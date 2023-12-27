Saudi industry minister boosts trade ties with Tunisia during official visit 

You are here

The development emerged during the official visit of the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef to Tunisia.
RIYADH: Bilateral trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Tunisia is on track to expand thanks to ongoing discussions between the two countries. 

The development emerged during the official visit of the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef to Tunisia. The visit aims to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation and mutual investments, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Minister Alkhorayef led the Kingdom’s delegation to the 11th session of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee, held in Tunis. He was also set to participate in the Saudi-Tunisian Investment and Partnership Forum.  

In discussions with Tunisian Minister of Trade and Export Development Kalthoum Ben Rejeb, Alkhorayef explored ways to increase Saudi non-oil exports to Tunisia. 

This aligns with the Kingdom’s aspiration to actively participate in Tunisia’s economic developments by examining investment opportunities and sharing them with the private sector, according to a statement.  

“I would like to stress the importance of establishing clear working mechanisms through which all issues raised in the committee’s work are followed up on their implementation and the challenges and obstacles facing their implementation are resolved,” Alkhorayef said. 

He also met with the interim Minister of Economy and Planning Sihem Boughdiri, who heads the Tunisian delegation in the 11th session of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee. 

In addition to this, Alkhorayef met with the Minister of Agriculture, Water Resources, and Fisheries of Tunisia Abdelmonem Belati, to address plans to formalize a memorandum of understanding in the field of water resources.  

Furthering the dialogue on economic ties, Alkhorayef also engaged with the chief-of-staff of Tunisia’s Ministry of Industry, Mines, and Energy, Ahlam Al-Baji Al-Sayeb, to explore prospects for bolstering partnerships in the industry and mining sectors. 

The two officials also discussed potential joint investments involving the private sectors of both countries. 

Additionally, Alkhorayef conferred with Tunisian Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani on the strong relations between the two countries and the qualitative leap they have achieved in various economic, political, security, and cultural fields in recent years. 

This comes following the visit of King Salman to Tunisia in March 2019 and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Tunisia in November 2018. 

During the meeting, Alkhorayef and Hachani discussed enhancing cooperation between the two countries in vital sectors such as industry, tourism, and investment, along with the investment advantages that stimulate investors in the two countries.   

Also present at the meetings was Tunisian Minister of Finance Siham Namsia. She stressed her country’s keenness to work on developing investment policies and improving the business climate in a way that contributes to enhancing investor confidence in Tunisia as a promising investment destination, especially at the level of developing the legislative system for investment, digitizing services directed to investors, and gradually reducing the licenses required to access the market.

For his part, the Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers Hassan Al-Huwaizi reviewed Saudi-Tunisian relations and the development they are witnessing in all fields, specifically the economic field, thanks to the continuous efforts of the two countries and their firm desire to develop them.

Al-Huwaizi noted that the value of development projects financed by the Saudi Fund for Development reached SR609 million ($164.43 million), in addition to SR683 million across other sectors.

As part of the visit, the minister explained that the Kingdom is witnessing a qualitative and significant shift in various fields based on the Saudi Vision 2030, which not only focuses on diversifying the base of the local economy but also seeks to build alliances and enhance cooperation with Arab and African countries.

The most recent example of this is Riyadh’s hosting of a number of Arab and African summits, which embodies the Kingdom’s keenness to strengthen friendly relations with the countries of the African continent, move them to broader horizons, and establish a fruitful partnership in various political, economic and development fields, he noted.

The National Industrial Strategy includes more than 800 investment opportunities in the industrial sector with a value exceeding SR1 trillion, Alkhorayef emphasized.

The minister’s visit to Tunis seeks to deepen the strategic partnership between the two nations, activate mechanisms of cooperation between them, and enhance investment opportunities. 

Topics: Saudi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward trend on Wednesday, as it gained 16.72 points, or 0.14 percent, to close at 11,889.35

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.89 billion ($2.10 billion) as 137 stocks advanced, while 76 retreated.    

The parallel market Nomu performed negatively on Wednesday, dropping by 29.47 points, or 0.12 percent, to 23,992.54. However, the MSCI Index edged up by 1.01 points to 1,537.96.

The best-performing stock on the main index was Astra Industrial Group, whose share price soared 9.92 percent to SR130.8.     

Other top performers of the day included SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., with their share prices surging by 8.04 percent and 6.33 percent to reach SR193.6 and SR171.4, respectively.     

The worst performer of the day was CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. The share price of the company dipped by 5.47 percent to SR25.05.     

Jazan Energy and Development Co. and Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. were also amongst the worst performers, with their stocks dropping by 2.34 percent and 1.90 percent to close at SR15.04 and SR10.32, respectively.   

In the parallel market, Nomu, Knowledge Net Co. was the top gainer, with its share price surging by 7.46 percent to SR36. 

Other top gainers in the parallel market were Alwaha REIT Fund and Armah Sports Co., with their share prices surging by 6.66 percent and 5.83 percent to reach SR12.5 and SR50.8, respectively. 

Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. was the worst performer on Nomu, as the company’s share price slipped by 5.31 percent to SR353.2.  

View United Real Estate Development Co. and Nofoth Food Products Co. were among other poor performers on Nomu, with their share prices dropping by 4 percent and 3.76 percent, reaching SR72 and SR22, respectively. 

In Wednesday’s trading session, Saudi National Co. for Learning and Education, or NCLE, saw its shares climb by 4.49 percent. 

This marked the stock’s highest closing value since its initial listing, with approximately 200,000 shares traded. The company’s shares peaked at SR125.60 during the day. 

Topics: TASI stock shares

RIYADH: Economic prospects in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Qassim province are poised for a boost with the unveiling of five new investment opportunities by its municipality, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The Qassim Municipality has provided the capital outlay to empower private sector establishments, aiming to spur development and stimulate the region’s economy. 

According to the SPA report, the municipality will actively encourage a maximum number of entrepreneurs to participate in these investment opportunities.

Topics: Investment private sector

OSLO: Denmark’s Maersk said on Wednesday it has scheduled several dozen container vessels to travel via the Suez Canal and the Red Sea in the next several weeks, in a further sign that global shipping firms are returning to the route.

The schedule remains subject to change based on specific contingency plans that may be formed over the coming days, the company said.

The world’s top shipping companies, including container giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd, stopped using Red Sea routes after Yemen’s Houthi militant group began targeting vessels earlier this month, disrupting global trade.

Maersk said on Dec. 24 it was preparing a return to the Red Sea for both eastbound and westbound journeys, citing the deployment of a US-led military operation to protect vessels against Houthi attacks, but provided few details.

France’s CMA CGM similarly on Tuesday said it was increasing the number of vessels traveling through the Suez Canal.

Among the vessels listed in a Maersk advisory to clients on Wednesday was the Maren Maersk, which departed Tangiers on Dec. 24 and would “continue via Suez Canal” with an estimated time of arrival in Singapore on Jan. 14.

But many of its vessels are still scheduled to take the journey around Africa, the advisory showed.

Maersk has since Dec. 19 rerouted ships around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope to avoid attacks, charging customers extra fees and adding weeks to the time it takes to transport goods from Asia to Europe and to the east coast of North America.

German rival Hapag-Lloyd still considers the situation too dangerous to pass through the Suez Canal, a spokesperson for the company said on Wednesday, adding that it would continue to reroute its vessels via the Cape of Good Hope.

“We continuously assess the situation and plan a next review on Friday,” the spokesperson said.

Topics: Maersk suez canal Hapag-Lloyd Houthi attacks supply chain

RIYADH: Egypt is poised for growth in the maritime, green energy, and agricultural industries as Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly signs several agreements. 

According to a release by the Egyptian Council of Ministers, the signing ceremony took place at the government headquarters. Contracts were inked for establishing the largest agri-food industry complex in the Middle East in Sadat City, with investments totaling $300 million. 

The project aims to provide over 7,000 direct and indirect job opportunities and export more than 80 percent of its production abroad, the release noted.  

The agreement involved MAFI Business Group, a provider of agricultural machinery; John Bean Technologies Corp., a food technology solutions specialist; GEA Middle East, a supplier of food processing technology; and Cabinplant, a global solutions provider for the food industry. 

Ahmed Abou Hashima, chairman of the MAFI group, highlighted that this step aligns with Egypt’s direction toward maximizing industrial capabilities through enhancing exports and substituting imports. 

The ceremony also saw the signing of an agreement between the Red Sea Ports Authority and Abu Dhabi Ports to build and develop the superstructure of the multi-purpose terminal, Safaga 2, at the Safaga port. The agreement entails the management, operation, and maintenance of the port. 

Kamel Al-Wazir, Egyptian minister of transport, noted that the signing aims to make Egypt a global center for trade and logistics, in line with the president’s directives.  

It also expects to maximize cooperation with specialized international companies to ensure the highest level of efficiency and keep pace with global maritime and commercial development. 

The agreement is part of a broader initiative to enhance collaboration between the Egyptian Ministry of Transport and Abu Dhabi Ports, aiming at implementing various projects in the logistics services sector in Egypt. 

He highlighted that the ministry had allocated approximately 3.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($116.51 million) to upgrade the Safaga port, aiming to reinstate its leading status in the country. 

Al-Wazir explained that the station will accommodate about 1 million containers annually, in addition to receiving general goods estimated at about 7 million tons.  

The minister added that the agreement aims to inject new investments into the national market, raise the growth rates of the Egyptian economy, increase the gross domestic product and national income, and serve international trade. 

In the renewables sector, the ceremony saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding to begin preliminary studies and measurements to develop a 10-gigawatt solar energy project. 

A release by the body noted that the project hopes to contribute to reducing about 14 million tons of carbon emissions. 

Upon completion, it was noted that the project would save an estimated $1 billion annually in annual natural gas costs. 

The agreement was signed between the Egyptian New and Renewable Energy Authority, the Egyptian Electricity Holding Co. and China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Co. 

The release added that the signing of the MoU comes within the framework of implementing Egypt’s energy strategy that aims to increase the capacity of renewable energies and reduce the use of fossil fuels to achieve its sustainable development plan. 

Topics: Egypt

RIYADH: Saudi entrepreneurs and startups in the fintech sector are set to receive a technological boost following an agreement signed between Fintech Saudi and US-based Kyndryl. 

This strategic collaboration, formalized through a memorandum of understanding, is designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced innovations in the Kingdom’s burgeoning fintech industry, according to a press note. 

The agreement is part of a fintech enablement program known as Makken, an initiative by Fintech Saudi, supported by the Saudi Central Bank, known as SAMA, and the Capital Market Authority. 

Under the MoU’s terms, Kyndryl, one of the world’s largest information technology infrastructure services providers, will support fintech startups by providing a secure, cloud-based incubation platform. 

This initiative will allow startups to concentrate on developing their prototypes and products, with Kyndryl offering the necessary technical support and resources to transform ideas into viable technological innovations. 

Moreover, Fintech Saudi and Kyndryl plan to co-host a series of hands-on seminars, events, and workshops, which will foster knowledge sharing and networking within the fintech community. 

“We are proud to be chosen as an enablement partner for Saudi Arabia’s fintech entrepreneurs and startups and have the opportunity to contribute to the growth of the financial services sector in Saudi Arabia,” Vice President and Managing Director of Kyndryl Middle East and Africa, Andreas Beck said. 

“Through the collaborative efforts of both organizations leveraging their strengths and resources, we are well-positioned to facilitate the development of innovative value propositions across the financial services value chain, addressing customer needs,” Beck added. 

Makken aims to assist fintech entrepreneurs and startups in launching their operations more efficiently and effectively. 

This program aligns with the Kingdom’s fintech strategy, a core element of the Financial Sector Development Program under the broader framework of Saudi Vision 2030. 

Since its inception in April 2018 by SAMA and the Capital Market Authority, Fintech Saudi has been instrumental in transforming Saudi Arabia into a hub for fintech innovation. 

It focuses on developing infrastructure, enhancing capabilities, and nurturing talent while supporting entrepreneurs and startups through various developmental stages. 

The fintech landscape in Saudi Arabia has witnessed significant growth, with a 300 percent increase in the number of fintech companies since 2021, generating revenues of SR2.8 billion ($746.4 million) in 2022. 

The MoU was signed by Nezar Al-Haider, director at Fintech Saudi, and Beck in the presence of their leadership teams. 

Topics: Saudi Fintech

