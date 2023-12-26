Saudi Cabinet approves MoU with Turkiye in field of energy

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the signing of two memorandums of understanding with Turkiye and the Netherlands to boost cooperation in the field of energy.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired the weekly session in Riyadh during which several international, regional, and local developments were discussed. The ministers also reviewed the Kingdom’s economy and the progress of different government-led initiatives.

During the session, the ministers approved the signing of MoUs with different countries to bolster Saudi Arabia’s ties across various sectors.

The approvals included an MoU between the Saudi Justice Ministry and Hong Kong, the Tourism Ministry, and Iraq.

The ministers also approved the signing of a memorandum in the field of intellectual property between Saudi Arabia and Morocco. The Investment Ministry was authorized to sign a deal with Argentina to promote direct investments.

A similar agreement was approved between the Kingdom and Switzerland to protect mutual investments. The Cabinet also endorsed an agreement between the Kingdom and Chile in the field of air transport services.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority was also authorized to join the International Forum for Medical Device Regulators.