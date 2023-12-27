You are here

UAE unveils teaching specialists program to employ 4k Emiratis
Scheduled to kick off in 2024, the program targets the annual recruitment of 1,000 Emiratis in the education sector over a four-year period.
RIYADH: The UAE is set to bolster its education sector by launching a comprehensive training and employment program aimed at employing 4,000 Emiratis.  

The initiative, known as the Teaching Specialists Program, is a collaborative effort between the UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization, the Ministry of Education, and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council. 

Scheduled to kick off in 2024, the program targets the annual recruitment of 1,000 Emiratis in the education sector over a four-year period.   

The initiative encompasses specialized training and bridging programs designed to equip education professionals for the dynamic job market, the Emirates News Agency, WAM, reported. 

Beyond training, the program will offer professional accreditation opportunities, ensuring Emirati nationals acquire the necessary qualifications to excel in the private education sector.  

The initiative will also support private educational institutions in meeting their annual Emiratization targets by facilitating employment contracts with program participants. 

Ghannam Al-Mazrouei, secretary-general of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, said: “Our mission today is dedicated to empowering UAE nationals and equipping them with the necessary skills and qualifications to work within the education sector so that they become accomplished, skilled, and dynamic educators that are fully prepared to guide and inspire the next generation.”  

He added: “In recognition of the importance of this sector, we aim to encourage more UAE nationals to be a part of it and participate within the Teaching Specialists Program, and we promise that they will acquire valuable knowledge that not only qualifies them as educators, but also integrates them into the nation’s mission to be a pioneer and a leader in this vital sector.”  

The Teaching Specialists Program is designed with a four-phased strategy, focusing on various administrative professions and teaching positions. 

This encompasses roles in Arabic language and Islamic studies, social studies and national identity, and positions in kindergarten, primary school, and special education. Additionally, specialists in educational guidance and leadership positions are included. 

The program seeks native job seekers holding a bachelor’s degree in education for teaching and school-related professions, as well as those with a high school degree for administrative and assistant roles, the WAM report noted.  

The initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to fostering a skilled and qualified workforce in the education sector, aligning with the nation’s vision of leadership in this crucial domain.

Topics: maritime Mawani

Topics: Egypt manufacturing Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS)

