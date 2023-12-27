Saudi industry minister boosts trade ties with Tunisia during official visit 

RIYADH: Bilateral trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Tunisia is on track to expand thanks to ongoing discussions between the two countries.

The development emerged during the official visit of the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef to Tunisia. The visit aims to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation and mutual investments, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Minister Alkhorayef led the Kingdom’s delegation to the 11th session of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee, held in Tunis. He was also set to participate in the Saudi-Tunisian Investment and Partnership Forum.

In discussions with Tunisian Minister of Trade and Export Development Kalthoum Ben Rejeb, Alkhorayef explored ways to increase Saudi non-oil exports to Tunisia.

This aligns with the Kingdom’s aspiration to actively participate in Tunisia’s economic developments by examining investment opportunities and sharing them with the private sector, according to a statement.

“I would like to stress the importance of establishing clear working mechanisms through which all issues raised in the committee’s work are followed up on their implementation and the challenges and obstacles facing their implementation are resolved,” Alkhorayef said.

He also met with the interim Minister of Economy and Planning Sihem Boughdiri, who heads the Tunisian delegation in the 11th session of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee.

In addition to this, Alkhorayef met with the Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources, and Fisheries of Tunisia Abdelmonem Belati, to address plans to formalize a memorandum of understanding in the field of water resources.

Furthering the dialogue on economic ties, Alkhorayef also engaged with the chief-of-staff of Tunisia’s Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Energy, Ahlam Al-Baji Al-Sayeb, to explore prospects for bolstering partnerships in the industry and mining sectors.

The two officials also discussed potential joint investments involving the private sectors of both countries.

Additionally, Alkhorayef conferred with Tunisian Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani on the strong relations between the two countries and the qualitative leap they have achieved in various economic, political, security, and cultural fields in recent years.

This comes following the visit of King Salman to Tunisia in March 2019 and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Tunisia in November 2018.

During the meeting, Alkhorayef and Hachani discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries in vital sectors such as industry, tourism, and investment, along with the investment advantages that stimulate investors in the two countries.

Also present at the meetings was Tunisian Minister of Finance Siham Namsia. She stressed her country’s keenness to work on developing investment policies and improving the business climate in a way that contributes to enhancing investor confidence in Tunisia as a promising investment destination, especially at the level of developing the legislative system for investment, digitizing services directed to investors, and gradually reducing the licenses required to access the market.

For his part, the Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Hassan Al-Huwaizi reviewed Saudi-Tunisian relations and the development they are witnessing in all fields, specifically the economic field, thanks to the continuous efforts of the two countries and their firm desire to develop them.

Al-Huwaizi noted that the value of development projects financed by the Saudi Fund for Development reached SR609 million ($164.43 million), in addition to SR683 million across other sectors.

As part of the visit, the minister explained that the Kingdom is witnessing a qualitative and significant shift in various fields based on the Saudi Vision 2030, which not only focuses on diversifying the base of the local economy but also seeks to build alliances and enhance cooperation with Arab and African countries.

The most recent example of this is Riyadh’s hosting of a number of Arab and African summits, which embodies the Kingdom’s keenness to strengthen friendly relations with the countries of the African continent, move them to broader horizons, and establish a fruitful partnership in various political, economic and development fields, he noted.

The National Industrial Strategy includes more than 800 investment opportunities in the industrial sector with a value exceeding SR1 trillion, Alkhorayef emphasized.

The minister’s visit to Tunis seeks to deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations, activate mechanisms of cooperation between them, and enhance investment opportunities.