated 25 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s communications infrastructure is set to receive a boost as Aramco Digital Co. and Intel announced plans to establish the Kingdom’s first open wireless access network development center. 

The proposed center aims to drive innovation, promote technological advancement, and contribute to Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation landscape, according to a report by the Saudi Press Agency. 

In this collaboration, Aramco Digital Co., a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Co., will join forces with Intel to accelerate the development and implementation of open wireless access network technologies, reinforcing the Kingdom’s commitment to establishing a robust and resilient communications infrastructure. 

An open access network, an advanced technology allowing multiple service providers to sell retail services over the same access network simultaneously, is at the heart of this initiative, enabling subscribers to choose their service provider. 

This partnership holds the potential to propel Saudi Arabia further in its digitization journey, as outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

The development center is expected to foster collaboration between Aramco Digital and Intel engineers, researchers, and industry experts. 

The SPA report added that the innovation center will also contribute to the development of local talents by providing training and practical experience in the field of open wireless access network technology. 

Tariq Amin, CEO of Aramco Digital, said that this collaboration will be a catalyst for digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.  

He emphasized that the partnership will focus on preparing local talents at the highest levels in the field of advanced fifth-generation technologies and future sixth-generation technologies. 

In January 2023, the energy giant launched Aramco Digital Co. to propel the Kingdom’s growth in the technological sector.  

At that time, Saudi Aramco’s President and CEO Amin Nasser announced a commitment of SR1.9 billion ($510 million) to the company over the next three years, aiming to drive innovation across the Kingdom and grow the digital economy through a network of partnerships, projects and joint ventures. 

Topics: aramco digital Intel open wireless access open access network Tariq Amin Amin Nasser

Related

Aramco turns to AI, big data to maximize profit, says top executive
Business & Economy
Aramco turns to AI, big data to maximize profit, says top executive

Latest updates

UAE’s net institutional investment in stock markets hit $9.1bn
UAE’s net institutional investment in stock markets hit $9.1bn
Saudi Arabia’s October trade volume sees 7% surge to $47.45bn  
Saudi Arabia’s October trade volume sees 7% surge to $47.45bn  
Japan minister lauds Manga Productions’ creative vision
Japan minister lauds Manga Productions’ creative vision
SingleView-Alinma Bank collaboration to redefining open banking for corporates
SingleView-Alinma Bank collaboration to redefining open banking for corporates
Oil Updates — crude little changed as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut 
Oil Updates — crude little changed as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.