UN force in Lebanon urges probe after peacekeeper wounded
This picture taken from a position along the border in northern Israel on December 27, 2023 shows smoke billowing in the southern Lebanese village of Marwahin following Israeli bombardment amid ongoing cross-border tensions as fighting continues between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.(AFP)
Updated 24 sec ago
AFP
UN force in Lebanon urges probe after peacekeeper wounded
  • UNIFIL was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon in reprisal for a Palestinian attack
  • The UN force has itself been hit by fire, without causing any deaths among peacekeepers
AFP
Beirut: The United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in Lebanon on Thursday called on authorities to investigate an attack in the country’s south that left one of the force’s members wounded.
Groups of young men in Lebanon’s south — a stronghold of the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah group, where the UN force had previously suffered attacks — blocked UNIFIL patrols twice since Wednesday, it said.
“A peacekeeper was hurt after a patrol was attacked by a group of young men in Taybeh” near the Israeli border late Wednesday, UNIFIL said in a statement, adding that “a vehicle was also damaged.”
“We call on the Lebanese authorities to undertake a full and swift investigation, and for all perpetrators to be brought to justice,” it said.
The UN force said such “attacks... are not only condemnable, but they are violations of (UN Security Council) Resolution 1701 and Lebanese law.”
UNIFIL was set up in 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon in reprisal for a Palestinian attack.
It was bolstered in Resolution 1701 after Hezbollah and Israel fought a devastating war in 2006, and its roughly 10,000 peacekeepers are tasked with monitoring the cease-fire between the two sides.
Thursday’s statement said peacekeepers’ freedom of movement “is vital as we work to restore security and stability along the Blue Line,” the frontier demarcated by the UN in 2000 after Israeli troops withdrew from southern Lebanon.
Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) said Wednesday that unidentified individuals stopped and attacked a patrol of the UN force’s Indonesian contingent, breaking car windows and injuring one of the troops.
In a separate incident on Thursday, peacekeepers were “blocked for about four minutes as they traveled through” the border village of Kfar Kila, UNIFIL deputy spokeswoman Kandice Ardiel said.
The NNA said the Lebanese group of men forced a patrol of the French contingent to retreat after beating their vehicle with an iron stick.
Since October 8, the day after the Israel-Hamas conflict started, the frontier between Lebanon and Israel has seen escalating cross-border fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, which says it is acting in support of Hamas.
The UN force has itself been hit by fire, without causing any deaths among peacekeepers.
Last year, Private Sean Rooney, 23, was killed and three others were wounded after a UNIFIL convoy came under fire in south Lebanon.

Israeli raids in West Bank target Hamas funding

Israeli raids in West Bank target Hamas funding
Reuters
Israeli raids in West Bank target Hamas funding

Israeli raids in West Bank target Hamas funding
  • Israeli forces raided foreign exchange and money transfer agencies, operation also targeted cryptographic currencies
Reuters
RAMALLAH: Israeli forces raided foreign exchange and money transfer agencies in Ramallah and other cities in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, seizing millions of dollars suspected of being intended to fund the Islamist group Hamas, the military said.
At least one person was killed and 14 others were wounded in a clash between Israeli troops and Palestinians in the center of Ramallah, the main city in the West Bank and the seat of the Palestinian Authority, the Palestinian health ministry said.
An Israeli military statement said police, army and Shin Bet security personnel carried out the raids across the West Bank, making 21 arrests in Ramallah as well as Tulkarm and Jenin, in the northern West Bank and Hebron in the south.
“During the operation, terrorist funds were found and tens of millions of shekels, safes, documents, recording systems and telephones were confiscated,” it said.
As well as financial service providers, the operation also targeted cryptographic currencies, with a special cybercrimes unit taking part in the investigation, the military said.
Clashes also broke out in several other locations. The Israeli military said its soldiers opened fire after explosives, petrol bombs and rocks were thrown at them.
In Jenin, an Israeli aircraft fired on militants who had attacked troops, it said.
Israeli security forces have stepped up raids across the West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in southern Israel and the subsequent Israeli offensive now raging in the Gaza Strip.
Hamas, which seized power in the Gaza Strip in 2007, and other militant groups such as Islamic Jihad have steadily increased their reach in the West Bank, where they have growing popular support and millions of dollars in funding from Iran, according to Israeli officials.
Prior to Oct. 7, Hamas militants had carried out a series of attacks on Israelis around West Bank settlements and Israeli forces had been carrying out raids on an almost daily basis but the level of intensity has picked up sharply in recent weeks.
Attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinians have also increased, drawing concern from the United States and other Western countries.
According to the United Nations office for Human Rights (OHCHR) at least 4,785 Palestinians have been arrested since Oct. 7, with at least 291 killed in clashes with Israeli forces in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
An OHCHR report published on Thursday said there had been a “rapid deterioration” of human rights in West Bank. Most of the killings occurred during operations by Israeli security forces or confrontations with them, it said.
OHCHR said it had also recorded mass arbitrary detentions, unlawful detentions, and cases of reported torture and other forms of ill-treatment of Palestinian detainees.
A spokesperson for the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office dismissed the report as “ridiculous” and “outrageous.” She said Israel faced a major security threat in the West Bank and it would continue to arrest people to protect itself.
The West Bank had already been experiencing the highest levels of unrest in decades during the 18 months preceding the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas.
US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem broke down almost a decade ago. Prospects of their revival had already been dim before the war in Gaza.

UN asks Israel to end ‘unlawful killings’ in West Bank

UN asks Israel to end ‘unlawful killings’ in West Bank
AFP
UN asks Israel to end ‘unlawful killings’ in West Bank

UN asks Israel to end ‘unlawful killings’ in West Bank
  • UN report demands immediate end to the use of military weapons and means during law enforcement operations
AFP

GENEVA: The United Nations on Thursday said the human rights situation in the occupied West Bank was rapidly deteriorating and urged Israel to “end unlawful killings” against the Palestinian population.
A report released Thursday demanded an immediate end to the use of military weapons and means during law enforcement operations, an end to arbitrary detention and ill-treatment of Palestinians, and the lifting of discriminatory movement restrictions.
“The use of military tactics and weapons in law enforcement contexts, the use of unnecessary or disproportionate force, and the enforcement of broad, arbitrary and discriminatory movement restrictions that affect Palestinians are extremely troubling,” UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement.
“The intensity of the violence and repression is something that has not been seen in years.”
The report looked at the human rights situation in the occupied West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem since October 7.
The bloodiest-ever Gaza war erupted when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7 and killed about 1,140 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
They took 250 hostages, of whom 129 remain inside Gaza, according to Israeli officials, in the worst attack in the country’s history.
Israel launched extensive aerial bombardment and a siege followed by a ground invasion. The campaign has killed at least 21,110 people, mostly women and children, according to Hamas-run Gaza’s health ministry.
Report insights
The report, which looked in detail at October 7 to November 20, documented a “sharp increase” in air strikes as well as incursions into refugee camps and other densely-populated areas, resulting in “deaths, injuries and extensive damage” to civilian infrastructure.
In the weeks following October 7, the report documented a “sharp rise in settler attacks” including “shootings, burning of homes and vehicles, and uprooting of trees.”
Turk asked Israel to end “settler violence against the Palestinian population, to investigate all incidents of violence by settlers and Israeli security forces, to ensure effective protection of Palestinian communities against any form of forcible transfer, and to ensure the ability of herding communities displaced due to repeated attacks by armed settlers to return to their lands.”
The UN Human Rights Office said it had verified the deaths of 300 Palestinians from October 7 to December 27 in the occupied West Bank and annexed East Jerusalem. The deaths included 79 children.
Of the 300 deaths, “Israeli security forces killed at least 291 Palestinians, settlers killed eight, and one Palestinian was killed either by Israeli security Forces or settlers.”
The rights office said that prior to October 7, 200 Palestinians had already been killed in the area in 2023, which it said was the highest number in a 10-month-period since the UN began keeping records in 2005.
Turk urged Israel to grant his office access to Israel, adding that it was ready to report in a similar manner on the October 7 attacks.

Sudanese RSF leader visits Ethiopia during rare trip abroad

Sudanese RSF leader visits Ethiopia during rare trip abroad
AFP
Sudanese RSF leader visits Ethiopia during rare trip abroad

Sudanese RSF leader visits Ethiopia during rare trip abroad
  • Mohamed Hamdan Daglo’s visits to Ethiopia and Uganda come as regional diplomats scramble to broker a meeting between the RSF commander and his rival
AFP

NAIROBI: The leader of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) arrived Thursday in Ethiopia on the second stop of his first trip abroad since war erupted with Sudan’s army in April.
Mohamed Hamdan Daglo’s visits to Ethiopia and Uganda come as regional diplomats scramble to broker a meeting between the RSF commander and his rival, Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
The warring generals have not met face-to-face since the outbreak of fighting between their forces that has killed over 12,000 people by some conservative estimates, and forced million to flee.
Daglo was greeted upon arrival in Addis Ababa by Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen, according to a post on X by the country’s foreign ministry that didn’t provide any further details.


On Wednesday, Daglo visited Uganda and met with President Yoweri Museveni, the RSF leader and Museveni’s office said.
Daglo said he “put forward our vision to engage in negotiations, cease hostilities, and rebuild the Sudanese state based on new, just foundations.”
He is also expected to visit Kenya in coming days, a source close to the RSF told AFP.
“After having visited Uganda and Ethiopia, Hemeti will go to Nairobi in order to try to rally the member states of IGAD to his cause before going to Djibouti to meet General Al-Burhan,” the source said, referring to Daglo by another commonly used name.
IGAD, a bloc representing eight countries in the wider East Africa region, has been trying to bring Al-Burhan and Daglo together since war erupted on April 15.
On Wednesday, Djibouti’s foreign ministry said a meeting between the rivals planned for December 28 had been “postponed to early January 2024 for technical reasons.”
The UN Security Council last week voiced “alarm” at the growing violence in Sudan and the spread of fighting to areas previous considered a haven for those displaced by the conflict.
By the end of November, at least 12,190 people had been killed in the fighting, according to a conservative estimate from the Armed Conflict and Location Event Data project.
The United Nations says more than seven million people have been internally displaced by the war, while another 1.5 million have fled into neighboring countries.
Both sides have been accused of war crimes.

 

Road accident kills 11 in northwestern Turkiye -media

Road accident kills 11 in northwestern Turkiye -media
Reuters
Road accident kills 11 in northwestern Turkiye -media

Road accident kills 11 in northwestern Turkiye -media
Reuters

ANKARA: Eleven people were killed and more than 50 injured in a road accident in northwestern Turkiye on Thursday, local media reported.
The crash involved seven vehicles, including three buses and a truck on the North Marmara highway near the Dagdibi neighborhood of Sakarya province, according to the state-owned Anadolu news agency.
The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, Anadolu said. Private news channel NTV said the area was covered with heavy fog and visibility was low.
The governor of Sakarya province told local media that 57 people were injured and taken to hospital.

2023 Year in review: A time of tumult, tragedies and transition in the Middle East

2023 Year in review: A time of tumult, tragedies and transition in the Middle East
Paul Iddon
2023 Year in review: A time of tumult, tragedies and transition in the Middle East

2023 Year in review: A time of tumult, tragedies and transition in the Middle East
  • The year witnessed the worst earthquakes of the century and the bloodiest eruption of Israeli-Palestinian conflict
  • It also saw encouraging signs of reconciliation between rivals and progress in tackling climate change
Paul Iddon

IRBIL, Iraqi Kurdistan: The Middle East and North Africa region has witnessed another tumultuous year, marked by events ranging from the worst earthquake of the century to the bloodiest chapter yet of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

At the same time, however, the year has also seen promising signs of reconciliation between old rivals and foes as well as progress on tackling the causes and mitigating the effects of climate change.

JANUARY

Qur’an burnings

The burning of a copy of the holy Qur’an by far-right agitators outside the Turkish Embassy in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, on Jan. 21 ignited furious protests across the Islamic world.

The burning of a Quran in Sweden by far-right agitators sparked protests in Muslim communities around the world, including the Middle East. (AFP)

While demonstrations in Bahrain, Jordan, and Lebanon were peaceful, supporters of Iraqi cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr clashed with police as they attempted to attack the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad.

The Sadrists would mount subsequent protests in July following additional Qur’an burnings in Sweden and Denmark, attacking the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad and attempting to storm the city’s Green Zone to attack the Danish Embassy.

Earlier this month, by a 94-77 vote, Denmark passed what is known as the Qur’an law, which bans the “inappropriate treatment” of religious texts. Offenders now face a fine or up to two years in jail.

FEBRUARY

An enormous 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated parts of Turkiye and Syria killing over 50,000 in the former and 8,000 in the latter.(AFP)

Turkiye-Syria earthquakes

Two earthquakes caused havoc on an unprecedented scale in southern Turkiye and northern Syria on Feb. 6, killing more than 50,000 in the former and 8,000 in the latter.

The quakes — the worst Turkiye had witnessed since 1939 — were felt as far away as Egypt and Turkiye’s Black Sea coast.

While devastating, the disaster did contribute to notable improvements in regional diplomatic relations. Late in the month, Egypt’s foreign minister visited Syria and Turkiye for the first time in more than a decade.

Several regional governments also delivered humanitarian aid to Syria, leading to a thaw in relations with the hitherto isolated government in Damascus.

MARCH

In a landmark deal brokered by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reopen embassies and resume diplomatic relations, which had been severed since January 2016. (AFP)

Saudi-Iran deal

March 10 would see further reconciliation in the region with Saudi Arabia and Iran agreeing to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies as part of a deal brokered by China.

Having severed ties in 2016, the two countries marked an important turning point with this move, especially given Tehran’s long-running support for militia proxies throughout the region, including the Houthis in Yemen.

The development renewed hopes that many of the Middle East’s lingering disputes involving proxy armies could finally see peaceful resolution.

APRIL

Sudan conflict

After years of instability following the overthrow of long-time ruler Omar Bashir in 2019, Sudan descended into civil war on April 15 amid clashes between the rival Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The ongoing war has claimed the lives of approximately 10,000 people, displaced millions, and devastated the capital, Khartoum. It has also led to renewed fears of another genocide in the troubled Darfur region.

With ceasefire talks making scant progress and global attention fixated on the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, the conflict in Sudan has become a neglected crisis that nonetheless threatens wider regional security.

MAY

Syria returns to the Arab fold

Foreign ministers from Arab League member states gathered on May 8 at the organization’s headquarters in Cairo and voted to reinstate Syria — a country that had long been a pariah on the world stage.

Syria’s Arab League membership was revoked following a deadly regime crackdown on anti-government protesters in 2011, which later escalated into an all-out civil war.

Although the conflict is not yet fully resolved, the thaw marks an important step toward the reconstruction of shattered infrastructure and ending the hardship of millions of displaced Syrians.

JUNE

Turkiye-PKK conflict intensifies

On June 13, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, more commonly known by its acronym PKK, ended a unilateral ceasefire it put in place with the Turkish state following the February earthquakes.

In response, Turkiye dramatically increased strikes against the group’s hideouts in Iraqi Kurdistan, along with targeted assassinations against its leadership.

The leftist guerilla group has led a decades-old insurgency against the Turkish state with a view to creating a semi-autonomous Kurdish state in southeast Turkiye.

JULY

Protests in Israel

Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, passed the first bill of the controversial judicial overhaul pushed forward by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on July 24.

The bill’s ratification came despite widespread domestic protests in Israel since the start of the year and calls from US President Joe Biden to postpone it.

In an unprecedented move, thousands of reservists in the Israeli military warned they would stop reporting for duty if the bill was passed.

However, the government’s apparent determination to power ahead with its controversial overhaul was tempered by the Oct. 7 attack.

AUGUST

New Syria protests

While 2023 saw the Syrian government’s gradual reintegration into the Arab fold, the situation in the country remained dire for many of its citizens.

On Aug. 17, Syrians in the southern Druze-majority city of Suweida began protesting against the country’s debilitating economic conditions and record-high inflation.

The protests quickly spread, leading to renewed calls for the removal of President Bashar Assad — the most open criticism of his regime since the 2011 uprising.

August also saw unprecedented clashes in Syria’s east after the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces arrested an Arab leader of the Deir ez-Zor Military Council.

The clashes came after months of protests by Arab tribes against SDF policies and the lack of essential services in the oil-rich province, exposing the vulnerability of the US-allied, semi-autonomous region.

SEPTEMBER

Morocco and Libya

September was a particularly tragic month for North Africa. On Sept. 8, an earthquake devastated Morocco’s Marrakesh-Safi region, killing almost 3,000 people and destroying several of Marrakesh’s historic landmarks.

It was the second-deadliest earthquake of the year following the February quakes in Turkiye and Syria.

Then, on Sept. 9, Storm Daniel passed through eastern Libya, bringing devastating floods, which caused two dams to collapse on Sept. 11, sending 1 billion cubic feet (30 million cubic meters) of water into already inundated areas.

Derna in east Libya, home to around 90,000 people, suffered the worst of the resulting damage, with 25 percent of the city disappearing into the Mediterranean Sea.

OCTOBER-DECEMBER

Israel-Hamas war

October saw the start of the most destructive war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched an unprecedented cross-border attack on southern Israel, killing more than 1,200 Israelis — most of them civilians — and kidnapping 240 Israeli and foreign nationals.

Israel responded with a devastating military operation, which has killed more than 20,000 Palestinians to date — the majority of them women and children. The Israeli offensive has triggered mass displacement of civilians and one of the biggest humanitarian disasters in recent memory.

NOVEMBER-DECEMBER

COP28

The 28th UN Climate Change Conference — COP28 — was hosted by Dubai from Nov. 28 to Dec. 12, welcoming almost 80,000 delegates and guests from around the world to discuss and seek solutions for the pressing challenges posed by climate change.

 

