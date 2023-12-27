You are here

Saudi Environment Ministry inks deal with AgriServ to strengthen agricultural support  

Saudi Environment Ministry inks deal with AgriServ to strengthen agricultural support  
Established in 2018, AgriServ, wholly owned by the Saudi government, works to materialize the goals of the agricultural sector as outlined in Vision 2030.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s agricultural sector is set to get monitoring support in improving its productivity thanks to a memorandum of understanding signed between two government agencies.  

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and National Co. for Agricultural Services, also known as AgriServ, signed an MoU to improve the quality of services provided to the beneficiaries of the farming sector.  

Established in 2018, AgriServ, wholly owned by the Saudi government, works to materialize the goals of the agricultural sector as outlined in Vision 2030.  

Under the agreement, the Environment Ministry will provide data, monitoring, compliance and coordination support to AgriServ’s operations.  

On the other hand, AgriServ will carry out all operational work for the services assigned to it within the agreed time plan.  

Promoting the agricultural sector is crucial for the Kingdom as it moves away from its dependence on oil and strengthens the nation’s food security.  

On Sept. 5, Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund launched a new financial product to support sustainable rural farm operations.  

The initiative aims to develop farms by diversifying their income sources, ensuring long-term sustainability, and capitalizing on unique rural opportunities.  

The fund is also expected to preserve local ecosystems and foster environmental and rural tourism.  

The strategy of this fund also includes providing financial support to existing and productive agricultural businesses, covering their investment and operational expenses.  

In July, ADF signed financing contracts worth SR926 million ($246.8 million) in the feed industry, animal production and dairy sectors.  

These contracts aim to support importing critical agricultural products, including maize, soybeans and barley, which are vital for sustaining the country’s food supply.  

These agreements encompassed a range of projects, including initiatives such as establishing an agricultural product marketing center, cold storage facilities, and a broiler and poultry farming project.    

According to a statement, the payouts were approved for small farmers involved in greenhouse vegetable production, poultry breeding and fish and shrimp farming.    

The statement added that refrigeration warehouses, date manufacturing and marketing centers also received financial support.    

The approval of these loans underlines the fund’s objective to boost its developmental and financing role for agricultural activity.    

Topics: Saudi Agriculture

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce has set up a strategic roadmap for its chambers of commerce in 2024.  

The directive emphasizes that entities must strategically invest in high-potential sectors and capitalize on regional diversification opportunities. 

In a meeting held in Riyadh, attended by chamber heads, the Minister of Commerce Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi discussed the pivotal role of chambers of commerce in achieving the objectives outlined in the Saudi Vision 2030, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The discussions also encompassed Riyadh’s hosting of Expo 2030 and the active involvement of the chambers in advancing the commercial system.  

Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the significance of aligning with key initiatives and projects, pursuing digital transformation and technical connectivity efforts, and issuing regular reports on challenges faced by the private sector.  

These challenges are to be systematically addressed and transformed into initiatives that actively contribute to comprehensive economic development. 

The meeting also addressed several issues, including the necessity for the chambers to forge partnerships with universities and pertinent authorities to enhance business endeavors. 

Topics: saudi commerce ministry

RIYADH: Bilateral trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Tunisia is on track to expand thanks to ongoing discussions between the two countries. 

The development emerged during the official visit of the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef to Tunisia. The visit aims to explore avenues for strengthening cooperation and mutual investments, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Minister Alkhorayef led the Kingdom’s delegation to the 11th session of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee, held in Tunis. He was also set to participate in the Saudi-Tunisian Investment and Partnership Forum.  

In discussions with Tunisian Minister of Trade and Export Development Kalthoum Ben Rejeb, Alkhorayef explored ways to increase Saudi non-oil exports to Tunisia. 

This aligns with the Kingdom’s aspiration to actively participate in Tunisia’s economic developments by examining investment opportunities and sharing them with the private sector, according to a statement.  

“I would like to stress the importance of establishing clear working mechanisms through which all issues raised in the committee’s work are followed up on their implementation and the challenges and obstacles facing their implementation are resolved,” Alkhorayef said. 

Topics: Saudi

RIYADH: Jordan witnessed a 9 percent decline in its trade balance deficit in the 10 months of 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year.  

According to a monthly report on external trade released by the Jordanian Department of Statistics, the gap between imports and exports stood at 8.14 billion Jordanian dinars ($11.48 billion), compared to 8.94 billion dinars in the same period in 2022.  

The data revealed that the country’s exports during the first 10 months of this year amounted to 7.46 billion dinars, with imports totaling 15.50 billion dinars. 

Topics: Jordan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, approved the contractual regulations for firms that do not have regional headquarters in the Kingdom.  

The government has previously stated that it will not award contracts to any foreign company or commercial entity with headquarters outside the Kingdom starting from Jan. 1, 2024. 

The Cabinet also reviewed the economic results for the current year and the development plans and projects contributing to the goals outlined in Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The Saudi Investment Ministry earlier this month announced various benefits, including tax incentives for foreign companies establishing their regional headquarters in the Kingdom. 

In November, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih revealed that over 180 companies received licenses to establish their headquarters in the Kingdom. 

However, the current statement at the cabinet meeting did not disclose the possible regulations on foreign companies, and it is still unclear if the government will award contracts to firms that do not have regional headquarters in the Kingdom. 

The Cabinet also praised the progress recorded by government agencies in the Digital Transformation Measurement Index for 2023. 

The Council of Ministers noted that the Kingdom ranked second among G20 nations in the Information and Communication Technology Development Index issued by the International Telecommunication Union for 2023. 

It approved a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Central Bank and the Monetary Agency of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for cooperation in financial innovation. 

The Cabinet also approved two MoUs on energy between the Kingdom and the governments of Turkiye and the Netherlands. 

It consented to an MoU in the field of intellectual property between the Kingdom and Morocco. 

The Saudi Investment Ministry was also authorized to sign a deal with Argentina to promote direct investments. 

The Cabinet also endorsed an agreement between the Kingdom and Chile in air transport services. 

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority was authorized to join the International Forum for Medical Device Regulators, the SPA report added. 

The Council of Ministers also reviewed several general topics on its agenda, including annual reports of the Water and Electricity Regulatory Authority, the Supreme Authority for Industrial Security, and the General Presidency for Scientific Research and Fatwa. 

Topics: Saudi headquarters FDI

RIYADH: Oman’s foreign direct investments increased by 3.78 percent, reaching 22.96 billion Omani rials ($59.54 billion) by the end of the third quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter.  

The National Center for Statistics and Information reported that foreign direct investment rose by 836.2 million rials in the third quarter, up from 22.12 billion rials at the end of the second quarter. 

In December, the oil and gas extraction sector constituted 76.9 percent of the total overseas funding received in the country, reaching 17.67 billion rials. 

Furthermore, the influx of capital into Oman’s manufacturing sector at the end of the third quarter of the current year amounted to 1.40 billion rials. Meanwhile, the value of financial intermediation reached 1.53 billion rials. 

Additionally, the value of real estate, rental activities, and business project activities amounted to 1.03 billion rials. 

The total capital inflow in electricity and water was 466.3 million rials, while the total in transportation, storage, and communications was 361.9 million rials.  

Trade saw a total of 216 million rials, while hotels and restaurants reached 111.4 million rials. In construction, the total was 82.1 million rials, while the total in other activities was 78.9 million rials. 

The UK led the overall foreign investment by the end of the third quarter of 2023, capturing 50.1 percent of the total inward capital with a value of 11.52 billion rials.  

It was followed by the US with a total investment of 3.88 billion rials, the UAE with 1.27 billion rials, and Kuwait with 922.3 million rials. Bahrain invested 732.6 million rials in total. China witnessed 594.5 million rials, Qatar had 442.3 million rials, and the Netherlands saw 374.7 million rials.  

Foreign investments from Switzerland amounted to 288.3 million rials, while India saw 277.8 million rials. Fundings from other countries totaled 2.65 billion rials.

Topics: Oman

