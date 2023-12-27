You are here

Closing Bell: TASI edges up 16.72 points, reaches $2.1bn trade volume   

Closing Bell: TASI edges up 16.72 points, reaches $2.1bn trade volume   
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.89 billion ($2.10 billion) as 137 stocks advanced, while 76 retreated.  Shutterstock
Updated 27 December 2023
ARAB NEWS   
Updated 27 December 2023
ARAB NEWS   

Closing Bell: TASI edges up 16.72 points, reaches $2.1bn trade volume   
Updated 27 December 2023
ARAB NEWS   
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward trend on Wednesday, as it gained 16.72 points, or 0.14 percent, to close at 11,889.35

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.89 billion ($2.10 billion) as 137 stocks advanced, while 76 retreated.    

The parallel market Nomu performed negatively on Wednesday, dropping by 29.47 points, or 0.12 percent, to 23,992.54. However, the MSCI Index edged up by 1.01 points to 1,537.96.

The best-performing stock on the main index was Astra Industrial Group, whose share price soared 9.92 percent to SR130.8.     

Other top performers of the day included SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co. and Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co., with their share prices surging by 8.04 percent and 6.33 percent to reach SR193.6 and SR171.4, respectively.     

The worst performer of the day was CHUBB Arabia Cooperative Insurance Co. The share price of the company dipped by 5.47 percent to SR25.05.     

Jazan Energy and Development Co. and Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. were also amongst the worst performers, with their stocks dropping by 2.34 percent and 1.90 percent to close at SR15.04 and SR10.32, respectively.   

In the parallel market, Nomu, Knowledge Net Co. was the top gainer, with its share price surging by 7.46 percent to SR36. 

Other top gainers in the parallel market were Alwaha REIT Fund and Armah Sports Co., with their share prices surging by 6.66 percent and 5.83 percent to reach SR12.5 and SR50.8, respectively. 

Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. was the worst performer on Nomu, as the company’s share price slipped by 5.31 percent to SR353.2.  

View United Real Estate Development Co. and Nofoth Food Products Co. were among other poor performers on Nomu, with their share prices dropping by 4 percent and 3.76 percent, reaching SR72 and SR22, respectively. 

In Wednesday’s trading session, Saudi National Co. for Learning and Education, or NCLE, saw its shares climb by 4.49 percent. 

This marked the stock’s highest closing value since its initial listing, with approximately 200,000 shares traded. The company’s shares peaked at SR125.60 during the day. 

Topics: TASI stock shares

Tesla to roll out revamped Model Y from Shanghai plant

Tesla to roll out revamped Model Y from Shanghai plant
Updated 27 December 2023
Reuters
Follow

Tesla to roll out revamped Model Y from Shanghai plant

Tesla to roll out revamped Model Y from Shanghai plant
  • EV maker likely to post another record quarter
Updated 27 December 2023
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. is preparing to launch a revamped version of its Model Y from its Shanghai plant, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The move was first reported by Reuters in March when three sources said Tesla was readying a production revamp of the Model Y, expected to start production in 2024.

Record deliveries

Tesla is expected to post another record quarter for EV deliveries, likely shy of an ambitious 2 million annual internal target that CEO Elon Musk touted at the beginning of the year.

Faced with slowing sales, Tesla leveraged its industry leading margins and slashed prices of its four car models globally in 2023, with a focus on China, where the company has lost market share to locals including BYD.

The price war and slowing EV demand, however, have prompted automakers including Ford Motor to pull back on their electrification plans, leaving Tesla as the undisputed leader in the US and helping its stock more than double this year.

“The fourth quarter is typically the strongest of the year in terms of deliveries for Tesla, we’re expecting that to be the case again this year,” said Garrett Nelson, a senior analyst at CFRA Research.

Tesla likely delivered 1.82 million vehicles globally in 2023, up 37 percent from 2022, with about 473,000 units in the fourth quarter, according to 14 analysts polled by LSEG. The EV maker is expected to report quarterly deliveries and production as early as Tuesday.

In January, Musk said that Tesla has the potential to achieve 2 million deliveries this year, if there was no “freaking force majeure.” But as recently as October, he warned that higher borrowing costs were pressuring demand.

The company, which made a year-end sales push by increasing discounts on its key models, has said it aims to achieve a 50 percent average annual growth rate over multiple years.

Going into 2024, the EV market leader will have to contend with the loss of federal tax credits for some of its cars in the US as well as in Germany, where the government is prematurely ending its EV subsidy program.

This may force more price cuts next year even though interest rates and battery ingredient costs are expected to ease.

Topics: Tesla EVs

Saudi Arabia’s telecom operators improve download speed for games by 38%: report

Saudi Arabia’s telecom operators improve download speed for games by 38%: report
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s telecom operators improve download speed for games by 38%: report

Saudi Arabia’s telecom operators improve download speed for games by 38%: report
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The performance of online games in Saudi Arabia improved by 38 percent in the third quarter as compared to the same period in 2022, which indicates the level of service provided by telecom companies in the Kingdom.

A report titled “GameMode” issued by the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission showed improved download speeds of online games across popular gaming platforms in the Kingdom reaching more than 98 percent compared to the declared speeds of fixed internet packages.

It stated that Mobily and Salam companies led the pack with the most speedy downloads for online games on PlayStation. Mobily, it added, also topped the list in XBOX and STEAM with downloading speeds going up to 99 percent and 100 percent respectively.

The report showed stc and Mobily services topped in the average response time in eight games namely Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends, VALORANT, OVERWATCH2, Rocket League, Battlefield, and Halo Infinite, while stc, Mobily, and Zain were all at the top of the list in “Among Us” online games.

However, stc was the top in six games: Fortnite, Counter Strike, Dota2, World of Warcraft, Rainbow Six Siege, and League of Legends, while Mobily took the lead in PUBG and PUBG MOBILE.

The report also included a series of guidelines for improving the quality of internet connection for online games, as well as home network setup and network device efficiency guidelines.

It also highlighted the steps to participate in achieving the objectives of the “GameMode” initiative, by registering for a “Meqyas fixed internet” device, which allows the user to know the internet performance of the most popular apps and online games.

The initiative increases competitiveness among telecom service providers to provide the best experience for players while raising the level of transparency in the market by publishing data and indicators’ results, along with enabling investors and interested parties to view market performance indicators in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Telecom gaming download speed

Saudi participation in private sector increases by 30 percent in 2023

Saudi participation in private sector increases by 30 percent in 2023
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

Saudi participation in private sector increases by 30 percent in 2023
  • Saudi participation in the private sector increased from 1.7 million in 2019 to 2.3 million this year
  • Saudi women’s participation in the workforce increased from 17 percent in 2017 to 35.3 percent in 2023
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has seen a noticeable increase in the participation rate of nationals in the private sector, statistics recently published by the Human Resources and Social Development System showed.

The participation rate of Saudis in the private sector increased from 1.7 million in 2019 to 2.3 million this year, including more than 360,000 who had entered the labor market for the first time, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

This led to a decrease in the total unemployment rate to 8.3 percent in the second quarter of 2023, according to the statistics of the Labor Market Bulletin, as a result of the reforms, strategy, and great support that was reflected in the major transformations in the labor market for Saudis.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has made many efforts to turn the labor market in the Kingdom into an attractive one for talent and competition in global markets.

The labor market strategy, through its initiatives in support of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, has contributed to achieving tangible results at the national level, with the Kingdom achieving first place among the G20 countries in the growth rate of worker productivity for 2022, with a growth rate of 4.9 percent. The efforts also contributed to reducing unemployment rates among Saudi women to 15.7 percent.

A World Bank report released on Nov. 22 praised the progress of Saudi women in the workforce, with their participation increasing from 17 percent in 2017 to 35.3 percent in 2023. The presence of women in leadership positions and new fields, such as the tourism and entertainment sectors, has also increased.

A report issued by the National Labor Observatory recently showed the success of the ministry’s plans in sustaining citizens in the private sector for more than 20 years, the result of training opportunities and financial incentives.

Through its strategy, the ministry has worked to empower women, increase nationalization, build skills, and develop the work environment.

It has also worked to increase the level of Saudi participation in the labor market through initiatives to activate the supply and demand forecasting unit.

The management of the Saudization file was transferred to six ministries for direct supervision, and 45 localization decisions were issued in specific activities and professions in various sectors. It also launched the National Skills Strategy to raise the Kingdom’s ranking in the Global Talent Index from 30 to 20 in 2026.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development established 12 sectoral skills councils to develop professions according to standards that meet market requirements.

These efforts resulted in an increase in the rate of Saudis in the targeted professions, such as engineering from 40,000 to 70,000 and accounting from 42,000 to 103,000.

The ministry is working to cover 2,000 skills and develop standards for 300 jobs by 2025.

It also launched the Skills Accelerator initiative and provided training vouchers to individuals to develop high, medium and low-level skills of national cadres and raise their productivity.

The initiative aims to train more than 322,000 employees in 126 professions in the private sector. Also launched was the national training campaign Waad, in cooperation with 14 national companies, to motivate the private sector to train workers.

The initiative succeeded in achieving its goals during the first half of 2023, with the number of opportunities exceeding 193,000. The campaign aspires to reach 1,155,000 people by 2025.

Female beneficiaries were also trained on the job as part of the Parallel Training Initiative 2023, achieving 62 percent of the initiative’s target with 62,254 participants.

The ministry was able to automate more than 80 percent of its services, offering over 1,000 digital services, and it aims to add 300 new services to its digital platforms next year.

The ministry’s Qiwa platform, which is designed to simplify and streamline the process of founding and operating businesses in the Kingdom, documented more than 5 million contracts that contributed to preserving the contractual relationship between workers and employers.

The platform also contributes daily to the completion of more than 1 million digital transactions for the labor sector. The rate of amicable settlement of labor disputes rose to 73 percent, the rate of compliance of private sector establishments with the regulations and decisions of the labor system to 92 percent, and compliance with localization decisions to 98 percent.

The number of beneficiaries of the remote work model over the previous year exceeded 135,000 contracts with a growth rate of 10 percent, 240,000 self-employment documents with a growth rate of 7 percent, and 365,000 flexible jobs with a growth rate of 6 percent.

The Human Resources Development Fund helped 1.4 million Saudis through training, empowerment and guidance support programs during the first half of 2023.

Some 79,000 establishments benefited from the support of the fund in various regions of the Kingdom, with around 95 percent of these medium, small and micro enterprises. The support expenses provided to empower Saudis exceeded SR4.6 billion ($1.226 billion) during the first half of 2023.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudization Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development Saudi private sector Saudi employment Women Emopowerment

Saudi Ministry of Commerce outlines strategic roadmap for 2024 
Business & Economy
Saudi Ministry of Commerce outlines strategic roadmap for 2024 

NEOM reveals new lifestyle community Norlana  

NEOM reveals new lifestyle community Norlana  
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News  

NEOM reveals new lifestyle community Norlana  
Updated 27 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s giga-project NEOM on Wednesday revealed Norlana, an ultra-modern active lifestyle community, in northwest of the Kingdom.

Featuring 711 residential properties, Norlana is set to welcome 3,000 residents, said a press release.

The ultra-modern active lifestyle community will create a luxurious environment fused with advanced technology, setting standards for sustainable modern living.  

It said Norlana will offer deluxe mansions, spacious apartments and beach villas integrated with the surrounding dunes, bringing residents closer to nature.  

The development will have a spectacular 18-hole golf course nestled among rugged mountains, with an equestrian and polo center with world-class facilities nearby.

“Norlana boasts a state-of-the-art 120-berth marina that will serve as an international hub for superyachts, with water taxi services available for residents and guests,” the press release added.

Aligned with NEOM’s commitment to conservation, Norlana will complement its coastal location and be delivered innovatively and sustainably.

“Norlana’s amenities also cater to a diverse range of water sports including sailing and diving, for residents and guests to immerse themselves in the breathtaking natural environment,” it said.

The press release said: “Norlana has been designed to redefine contemporary and active living. With sport, health and well-being at the core of this cutting-edge community, residents and guests will have every opportunity to experience their passions in this magnificent and environmentally sustainable setting.”

News of the development follows the recent announcements of Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, and Utamo which are also sustainable tourism destinations located in the Gulf of Aqaba.

 

 

Topics: NEOM Norlana

Al-Qassim province unveils new investment opportunities for economic growth 

Al-Qassim province unveils new investment opportunities for economic growth 
Updated 27 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Updated 27 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Al-Qassim province unveils new investment opportunities for economic growth 
Updated 27 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Economic prospects in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Qassim province are poised for a boost with the unveiling of five new investment opportunities by its municipality, the Saudi Press Agency reported.   

The Qassim municipality has provided the capital outlay to empower private sector establishments, aiming to spur development and stimulate the region’s economy.   

According to the SPA report, the municipality will actively encourage a maximum number of entrepreneurs to participate in these investment opportunities. 

In September, the National Housing Co. launched the Azyan Buraydah project in Buraydah, Al-Qassim. 

According to a statement released at the time, the project is part of a series of plans being developed by the company in cooperation with the Bin Jarallah Co. for Trading and Contracting. 

NHC aims to establish additional residential projects with comprehensive development to meet the aspirations of families and contribute to increasing home ownership, the statement added at the time. 

In January, Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb said that real estate works in Al-Qassim is set to boost the Kingdom’s rural tourism. 

Speaking during a panel at the Real Estate Future Forum in Riyadh then, Al-Khateeb explained that any citizen who has a house or a farm in either Al-Qassim province can offer it on the tourist rural hotel system’s platform for rent and development and the Tourism Development Fund will provide the needed financing. 

Al-Qassim Gov. Prince Faisal bin Mishaal at that time highlighted the province’s role in achieving sustainable development in propelling the nation. 

“We hope that Al-Qassim is going to be an attractive place for rural tourism,” Prince Faisal said. 

The province also poses a good investment opportunity for rural tourism given its vast lands, rich in soil and cut off from the sea. 

“The atmosphere in the city is completely different from the atmosphere in the countryside. Tourists from America, Europe, and Asia actually become very bored from the city and want to get rid of the rush hours and the heavy traffic. They really want to spend one day during the weekend, for example, in a calm place and a quieter place,” the governor elaborated at the time. 

Topics: Investment private sector

