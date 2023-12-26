You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Cabinet approves MoU with Turkiye in field of energy

Saudi Cabinet approves MoU with Turkiye in field of energy

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired the weekly session in Riyadh during which several international, regional, and local developments were discussed. SPA
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired the weekly session in Riyadh during which several international, regional, and local developments were discussed. SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/4az9w

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Cabinet approves MoU with Turkiye in field of energy

Saudi Cabinet approves MoU with Turkiye in field of energy
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the signing of two memorandums of understanding with Turkiye and the Netherlands to boost cooperation in the field of energy.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired the weekly session in Riyadh during which several international, regional, and local developments were discussed. The ministers also reviewed the Kingdom’s economy and the progress of different government-led initiatives.

During the session, the ministers approved the signing of MoUs with different countries to bolster Saudi Arabia’s ties across various sectors.

The approvals included an MoU between the Saudi Justice Ministry and Hong Kong, the Tourism Ministry, and Iraq.

The ministers also approved the signing of a memorandum in the field of intellectual property between Saudi Arabia and Morocco. The Investment Ministry was authorized to sign a deal with Argentina to promote direct investments.

A similar agreement was approved between the Kingdom and Switzerland to protect mutual investments. The Cabinet also endorsed an agreement between the Kingdom and Chile in the field of air transport services.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority was also authorized to join the International Forum for Medical Device Regulators.

Topics: Cabinet ministers MoU

Saudi property market booms as it logs over 136K transactions since September

Saudi property market booms as it logs over 136K transactions since September
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi property market booms as it logs over 136K transactions since September

Saudi property market booms as it logs over 136K transactions since September
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is witnessing a surge in property business as the Ministry of Justice revealed that over 136,000 transactions have been made through the Real Estate Stock Exchange since its launch in September. 

Not only did Riyadh account for the largest share of operations, but the five busiest neighborhoods in the Kingdom last November were in the capital, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This rise aligns with the Kingdom’s goals to launch several extensive residential projects to balance population growth and rapid urban expansion.        

The improved residential density has led to increased demand for housing, even as the Kingdom is working to boost the real estate supply aligned with a sustainable urban approach. 

Topics: Real Estate Stock Exchange Saudi property

Bahrain’s GDP surged by 2.45% in Q3 fueled by non-oil sector

Bahrain’s GDP surged by 2.45% in Q3 fueled by non-oil sector
Updated 53 min 47 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Bahrain’s GDP surged by 2.45% in Q3 fueled by non-oil sector

Bahrain’s GDP surged by 2.45% in Q3 fueled by non-oil sector
Updated 53 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain’s non-oil sector propelled a 2.45 percent surge in the country’s gross domestic product during the third quarter of 2023, according to the Information and eGovernment Authority.

National accounts estimates issued by the authority highlighted that the 2.45 percent rise is at constant prices, revealing another 1.09 percent GDP increase at current prices during the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022. 

According to the authority, this noteworthy growth is attributed to a 4.48 percent surge in the non-oil sector at constant prices and a corresponding 4.81 percent increase at current prices annually. 

During the third quarter of 2023, the GDP at constant prices reached 3.38 million Bahraini dirhams ($1.2 million), marking an uptick from 3.30 million dirhams in the same period of 2022.  

The authority highlighted the role played by the financial corporations, constituting one of the largest contributors to the real GDP at 18.08 percent, closely followed by the manufacturing industry, which contributed 13.85 percent to the overall growth. 

Preliminary estimates of the national accounts further underscore the dynamic growth of key non-oil sectors annually.  

Leading the pack is the hotel and restaurant activity, boasting a growth rate of 9.36 percent, closely followed by financial corporations with an 8.36 percent growth rate at constant prices. 

Bahrain posted a real GDP growth rate of 2 percent in the first quarter of 2023, fueled by a rise of 3.5 percent in the non-oil sector. 

According to the Bahraini Ministry of Finance and National Economy, the average quarterly increase of the annual non-oil GDP reached about 5.7 percent since implementing its economic recovery plan in October 2021. 

This initiative aims to stimulate growth, attract investments and create job opportunities through five priorities and 27 programs. 

Bahrain’s non-oil GDP growth in 2022 also surpassed the 5 percent annual target set by its economic recovery plan.

Topics: Bahrain Information and eGovernment Authority non-oil sector GDP

UAE’s net institutional investment in stock markets hit $9.1bn

UAE’s net institutional investment in stock markets hit $9.1bn
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

UAE’s net institutional investment in stock markets hit $9.1bn

UAE’s net institutional investment in stock markets hit $9.1bn
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Foreign and regional institutional investors have led a significant surge in net stock purchases, amounting to 7 billion dirhams ($1.91 billion) year-to-date in the Abu Dhabi and Dubai markets.

Demonstrating sustained interest in locally listed firms, this figure reflects a total purchase of 302.7 billion dirhams compared to total sales of approximately 295.8 billion dirhams.

According to a report published by state news agency WAM, institutional investors boosted their acquisition of domestic stocks in 2023 due to diverse investment prospects and the opportunity to engage in the strong expansion of the UAE’s economy. 

The report further noted that institutional investors dominated the UAE equity market in 2023, capturing nearly 78 percent of total trading activity.

In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, institutional investors achieved a net investment exceeding 6.1 billion dirhams year-to-date, fueled by cumulative purchases of 253.9 billion dirhams, which marginally exceeded sales of 247.8 billion dirhams.

Citing data from the stock market, WAM reported that the highest net purchase value in the ADX was recorded in February, reaching approximately 2.3 billion dirhams, followed by 1.02 billion dirhams in March and 566.7 million dirhams in April. 

In the Dubai Financial Market, institutional investments reached 808.1 million dirhams year-to-date. 

The local financial markets expect increased institutional investments in the upcoming months due to the numerous investment opportunities available in shares of financially stable companies, which are trading at appealing price levels for both local and foreign portfolios, the report added.

Earlier in November, ADX and HSBC Bank Middle East Ltd. had partnered to introduce digital fixed-income securities to the region’s capital markets.

According to a press statement, this initiative is expected to capitalize on ADX’s expertise in investment products as the fastest-growing exchange in the Middle East region. 

Digital bonds are financial instruments managed using blockchain and smart contract technology to streamline operations in capital markets.

ADX is the second largest market in the Arab region, next to Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index, and its strategy of providing stable financial performance with diversified sources of income aligns with the guiding principles of the UAE’s “Towards the next 50” agenda.

Topics: UAE Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange ADX

Saudi Arabia’s October trade volume sees 7% surge to $47.45bn  

Saudi Arabia’s October trade volume sees 7% surge to $47.45bn  
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s October trade volume sees 7% surge to $47.45bn  

Saudi Arabia’s October trade volume sees 7% surge to $47.45bn  
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s trade volume in October increased about 7 percent to SR178 billion ($47.45 billion) compared to SR167 billion in September, according to government data.    

The General Authority of Statistics reported that total merchandise exports in October saw a slight increase of SR15 million or 0.01 percent compared to the previous month.   

However, the overall merchandise exports in October declined by 17.4 percent to SR104.3 billion compared to SR126.2 billion in the same month last year.    

“This decrease originated mainly from oil exports, which fell by SR18.4 billion or 18.3 percent in the same period,” the GASTAT report stated.  

Moreover, the share of oil in total exports decreased to 78.9 percent in October from 79.7 percent in the same month last year.  

Similarly, non-oil exports, including re-exports, decreased by 13.9 percent to SR22 billion in October from SR25.6 billion in the year-ago period. 

Chemical and allied industries products, a crucial category in non-oil export goods, reported an annual decline of 31.9 percent in October to SR6.96 billion, commanding 31.6 percent of non-oil export goods.  

Exports of plastic and rubber goods declined by 6.9 percent to SR6.02 billion, holding 27.3 percent of the total pie. 

The report further highlighted that exports to China amounted to SR19.5 billion, making it the main destination for the Kingdom’s exports, controlling 18.7 percent of Saudi exports.  

Japan and India followed next with SR2.3 billion and SR10.2 billion, respectively. South Korea, the UAE, the US, Taiwan, Bahrain, Poland, and Egypt were the other countries ranking in the top 10 destinations, the report stated. 

In October, merchandise imports increased by 11.5 percent to SR73.9 billion from SR66.3 billion in the year-ago period, also rising by 17.5 percent or SR11 billion compared to September, the report found. 

Machinery, mechanical appliances, and electrical equipment were the most imported goods in October, comprising 22.3 percent of total merchandise imports. 

This category saw a 21.8 percent rise in October to SR16.49 billion compared to SR12.75 billion in the same month last year. 

The overall trade data provides valuable insights into the economic landscape of Saudi Arabia, demonstrating its resilience, diversification efforts, and global trade connections. 

Topics: GASTAT

Related

Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus rises over 27% to $11.66bn in September: GASTAT graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s trade surplus rises over 27% to $11.66bn in September: GASTAT

Oil Updates — crude little changed as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut 

Oil Updates — crude little changed as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut 
Updated 26 December 2023
REUTERS 
Follow

Oil Updates — crude little changed as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut 

Oil Updates — crude little changed as investors eye Middle East tensions, US rate cut 
Updated 26 December 2023
REUTERS 

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as investors focused on geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and optimism the US Federal Reserve would soon start cutting interest rates, lifting global economic growth and fuel demand. 

Brent crude futures fell 26 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $79.13 a barrel by 04:15 a.m. Saudi time while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.59 a barrel, up 3 cents. 

Trade is thin as some markets are still closed for the Boxing Day public holiday. 

Both benchmarks notched gains of about 3 percent last week after Houthi attacks on ships disrupted global shipping and trade, adding to tensions in the Middle East as the Israel-Gaza conflict waged on. 

Denmark’s Maersk said on Sunday it was preparing to resume shipping operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, citing the deployment of a US-led military operation designed to ensure the safety of commerce in the area. 

Shipping firms had suspended the passage of vessels through the Red Sea that connects with the Suez Canal, which handles about 12 percent of world trade, and imposed surcharges for re-routing ships. 

Separately, Iran denied on Monday a US claim that a drone launched from Iran had struck a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean. 

The Pentagon said at the weekend that the Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned and Netherlands-operated Chem Pluto ship was hit 200 nautical miles off the coast of India. 

Oil prices were also buoyed by expectations the Fed would cut interest rates next year after US data released on Friday showed by some key measures inflation was now at or below the central bank’s 2 percent target. 

Lower interest rates cut consumer borrowing costs, which can boost economic growth and demand for oil.

Topics: Oil

Related

Oil Updates – crude extends weekly gains, up 1 percent as Red Sea tension persists
Business & Economy
Oil Updates – crude extends weekly gains, up 1 percent as Red Sea tension persists

Latest updates

Saudi Cabinet approves MoU with Turkiye in field of energy
Saudi Cabinet approves MoU with Turkiye in field of energy
Saudi property market booms as it logs over 136K transactions since September
Saudi property market booms as it logs over 136K transactions since September
Netflix drops trailer for Part 2 of ‘Rebel Moon,’ starring Sofia Boutella
Netflix drops trailer for Part 2 of ‘Rebel Moon,’ starring Sofia Boutella
Bahrain’s GDP surged by 2.45% in Q3 fueled by non-oil sector
Bahrain’s GDP surged by 2.45% in Q3 fueled by non-oil sector
UK reports UAS sightings followed by two explosions near vessel off Yemen
UK reports UAS sightings followed by two explosions near vessel off Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.