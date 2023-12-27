You are here

  Oil Updates — crude steady as market monitors Red Sea developments

Oil Updates — crude steady as market monitors Red Sea developments

Oil Updates — crude steady as market monitors Red Sea developments
Brent crude futures dipped 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $81.02 a barrel by 07:15 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude edged down 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $75.45 a barrel. Shutterstock
Updated 27 December 2023
Andreas Rinke | Reuters
Oil Updates — crude steady as market monitors Red Sea developments

Oil Updates — crude steady as market monitors Red Sea developments
Updated 27 December 2023
Andreas Rinke | Reuters
SINGAPORE: Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as investors monitored Red Sea developments, with some major shippers resuming passage through the area despite continued attacks and broader Middle East tensions.

Brent crude futures dipped 5 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $81.02 a barrel by 07:15 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude edged down 12 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $75.45 a barrel.

The benchmarks settled more than 2 percent higher in the previous session as further attacks on ships in the Red Sea prompted fears of shipping disruptions, on top of hopes of US interest rate cuts that could boost economic growth and fuel demand.

Despite Houthi attacks, major shipping firms such as Maersk and France’s CMA CGM were resuming passage through the Red Sea following the deployment of a multinational task force to the region.

“Despite shutting down shipping channels and re-routing vessels, how far the global supplies are impacted is still debatable,” said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd is expected to decide whether to resume shipments through the Red Sea on Wednesday.

The prospect of a prolonged Israeli military campaign in Gaza also remains a major driver of market sentiment.
Israel’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on Tuesday told reporters that the Gaza war would go on “for many months”.

Oil price declines were also capped on Wednesday as markets remain supported by speculation that the US Federal Reserve will begin to lower interest rates in 2024. Lower interest rates reduce borrowing costs, which can stimulate economic growth and greater oil demand.

US crude stocks were expected to have fallen by 2.6 million barrels last week, while distillate and gasoline inventories likely rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Inventory reports from the American Petroleum Institute industry group and the Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, are expected on Wednesday and Thursday respectively, a day later than normal for both reports due to the Christmas holiday.

Topics: crude Oil Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate crude Houthi Red Sea

Al-Qassim province unveils new investment opportunities for economic growth 

Al-Qassim province unveils new investment opportunities for economic growth 
Updated 17 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 
Al-Qassim province unveils new investment opportunities for economic growth 

Al-Qassim province unveils new investment opportunities for economic growth 
Updated 17 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Economic prospects in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Qassim province are poised for a boost with the unveiling of five new investment opportunities by its municipality, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The Qassim Municipality has provided the capital outlay to empower private sector establishments, aiming to spur development and stimulate the region’s economy. 

According to the SPA report, the municipality will actively encourage a maximum number of entrepreneurs to participate in these investment opportunities.

Maersk schedules dozens of vessels to travel via Suez Canal

Maersk schedules dozens of vessels to travel via Suez Canal
Updated 4 min 8 sec ago
Reuters
Maersk schedules dozens of vessels to travel via Suez Canal

Maersk schedules dozens of vessels to travel via Suez Canal
Updated 4 min 8 sec ago
Reuters

OSLO: Denmark’s Maersk said on Wednesday it has scheduled several dozen container vessels to travel via the Suez Canal and the Red Sea in the next several weeks, in a further sign that global shipping firms are returning to the route.

The schedule remains subject to change based on specific contingency plans that may be formed over the coming days, the company said.

The world’s top shipping companies, including container giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, stopped using Red Sea routes after Yemen’s Houthi militant group began targeting vessels earlier this month, disrupting global trade.

Maersk said on Dec. 24 it was preparing a return to the Red Sea for both eastbound and westbound journeys, citing the deployment of a US-led military operation to protect vessels against Houthi attacks, but provided few details.

France’s CMA CGM similarly on Tuesday said it was increasing the number of vessels traveling through the Suez Canal.

Among the vessels listed in a Maersk advisory to clients on Wednesday was the Maren Maersk, which departed Tangiers on Dec. 24 and would “continue via Suez Canal” with an estimated time of arrival in Singapore on Jan. 14.

But many of its vessels are still scheduled to take the journey around Africa, the advisory showed.

Maersk has since Dec. 19 rerouted ships around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope to avoid attacks, charging customers extra fees and adding weeks to the time it takes to transport goods from Asia to Europe and to the east coast of North America.

German rival Hapag-Lloyd still considers the situation too dangerous to pass through the Suez Canal, a spokesperson for the company said on Wednesday, adding that it would continue to reroute its vessels via the Cape of Good Hope.

“We continuously assess the situation and plan a next review on Friday,” the spokesperson said.

Egyptian PM signs agreements across various sectors  

Egyptian PM signs agreements across various sectors  
Updated 27 December 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Egyptian PM signs agreements across various sectors  

Egyptian PM signs agreements across various sectors  
Updated 27 December 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Egypt is poised for growth in the maritime, green energy, and agricultural industries as Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly signs several agreements. 

According to a release by the Egyptian Council of Ministers, the signing ceremony took place at the government headquarters. Contracts were inked for establishing the largest agri-food industry complex in the Middle East in Sadat City, with investments totaling $300 million. 

The project aims to provide over 7,000 direct and indirect job opportunities and export more than 80 percent of its production abroad, the release noted.  

The agreement involved MAFI Business Group, a provider of agricultural machinery; John Bean Technologies Corp., a food technology solutions specialist; GEA Middle East, a supplier of food processing technology; and Cabinplant, a global solutions provider for the food industry. 

Ahmed Abou Hashima, chairman of the MAFI group, highlighted that this step aligns with Egypt’s direction toward maximizing industrial capabilities through enhancing exports and substituting imports. 

The ceremony also saw the signing of an agreement between the Red Sea Ports Authority and Abu Dhabi Ports to build and develop the superstructure of the multi-purpose terminal, Safaga 2, at the Safaga port. The agreement entails the management, operation, and maintenance of the port. 

Kamel Al-Wazir, Egyptian minister of transport, noted that the signing aims to make Egypt a global center for trade and logistics, in line with the president’s directives.  

It also expects to maximize cooperation with specialized international companies to ensure the highest level of efficiency and keep pace with global maritime and commercial development. 

The agreement is part of a broader initiative to enhance collaboration between the Egyptian Ministry of Transport and Abu Dhabi Ports, aiming at implementing various projects in the logistics services sector in Egypt. 

He highlighted that the ministry had allocated approximately 3.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($116.51 million) to upgrade the Safaga port, aiming to reinstate its leading status in the country. 

Al-Wazir explained that the station will accommodate about 1 million containers annually, in addition to receiving general goods estimated at about 7 million tons.  

The minister added that the agreement aims to inject new investments into the national market, raise the growth rates of the Egyptian economy, increase the gross domestic product and national income, and serve international trade. 

In the renewables sector, the ceremony saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding to begin preliminary studies and measurements to develop a 10-gigawatt solar energy project. 

A release by the body noted that the project hopes to contribute to reducing about 14 million tons of carbon emissions. 

Upon completion, it was noted that the project would save an estimated $1 billion annually in annual natural gas costs. 

The agreement was signed between the Egyptian New and Renewable Energy Authority, the Egyptian Electricity Holding Co. and China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Co. 

The release added that the signing of the MoU comes within the framework of implementing Egypt’s energy strategy that aims to increase the capacity of renewable energies and reduce the use of fossil fuels to achieve its sustainable development plan. 

Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl ink MoU to boost local entrepreneurs 

Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl ink MoU to boost local entrepreneurs 
Updated 27 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl ink MoU to boost local entrepreneurs 

Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl ink MoU to boost local entrepreneurs 
Updated 27 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi entrepreneurs and startups in the fintech sector are set to receive a technological boost following an agreement signed between Fintech Saudi and US-based Kyndryl. 

This strategic collaboration, formalized through a memorandum of understanding, is designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced innovations in the Kingdom’s burgeoning fintech industry, according to a press note. 

The agreement is part of a fintech enablement program known as Makken, an initiative by Fintech Saudi, supported by the Saudi Central Bank, known as SAMA, and the Capital Market Authority. 

Under the MoU’s terms, Kyndryl, one of the world’s largest information technology infrastructure services providers, will support fintech startups by providing a secure, cloud-based incubation platform. 

This initiative will allow startups to concentrate on developing their prototypes and products, with Kyndryl offering the necessary technical support and resources to transform ideas into viable technological innovations. 

Moreover, Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl plan to co-host a series of hands-on seminars, events, and workshops, which will foster knowledge sharing and networking within the fintech community. 

“We are proud to be chosen as an enablement partner for Saudi Arabia’s fintech entrepreneurs and startups and have the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the financial services sector in Saudi Arabia,” Vice President and Managing Director of Kyndryl Middle East and Africa, Andreas Beck said. 

“Through the collaborative efforts of both organizations leveraging their strengths and resources, we are well-positioned to facilitate the development of innovative value propositions across the financial services value chain, addressing customer needs,” Beck added. 

Makken aims to assist fintech entrepreneurs and startups in launching their operations more efficiently and effectively. 

This program aligns with the Kingdom’s fintech strategy, a core element of the Financial Sector Development Program under the broader framework of Saudi Vision 2030. 

Since its inception in April 2018 by SAMA and the Capital Market Authority, Fintech Saudi has been instrumental in transforming Saudi Arabia into a hub for fintech innovation. 

It focuses on developing infrastructure, enhancing capabilities, and nurturing talent while supporting entrepreneurs and startups through various developmental stages. 

The fintech landscape in Saudi Arabia has witnessed significant growth, with a 300 percent increase in the number of fintech companies since 2021, generating revenues of SR2.8 billion ($746.4 million) in 2022. 

The MoU was signed by Nezar Al-Haider, director at Fintech Saudi, and Beck in the presence of their leadership teams. 

Saudi Environment Ministry inks deal with AgriServ to strengthen agricultural support  

Saudi Environment Ministry inks deal with AgriServ to strengthen agricultural support  
Updated 27 December 2023
ARAB NEWS  
Saudi Environment Ministry inks deal with AgriServ to strengthen agricultural support  

Saudi Environment Ministry inks deal with AgriServ to strengthen agricultural support  
Updated 27 December 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s agricultural sector is set to get monitoring support in improving its productivity thanks to a memorandum of understanding signed between two government agencies.  

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and National Co. for Agricultural Services, also known as AgriServ, signed an MoU to improve the quality of services provided to the beneficiaries of the farming sector.  

Established in 2018, AgriServ, wholly owned by the Saudi government, works to materialize the goals of the agricultural sector as outlined in Vision 2030.  

Under the agreement, the Environment Ministry will provide data, monitoring, compliance and coordination support to AgriServ’s operations.  

On the other hand, AgriServ will carry out all operational work for the services assigned to it within the agreed time plan.  

Promoting the agricultural sector is crucial for the Kingdom as it moves away from its dependence on oil and strengthens the nation’s food security.  

On Sept. 5, Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund launched a new financial product to support sustainable rural farm operations.  

The initiative aims to develop farms by diversifying their income sources, ensuring long-term sustainability, and capitalizing on unique rural opportunities.  

The fund is also expected to preserve local ecosystems and foster environmental and rural tourism.  

The strategy of this fund also includes providing financial support to existing and productive agricultural businesses, covering their investment and operational expenses.  

In July, ADF signed financing contracts worth SR926 million ($246.8 million) in the feed industry, animal production and dairy sectors.  

These contracts aim to support importing critical agricultural products, including maize, soybeans and barley, which are vital for sustaining the country’s food supply.  

These agreements encompassed a range of projects, including initiatives such as establishing an agricultural product marketing center, cold storage facilities, and a broiler and poultry farming project.    

According to a statement, the payouts were approved for small farmers involved in greenhouse vegetable production, poultry breeding and fish and shrimp farming.    

The statement added that refrigeration warehouses, date manufacturing and marketing centers also received financial support.    

The approval of these loans underlines the fund’s objective to boost its developmental and financing role for agricultural activity.    

