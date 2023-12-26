Monsha’at boosts entrepreneurship in Najran through e-commerce tour

RIYADH: Support for Saudi entrepreneurs in the Najran region will improve as the government launches its twelfth e-commerce tour in the southwestern region.

Launched on Dec. 26 and organized by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, or Monsha’at, in partnership with the E-Commerce Council, the tour kicked off at the region’s events and conference center in the presence of prominent online trading experts.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the associated exhibition featured 11 booths where e-commerce service providers and representatives from technical and logistical support organizations were present to provide their services.

The SPA report noted that awareness was disseminated through multiple stalls. Additionally, an advisory pavilion was established to assist entrepreneurs and facilitate their utilization of services and facilities offered by the relevant authorities.

The two-day event commenced with a workshop on the benefits of e-commerce, followed by a panel discussion where specialists addressed the development of a conducive environment for the growth of the sector in the Kingdom.

Other workshops explored digital transformation, sales channels and opportunities in emerging sectors for e-commerce.

They also covered strategies for developing electronic platforms and consultations from specialists.

These seminars aimed to promote entrepreneurial culture, encourage an attractive and innovative environment and serve the business community in the region.

Additionally, numerous global and local service providers facilitated the construction and expansion of e-commerce activities in the region through a consulting pavilion.

The kiosk hosted sessions on the Monsha’at Nawafth app, which offers services and consultancy for enterprises to empower businesspeople to surmount challenges effectively.

Speaking about the event, Bader bin Hamad Al-Kadi, the spokesperson for Monsha’at, highlighted that the objective of the e-commerce tour is to establish connections among entrepreneurs, e-store owners, and innovators in the region and provide them with insights into the latest developments in the e-commerce landscape to help them promote their businesses.

He added that the exhibition aims to provide services to 1,500 beneficiaries, including businesspeople and entrepreneurs in the region.

Moreover, he noted that the fair encompassed various activities and sections, delivering its services to participants through numerous public and private exhibitors, including prominent local and international companies.