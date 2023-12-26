You are here

Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts

Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts
Smokes billows in Qamishli in northeastern Syria close to the Turkish border on December 25, 2023. (File/AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts

Syrian army downs drones aimed at towns, military posts
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters
DUBAI: The Syrian armed forces shot down eight drones aimed at towns and military positions in countryside near Aleppo and Idlib, Syrian state media said on Tuesday citing the defence ministry.
The armed forces prevented the drones, which the ministry said belonged to "terrorists," from reaching their targets, state media reported.

Israel army arrests senior Palestinian lawmaker Jarrar

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Israel army arrests senior Palestinian lawmaker Jarrar

Israel army arrests senior Palestinian lawmaker Jarrar
  • Jarrar had been previously arrested by Israeli forces in October 2019 and released in September the following year, after being held without trial
  • More than 300 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the Gaza war erupted
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Ramallah: The Israeli army on Tuesday said it arrested senior Palestinian politician Khalida Jarrar in the occupied West Bank, along with other activists of her leftist party.
Jarrar, 60, is a prominent figure in the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a faction in the Palestine Liberation Organization considered a “terrorist” group by Israel, the United States and the European Union.
“Khaleda Jarrar, a wanted terrorist, was arrested... along with other PFLP activists,” the army said in a statement.
Jarrar had been previously arrested by Israeli forces in October 2019 and released in September the following year, after being held without trial.
Her husband, Ghassan Jarrar, told AFP soldiers stormed the family home in the city of Ramallah “by breaking open the front door at 5:00 am (0300 GMT).”
Jarrar was elected in 2006 to the Palestinian assembly as a PFLP representative, and has long been an advocate of women’s rights.
She has also lobbied for the release of thousands of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.
The PFLP, in a statement, said Israel’s army launched a “vast campaign on Tuesday morning to arrest leaders” of the group in the occupied West Bank.
“These arrests will not break the will of our people,” it said.
Israeli forces have stepped up their operations across the West Bank in recent years, and violence there has risen particularly since the war with Hamas broke out in Gaza on October 7.
More than 300 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed by Israeli forces and settlers since the Gaza war erupted, according to the Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah.
The conflict in Gaza began after Hamas militants attacked southern Israeli communities in which around 1,140 people, mostly civilians, were killed, according to an AFP tally based on the latest Israeli figures.
In Israel’s retaliatory offensive in Gaza, more than 20,600 people have been killed, most of them women and children, according to the territory’s health ministry.

Drone downed near Egypt’s resort city of Dahab — security sources

Drone downed near Egypt’s resort city of Dahab — security sources
Updated 3 min 53 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Drone downed near Egypt's resort city of Dahab — security sources

Drone downed near Egypt’s resort city of Dahab — security sources
  • Earlier in December, Egyptian air defenses shot down a suspected drone near Dahab
Updated 3 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: A drone was downed near the Egyptian Red Sea resort city of Dahab on Tuesday, two security sources told Reuters.
The sources could not confirm its origin.
Egypt’s Al Qahera News TV had reported earlier that explosions were heard over Dahab.
“A flying object was downed approximately 2 km from the shores of Dahab,” Al Qahera said, citing witnesses.
Earlier in December, Egyptian air defenses shot down a suspected drone near Dahab, security sources had said.
The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have escalated attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in protest against Israel’s war in Gaza.

Topics: Egypt

UK reports UAS sightings followed by two explosions near vessel off Yemen

UK reports UAS sightings followed by two explosions near vessel off Yemen
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

UK reports UAS sightings followed by two explosions near vessel off Yemen

UK reports UAS sightings followed by two explosions near vessel off Yemen
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: British maritime authorities on Tuesday received two reports of sightings of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) followed by two explosions near a vessel about 50 miles west of Yemen’s port of Hodeidah.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said vessel was in communication with coalition forces operating in the area and reported itself and its crew as safe.
UKMTO said in a subsequent advisory it received confirmation from the vessel that it is continuing its voyage.

UN aid worker says little space left for displaced Gazans to go

UN aid worker says little space left for displaced Gazans to go
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters
UN aid worker says little space left for displaced Gazans to go

UN aid worker says little space left for displaced Gazans to go
  • Israel Defense Forces will soon be operating in their neighborhood and urges them to evacuate “temporarily and move to shelters” in Deir Al-Balah
Updated 26 December 2023
Reuters

Many Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have followed Israeli army evacuation orders and sought safety in designated areas only to find there is little space left in the densely populated enclave, a UN humanitarian team leader said on Monday.
Gemma Connell, deployed in Gaza for several weeks now, described what she called a “human chess board” in which thousands of people, displaced many times already, are on the run again and there is no guarantee a destination will be safe.
The United States, Israel’s staunchest ally in its war against Hamas, has for weeks pressured Israel to take further steps to minimize civilian harm by identifying safe areas and clearing humanitarian routes for people to escape.
“People were heading up south with mattresses and all of their belongings in vans and in trucks and in cars in order to try and find somewhere safe,” said Connell, who on Monday visited the Deir Al-Balah neighborhood in central Gaza.
“I’ve spoken to many people. There’s so little space left here in Rafah that people just don’t know where they will go and it really feels like people being moved around a human chessboard because there’s an evacuation order somewhere.
“People flee that area into another area. But they’re not safe there,” said Connell, team leader for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.
Asked for the army’s response, a spokesperson said the military has sought to evacuate civilians from areas of fighting but Hamas systematically attempts to prevent that effort. The army spokesperson said the Palestinian militant group uses civilians as human shields, an accusation the group denies.

‘NO SAFE PLACE IN GAZA’
Connell described the death of a 9-year-old boy named Ahmed in Al-Aqsa hospital in Deir Al-Balah, where many of the wounded in Israeli airstrikes overnight were brought and where she spent around 1-1/2 hours.
“He was not in an area under an evacuation order, he was in an area that was supposed to be safe. There is no safe place in Gaza,” she said, adding that new airstrikes took place when she was at the hospital and she witnessed wounded being brought in.
She shared the text of a notification from the Israeli military urging residents of at least half-a-dozen central Gazan neighborhoods to evacuate on Friday.
It says the Israel Defense Forces will soon be operating in their neighborhood and urges them to evacuate “temporarily and move to shelters” in Deir Al-Balah.
The army spokesperson told Reuters: “The IDF will act against Hamas wherever it operates, with full commitment to international law, while distinguishing between terrorists and civilians, and taking all feasible precautions to minimize harm to civilians.”
US officials have repeatedly said they expect Israel to scale down its operations to a more low-intensity phase of more targeted and surgical operations.
However, Israeli operations have intensified.
Christmas Eve proved to be one of the deadliest nights in the 11-week-old war between Israel and Hamas, as Palestinian health officials in Gaza said Israeli airstrikes in central and southern Gaza killed more than 100 Palestinians, bringing the death toll to nearly 20,700.
As Palestinians mourned their losses, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to keep up the fight against Hamas militants who in a cross-border attack on Oct. 7 killed 1,200 people and abducted 240, according to an Israeli count.

Topics: War on Gaza Gaza Palestinians

Israel says dead hostage’s car links Gaza hospital to militants

Israel says dead hostage’s car links Gaza hospital to militants
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP
Israel says dead hostage's car links Gaza hospital to militants

Israel says dead hostage’s car links Gaza hospital to militants
Updated 26 December 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s military on Monday claimed new evidence linking a north Gaza hospital to hostages seized by militants, saying it found the car of a captive mistakenly killed by troops inside the facility.
A Toyota Corolla with an Israeli license plate belonging to the family of Samer El-Talalqa has been found inside the Indonesian hospital, the army said.
Talalqa was among three hostages that the Israeli army said troops shot dead earlier this month, mistakenly identifying them as a threat.
“RPG (rocket-propelled grenade) remnants and bloodstains were found in the vehicle, which were identified as belonging to another hostage,” the army statement said without elaborating.
“The finding of the vehicle directly links the hospital to the brutal events of October 7.”
AFP could not independently confirm the claim, and there was no immediate comment from the Indonesian-funded facility in Beit Lahia.
On October 7, Hamas militants smashed through the highly militarised Gaza border to launch unprecedented attacks across southern Israel, leaving around 1,140 people dead, most of them civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.
The Palestinian militants also abducted around 250 people, 129 of whom Israel says remain in Gaza.
Israel launched a retaliatory military campaign in Gaza, killing at least 20,674 people, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.
Israel has come under scathing international criticism for targeting hospitals in the Gaza Strip, which it has repeatedly accused of being used by Hamas militants for military purposes.
Hamas denies the Israeli accusations that hospitals and other civilian infrastructure are being used by its operatives.
In early November, Indonesia denied an Israeli claim that the hospital in Beit Lahia sits atop a network of Hamas tunnels.

