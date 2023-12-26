You are here

  Saudi Arabia, Japan sign multiple MoUs to boost bilateral relations

Saudi Arabia, Japan sign multiple MoUs to boost bilateral relations

Saudi Arabia, Japan sign multiple MoUs to boost bilateral relations
Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih addressed the forum, stating that there is ample room for future investment for Japanese banks within the Kingdom’s giga-projects and its stock exchange, Tadawul. SPA
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
Saudi Arabia, Japan sign multiple MoUs to boost bilateral relations

Saudi Arabia, Japan sign multiple MoUs to boost bilateral relations
MANAL AL-BARAKATI
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Japan have further strengthened bilateral relations by finalizing 14 agreements across multiple sectors. 

The Saudi-Japanese Investment Forum held in Riyadh on Tuesday saw the signing of several memorandums of understanding and announcements of critical projects between government entities and private sector players from both countries. 

The agreements addressed areas of cooperation in the financial, healthcare, water and energy sectors, among others. 

The Saudi Investment Ministry signed several deals, including an MoU with EIZO Corp., a Japanese technology company. 

Both sides mutually agreed to utilize EIZO’s product solutions to support the ministry’s business activities and contribute to expanding the Kingdom’s economy. 

Furthermore, the ministry signed an agreement with the Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Bank to enhance cooperation between both parties. 

This came as Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih addressed the forum, stating that there is ample room for future investment for Japanese banks within the Kingdom’s giga-projects and its stock exchange, Tadawul. 

He said: “Today, we know that there is a great amount of financial resources in the sector, as the Japanese banks currently manage over $20 trillion in assets.” 

He added: “Thus, this (the giga-projects) will add an increased demand for borrowing within the Kingdom, with a value exceeding $1.5 trillion, a demand for borrowing which I am sure the Japanese banks and asset managers will continue to contribute to.” 

The forum also saw several agreements and letters of cooperation inked in the water sector, including the signing of an MoU between the National Water Co. and Japanese Fuji Clean Co., the world leader in manufacturing wastewater treatment systems, to localize treatment technologies in Saudi Arabia. 

An additional MoU was signed in the water sector between Olayan Financing Co. and DG TAKANO Co., which “aims to identify and pursue strategic, commercial and investment partnership opportunities in the Saudi Arabian market by leveraging both parties’ unique strengths,” a release by the ministry said. 

The parties further agreed on terms and conditions to trial DG TAKANO’s products in key Olayan-owned properties, such as hotels, compounds, restaurants and mosques,” the release added. 

Furthermore, the parties may continue their partnership by forming a joint venture or agreeing on additional commercial arrangements. 

According to the release, the parties are also collaborating on a new large-scale project for water conservation and total reuse to fulfill the needs of local agriculture. 

In the energy sector, Al-Falih noted that the Kingdom “expects investments to exceed $600 billion in petrochemicals alone by 2030.” 

Thus, multiple agreements were signed between bodies from the two countries in the energy sector, including an MoU between Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Ventures and the Japanese New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization to explore cooperation in energy and environment-related technology and innovation. 

A release by the ministry added that the MoU is expected to facilitate the exchange of information in related fields, the holding of workshops, and opportunities for interaction between Japanese startups and Aramco Ventures. 

The healthcare sector witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Patients Friends’ Association in Unaizah and Fujifilm Middle East. The association is actively working on developing a medical tourism plan for the city of Unaizah, intending to leverage international expertise. 

The goal is to provide cutting-edge technology supported by artificial intelligence, focusing on preventive examinations and enhancing the quality of life for visiting guests. 

Given Fujifilm Middle East’s extensive experience in the healthcare field, the two parties have mutually agreed to collaborate by establishing a center in Unaizah and working together in its operation. 

In the realm of trade and investment, a tripartite agreement was concluded between the Saudi Ministry of Culture, Riyadh Chamber, and the Japan External Trade Organization.  

This agreement is designed to streamline cooperation in bilateral trade and investment, involving the exchange of information on trade, investment, and economic matters. 

The agreement also encompasses mutual support through the provision of information, fostering networking, and backing events and activities such as forums, seminars, and exhibitions. 

Topics: Saudi-Japanese Investment Forum

Closing bell — Saudi main index rises for 3rd consecutive day 

Closing bell — Saudi main index rises for 3rd consecutive day 
Updated 9 min 42 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing bell — Saudi main index rises for 3rd consecutive day 

Closing bell — Saudi main index rises for 3rd consecutive day 
Updated 9 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, as it gained 59.54 points, or 0.50 percent, to close at 11,872.63.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.54 billion ($2.01 billion), as 122 stocks advanced while 98 declined.  

However, Nomu, the Kingdom’s parallel market, shed 131.73 points to close at 24,022.01.  

On the other hand, the MSCI Tadawul Index edged up by 0.57 percent to 1,536.95.  

SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. was the best-performing stock of the day. The company’s share price soared by 9.94 percent to SR179.20.  

Other top performers were CATRION Catering Holding Co. and CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices surged by 9.84 percent and 9.14 percent, respectively.  

The worst performer on the main market was Morabaha Marina Financing Co., as its share price dipped by 2.41 percent to SR12.14.  

The share price of Arabian Contracting Services Co., also known as Al Arabia, soared to a record high since its debut in Tadawul.  

At one point during the day’s trading, Al Arabia’s share price soared to SR233 before settling down at SR229.40 at the end of the day’s trading.  

Meanwhile, the Saudi exchange announced the update of the free float shares for all listed issuers on the main market and Nomu effective from the start of trading on Dec. 31, 2023.  

Moreover, the exchange revealed that Ades Holding Co. will be included in the Energy Industry Group index in TASI, while SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. and Riyadh Cement Co. will be included in the Transportation Industry Group index and Materials Industry Group index, respectively.  

Riyadh Steel Co., listed on the parallel market, revealed that its board of directors has recommended a 40 percent capital increase through a four-for-10 bonus share distribution.  

In a Tadawul statement, Riyadh Steel Co. said that the increase in capital will be financed through capitalizing SR20 million from the firm’s retained earnings.  

“In the event that there are fractional shares granted, the fractions will be collected in one portfolio for all shareholders and sold at the market price, then their value will be distributed to the shareholders entitled to the grant, each according to their share ownership, within a period not exceeding 30 days from the date of determining the new shares entitled to each shareholder,” said Riyadh Steel Co. in the statement.  

The company added that the proposed bonus share distribution is subject to regulatory approval from authorities. 

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

Related

Closing bell — TASI edges higher to close at 11,676.34
Business & Economy
Closing bell — TASI edges higher to close at 11,676.34

Saudi Arabia and Oman forge partnership to boost tourism in the Gulf region

Saudi Arabia and Oman forge partnership to boost tourism in the Gulf region
Updated 20 min 16 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia and Oman forge partnership to boost tourism in the Gulf region

Saudi Arabia and Oman forge partnership to boost tourism in the Gulf region
Updated 20 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: International travel in the Gulf region is set to boost as Saudi Arabia and Oman have initiated discussions on initiatives for developing joint tourism programs.

In a virtual committee meeting for activating the Saudi-Omani partnership in the field of tourism, officials from both countries expressed a strong commitment to enhancing cooperation in the sector. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, they also intended to exert efforts toward sustainable tourism development and promote the region as a tourist destination.

The committee also discussed increasing the number of seasonal flights between the two countries, aligning with the Gulf Tourism Strategy.

Chaired by Saudi Deputy Minister of Tourism for International Affairs Sultan Al-Musallam, the meeting saw the participation of the Omani undersecretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Azzan Al-Busaidi, and several other senior officials from both sides.

By strengthening this strategic partnership through initiatives to develop joint tourism programs, the countries aspire to attract more international tourists to the region, the SPA reported.

Topics: Sultan Al-Musallam saudi tourism

PIF's SIRC inks deal with Aldrees to advance circular economy and oil processing

PIF's SIRC inks deal with Aldrees to advance circular economy and oil processing
Updated 45 min 31 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

PIF's SIRC inks deal with Aldrees to advance circular economy and oil processing

PIF's SIRC inks deal with Aldrees to advance circular economy and oil processing
Updated 45 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised to elevate its circular economy and oil processing management thanks to a new agreement with the Saudi Investment Recycling Co.

SIRC, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, inked the deal with Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co.

The agreement aims to build a strategy that supports best practices for recycling used oils and extracting economic value from them.

This will contribute to achieving the Kingdom’s environmental sustainability goals toward a greener future, aiming to mitigate environmental pollution and protect natural resources.

Topics: Saudi Investment Recycling Co. PIF circular economy

Monsha'at boosts entrepreneurship in Najran through e-commerce tour

Monsha'at boosts entrepreneurship in Najran through e-commerce tour
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Monsha'at boosts entrepreneurship in Najran through e-commerce tour

Monsha'at boosts entrepreneurship in Najran through e-commerce tour
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Support for Saudi entrepreneurs in the Najran region will improve as the government launches its twelfth e-commerce tour in the southwestern region.

Launched on Dec. 26 and organized by the General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, or Monsha’at, in partnership with the E-Commerce Council, the tour kicked off at the region’s events and conference center in the presence of prominent online trading experts.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the associated exhibition featured 11 booths where e-commerce service providers and representatives from technical and logistical support organizations were present to provide their services.

The SPA report noted that awareness was disseminated through multiple stalls. Additionally, an advisory pavilion was established to assist entrepreneurs and facilitate their utilization of services and facilities offered by the relevant authorities.

The two-day event commenced with a workshop on the benefits of e-commerce, followed by a panel discussion where specialists addressed the development of a conducive environment for the growth of the sector in the Kingdom.

Other workshops explored digital transformation, sales channels and opportunities in emerging sectors for e-commerce.

They also covered strategies for developing electronic platforms and consultations from specialists.

These seminars aimed to promote entrepreneurial culture, encourage an attractive and innovative environment and serve the business community in the region.

Additionally, numerous global and local service providers facilitated the construction and expansion of e-commerce activities in the region through a consulting pavilion.

The kiosk hosted sessions on the Monsha’at Nawafth app, which offers services and consultancy for enterprises to empower businesspeople to surmount challenges effectively.

Speaking about the event, Bader bin Hamad Al-Kadi, the spokesperson for Monsha’at, highlighted that the objective of the e-commerce tour is to establish connections among entrepreneurs, e-store owners, and innovators in the region and provide them with insights into the latest developments in the e-commerce landscape to help them promote their businesses.

He added that the exhibition aims to provide services to 1,500 beneficiaries, including businesspeople and entrepreneurs in the region.

Moreover, he noted that the fair encompassed various activities and sections, delivering its services to participants through numerous public and private exhibitors, including prominent local and international companies.

Topics: General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises (Monshaat) e-commerce Najran

Saudi Cabinet approves MoU with Turkiye in field of energy

Saudi Cabinet approves MoU with Turkiye in field of energy
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Cabinet approves MoU with Turkiye in field of energy

Saudi Cabinet approves MoU with Turkiye in field of energy
Updated 26 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the signing of two memorandums of understanding with Turkiye and the Netherlands to boost cooperation in the field of energy.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired the weekly session in Riyadh during which several international, regional, and local developments were discussed. The ministers also reviewed the Kingdom’s economy and the progress of different government-led initiatives.

During the session, the ministers approved the signing of MoUs with different countries to bolster Saudi Arabia’s ties across various sectors.

The approvals included an MoU between the Saudi Justice Ministry and Hong Kong, the Tourism Ministry, and Iraq.

The ministers also approved the signing of a memorandum in the field of intellectual property between Saudi Arabia and Morocco. The Investment Ministry was authorized to sign a deal with Argentina to promote direct investments.

A similar agreement was approved between the Kingdom and Switzerland to protect mutual investments. The Cabinet also endorsed an agreement between the Kingdom and Chile in the field of air transport services.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority was also authorized to join the International Forum for Medical Device Regulators.

Topics: Cabinet ministers MoU

Israeli minister hints at retaliatory actions taken in Iraq, Yemen, Iran
Israeli minister hints at retaliatory actions taken in Iraq, Yemen, Iran
Closing bell — Saudi main index rises for 3rd consecutive day 
Closing bell — Saudi main index rises for 3rd consecutive day 
Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts
Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts
Saudi Arabia and Oman forge partnership to boost tourism in the Gulf region
Saudi Arabia and Oman forge partnership to boost tourism in the Gulf region
Arab News scoops five accolades at 25th European Newspaper Award
Arab News scoops five accolades at 25th European Newspaper Award

